The Best Gifts for Boyfriends: Ideas for Every Type of Guy

We know how it goes: You know him so well—his favorite band, his go-to drink order, even his iPhone passcode—but you’re still having trouble finding just the right holiday gift your boyfriend will actually use and enjoy. And we get it–boyfriends are surprisingly hard to shop for!

Whether every idea you think would really wow him is way too expensive or it really just seems like he already has everything he could ever want, we know that the struggle is real when it comes to picking out gifts for boyfriends. So, as if you wished it and we appeared (but really you probably just Googled "great gifts for boyfriend" and we appeared), here you’ll find a list of carefully curated gift ideas for boyfriends our editors think the guys in your life will find both cool, practical, and original.

Our list of editor-approved gifts covers all types of men—from football tailgaters and cocktail connoisseurs to music lovers and golf geeks alike. Stumped on the perfect present for the sports fanatic in your life? Gift him with a blueprint of his home team's stadium, or a set of golf-inspired tumblers. There's even a gift for beer snobs—a craft brew-inspired candle that delivers all of the aromatic benefits of beer without the hangover—and a men's beard grooming kit made for the dude who's in desperate need of a little self-care.

We might not know him personally, but we do know that these 37 handpicked present ideas for boyfriends are bound to impress every type of guy—from the life of the party to the tech-obsessed. Browse through our favorite gifts for boyfriends below, and who knows—you may just find the perfect present for your father and brother too.

