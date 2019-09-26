The Best Gifts for Boyfriends: Ideas for Every Type of Guy
Struggling to find the best gift for your boyfriend? We've got some great present ideas for every type of guy.
We know how it goes: You know him so well—his favorite band, his go-to drink order, even his iPhone passcode—but you’re still having trouble finding just the right holiday gift your boyfriend will actually use and enjoy. And we get it–boyfriends are surprisingly hard to shop for!
Whether every idea you think would really wow him is way too expensive or it really just seems like he already has everything he could ever want, we know that the struggle is real when it comes to picking out gifts for boyfriends. So, as if you wished it and we appeared (but really you probably just Googled "great gifts for boyfriend" and we appeared), here you’ll find a list of carefully curated gift ideas for boyfriends our editors think the guys in your life will find both cool, practical, and original.
Our list of editor-approved gifts covers all types of men—from football tailgaters and cocktail connoisseurs to music lovers and golf geeks alike. Stumped on the perfect present for the sports fanatic in your life? Gift him with a blueprint of his home team's stadium, or a set of golf-inspired tumblers. There's even a gift for beer snobs—a craft brew-inspired candle that delivers all of the aromatic benefits of beer without the hangover—and a men's beard grooming kit made for the dude who's in desperate need of a little self-care.
We might not know him personally, but we do know that these 37 handpicked present ideas for boyfriends are bound to impress every type of guy—from the life of the party to the tech-obsessed. Browse through our favorite gifts for boyfriends below, and who knows—you may just find the perfect present for your father and brother too.
Best Gift for Travelers: Mark & Graham Mercer Travel Pouch
Even if you can’t always accompany him on the road, you can give your boyfriend a gift that will help see him through just about any trip in style. A must-have travel companion for any jetsetter, the roomy toiletry case is big enough to contain all of his grooming essentials, plus, the simple and durable waxed canvas exterior can stand up to nearly anything. Give it an extra personal touch by having it monogrammed with his initials.
To buy: $99; markandgraham.com.
Best Gift for Book Lovers: Amazon Kindle
If he spends his mornings commuting to work on the train or likes to unwind in the evening with a good book, he’ll love how many of his favorite stories the Kindle can hold. The display is entirely glare-free and will work for weeks after just one charge. Plus, it offers millions of books, newspapers, and audiobooks to choose from.
To buy: $90; amazon.com.
Best for the Social Butterfly: Tumi Alpha Bravo Davis Backpack
Whether for work or travel, a high-quality, durable, cool backpack is one of the best gifts for boyfriends so they'll be ready for anything in their daily lives. This way, he can pack up his laptop, change of clothes, and spare deodorant so he’s ready to meet you at your work holiday cocktail party without having to stop home to change.
To buy: $375; bloomingdales.com.
Best Gift for Loungers: Brooklinen Bergen Jogger
For the boyfriend who likes to spend his Saturday mornings sleeping in and lounging around the house, this pair of cozy joggers makes a great gift. They’re available in classic gray and black colors and are made of a soft French terry material for the ultimate house pants.
To buy: $75; brooklinen.com
Best Gift for Gym-Goers: Way of Will Muscle Soak Bath Set
A soothing bath is just the thing after a tough workout, and this natural bath salt kit will make the self-care activity even better. It includes Himalayan salt and a blend of essential oils like black pepper, patchouli, and cedarwood, specifically picked to stimulate circulation and relax sore muscles.
To buy: $39; nordstrom.com.
Best Gift for Beach Goers: Sunski Dipsea Polarized Sunglasses
Give his go-to shades a stylish upgrade with a colorful pair of sunnies with polarized lenses that offer protection from harmful UV rays. The shades are available in a slew of hues, including turquoise and aqua for a seriously cool look.
To buy: From $55; nordstrom.com.
Best for Grillers: Cuisinart 20-Piece Grilling Tool Set
Every good grill-master knows that the key to making the juiciest burgers, fall-off-the-bone ribs, and not-too-charred hot dogs is the appropriate tools. This 20-piece set includes everything he needs for pulling off a successful barbecue, from stainless steel tongs and a spatula to a basting brush and four corn holders—all tucked inside a sturdy aluminum carry case.
To buy: $44 (was $60); amazon.com.
Best Gift for Techies: Fitbit Inspire Fitness Tracker
If your S.O. loves the latest tech, give him this simple fitness tracker. He’ll love checking in on his daily activities after the device keeps track of his steps, active minutes, sleep, calories burned, and more.
To buy: $70; amazon.com.
Best Gift for Bartenders: Perfect Drink Pro Smart Scale and Recipe App
For the guy who loves a good backyard bash and a cabinet full of spirits but has a serious lack of bartending skills, this clever gadget takes the guesswork out of the art of craft cocktails. The digital scale is compatible with an accompanying free app for iOS or Android phones, so he can choose from hundreds of vetted drink recipes—and get detailed, real-time pouring instructions.
To buy: $98; amazon.com.
Best Gift for the Polished Dresser: Daniel Wellington Classic York Watch
A classic watch can instantly step up a guy's look like no other accessory can. Daniel Wellington's minimalist designs seamlessly mesh with practically any style while adding a pop of sophistication, especially in this rose gold and dark brown crocodile combination.
To buy: $199; bloomingdales.com.
Best Gift for Tailgaters: Stoneware Growler
For the guy who loves a good tailgate and an even better brew, this sleek, game day-approved growler is the perfect space to stash his drink of choice. Each 64-ounce stoneware growler is glazed by hand, and its flip-top ceramic lid allows you to pour and party with ease.
To buy: $98; shopterrain.com.
Best Gift for Craftsmen: Stitched Leather Coasters
Give his bar cart a major upgrade with the addition of these stitched leather coasters. The four-piece pack is the perfect blend of practical and rugged, plus you can pair the gift with whiskey stones or a set of rocks glasses.
To buy: $48; shopterrain.com.
Best Gift for Music Lovers: Tough Tested Noise-Isolating Wired Headset
Whether he’s trying to concentrate in a noisy open office, is hammering away on a construction site all day, or simply wants to drown out the rest of the commuters on his train, these rugged earbuds will help your boyfriend get more enjoyment out of his favorite songs or podcasts. Noise isolation tips (includes four pairs in different sizes for maximum comfort) reduce ambient noise by up to 30 percent, while ear hook and a five-foot cord help him move around with less restriction.
To buy: $30; amazon.com.
Best Gift for the Rap-Loving Chef: From Crook to Cook Book
Snoop Dogg, the rapper who bonded with Martha Stewart over a shared love of cooking, has his very own cookbook, From Crook to Cook: Platinum Recipes from Tha Boss Dogg's Kitchen. This is a good gift for boyfriends who haven't yet mastered their kitchen skills because it will definitely have him poppin' the oven like it's hot.
To buy: $13; amazon.com.
Best Gift for Golf Geeks: Set of Fore! Golf Glasses
Both an attractive addition to his bar and a practical gift for tournament viewing parties, this set of tumblers is just right for the golf lover. Each 16-ounce glass in the set of four features a colorful illustration of four kinds of clubs (putter, iron, wedge, and wood), complete with graphic typography. The finishing touch is a beautifully crafted dimple impression of a golf ball on the bottom of each tumbler.
To buy: $42 for four; uncommongoods.com.
Best Gift for Gamers: Super Mario Bros. Checker and Tic-Tac-Toe Collector’s Edition Game
He may have had to say goodbye to his classic Nintendo console years ago, but this coffee table game will take your boyfriend down memory lane. The fold-up, double-sided game board and custom game pieces (checkers and Mario and Luigi kinging pieces) mimic Mario and Luigi’s 8-bit world. He can play checkers on one side, or flip the board and try his luck at a quick game of tic-tac-toe on the other.
To buy: $30; amazon.com.
Best Gift for Cocktail Connoisseurs: The Old Fashioned Carry on Cocktail Kit
If he’s a fan of Old Fashioneds, he can learn to make his own no matter where he is with this portable cocktail kit. A simple recipe card will guide your partner-in-crime through the creation of his own craft cocktail. The set has everything needed to start out: a spoon, muddler, aromatic bitter, cane sugar, and a portable tin. Just add alcohol and you’ll be shaking up signature cocktails in no time.
To buy: $15 (was $24); amazon.com.
Best for Outdoor Lovers: Scuddles Extra Large Picnic & Outdoor Blanket
If your S.O. would rather be outside most of the time, consider gifting him this large, durable blanket. It’s constructed with a waterproof backing that’s perfect for picnics in the park, beach days, or even camping trips. Plus, it even comes with a handle so it’s easy to take along on any adventure.
To buy: $28 (was $30); amazon.com.
Best Gift for Whiskey Drinkers: Greenline Goods Whiskey Glasses
Bringing new meaning to the local watering hole, this barware is carefully etched with city maps to turn your boyfriend’s home or apartment into his favorite local spot. There are a variety of locations, from Los Angeles to New Orleans, so you can choose an array of glasses that feature all of the most important locales in his life, including where he grew up, went to college, and more.
To buy: $15; amazon.com.
Best Gift for Baseball Fans: Baseball Stadium Blueprints
Commemorate his favorite stadium with a custom baseball blueprint. Printed on museum-grade paper, the detailed illustration of his choice honors America’s favorite pastime with a look at a single stadium’s design specs and major historic highlights. An antique finish gives the blueprint its vintage vibe, and there’s no need to hunt down an appropriate frame since the art arrives encased in black BonanzaWood. All you've got to add to this gift idea is the bow!
To buy: $185; uncommongoods.com.
Best Gift for Commuters: Audible Membership
If your boyfriend is an avid reader, he can listen to any book, anywhere with Audible—the all-the-rage audiobook membership from Amazon. The first month of membership is entirely free, and he'll receive a book of his choice to get started. After your first trial month, the paid membership will grant him access to one book credit a month, so he can listen to ad-free bestsellers from his favorite authors on the go.
To buy: $15 per month; amazon.com.
Best Gift for Sports Fanatics: Baseball Park Map Pint Glasses
For the baseball fan, gift a set of pint glasses emblazoned with his favorite ballpark. Choose from places like Wrigley Field and Yankee Stadium depending on your boyfriend’s favorite team. He’ll love drinking out of the glasses whenever his team is playing.
To buy: $38; uncommongoods.com.
Best for the Frugal Shopper: Tommy John Underwear
It’s pretty rare for a guy to take it upon himself to splurge on nice underwear, so that’s an easy gap to fill. Tommy John’s underwear makes a great Christmas gift for boyfriends because they’re super soft, breathable fabric with a new take on the front opening. He’ll probably wonder how he ever wore anything else.
To buy: $93; amazon.com.
Best for the "Let's Walk There" Guy: Frye Marled Cable Muffler
Gloves and scarves seem to be another item boyfriends never buy for themselves. Make sure your guy is warm winter by giving him a knit scarf from Frye. It’s a win-win for you too because he’ll look stylish... and can lend it to you if you happen to get cold.
To buy: $98; nordstrom.com.
Best Gift for Those Seeking New Skills: The I Don't Know How To Cook Book
If your guy is into trying new things, especially in the kitchen, he’ll love this simple cookbook. With a little practice, he’ll be on his way to tossing out his usual frozen dinners and cooking up tasty meals for himself (and for you!).
To buy: $16; amazon.com.
Best Gift for Digital Nomads: The Original Mashtape USB Flash Drive
Although streaming sites and digital downloads have made classic mixtapes relics of the past, there are still plenty of fun ways to share thoughtful playlists with your boyfriend that still have a touch of nostalgia. This gadget may look like a mixtape on the outside, but it’s actually a flash drive perfect for sharing songs, videos, and photos. Load it up with some memorable tunes or pictures and wrap it up for a thoughtful gift.
To buy: $16; amazon.com.
Best Gift for Beer Snobs: Swag Brewery Breakfast Stout Brew Candle
Offering a sophisticated fragrance in a quirky form, this craft beer-inspired candle has all of the aromatic benefits of beer (without the hangover). The all-natural soy wax is hand-poured into a recycled 22-ounce beer bottle and comes in scents whiskey drinkers and wine aficionados will love, too.
To buy: $20; amazon.com.
Best Gift for Self-Pamperers: Viking Revolution Beard Care Kit
So your boyfriend truly enjoys his self-care rituals and morning coif routine. Shaving will feel even less like a chore with this luxurious kit. It comes with a beard brush, comb, unscented beard oil, a styling balm, and scissors all stored in a neat metal tin.
To buy: $20; amazon.com.
Best Gift for the Star Wars Fans: Uncanny Brands Darth Vader Waffle Maker
Make breakfast for the special guy in your life in a waffle maker with a special iron that’s shaped just like Darth Vader’s helmet. The kitchen gadget molds the breakfast item into the shape of the infamous film villain, while additional features, like a regulating thermostat and a weighted lid, perfectly brown the batter.
To buy: $33; amazon.com.
Best Gift for Shower Singers: VicTsing SoundHot C6 Portable Bluetooth Speaker
He listens to his favorite music at the gym, in the car, and while he’s on his way to work… why not in the shower, too? Help make it possible to rock out while suds-ing up with this waterproof Bluetooth speaker from VicTsing. Thanks to a suction cup and sturdy hook, this present will easily attach to any surface and let him stream music from his iTunes library or favorite streaming service anywhere in the house. While it can withstand splashes and sprays, just be careful not to submerge it in the tub.
To buy: $18; amazon.com.
Best for Breakfast Enthusiasts: Hamilton Beach Dual Breakfast Sandwich Maker
Any breakfast lover would enjoy unwrapping this genius breakfast sandwich maker. Designed to make two customizable breakfast sandwiches at a time in just five minutes, the appliance allows you to layer bread, meat, cheese, and eggs for a delicious morning treat that you can make right at home.
To buy: $40; amazon.com.
Best Gift for History Buffs: The Contender: The Game of Presidential Debate
This game is similar to the party favorite Cards Against Humanity, but you can feel comfortable playing this one with family—though we can’t promise his uncle won’t go on some tirade! If you aren’t too scarred from the 2016 election, this hilarious card game has players gathering cards with famous (and real!) one-liners from various political figures throughout history. No political knowledge required to enjoy this gift—just a healthy sense of humor.
To buy: $30, amazon.com.
Best Gift for Doers: Titan Multi-Tool Collar Stays
Does a pair of collar stays feel a little, well, boring? We hear you, but check out this hardworking version. These lightweight titanium collar stays are sturdy enough to keep his shirt looking sharp for years, plus they serve a multitude of functions, like fixing broken gadgets, opening bottles, snipping off loose threads, measuring small items, and tightening screws.
To buy: $25; amazon.com.
Best Gift for Photographers: Polaroid Snap Instant Digital Camera
Whether he takes his hobby seriously and doesn’t leave the house without his professional camera or if he simply loves snapping a good selfie, your boyfriend will appreciate this compact instant digital camera. It doesn’t require any ink or toner, yet it will print out photos instantly—perfect for capturing all of your special memories together.
To buy: $72 (was $90); amazon.com.
Best Gift for Environmental Advocates: Yihong Reusable Stainless Steel Metal Straws
These reusable stainless steel metal straws would make a great gift for anyone who’s passionate about the environment or simply looking to cut down on waste. The set comes with eight straws (four straight and four bent) and brushes to clean them with. It even includes a handy pouch for carrying a straw on the go.
To buy: $6; amazon.com.
Best Gift for Fixer Uppers: Workpro 100-Piece Kitchen Drawer Home Tool Kit
For the Mr. Fix-It with limited shelf space, this compact tool kit is a no-brainer. The top handle makes this box of essentials easy to access when things go awry, and the punchy blue and red tools are easy to spot it in a pinch once they’re out of the simple, black case.
To buy: $30; amazon.com.
Best Gift for Coffee Drinkers: Takeya Deluxe Cold Brew Iced Coffee Maker
Amazon’s best-selling cold brew coffee maker is perfect for the coffee-lover in your life. It makes batches of cold brew or iced coffee with any coffee grounds thanks to its simple infuser design. Gift it to your boyfriend so he can have an endless supply of smooth cold brew on tap at all times.
To buy: $17 (was $20); amazon.com.