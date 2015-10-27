Funny Gifts for Men

You’ve bought him new sneakers, a backpack for work, sessions with a personal trainer, and all of the hair products and skin moisturizers that he says he doesn’t want but definitely, totally uses. Those gifts—practical, necessary—are like the protein gifts. And they’re great, and he probably wouldn’t buy them for himself. But this holiday season, he needs some refined sugar gifts. The things that are a little bit thrilling, a little bit silly, and completely unnecessary. But they’re fun. And they tend to make gift giving and gift receiving more fun. After all, how hilarious is it to watch him open a mug with a mustache guard? Or a Star Wars Death Star Waffle Maker? They may sound like gifts you’d wrap up for a White Elephant or Secret Santa exchange—and by all means, feel free to do so—but most of them are actually pretty useful, the things he didn’t know he needed but won’t be able to live without. Listen, these gifts are for him, yes, but a lot of them benefit you, too. (See: Hockey Stick Broom and Dude Wipes, which, trust us, really benefit you.) So while you are shopping for the necessities—we know, he hasn’t bought new boxer briefs in three years—stock up on some not-so-necessary gifts, too. Most of them aren’t just total gags; they have purposes that make life (his, yours, and your family’s) more joyful. It’s the holidays, after all. Let’s buy a little bit of joy.