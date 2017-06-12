Last-Minute Father’s Day Gifts He’ll Love
Dollar Shave Club Subscription
A fancy razor is a quintessential Father’s Day present, but a subscription puts a trendy spin on this classic gift. For as little as three bucks a month, you can send Dad a new set of five stainless steel twin blades each month. To make the first delivery feel extra-special, add in a luxe shave butter or aftershave.
To buy: From $3 per month; dollarshaveclub.com.
Shipping: Order now and Dad will receive a fresh box of razors every month.
Hamilton Beach Breakfast Sandwich Maker
Help Dad step up his egg-and-cheese game with a deluxe breakfast sandwich maker. This handy appliance has separate layers for cooking eggs, warming ham, and toasting English muffins, eliminating the need to wash multiple dishes and delivering a warm and toasty sandwich in less than five minutes.
To buy: $20; amazon.com.
Shipping: Free two-day shipping for Amazon Prime members.
RELATED: DIY Leather Father’s Day Frame
If your dad is notoriously difficult to shop for, give him a Father’s Day present he can’t help but love: a photo of the two of you in a DIY leather frame personalized just for him. Leather, whether real or faux, lends a luxe touch to an inexpensive frame (even one from the dollar store will work), while a hand-painted design makes it feel special. With a set of stencils and acrylic paint, you can embellish the leather border with a monogram, a heartfelt message, or a decorative pattern. This stylish frame is bound to win a prime spot on Dad’s desk.
eTape16 Digital Tape Measure
For the dad who always taught you to “measure twice, cut once,” a digital tape measure that helps him get the dimensions correct the first time is a fitting gift. The digital screen at the top of the tape not only takes the guesswork out of reading a tape measure, but it’s also able to convert between U.S. and metric and has multiple memory functions.
To buy: $24; amazon.com.
Shipping: Free two-day shipping for Amazon Prime members.
Jerky Snob Subscription
If Dad’s a jerky fan, then this subscription box of artisan jerky that’s MSG- and nitrate-free will help fulfill his craving. For $15 per month, he will receive two bags of his favorite low-carb, high-protein snack, and for $54 per month, he’ll receive a full pound of jerky to tide him over for the entire month.
To buy: From $15 per month; cratejoy.com.
Shipping: Order now and Dad will receive a delicious delivery of jerky every month.
ION Audio Archive Turntable
For any dad who has a record collection gathering dust in the basement, this turntable is a present he’s sure to appreciate (and actually use!). When connected to a computer with a USB, the turntable even converts records to digital music files, so he can listen to his Frank Sinatra album on the commute to work.
To buy: $61; amazon.com.
Shipping: Free two-day shipping for Amazon Prime members.
Himalayan Salt BBQ Plank
Help Dad spice up his cooking routine with a pretty salt plank that works as both a grilling surface for veggies and a pretty serving platter for cold appetizers. Depending upon the food, this surface will help season it by imparting a subtle, salty flavor. Bonus: The surface is naturally antibacterial, so cleaning it only requires a quick wipe-down.
To buy: $30; uncommongoods.com.
Shipping: At checkout, choose the expedited shipping option that guarantees delivery by Friday, June 16th.
BBQ Smoker Wood Chip Grill Set
If your dad is new to the smoked barbecue scene, this set comes with everything he needs to get started: a stainless steel smoker box, an assortment of wood chips, a thermometer, and hickory smoked sea salt. The set comes with three types of wood chips—hickory, apple, and cherry—so Dad can find his favorite flavor.
To buy: $50; amazon.com.
Shipping: Free two-day shipping for Amazon Prime members.
Murray’s Cheese of the Month Club
For a truly cheese-loving dad, you can’t go wrong with a monthly subscription to the best that Murray’s Cheese has to offer. Every four months, a selection of the three top cheeses of the moment (1.5 pounds in total) will land on Dad’s doorstep and keep him supplied with snacks and happy hour appetizers for weeks to come.
To buy: $275 for one year; murrayscheese.com.
Shipping: Order now and let Dad enjoy delicious cheese all year long.
Crossrope Starter Set
For a dad who’s looking to jump into a new fitness routine, this high-tech jump rope will stand in for an entire home gym. The lightweight agility rope is designed for speed, while the heavyweight intensity rope builds strength and endurance. To keep Dad motivated, the system offers more options, such as different rope weights and new time variations, as his skills improve.
To buy: $70; amazon.com.
Shipping: Free two-day shipping for Amazon Prime members.
Philips Hue Tap Switch
This universal light switch lets Dad control the ambiance in the kitchen without having to get off the couch. When hooked up to the app, he can also adjust the lights right from his smartphone or tablet. With the ability to connect to 30 different switches, this one switch can control every light in the house.
To buy: $50; amazon.com.
Shipping: Free two-day shipping for Amazon Prime members.
Bluetooth Tracking Tag
There are several key-locating tags on the market, but perhaps none as stylish as this rosewood keychain. Attach it to a set of keys, then use the free downloadable tracking app to beckon them when needed. Whether wedged under the couch cushions or accidentally left on the kitchen counter, your keys will be located in seconds.
To buy: $40; uncommongoods.com.
Shipping: At checkout, choose the expedited shipping option that guarantees delivery by Friday, June 16th.
Rome’s Set of 9 Forks for Marshmallows and Hot Dogs
No summertime cookout is complete without hotdogs and s’mores—so this set of skewers designed for toasting both meat and marshmallows is sure to be used all season long. Give these to Dad on Father’s Day morning, and chances are good he’ll break them out before the end of the day.
To buy: $17; amazon.com.
Shipping: Free two-day shipping for Amazon Prime members.
SoundBot Water Resistant Bluetooth Shower Speaker
Dads who like to sing in the shower will appreciate this water-resistant speaker that comes with a suction cup for attaching to the shower wall. With nine different colors to choose from (go with the houndstooth design for a menswear-inspired look), you’re sure to find an option that fits your father’s aesthetic.
To buy: $15; amazon.com.
Shipping: Free two-day shipping for Amazon Prime members.
Mr. Coffee Mug Warmer
There’s perhaps no better gesture than the gift of an always-warm cup of joe. When set atop this tiny warming plate, a mug of coffee will stay heated for hours. Lightweight and easy to tote, Dad can bring this present to the office, library, or even a friend’s house.
To buy: $10; amazon.com.
Shipping: Free two-day shipping for Amazon Prime members.
Final Touch Watermelon Keg Tapping Kit
What dad wouldn’t enjoy the seemingly magical ability to turn a watermelon into a drink dispenser? He can fill the fruit with a big-batch cocktail or lemonade that both kids and adults can sip at a summer barbecue. While the “keg” should be tossed after the party, the tap can be used again and again.
To buy: $27; amazon.com.
Shipping: Free two-day shipping for Amazon Prime members.
Redecker Shoe Cleaning Hedgehog
This adorable hedgehog is almost too cute to use as a shoe scrubber, but the bassine fiber bristles on its back are specifically designed to knock dirt off the bottom of boots. Leave this creature beside your front door and he’ll double as a shoe cleaner and a cute home accessory.
To buy: $55; amazon.com.
Shipping: Free two-day shipping for Amazon Prime members.
Woodcut Notecards
Keep up with correspondences on rugged woodcut notecards embellished with designs by Bryan Nash Gill. If you’re looking for a complete gift set, throw in the Woodcut book for Dad’s coffee table and the memory card game for the whole family to play. These detailed prints created from the cross sections of trees are stunning in any form.
To buy: $12; amazon.com.
Shipping: Free two-day shipping for Amazon Prime members.