Father’s Day Gifts From Kids
Awesome Foursome Golf Balls
The kids will love the chance to prank Dad for once. Out of the packaging, these four golf balls look just like any other, but they have unpredictable powers. The set includes the Exploder, which vanishes upon impact; the Phantom, which explodes into a watery mist when hit; the Jetstreamer, which changes into spiraling ribbon on impact; and the Unputtaball, which skids and jumps when putted.
To buy: $12, amazon.com.
Cassette Tape Assorted Chocolates
A little something to satisfy the music buff’s sweet tooth between sets. This “cassette tape” is filled with assorted milk and dark chocolate treats. Select the Father’s Day option and each chocolate will have a special holiday message printed on it.
To buy: $32, zazzle.com.
Personalized Baseball
Those Saturday afternoon T-ball games will feel a lot more special with this personalized baseball in play. Add a name, quote, dad, or note to Dad to be printed directly on the ball. Don’t forget to buy a stand—this is one gift he’ll definitely want to display.
To buy: $25, inspiredartprints.etsy.com.
Wooden Desk Accessories
Make sure his workspace feels anything but drab with these dapper wooden desk accessories. The two-toned wood complements just about any space. Plus, he’ll feel good about the story behind these cool finds: Each piece is handcrafted by local carpenters in Indonesian villages with high unemployment rates.
To buy: From $24, aplusrstore.com.
Letters to My Dad
Fill-in-the-blank letters help little ones tell Dad exactly how much he means to them. Ten of the 12 envelopes feature a prompt, like “A special memory I have of you is...,” and the other two are blank for any other heartfelt sentiments.
To buy: $11, amazon.com.
Coordinating T-Shirts
The kids are proud to be just like Dad. With this set of matching T-shirts (onesies are available for babies, too), both father and child can showcase their intense love for a cheesy slice. Made out of a super soft blend of fabrics, these tees are perfect for snuggle time, too.
To buy: $50, xenotees.etsy.com.
Molecular Gastronomy Kit
Indulge Dad’s mad scientist ambitions and his gourmet aspirations with this molecular gastronomy kit. He can transform honey into jelly cubes or turn melted chocolate into powder—all with natural food additives like xanthan gum and soy lecithin (plus the magic of science). The kit includes an instructional DVD, but really, if he can dream it, he can concoct it.
To buy: $49, uncommongoods.com.
Playful Sports Mug
He’s got his favorite team’s jersey, the logo sports bottle, the beach blanket—but we bet he doesn’t have a goalpost mug. No need to save this generous size mug for preseason, he can use it for coffee, tea, soup, ice cream, or even just snacks all year long. Now who’s playing with his food at the table?
To buy: $24, uncommongoods.com.
Wooden Mechanical Clock Kit
This beautiful pendulum clock kit satisfies woodshop dads, mechanical dads and design dads. If he’s into a DIY challenge, this is for him. The kit comes with more than 100 parts, plus the sandpaper and instructions he needs to create a fully functional, seriously impressive hanging wall clock.
To buy: $70, amazon.com.
Wooden Cubebot
What dad wouldn’t love a low-tech, wooden robot that can be transformed into a compact cube? Made of sustainably harvested cherry wood, this cubebot is fun to play with, looks cool on his desk, and can be personalized (might we suggest “World’s Greatest Dad”?).
To buy: $35, gifttree.com.
Marble Tic-Tac-Toe Game Set
It’s practically a requirement that dads know how to play—and sometimes lose—at tic tac toe. But doesn’t he deserve a more dignified game than one played with crayons on the back of a kiddie menu? This stylish set looks good on the coffee table and comes in handy on rainy days and cozy family nights.
To buy: $35, crateandbarrel.com.
Beard Grooming Kit
Maybe Dad’s had his beard since the kids were babies, maybe he recently hopped on the beardedhipster bandwagon. We’re not here to judge—we’re here to make sure his beard feels soft and smells wonderful whenever his family gives him big bear hugs. The beard pack contains an oil, wash, and wax, in addictive-but-not-overpowering scents ranging from Bergamot to Cedarwood.
To buy: $40, amazon.com.
PlayPlax
This creative constructive toy was created in 1966, so it’s entirely possible Dad had a set as a kid. Whether he did or not, he’ll get a kick out of building architectural masterpieces from this set of 48 colorful squares with interlocking grooves.
To buy: $44.50, thecreativehome.com.
Wireless Bluetooth Headphones
After years of popping in the earbuds that came with his phone, Dad deserves an upgrade, don’t you think? These top-¬rated wireless headphones from Photive have in¬line controls that work with smartphones, a 12-hour battery life, and quality sound. Also available in aluminum.
To buy: $50, amazon.com.