Father’s Day Gifts From Kids

The kids will love the chance to prank Dad for once. Out of the packaging, these four golf balls look just like any other, but they have unpredictable powers. The set includes the Exploder, which vanishes upon impact; the Phantom, which explodes into a watery mist when hit; the Jetstreamer, which changes into spiraling ribbon on impact; and the Unputtaball, which skids and jumps when putted.



To buy: $12, amazon.com.