8 Offbeat Ways to Celebrate Dear Old Dad

By Real Simple
Updated August 29, 2014
John Lawton
Skip the ties and golf balls and buy him something as cool as he is.
(Cult) Coffee in a Jar

Oregon’s most buzz-worthy beans, from Stumptown Coffee Roasters, come packaged in a hip reusable glass.

To buy: $30 for 12 ounces, stumptowncoffee.com.

See our 2014 gift guide to find even more of the best gifts for dad.

Fine-Mesh Grill Pan

Pit masters will no longer get heated when unwieldy skinny vegetables fall victim to the flames.

To buy: $30, williams-sonoma.com.

DIY Beer-Brewing Kit

Give Dad supplies to craft his own cold one. Choose from effervescent mix choices, including Grapefruit Honey Ale.

To buy: $40, brooklynbrewshop.com.

Jalapeño Tequila

Boost someone’s spirits with a top-notch agave tequila that’s perfect for mixing up spicy margaritas.

To buy: $48, drinkupny.com.

Fried-Chicken Kit

Encourage a little fowl play (and give a cayenne kick) with this mix from famed Napa Valley chef Thomas Keller.

To buy: $15, williams-sonoma.com.

Dart Coat Hooks

Not to encourage the man-cave phenomenon, but don’t these playful darts just beg for a spot in the rec room?

To buy: $30 for three, perpetualkid.com.

Handmade Leather Football

Pass him a gift he’ll truly appreciate (and, unlike his Tom Brady bobblehead, one that you’ll be fine displaying on the bookcase).

To buy: $98, reformschoolrules.com.

Magnetic Tool Belt

For the Mr. Fix It who often has a screw loose: a spill-free holster with magnetic pockets to keep nuts, bolts, and drill bits in place.

To buy: $50, magnogrip.com.

