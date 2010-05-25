8 Offbeat Ways to Celebrate Dear Old Dad
(Cult) Coffee in a Jar
Oregon’s most buzz-worthy beans, from Stumptown Coffee Roasters, come packaged in a hip reusable glass.
To buy: $30 for 12 ounces, stumptowncoffee.com.
Fine-Mesh Grill Pan
Pit masters will no longer get heated when unwieldy skinny vegetables fall victim to the flames.
To buy: $30, williams-sonoma.com.
DIY Beer-Brewing Kit
Give Dad supplies to craft his own cold one. Choose from effervescent mix choices, including Grapefruit Honey Ale.
To buy: $40, brooklynbrewshop.com.
Jalapeño Tequila
Boost someone’s spirits with a top-notch agave tequila that’s perfect for mixing up spicy margaritas.
To buy: $48, drinkupny.com.
Fried-Chicken Kit
Encourage a little fowl play (and give a cayenne kick) with this mix from famed Napa Valley chef Thomas Keller.
To buy: $15, williams-sonoma.com.
Dart Coat Hooks
Not to encourage the man-cave phenomenon, but don’t these playful darts just beg for a spot in the rec room?
To buy: $30 for three, perpetualkid.com.
Handmade Leather Football
Pass him a gift he’ll truly appreciate (and, unlike his Tom Brady bobblehead, one that you’ll be fine displaying on the bookcase).
To buy: $98, reformschoolrules.com.
Magnetic Tool Belt
For the Mr. Fix It who often has a screw loose: a spill-free holster with magnetic pockets to keep nuts, bolts, and drill bits in place.
To buy: $50, magnogrip.com.
