20 Father’s Day Books That Cover All of Your Dad’s Interests

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

From tales of untold history to heartwarming essays, these books make great gifts for dad for Father’s Day.

Some dads can be tough to shop for for Father's Day gifts. You can only buy a man so many ties and tools and techy toys, after all. But if he's a big reader, you're in luck. He'll always be pleased if you buy him a book—and we personally think there's nothing more thoughtful than a Father's Day book.

The best dad books for your father, just like the right Father's Day activities, will depend on what he likes. If your dad loves to work with his hands, consider getting him a book that's both instructional and funny. (Nick Offerman's Good Clean Fun could hit the spot.) If he's into hiking and camping, try A Walk in the Woods by Bill Bryson. A book by Jon Krakauer, like Into Thin Air, would be perfect for dads obsessed with adventure.

And don't forget about fiction. When many of us think of Father's Day books, we think of authors like John Grisham. But with so many books to his name, it can be daunting to choose just one. Consider starting with A Time to Kill, Grisham's first novel. Spy novels make great books for dads, too. John le Carré is a master of the genre. Pick up one of his best-known works: The Spy Who Came in from the Cold or Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Spy. Particularly if your dad is into more serious, literary titles, don't ignore the classics. Maybe get a copy of Ernest Hemingway's The Old Man and the Sea for your own old man, or try another author like Jack London, whose Call of the Wild is among the manliest of classics. (He may just find some of his favorite Father's Day quotes among these reads.)

The great thing about giving books as gifts is that even the father who thinks he's learned it all can still explore a new world, learn more about his favorite hobby, or be entertained by a fun cast of characters. The power of books for moms is already well-known—let dad join in on the bookish fun, too.

Too many choices? Leave the book picking up to us. Below, we've rounded up a few of the best books to buy for your dad for Father's Day 2020. No matter his interest, these picks are sure to delight him.