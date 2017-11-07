The Best Christmas Gifts for Dad in 2017
Long gone are the days when a boring tie was the go-to gift for dad. Today, he demands a little something extra special to meet his increasingly diverse array of interests. Whether you are buying for a tech-savvy connoisseur who is always on the hunt for the latest gadget, a rugged outdoorsman planning his next adventure or a skilled grillmaster who finds pleasure in perfecting his barbeque game, this comprehensive roundup aims to inspire all sorts of unique ideas beyond the stereotypical dad gift. And for those still on the hunt for the perfect tie for dad, we do have a new and improved twist on the old standby.
Barska Starwatcher Telescope
If dad enjoys stargazing, this telescope is a clever and useful gift to satisfy his hobby. It features 450x power magnification, plus an adjustable aluminum tripod designed for smooth movement and viewing comfort.
To buy: $41, bestbuy.com.
American Whiskey, Bourbon & Rye: A Guide to the Nation's Favorite Spirit
Whiskey aficionados will appreciate this complete directory of more than 330 bourbons. Entries include a brief history of the distillery as well as its age, proof, nose, color, body, palate, price, and overall rating.
To buy: $25, barnesandnoble.com.
Apollo 144-piece House Do-It-Yourself Kit
A thorough 144-piece kit, complete with chrome-plated tools, will help him tackle that never-ending list of household projects. Inside, he'll find a hammer, wrench, pliers, screwdriver, scissors, Allen wrench set, measuring tape, and, well, basically anything else he could ever need—all for less than $50.
To buy: $33, target.com.
Amazon Echo Dot (2nd Generation)
The Amazon Echo Dot voice-controlled device will turn dad’s space into a smart one. The hands-free and voice-controlled device uses Alexa to play music, make calls, send and receive messages, read the news, set alarms, read audiobooks from Audible, control Amazon Video on Fire TV, and much, much more.
To buy: $45, amazon.com.
AfterShokz Trekz Titanium Wireless Bone-Conducting Headphones
Aftershokz originally made bone-conduction headphones for the military, but today the Chinese company is a pioneer in making this innovative sound technology mainstream. These headphones deliver music through the cheekbones, ensuring that ears remain completely open to hear ambient sounds—a great gift for active dads on the go.
To buy: $100, brookstone.com.
BabyBjörn Baby Carrier Original
Searching for a gift for a new dad? This baby carrier will help him keep his little one close while going about his daily routine. Providing support for children from 8 to 25 pounds, it's a great, long-lasting essential for dad as he enters this exciting new chapter of life.
To buy: $80, buybuybaby.com.
Amazon Fire 7 Tablet with Alexa
This next generation of Amazon’s Fire tablet is thinner and lighter, plus features a longer eight-hour battery life and an improved display. It also comes with Alexa, giving dad quick access to music, his calendar, the news, the weather forecast, and much more.
To buy: $50, amazon.com.
Beer Tasting Set
Running out of Christmas gift ideas for dad? Give him something to look forward to on Friday afternoon when the clock strikes five. This set includes four sculptural 8-ounce beer glasses that rest in an acacia wood serving tray embossed with labels that identify ales, pilsners, lagers, and stouts. (Just don't forget to include a six-pack.)
To buy: $30, crateandbarrel.com.
“Best Dad” Cufflinks
It's tough to find Christmas gifts for the dad who has everything. But these high-shine silver plated cufflinks pay him the ultimate compliment. A departure from traditional cufflinks, this set will let your No. 1 guy know just how much he means to you while adding a touch of flair to his ensemble.
To buy: $55, nordstrom.com.
Billy Jealousy Beard Envy Kit
Shopping for a dad with a killer beard? This kit includes beard wash to clean and condition, a conditioner to give whiskers a subtle hold and touch of shine, and a boar bristle brush made with reinforced bristles to keep stylish beards straight, smooth, and in place.
To buy: $25, birchbox.com.
Black + Decker 18v Cordless Power Drill/Driver with 30 Bonus Accessories
This power drill was designed to be used by even the most beginner-level do-it-yourselfers. The ultimate workhorse, it features 24 adjustable torque settings, comes with 30 bonus accessories, and stays charged for up to 18 hours—you can pretty much consider that to-do list done.
To buy: $41, target.com.
Black Slate Coasters
Not just for protecting beloved surfaces from pesky glass rings, the black slate design serves as a unique and modern touch to that basement bar he's so proud of.
To buy: $12 for four; amazon.com.
Bodum Chambord French Press
If you're on the hunt for Christmas gifts for dad from your toddler, let this gift serve as a sort of peace offering. Your little one might keep dad running around all day and night, but this sleek French press will help keep him fueled, even when he feels like he's running on empty. This version makes plenty—eight cups!—and includes a coffee scoop and a reusable filter.
To buy: $40, lacolombe.com.
Bracketron TripGrip Car Holder for Mobile Phones
Fumbling with a cell phone while driving is not only a nuisance, but also extremely dangerous. Give dad this phone window mount to help ensure his safety on the road. The mount attaches securely to the windshield and is easily transferable with its quick lock-and-release lever. The 360-degree swivel is also convenient for a GPS unit or for your passenger's entertainment.
To buy: $20, bestbuy.com.
Brooklyn Beer Shop Beer Making Kit
This kit from Brooklyn Brew Shop makes brewing beer at home simple, fun, and tasty with easy-to-follow videos and step-by-step instructions. Variations include Afternoon Wheat, Bruxelles Blonde, Chestnut Brown Ale, Chocolate Maple Porter, Everyday IPA, Jalapeno Saison, and Summer Wheat.
To buy: From $47, amazon.com.
Buffalo Check Fleece Robe
A comfortable robe is one of the top Christmas gifts for dad for a reason—it's a timeless favorite. This version has cushy fleece that provides exceptional warmth and comfort, and the buffalo checks are a classic pattern for someone both rugged and classy. (Sounds a lot like Dad, right?)
To buy: $49.50, nordstrom.com.
Cafe Press “Promoted To Daddy” T-Shirt
One of the best Christmas gifts for dads—for more reasons than one. Use Christmas morning as the prime opportunity to let the parent-to-be in on the news about his newest position as a father. The relaxed fit is especially great for lounging around the house once the little one arrives. As an added plus, the T-shirt is available in a wide variety of colors.
To buy: $23, amazon.com.
Callaway Executive Putting Mat
An unfavorable weather forecast will no longer get in the way of dad’s putting practice. This 8-foot indoor putting mat’s premium backing minimizes folds and creases for a truer roll, and offers with-grain and against-grain speed variations. And for the man who thrives under pressure, the moveable putting cup is a fourth of an inch smaller than regulation to help sharpen dad’s aim.
To buy: $50, dickssportinggoods.com.
Carry-On Cocktail Kit
This is one of the best Christmas gifts for dad if you're traveling with kids this holiday season. Let him open this one early, so he can enjoy a stiff drink even at 30,000 feet. Available in six variations: Old fashioned, gin and tonic, hot toddy, Moscow mule, margarita, and champagne.
To buy: $24, uncommongoods.com.
Cabeau Evolution Memory Foam Travel Pillow
If Dad's job takes him on the road, this travel pillow will ensure he comes home well-rested. (A huge bonus for you, when he has enjoy energy to take over babysitting duty.) The memory foam adjusts to his specific preference, and the pillow shrinks to a quarter of its size for the ultimate in convenience.
To buy: $40, rei.com.
Cathy’s Concept Silver Plate Monogram Pocket Watch
For the retro stylish dad, this brushed silvertone finish pocket watch makes a great accessory that may just help untether him from his smartphone (here's to hoping at least). Monogramming is included.
To buy: $45, nordstrom.com.
Callaway Starter Gift Set
Is dad just getting into the great game of golf? This gift set is just right for beginners, and includes a ball marker pen with a Pro-Line putt alignment tool, golf balls, tees, and a poker chip marker, all enclosed in a fleece-lined pouch for easy transport to and from the course.
To buy: $20, dickssportinggoods.com.
Carter Bar Tool Set
Created by acclaimed housewares designer Carter McGuyer, the kit’s slotted walnut wood block includes four bar essentials to satisfy dads who love to entertain: a bottle opener, citrus zester with scoring blade, citrus peeler, and an all-purpose bar knife.
To buy: $30, crateandbarrel.com.
Coleman Classic Propane Stove
A great Christmas gift for dad from a son or daughter, this propane stove can serve as a great excuse to take an impromptu camping trip together (once the weather warms, of course). Its panels help shield burners from wind and adjust for various pan sizes, while its efficient technology aims to help cook with less fuel (and that means less to lug!).
To buy: $43, amazon.com.
Clinique for Men Great Skin for Him
The quest for great skin isn’t just for the ladies. This dermatologist-tested, fragrance-free skin set will be a hit among dad’s in need of a skin spruce-up. Ideal for a range of skin types, the dopp kit includes face scrub, aloe shave gel, a skin wash, and moisturizer.
To buy: $47.50, sephora.com.
Clocky Alarm Clock on Wheels
Sometimes the best Christmas gifts for dads are the ones they don't even know they need. This unique alarm clock will make it awfully difficult for even the most sound sleepers to miss a morning meeting ever again. Each time he presses snooze, the clock will move further away from him, ultimately forcing dad to start his day in order to turn off the alarm. Available in a variety of colors, including black, red, gold, silver, and white.
To buy: $40, amazon.com.
Cognac Leather Shoehorn
It may not be one of the most exciting Christmas gifts for dad, but it sure is a useful one. This version from J.Crew. offers a twist on the traditional staple and is made with handsome, hand-burnished cognac leather.
To buy: $28, jcrew.com.
Coleman Sundome Refresh 4-Person Dome Tent
This compact but also spacious tent is great for the outdoorsy dad with ambitions to take his family on an epic camping trip. It features a WeatherTec system with welded floors and inverted seams designed to keep water out, durable polyguard fabric that will last for several seasons, a door awning, a rainfly for extra weather protection, and more.
To buy: $75, kohls.com.
Contractor Pen
This compact multi-use tool combines a level, drywall gauge, ruler, and pen that'll be handy for dad’s many household projects. It can write upside down, in freezing and hot temperatures, underwater, and on wood, aluminum, and galvanized steel—It's even designed to withstand the extreme temperatures and conditions of space!
To buy: $35, uncommongoods.com.
Costway Electric Towel Warmer Drying Rack
There is no denying that a fresh, warm towel after a long shower is the ultimate luxury—especially on a chilly winter morning. With the power of 100 watts, this warmer heats up quickly. Install in on the wall or use the feet to rest it on the floor.
To buy: $60, walmart.com.
Compass Lid Camping Water Bottle
This unique water bottle features an integrated Brunton compass lid to make staying hydrated and on track a no-brainer for dad. The bottle is also made from recycled aluminum and is BPA free.
To buy: $33, uncommongoods.com
Crosley Checkerboard Cruiser Bluetooth Record Player
Don't just settle for good Christmas gifts for dad—pick one of the best Christmas gifts for dad. It may be 2017, but this is one #TBT he's sure to love. The vintage-inspired checkerboard (other colors and patterns are also available) turntable is housed in a faux leather briefcase for ultimate portability. It includes full-range stereo speakers and is Bluetooth-compatible and wireless, too.
To buy: $90, urbanoutfitters.com.
Cuisinart Coffee-Spice Grinder
This grinder works with nuts, spices, coffee beans, seeds and more. Powered by a heavy-duty motor with simple push-top operation, it's an essential item for the dad who loves the daily ritual of grinding his own coffee.
To buy: $40, crateandbarrel.com.
Cross Classic Century Ballpoint Pen With Satin Chrome Barrel
Always a classic, this Cross pen will appeal to the traditional and classy dad. The pen’s slender body and featherweight feel provides an elegant writing experience, while its chrome barrel color brings maximum sophistication to the gift.
To buy: $23, officedepot.com.
Cuisinart Electric Knife
Not just for Thanksgiving, this easy-to-use electric knife will elevate his culinary skills year-round, whether he's serving filet mignon at a dinner party or slicing big cuts at a tailgate. The elegant handle was designed to look like fine cutlery and the included butcher block allows for countertop storage. And for the ultimate in safety, a one-touch trigger makes the knife usable for both left-handed or right-handed carvers.
To buy: $50, williamssonoma.com.
Columbia Grand Canyon Outdry Mid Waterproof Hiking Boots
Shopping for the adventurous dad? These hiking boots are made from a special fabric that blocks external moisture to keep socks and feet dry. Plus, footbeds and midsoles are designed to provide cushioning and support for a comfortable hike, while rubber outsoles provide traction on a variety of surfaces.
To buy: $125, dickssportinggoods.com.
Cruiser 40° Sleeping Bag
Does dad love the great outdoors? This classic sleeping bag is a staple for any camper. Whether he's roughing it in the wilderness or snuggled up with the kids under the stars in the backyard, one thing is for sure: He'll be comfortable and cozy inside this sleeping bag’s 40-denier ripstop nylon shell and synthetic insulation.
To buy: $80, eddiebauer.com.
Cuisinart 12 Cup Extreme Brew Coffee Maker
If dad's daily Starbucks habit is getting a little unwieldy, this unlikely contender could be one of the best Christmas gifts of 2017. The 12-cup programmable coffee maker is customizable with strength control brews for regular or bold (just like at the coffee shop!), and a calibrated glass carafe includes a drip-free pour spout and comfortable handle.
To buy: $100, crateandbarrel.com.
Dad's Own Cookbook
For some dads, the kitchen is one of the most daunting rooms in the house. This foolproof cookbook features basic how-tos, including how to properly handle a knife, as well as 150 recipes that will impress the entire family.
To buy: $23, barnesandnoble.com.
Cuisinart Sandwich Grill
Bring Dad's deli favorites to his own kitchen with this sandwich press. The grill is relatively foolproof, with clear ready-to-cook and ready-to-eat indicator lights and a lock-down lid that evenly grills tops and bottoms. He can also try his hand at making French toast and crafting the perfect omelet.
To buy: $20, target.com.
Deluxe 7-in-1 Game Set
Does he love a good old-fashioned family game night? Then this might be a good Christmas gift for dad. This game set offers seven options in one compact place—try chess, checkers, backgammon, cribbage, dominoes, cards, or poker. The game surface lifts off for convenient storage of the game pieces once a winner has been declared.
To buy: $43, amazon.com.
Dad's Playbook
Consider this a funny Christmas gift for dad from a toddler. An instruction manual of sorts, this tome tackles one of the most difficult tasks of all time: parenting. Inside he'll find inspiring quotes for rookie dads, advice on being a leader, scoring under pressure, and encouraging team spirit from some of the most famous coaches in sports.
To buy: $13, uncommongoods.com.
Disk Fidget Spinner
Fidget spinners aren’t just for kids. This ultra-sleek and polished fidget spinner will look great on dad’s desk, while also providing him an outlet for releasing nervous energy. Available in a variety of colors, including silver, chrome, copper, and iridescent.
To buy: $20, brookstone.com.
DirectTV NFL Sunday Ticket
If you're looking for Christmas gifts for the dad who has everything, his package from DirectTV is a sure winner. This totally original idea allows the football-obsessed to watch every live out-of-market game, every Sunday. With the NFL Sunday Ticket, he can catch all of the action on his television, laptop, tablet, phone, or game console.
To buy: $294 for the season, nflst.directv.com.