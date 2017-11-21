The 42 Best Christmas Gifts for Brothers in 2018
No matter if he’s older, younger, or perhaps even your twin, your brother’s been through a lot with you—the entirety of at least one of your lives, in fact! Show him how much he means to you with a thoughtful gift this Christmas. We’ve compiled a list of the best Christmas gifts for brothers that you can shop without even leaving your home. Whether he’s an outdoorsman, a fitness fanatic, a foodie, a sports fan, a cultured traveler, a fashion guru, or anything in between, we’ve got the perfect gift idea to make your brother feel appreciated—and experience a bit of that holiday magic from your childhood—come Christmas morning.
Below are our top 42 Christmas gifts for brothers and brother-in-laws. Happy gift-giving!
Snow Ski Wine Rack
When après ski is as important to your brother as tearing up the mountain on a fresh-powder day, this wine rack comes to the rescue. Die-hard skiers will appreciate the clever re-purposing of a reclaimed ski into a handy spot for holding cabs and merlots. The racks are handmade in Massachusetts.
To buy: $58; uncommongoods.com.
Under Armour Threadborne Three-Quarter Utility
Earning high marks for both functionality and versatility, the Under Armour Threadborne three-quarter length Utility T-shirt is a can’t-miss gift for athletic brothers. Available in three different colors, this form-fitting shirt is made from a moisture-wicking material with anti-odor technology (a plus for him and any who come in contact during or after his workouts).
To buy: $28 (was $45); underarmour.com.
Beard Oil
If your brother’s taken “No Shave November” past its deadline and would be offended by the gift of a shaving kit, help him make his facial hair look a little more polished with a bottle of Apothecary 87 beard oil. The divine scents of vanilla and mango combine to create a crisp and sweet yet manly fragrance while the product conditions his beard to make it soft and healthy.
To buy: $15; wolfandbadger.com.
Couch Bowl Set
For brothers who prefer to eat breakfast on the couch (while watching the highlights from last night’s games), this set is a must-have. The two ergonomic, ceramic cereal bowls are designed to rest comfortably in the palm of your hand, thanks to an indent in the base, while a side notch stabilizes his spoon—freeing up a hand for the remote.
To buy: $38; uncommongoods.com.
Network Pouch
For the on-the-go brother who has everything, Herschel Supply Co.’s pouch is a versatile piece that can be used to stash items together in a larger bag. He can drop it into a briefcase, suitcase, or backpack, or use it on its own to show off his unique style. It comes in 26 different patterns and colors.
To buy: $25; herschel.com.
Ribbed Beanie
You can’t go wrong with a simple, quality beanie for your city-dwelling brother. This soft, pom-pom-topped ribbed hat from Herschel Supply Co. will keep him toasty this winter when he’s braving the snow and wind on the chilly streets. Pick one to match his go-to jacket, as the Sepp beanie comes in more than 15 colors and combinations.
To buy: $12-$60; herschel.com.
Moose Head Shot Glasses
Bring "National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation" to life—hopefully without any Cousin Eddie-type troublemakers—by gifting your brother this set of four iconic moose head shot glasses. Miniature versions of the souvenir mugs that Clark drank from in the movie, these acrylic vessels work equally well for shooting whiskey or spiked eggnog with the whole family.
To buy: $29; jet.com.
Herschel Leather Wallet
A wallet can say a lot about a person, and it’s hard to take an adult seriously once you notice he still has the same tethered canvas card case he had in college. Upgrade your brother’s money system with a sophisticated pebbled leather wallet featuring the Herschel name tastefully embossed in the front right corner. Inside the RFID-blocking wallet, he’ll find more than enough slots to keep his credit cards and license organized and handy—and now when he needs to take one of those things out, he can do so proudly from a classy, high-quality wallet.
To buy: $50; nordstrom.com.
Hot Sauce of the Month
Forget the Jelly of the Month club. Treat the heat-seeking brother who douses every meal in Tabasco to a membership to the gourmet Hot Sauce of the Month Club, which delivers two or three five-ounce bottles of liquid heat each month. Available in three-, six- or 12-month plans, this club offers an easy way for your brother to amp up the hotness of any dish.
To buy: from $78; igourmet.com.
Hair & Body Wash
Help your brother clean up his act with a bottle of Body Fuel (which comes in four sizes from 2.5 ounces to 1 liter), a one-stop shop to supplement his grooming routine. A combination body wash, shampoo, and facial cleanser, this cleanser is formulated with invigorating caffeine and vitamins C and E, plus menthol and zinc for an ultra refreshing shower experience.
To buy: $8-$50; kiehls.com.
Vodka Candle
With notes of zesty lime, pink grapefruit, crisp tonic, crushed cilantro, and gin, this Vodka Pop candle sounds like it could be a pretty solid cocktail at your brother’s favorite local bar. Instead, he can light it to make his whole house smell heavenly. His girlfriend will surely thank you, too.
To buy: $42; jonathanadler.com.
What to Get Done Pad
This notepad for tracking to-dos incorporates a reward system with a humorous twist. A perfect stocking stuffer, the 60-sheet pad offers space for lists like “to remember,” “to delegate,” and “to postpone,” plus a spot for checking what cocktail your brother will reward himself with after all the boxes are checked.
To buy: $7; knockknockstuff.com.
Skull Cufflinks
They say the devil’s in the details, and these skull cufflinks add a subtle rock-star edge to any classic shirt. Made from silvery rhodium-plated metal with an enamel front, they have a bullet-back closure for easy wear.
To buy: $65; johnstonmurphy.com.
Smart Color-Changing Light Bulb
Smart light bulbs have been on the rise in recent years, with more and more companies producing their own versions so anyone can create custom lighting at home (without expensive fixtures or wiring). Sengled’s smart light bulb pairs with your smart home hub and works with voice control devices, so you can easily set the mood in whatever room it’s in. If your brother likes to host, he’ll love being able to change the light right from his phone, with over 16 million color options right at his fingertips. There’s even a candlelight option he can turn on for a romantic date night or just to wind down before bed.
To buy: from $21; amazon.com.
Wireless Data
If your brother doesn’t need more “stuff” and is constantly running up overage charges on his phone, consider this out-of-the-box gift idea: Verizon Wireless has an option to give gigs. You can send extra data right from your phone or computer to his account, which he can redeem right away or bank for later.
To buy: $10 per 1 GB; verizonwireless.com.
Under Armour Duffel Bag
There ain’t no shame in your brother's workout game, but his smelly old gym bag is way less impressive. Enter the Undeniable 3.0 Medium Duffle, which is made with an abrasion-resistant bottom and side panels to endure the elements (or his casual tossing). A large vented pocket helps those sweaty clothes and shoes breathe. Ahh!
To buy: $32 (was $45); underarmour.com.
PAC-MAN Lunch Box
If your brother’s the type to pack lunch every day, replace his typical plastic bag with a retro tin lunch tote. This one will remind him of those easy afternoons in the ’80s spent playing the original PAC-MAN. Plus, the tin is easy to clean, and its hard sides prevent the dreaded sandwich squish.
To buy: $14; amazon.com.
Game of Phones
Even if you don’t understand a word of what your brother’s talking about when he recaps the entire "Game of Thrones" series, the whole family will be able to partake in some friendly competition with this clever game. A series of 100 cards sends everyone on a digital scavenger hunt using their smart phones—another good way to keep politics out of conversation over the holidays.
To buy: $20; uncommongoods.com.
Light-Up Heel Spurs
Training for a marathon during the winter likely means many after-dark runs. Help your brother stay safe with a pair of light-up PowerSpurz, designed to keep nighttime runners visible to drivers. Made from silicone and weatherproof, they easily slip onto the heels of sneakers and won’t break his stride.
To buy: $17; thegrommet.com.
Doughnut Socks
What’s better than a doughnut? Doughnut socks! Well, maybe not quite as good—but still good for a laugh. This knit pair comes rolled into the perfect doughnut shape, complete with frosting and sprinkles. Once unfolded, the cuffed tube socks continue to serve as a conversation piece in any situation that doesn’t require shoes.
To buy: $13; thegrommet.com.
Car Care Kit
He prides himself on keeping his four-wheeled baby in tip-top shape—or maybe he doesn’t, and he needs a little help cleaning up his act. Either way, this car care kit will come in handy. It includes all the quality products your brother needs for an at-home detail, from car wash gel to cleaner wax to sponges.
To buy: $28; amazon.com.
Mud Mask
This dark-as-mud mask hydrates, purifies, and detoxifies skin while infusing it with moisture, vitamins, and minerals. Using Moor Mud from Ireland—combined with seaweed, volcanic ash, and activated charcoal—this mask will leave your brother's skin so radiant, you might be tempted to steal some for yourself.
To buy: $58; peterthomasroth.com.
Americana PJ Pants
Who doesn't love opening a gift to find a new pair of pajamas? Your patriotic brothers will proudly sport these ultra-soft flannel PJ pants on Christmas morning. They have an easy fit, thanks to a drawstring waist, and even come in tall sizes for long-legged bros.
To buy: $24; americaneagle.com.
LifeStraw
Outdoorsy brothers will be into this one-of-a-kind gadget perfect for hiking and camping. Using hollow fiber membrane technology, LifeStraw filters water from anywhere (streams, rivers, melted snow, etc.) to remove more than 99 percent of bacteria—without chemicals or batteries—for up to 1,000 liters. The best part? It weighs only two ounces, meaning it’s easy to stash in any pack.
To buy: $12; amazon.com.
Cold Brew Iced Coffee Kit
You could go the route of a Starbucks gift card for your caffeine-addicted brother, but there’s nothing original about that. Instead, wrap up this tin, which will let him make his own cold brew iced coffee at home—no special equipment needed. Each can has bean bags to make 12 servings of iced coffee right in his refrigerator.
To buy: $10; amazon.com.
Folding Sports Wagon
Football fanatics know the value of a good vehicle to haul all their tailgating essentials—snacks, beer, extra gear, and the like. Picture your brother’s face when you slap a big bow on this folding sports wagon and roll it into the living room on Christmas. No doubt you’ll earn bonus points for filling it up with a few of his favorite beverages.
To buy: $40; dickssportinggoods.com.
Coordinates Bracelet
No matter how far he roams, this sentimental bracelet will remind your brother that he can always go home. It's handmade from genuine leather, with a gold or silver charm that can be engraved on either side with the coordinates of where you grew up—or another place that’s special to him.
To buy: $40; etsy.com.
Marble Cheese Board
Cheese and wine is a perfectly acceptable dinner. Help your brother class it up a bit with this elegant white marble cheese board. Naturally cool to the touch, this handcrafted board is polished to a high shine to make for an extra-special presentation.
To buy: $30; williams-sonoma.com.
Leather Camera Strap
Whether he’s an aspiring shutterbug or an accomplished photographer, this personalized leather camera strap makes a picture-perfect gift for your snapshot-obsessed brother. Customize it with up to 30 characters on a leather nameplate, which comes in 17 different colors. The end snaps or matching rings easily clip to any camera style.
To buy: $49; etsy.com.
State Beer Cap Map
Help your craft brew-loving brother remember his beer history—and the good times that went with each drink—in a unique piece he can hang on the wall of his man cave. Crafted from Baltic birch plywood, state-shaped display boards are a perfect spot to collect bottle caps, with crimped edges on each hole to hold the caps securely.
To buy: $35; uncommongoods.com.
Burberry Gift Set
It can be difficult to buy fragrance for another person—so many options!—but it’s hard to go wrong with a classic like Burberry. This four-piece gift set comes with broad-appeal miniature bottles of the iconic brand’s Brit for Him, Brit Rhythm, Touch for Men, and London. Gift the set together or break them up as little stocking stuffers for each brother.
To buy: $45; macys.com.
Shapes Drink Rocks
Cube whiskey stones are so 2015. For a brother who likes to think outside the box, these uniquely-shaped drink rocks made from soapstone and marble will become a new favorite. Add them to any drink to keep it cold without diluting the flavor. Bonus: They make for an interesting conversation piece.
To buy: $35; eastdane.com.
Shoe Dog
How did he do it? Entrepreneurial, book-loving brothers can learn the secrets behind Phil Knight’s empire that became Nike in the legend’s new memoir. From starting with less than $100 in his pocket to growing Nike into a $30 billion company, Knight shares his insights on business, sports, and life in this page-turner.
To buy: $16; barnesandnoble.com.
Dot Suspenders
If he wouldn’t be caught dead in a pair of sweats or ripped jeans on the street, your class-act brother will be thrilled with this traditional fashion accessory. A good pair of braces—or suspenders, as they’re more commonly known—is an underrated way to jazz up a more formal outfit. This statement-making pair has a subtle polka dot pattern to suit a true man of style.
To buy: $25; thetiebar.com.
Faux Shearling Throw
Sometimes gift-giving can be a bit selfish—and by that we mean, you give a gift in hopes the receiver might let you use it, too. This is one of those gifts. Made from plush, smooth velvet on one side and faux shearling on the other, this oversized blanket has the same cozy factor as UGG’s signature boots and comes in nine colors. Snuggle up!
To buy: $98; nordstrom.com.
Pineapple Shot Glasses
Glasses in the shape of this tropical fruit have been popping up around the country for the past few years. A standard in tiki circles, pineapples are also recognized as a symbol of hospitality. Your brother can welcome guests to his home with a shot from these well-crafted glasses, which have a leafy lid that doubles as a stand. They come prettily packaged in a festive palm-leaf box, so stick a bow on top and you’re good to gift.
To buy: $35; surlatable.com.
Peppercorn Gift Set
Delightfully spicy and a little exotic, this body wash and antiperspirant deodorant stick set has notes of refreshing coriander, black peppercorn and aromatic vetiver to invigorate and refresh. For quick trips, when your brother can’t stash the 10-ounce body wash in his carry-on, the deodorant stick is a replacement that’s easy to pack—no TSA interference expected.
To buy: $41; moltonbrown.com.
Forever Collectibles High-Top Canvas Shoes
Everyone will win when you gift these sneakers emblazoned with the logo of your brother's favorite football team. And because they're available in both men’s and women’s styles, there's always the potential to match each other!
To buy: $40; foco.com.
3D Stadium Wall Art
These 3D replicas of some of the most famous stadiums across the country are made from white birch and poplar wood. If your brother is a die-hard fan and appreciates a vintage aesthetic, this is the perfect Christmas gift for him.
To buy: $250; thegrommet.com.
Be Your Own Bartender
Does your brother enjoy drinks and love flowcharts? With this book, he can answer a few questions to find his or his guests' perfect cocktail from 151 original recipes.
To buy: $17; amazon.com.
Baseball Scoring Pencils
These cedar pencils are dark enough to mark on glossy scorecards and smudge-proof, so your brother and his friends won't lose track of the score in even the most fast-paced game.
To buy: Box of 6 for $10; cwpencils.com.
Vermont Maple Syrup and Silo Pitcher Set
Give your brother's breakfast a boost with the help of this Grade-A maple syrup and four-inch pitcher set. It's perfect if your bro is planning to host any holiday parties this year, is a brunch fanatic, or just needs a little more guidance when it comes to meal prep.
To buy: $85; farmhousepottery.com.