22 Great Gifts for Men
Whether you're looking for something small or big, a gift idea for your brother or husband, we've got you covered with these awesome picks.
The holiday season is nearly upon us, which means it’s time to hunt down the best gifts for every member of your family and friends circle. And that includes finding the ever-elusive perfect gifts, small or large, for the men in your life. A lot of lists offer you a "top 10" when it comes to gifts for men, but we went beyond that to bring you even more options to suit every type of guy in your life, from the man who loves organizing his stuff more than seems healthy and the guy who really appreciates a bit of personalization, to the men who just want to spend their Saturdays fixing pipes and air vents around the house.
We've rounded up both large and small gifts for men, gift ideas for your brother or husband, and presents that the whole family can enjoy. So now–instead of worrying about where you're going to find enough stocking stuffers and how you'll ever come up with the perfect gift for your very picky cousin–you can just sit back and relax with a pen and paper to write Santa a list of your very own Christmas wishes.
From the practical to the playful and unique, here are 22 great gift ideas for men that will surely be hits on Christmas or any other holiday you celebrate.
1
Best for the Man Who Loves Games as Much as Beer: Beeropoly
This season, get the guys going with a little grown-up style drinking game. Beeropoly works by asking players to complete a series of beer challenges, which include a rhyming competition and dance battle. Players take turns rolling the dice and moving their bottle cap around the board. If they can’t complete their challenge, they face elimination from the game (and must live in total shame forever).
To buy: $35; uncommongoods.com.
2
Best for the Man Who Loves to Cook: Global Hot Sauce Gift Box
Get his taste buds buzzing with this collection of five distinct hot sauces. Each flavor profile channels a different regional cuisine, from Ethiopia to the Chesapeake Bay.
To buy: $45; uncommongoods.com.
3
Best for the Man Who Loves Traveling: Everlane Twill Weekender Bag
Help upgrade your guy on the go with a new, durable duffel bag. The duffel is the optimal size for a quick weekend adventure away, comes with a water-resistant exterior, and is stylish enough to lug onboard for a first-class trip to just about anywhere.
To buy: $98; everlane.com.
4
Best for the Man Who Loves the Outdoors: YETI Hopper Flip Portable Cooler
From tailgating to fishing, camping to beach-side adventures, every guy needs a good cooler to store all his ice-cold beers and goodies in–and there’s no better cooler on the market than YETI. The Hopper Flip Portable Cooler is an ideal gift for men on the go. The cooler can fit up to 12 cans plus ice and comes with a waterproof exterior, making it perfect for taking it just about anywhere.
To buy: $250; amazon.com.
5
Best for the Man Who Loves a Snack: Snackcrate
With this subscription box, you're giving a gift that keeps on giving. Each month, a box filled with handpicked snacks from a different country will be delivered to your giftee's door. Choose from three sizes to make sure you're getting the best option for your man's appetite.
To buy: From $14; snackcrate.com.
6
Best for Man Who Loves Grilling: BBQ Smoker Gift Set
If your dad, husband, brother, or best bud is a would-be grill master, help him step up his BBQ game wby giving him this BBQ Smoker Gift Set. Each set comes with a premium stainless steel smoker box, specialty BBQ thermometer, three flavors of smoking wood chips, and a few delicious smoking recipes. Now, it’s just up to him to not burn the meat.
To buy: $60; amazon.com.
7
Best for the Man Who Loves the Classics: Converse All Star Sneakers
Kick things old-school this year by gifting every guy a pair of Converse Chuck Taylor All Star 70 Low Top Sneakers. Chucks have long been heralded as the supreme sneaker to rule both the basketball courts and the streets thanks to their functional and stylish design. Pick from a number of colors that will best suit your guy, and let him step into a bit of shoe icon history. And don't worry about keeping your white shoes clean; we've got you covered there.
To buy: $80; nordstrom.com.
8
Best for the Man Who Loves a Little Flair: Happy Socks
Socks are a classic gift for men over the holidays. Though they’d probably be happy with any old pair, why not spice it up with a fun set of Happy Socks? You can get a package with three pairs of printed socks, like this set of Beatles-inspired prints so your guy can show off his love for Yellow Submarine all year long.
To buy: $50; amazon.com.
9
Best for the Man Who Loves Self-Care: Grooming Kit
Help support the grooming habits of your dad, brother, husband, or best mate with a Grooming Kit by Rapid Beard. Inside, men will find all the essentials they need to grow and maintain their impeccable beards, mustaches, or other facial hair designs we haven’t even thought of. Best of all, each of the items inside the kit is made from all-natural ingredients that will nourish his hair and skin with each and every use.
To buy: $25; amazon.com.
10
Best for the Man Who Loves Comfort: Cashmere Crewneck Sweater
A high-end sweater that requires low-maintenance care is the perfect item to gift any man in your life. Everlane's cashmere sweater is made from high-quality fabric that doesn't pill, but the best part may be that it gets softer with wear, making this a gift sure to become his latest winter wardrobe staple–so much so you might even get sick of seeing it!
To buy: $100; everlane.com.
11
Best for the Man Who Loves Music: Bang & Olufsen Wireless Headphones
Make sure he can hear all his favorite music as it’s meant to be heard by gifting him a pair of wireless headphones by Bang and Olufsen. Each pair comes ready to connect to Bluetooth-enabled devices and is made with lambskin leather for ultimate comfort.
To buy: $300; bloomingdales.com.
12
Best Gifts for the Man Who Loves Getting Mail: Gentleman's Box
Why just give one present when you can give 12? This year, buy the special man in your life a one-year gift subscription to Gentleman’s Box. In each box, the giftee will find goodies like Aristo designer ties, Deadsoxy socks, grooming essentials, lifestyle accessories, and more.
To buy: $275 for 12 months; gentlemansbox.com.
13
Best for the Man Who Loves Being Handy: Leather Toolbox
Wrapped in leather, this organizer is the ultimate gift for the drill master in your life. The beautiful leather, detailed stitching, and crisp red closure elevate the handyman experience to a whole new level.
To buy: $300; industrywest.com.
14
Best for the Man Who Loves a Timeless Look: Ray-Ban Sunglasses
Every guy needs a pair of shades, but if you’re going to get him a pair you might as well get him the best. And the best, hands down, is a pair of Ray-Bans. To kick the style up a notch, purchase a pair of the iconic brand’s Highstreet Iridescent frames, or play it safe with the brand's classic Wayfarer sunglasses.
To buy: $158; urbanoutfitters.com.
15
Best for the Man Who Loves Peace and Quiet: 4-Person Dark Room Tent With Screen Room
This tent sets up in 15 minutes (really!), has room for four, and blocks 90 percent of sunlight for a more restful night at camp. A tent like this is definitely a top 10 gift for men who want to sleep under the stars and enjoy some old fashioned peace and quiet.
To buy: $190; coleman.com.
16
For the Man Who Loves a Dapper Touch: Montblanc Cuff Links
If you’re on the hunt for something truly special to gift a special man this year, look no further than a pair of high-end Montblanc cufflinks. The stainless steel rectangular set comes with a handsome striped design that will stand out with any suit and will certainly become an item that can pass down throughout the generations of men in your family.
To buy: $320; saksfifthavenue.com.
17
Best for the Man Who Loves Learning: The Things They Don't Teach You in School
Help the fellas around you gain a little bit more knowledge about the world with all the incredible facts in Things They Don’t Teach You In School. The trivia game comes with 400 facts—some of which are really just hilarious pieces of useless information—that will keep your entire family entertained all season long. So while this may technically be a gift idea for your brother, it's really a gift the whole family can enjoy.
To buy: $20; uncommongoods.com.
18
Best for the Man Who Loves a Personal Touch: Personalized Leather Wallet
Everyone wants to feel unique, and with this personalized leather wallet from Etsy, you can deliver just that. The distressed top-grain cowhide leather wallet comes with four inside pocket inserts that will stretch with the leather over time. Each wallet can be personalized to include the recipient’s initials, making the present just as special as the person you’re gifting it to.
To buy: $35; etsy.com.
19
Best for the Man Who Loves Stress Relief: Desktop Punching Bag
This small gift packs a big punch (get it?). Help the men in your life get out any tension that builds up after a hard day on the job.
To buy: $25; neimanmarcus.com.
20
Best for the Man Who Loves Accessorizing His Space: Geometric Wood Tape Measures
A measuring tape too pretty to be trapped in a toolbox, this gift can be proudly displayed at work, in a home office, or anywhere around the house really.
To buy: $36 each; jaysonhome.com.
21
Best for the Man Who Loves Basketball: Wilson X Connected Smart Basketball
Even amateurs want their basketball game to be on point. This holiday, give your half-court all-star a Wilson X Connected Smart Basketball that will track all his shots and percentages as well as give feedback on his game. The ball can even be configured for training and playing buzzer-beater games to help the Kobe in all of us come to the surface.
To buy: $110; amazon.com.
22
Best for the Man Who Loves Practicality: Carhartt Hoodie
Keep the men around you warm and toasty this holiday season with a classic Carhartt mock zip hoodie. The sweatshirt comes in solid grey, navy, or black, with zipper detail and a kangaroo pouch. The hoodie is even waterproof, making it essential outerwear for the winter and spring season, and the perfect gift for an active and casual guy.
To buy: $60-65; dickssportinggoods.com.