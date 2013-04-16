The Best Gifts for Dad
When Father’s Day rolls around, it can get stressful trying to find the perfect gift for dad—one that he’ll actually use and enjoy. Dads can be pretty difficult to shop for and you could be tempted to just give him a tie like last year, especially if you ask him what’s on his wishlist and he says you don’t need to get him anything at all. While we can’t knock ties—especially if dad wears one everyday and needs to spruce up his wardrobe, or your tie pick has sentimental value—why not try something different this year? When choosing a gift for dad, think of his interests and see if you can add a little bit of flair or something extra to his hobby or favorite thing. From quirky and creative to sentimental, we’ve selected options that work for even the hardest-to-shop-for dad. For the gadget guru, gift him a smartphone case that does double duty and works as a tool case, too. If he considers himself a food connoisseur, make sure his snack stash never runs out with some interesting savory and sweet treats. Or maybe his office needs a serious makeover because it’s overrun with boring paperwork, present him with a desk accessory that will make him smile (and think of you every time he looks at it). And for the dad who likes to be pampered from time to time, we’ve got a variety of grooming options from a luxe shaving kit to beard tonic for his well-kept facial hair. With these gift picks we guarantee you won’t disappoint.
Record-Breaking Baseball Glasses
Over the years he’s been your encyclopedia for baseball facts. This year, present him with these glasses that he can enjoy while watching his favorite games on the couch. Each glass has information on record-breaking stats in baseball history, from the longest hitting streak to the most no-hitters.
To buy: $42; uncommongoods.com.
Herschel Supply Co Gibson Messenger Bag
If his work briefcase or bag is looking like it’s seen better days, this messenger will be a good replacement. It’s briefcase-style, so it’s fit for both startup and corporate offices. Inside there’s a laptop sleeve and zippered internal organizers, while outside there’s a large front pocket. In addition to the handles, there’s also a removable shoulder strap.
To buy: $80; amazon.com.
Nailed It Desk Organizer
Amp up his desk dÃ©cor with this handy organizer. Made of reclaimed steel and salvaged tool parts, the desk item has industrial, vintage details. The hammer is spring-loaded so he can “hit” the nail once he finishes a task—sort of like crossing something off a to-do list. It can hold everything from pens and pencils to his business cards.
To buy: $58; uncommongoods.com.
“My Dad Rocks” Glasses
What better way to cheers your dad this Father’s Day than adding something special to his happy hour? Your cool dad deserves his favorite drink on the rocks, so gift him these handblown old-fashioned glasses that will remind him of his awesomeness every time it’s time for a refreshment. The four-piece set is dishwasher safe, too.
To buy: $58; nordstrom.com.
Men’s Handsewn Slippers, Flannel-Lined
Dad works hard on the weekdays and will find these slippers will give him some much-needed relief when he makes it home after a long day or is lounging around the house on the weekends. The comfortable slip-ons are made of leather with a cozy flannel lining inside.
To buy: $50; llbean.com.
Breo Mini319 Body Massager
Who doesn’t want a relaxing massage after a long day? This mini massager set can provide some much needed R&R for dad. Each massager has a different shape so you can choose which you want to use for your head, face, body, and neck. It has a cordless design so he can use it just about anywhere in the house.
To buy: $45; bloomingdales.com.
Men’s Shoe Shine Kit
Your dapper dad will love this shoe kit—it comes with everything to keep his dress shoes spotless and shiny. Plus, it will save him a few bucks since he won’t have to head to the shoe shining shop near his office. The kit has four brushes, two cloths, and two tins of polish in brown and black. Add a monogram to personalize the vinyl case.
To buy: $119; markandgraham.com.
Wildsam City Field Guides
If he has a trip planned this summer, gift him with one these city guides, filled with insider secrets. Each guide features interviews, essays, local history, and hand-drawn illustrations to make his vacation even more fun and interesting. Cities include Austin, Brooklyn, Charleston, San Francisco, New Orleans, and more.
To buy: $18; westelm.com.
Wooden Lawn Dice
If he loves hosting people at the house for summer barbecues or dinner parties, this wooden lawn dice set will make the event even more fun. He can show off his competitive side by inviting neighbors to join in on the fun. The set includes rules for four different dice games.
To buy: $50; domino.com.
Stainless Steel Growler Set
Whether he’s heading to a tailgate to root for his alma mater or camping with the family, this growler will ensure that he gets to enjoy his favorite craft brew. The jug is vacuum insulated and will keep beer cold and foamy for up to 24 hours. It also comes with a set of four stacking tumblers that will also keep everyone’s drinks nice and frosty.
To buy: $80; eddiebauer.com.
Grilling Seasoning Collection
Just in time for summer barbecue season, the expert griller will have some fun experimenting with these tasty seasonings. There’s Montreal Steak & Chop, which is pepper and garlic; St. Basil’s BBQ Chop & Rib Rub, which is paprika-based; and Jamaican Jerk, which is hot and spicy with a kick of habanero. These will be his go-to spices when he fires up the grill at the next cookout.
To buy: $30; food52.com.
Binge Watching Kit
Whether he’s a House of Cards guy or can’t get enough of Game of Thrones, he’ll find this binge-watching survival kit a lifesaver for his next marathon viewing. Inside the tin are two drink coasters, a sofa yoga guide (for a quick stretch in between episodes), a pack of tissues, socks, deodorant, and more. If he’s having trouble saying yes to the “Are you still watching” question that pops up after a few episodes, he can flip the “keep watching” decision coin as a tie-breaker.
To buy: $21; papersource.com.
Handheld Pac-Man Arcade Game
Who needs to go to the arcade when you’ve got this handheld device? He can play a few games of Pac-Man when he needs to de-stress or is bored at home on the couch. It’s compact and light enough to stash in a carry-on or his messenger bag for those long-haul flights or his morning commute, too.
To buy: $26; urbanoutfitters.com.
Brookstone Wireless Fitness Earphones
You can’t make his morning workout easier, but you can make it a little bit more exciting. The sweat- and water-proof headphones are wireless and will pair with his phone or device through Bluetooth. The battery lasts for four hours so it will get him through any workout—when it runs of out of juice, all he needs to do is charge it with the micro USB cable.
To buy: $60; brookstone.com.
Magnetic Puzzle Games
If you have a trip planned this year with dad, gift him these magnetic puzzle games to entertain you two whether you’re traveling by train, plane, or automobile (if you're both passengers, that is). The set includes not only includes classic games like hangman, but also brain teasers like Sudoku and chess. Pack them all in your suitcase, or take a two of your favorites.
To buy: $48; worldmarket.com.
Fish Pocket Knife
A nod to one of his favorite summer pastimes, this cheeky bottle opener will look right at home on the drink buffet at his next barbecue. The steel “fin” opens into a knife for cutting (think wine labels) and the tail serves as a bottle opener. Available in three colors.
To buy: $25, uncommongoods.com.
BBQ Apron Cooking Guide
Even the guy who’s been grilling for years sometimes forgets what the USDA-recommended internal temperature for pork is. This apron not only keeps his clothes spot-free, but also offers a quick cooking cheat sheet (tips, tricks, and cooking times) that’s printed upside down for easy reference.
To buy: $15, amazon.com.
Teakwood Stainless Steel Water Bottle
That fancy desk of his deserves more than a flimsy plastic water bottle—plus, this version is better for the environment. The sturdy stainless steel construction keeps cold drinks chilled for 24 hours, and hot drinks warm for 12 hours. Available in three sizes.
To buy: From $25, nordstrom.com.
Bicycle Repair Kit
If Dad’s main mode of transportation is his bicycle, this fix-it kit is a must-have accessory. The tin, which is just over 4-by-3 inches and includes two metal tire levers, a multi-tool, tire patches, a bone wrench, and a metal rasp, is compact enough to tuck right in his briefcase.
To buy: $12, papersource.com.
Hand-Turned Razor
It won’t bother you quite as much if he leaves this razor on the bathroom counter after he’s done shaving. The handcrafted wooden handle is handsome enough for display, and is specially shaped for easy maneuvering. Six coats of crystal acrylic mean it’ll stand the test of time—despite daily exposure to water and soap.
To buy: $45, imperiumwoodcraft.etsy.com.
Vader’s Little Princess
It isn’t always all about Luke. For Star Wars fanatics, a hilarious look at Darth Vader raising a pint-sized Princess Leia—and all the parenting trials (saying no to the metal bikini, for one) that go with it.
To buy: $19, amazon.com.
Popcorn Popper
A camping trip with the kids wouldn’t be complete without a campfire. And even though s’mores are the typical treat, he’ll impress by whipping up another snack over the open flame. Fill the hinged, long-handled pot with kernels, let it linger over the fire, and—voila—popcorn!
To buy: $35, shopterrain.com.
Copper Coffee Dripper
So Dad’s a little particular about his coffee? When the single-serve machine at the office just won’t do, this stunning copper contraption is sure to be a home run. The drip cone slowly brews his favorite blend right into his mug. Something so handsome won’t even require storage space.
To buy: $46, amazon.com.
Stellarscope Star Finder
On a clear and warm summer night, this tool could convince the kids that Dad’s stargazing skills are out of this world. The small (it’s just 6 inches long and 2.5 inches in diameter) but powerful telescope quickly locates and identifies up to 1,500 stars and 70 constellations based on the date and time.
To buy: $41, jet.com.
Baseball Glove Oven Mitt
This 100 percent cotton mitt was made for wearing while flipping burgers, not catching fly balls.
To buy: $11 for one, amazon.com.
The Homemade Gin Kit
For the wannabe bootlegger or the guy who simply enjoys making his own hooch at home. This fully loaded kit, which includes glass bottles, double-mesh fine strainer, funnel, a jar of juniper berries, will have him drinking a Tom Collins on the porch whenever he feels like it.
To buy: $50, amazon.com.
Wooden Six Pack Beer Tote
Made of rugged reclaimed wood and rustic metal, this six bottle carrier is one tote he'll have no problem carrying to the park. If you fill it with an assortment of his favorite brews, you can forget about the gift wrap. Personalize with up to 15 letters.
To buy: $40, absoluteimpressions.etsy.com.
Chocolate Chip Cookie Caramels
Two of his favorite desserts, all wrapped up into one. A buttery batch of handmade caramels rolled in crushed chocolate chip cookie crumbs. Each order comes with two packs of 12, so you can give one to your own dad and one to your father-in-law.
To buy: $24 for two packs of 12, food52.com.
Made By Dad
This book is full of 67 quirky and imaginative projects for impressing your kids or entertaining a kid at heart. Consider it manly crafting.
To buy: $12, amazon.com.
The Hook and Slice Reducing Golf Balls
The dimples on these balls vary in size and depth to help them fly straighter with each drive. They're even banned by the United States Golf Association (which, of course, makes them even cooler).
To buy: $35, hammacher.com.
Bourbon Barrel Matured Maple Syrup
Aged in oak barrels with a touch of Tuthilltown bourbon. Hands off, kids—this is for Daddy's waffles.
To buy: $29, food52.com.
Crisp Pocket Square
Give him an old-fashioned hanky to tuck into his pocket. This one is crisp white with bold embroidered edges and a single monogram stitched in one corner.
To buy: $29, markandgraham.com.
Personalized Brass Guitar Pick
Your dad rocks? Give him a guitar pick hand-stamped with a personal message.
To buy: $17, hersilverlining.etsye.com.
Beard Tonic and Comb
Properly caring for a beard can get hairy. Make it easy for him with this natural conditioning oil and kitschy comb.
To buy: $20, drksoapcompany.etsy.com.
Beatles
If he grew up thinking he was the fifth Beatle, then he'll go wild for Harry Benson's behind the scenes photos in this hard-covered collectible.
To buy: $45, amazon.com.
Custom View Master
An old-school toy gets a modern transformation. Build your own reel by customizing with seven of your favorite photos and 3D captions to go along with each. Imagine his surprise when he starts clicking and seeing photos that include him (and not the Disney princesses). Viewer available in four colors.
To buy: $30, image3d.com.
Camel iPhone Wallet
His skinny jeans can't handle a bulky wallet and an iPhone. This felt and leather pouch streamlines his essentials, with a snap-button closure on one side for holding cash and credit cards.
To buy: $110, urbanoutfitters.com.
The Winston Set
A sleek travel set that includes a lightweight aluminum razor, three blades, and a tube of shave cream.
To buy: $25, harrys.com.
Mr. Gray Two-Tone Loafer Socks
If going sockless in those boat shoes is unavoidable, these out-of-sight socks will keep his feet dry and odor-free.
To buy: $20, jcrew.com.
Range Smart iPhone/iPad Thermometer
A heatproof and waterproof gadget that will take Dad's bbq skills to the next level, this thermometer is the perfect marriage of grilling gear and up-to-the-minute technology. (In other words, the ultimate dude present.) Simply plug one end into a smartphone, place the other end in meat as it cooks, and walk away. The thermometer, which has USDA recommended temperature presets, will push notifications to all your iOS devices when the meat is done.
To buy: From $60, food52.com.
Presse by Bobble
An insulated coffee mug that works like a French press for brewing on the go: there’s nothing not to like. Simple to use and clean, the masculine black thermos also keeps java warm for a few hours.
To buy: $23, amazon.com.
Thomas Pink Silver Bulldog Cufflinks
Tough yet cute, just like dear old Dad himself. Charming weighted silver-plated cufflinks will keep his cuffs in check.
To buy: $150, nordstrom.com.
Uncommon Goods BBQ Briefcase
If the man of your house is also master of the grill, give him this case of tools so he can look the part.
To buy: $84, uncommongoods.com.
Titleist Customized Golf Balls
Personalize them with his family nickname or simply say “Happy Father’s Day” so there’s no question that best shot on the green is his. Titleist is offering free personalization for the holiday.
To buy: $30, golfgalaxy.com.
Whiskey Lovers Set
Great for connoisseurs of the drink, these two mouth-blown tumblers come with six whiskey stones that will chill his beverage while not watering it down.
To buy: $60, ahalife.com.