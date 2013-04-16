The Best Gifts for Dad

When Father’s Day rolls around, it can get stressful trying to find the perfect gift for dad—one that he’ll actually use and enjoy. Dads can be pretty difficult to shop for and you could be tempted to just give him a tie like last year, especially if you ask him what’s on his wishlist and he says you don’t need to get him anything at all. While we can’t knock ties—especially if dad wears one everyday and needs to spruce up his wardrobe, or your tie pick has sentimental value—why not try something different this year? When choosing a gift for dad, think of his interests and see if you can add a little bit of flair or something extra to his hobby or favorite thing. From quirky and creative to sentimental, we’ve selected options that work for even the hardest-to-shop-for dad. For the gadget guru, gift him a smartphone case that does double duty and works as a tool case, too. If he considers himself a food connoisseur, make sure his snack stash never runs out with some interesting savory and sweet treats. Or maybe his office needs a serious makeover because it’s overrun with boring paperwork, present him with a desk accessory that will make him smile (and think of you every time he looks at it). And for the dad who likes to be pampered from time to time, we’ve got a variety of grooming options from a luxe shaving kit to beard tonic for his well-kept facial hair. With these gift picks we guarantee you won’t disappoint.