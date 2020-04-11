Gifts for Him

Finding the perfect gift can show the men in your life what they mean to you. Our guides, ideas, and tips for personalized and practical, funny and foodie gifts will make sure all the brothers, dads, and husbands in your life feel appreciated and celebrated for Father's Day, birthdays, Christmas, and everyday celebrations.

37 Great Gifts Your Boyfriend Will Appreciate, No Matter What He’s Into

Struggling to find the best gift for your boyfriend? We’ve got great present ideas for every type of guy for Christmas, his birthday, your anniversary, and more.
The 60+ Best Gifts for Foodies in 2021

These gifts for foodies will delight more than just their taste buds.
39 Holiday Gifts for Brothers That Will Earn You Serious Props

Whether you have a brother or a brother-in-law, we’ve found the year’s best gifts for brothers with a range of interests.
29 Father’s Day Gifts Your Dad Will Truly Appreciate

Father’s Day 2021 is Sunday, June 20, so there’s still time to find the perfect gifts for Dad—and thankfully, we've done the work for you with this list of most-wanted Father’s Day gift ideas.
26 Funny Gifts for Men That Are (Mostly) Useful, Too

These funny presents offer both good laughs and utility—but mostly laughs.
33 Best Gifts for Dads Who Never Have a Wish List

While shopping for gifts for your mom or siblings might be a breeze, finding the best gifts for dad can be a struggle. If he’s a bit of a stoic, finding great gift ideas might feel impossible from the start; if he’s the gadget-loving type or has hobbies that lend themselves to gift-giving (golf, cycling, boating, etc.), it might seem easy. But there are so many options out there, the right gift might be hard to find among the noise. One of the greatest struggles when it comes to gifts for dad is striking the right note. You don’t want to go the route of Valentine’s Day gifts, which might feel too personal or romantic, but you also don’t want to gift something as general as a white elephant gift. A gift card might feel like giving up, but it always makes a great back-up, should your other gift ideas for dad fall through. If it’s starting to feel like finding great gift is a lost cause, stop and take a deep breath: You can and will find a great gift for your dad. Even if you’re shopping for a stepdad or father-in-law (heck, even a grandfather), the right gift is out there. We’ve combed through the endless ties, novelty glasses, and sports paraphernalia to find useful, creative gifts that will bring a smile to his face (even if he’s not one for smiling) no matter the occasion. Whether you’re shopping for a birthday gift, a Hanukkah gift, or a just-because present, you’ll find some gifting inspiration here; you (and your dad) can thank us later. RELATED: The Best Christmas Gifts for Dad
The 35 Greatest Gifts for the Fitness Lover in Your Life

These days it seems like everyone is a health nut (or at least trying to be as they sip their $9 smoothie after a $36 bootcamp class). And while it’s been nearly two decades since Elle Woods made it known to the world that exercise gives you endorphins and endorphins make you happy, not everyone appreciates the virtues of health and wellness. Whether you’re a seasoned triathlete, golf virtuoso, athleisure addict—or whether the simple thought of a gym makes you cringe—we’ve put together the perfect gift guide to help you shop for all levels of fitness lovers on your list. Like with most gift guides, you’ll probably find more than a few things to add to your own wish list (seriously, even if you hate everything about working out), but it’s also important to remember that the holidays are about celebrating and relaxing. So do your fitness junkie friends a favor and remind them that they should kick back and indulge once in a while. (It might be helpful to point out that the Levain Bakery founders, Connie McDonald and Pam Weekes, created their super dense, melty-yet-crumbly, 6-ounce cookies as a way to fuel their intense workouts while training for an ironman triathlon. Cookies fueling races is an actual thing!) In sum: life is about balance. As such, we’ve highlighted everything from the most adorable athleisure sets to withstand the sweatiest of workouts, to the best non-skin-clogging beauty products, to you-never-knew-you-needed products like a nap pillow and a nut milk blender.
47 Valentine’s Day Gifts for Your Boyfriend or Husband

Ah, Valentine’s Day—a celebration of love, affection, and appreciation... and Valentine’s Day gifts, of course. Whether you plan to enjoy a romantic dinner for two or a cozy night at home, it’s always nice to spend quality time with your partner and create lasting memories. And if you’re looking to spoil your sweetheart this Feb. 14, we’ve got you covered with some great Valentine gifts for him (plus plenty of Valentine’s Day ideas for her, of course). Real Simple’s editors have searched high and low for the best gift ideas for men (whether he’s your boyfriend, husband, partner, or beau) that are functional, luxurious, and personal, and the list we’ve created truly has it all. Find the greatest gifts for any type of man—from the snazzy dresser or frequent traveler to the beer connoisseur. Whether he’s an astute businessman who spends most of his days brokering deals in the office, an enthusiastic foodie with an insatiable appetite (no pun intended) for the coolest new snack crazes, a trend-driven designer with a penchant for home decor, or a kid at heart, these choices are certain to satisfy even the most particular man. Looking for a gift that serves a dual purpose? Perhaps a new smart home device will strike your boyfriend’s fancy. Is your husband a golfer? Let him practice his swing with an indoor putting green. Does your partner love to prepare home-cooked meals? Add a brand new Shun knife to his kitchenware collection. Elevate your man’s sock and underwear drawer with some high-quality items—it may not seem like a super-fun gift, but trust us: He’ll be thanking you for the upgrade. And, for those men in your life who are a bit more traditional, we’ve rounded up some classics: a whimsical tie with a modern twist, a luxe shaving kit, and a practical-but-stylish cooler. So, go ahead and peruse our handpicked list of Valentine’s Day gifts for him to spark some cute ideas for every personality type. Shopping for your Valentine has never been this easy—this year, it might be even easier than picking Valentine’s Day gifts for kids or Valentine card ideas. RELATED:35 Unique Gift Ideas for Women Who Have Everything
The Best Christmas Gifts for 2020

50 Best Christmas Gifts for Dad in 2020

10 Personalized Gifts for Him

DIY Christmas Gifts for Boyfriend

22 Funny Valentine’s Day Gift Ideas for Everyone You Love

Get creative and show your love a different way—with these quirky and funny Valentine's Day gift ideas for any loved ones with a funny bone.

13 Unique Gifts for New Dads

8 Summer Fragrances for Women and for Men

Unique Father’s Day Gifts

7 Mail-Order Cheese Sets for the Holidays

14 Top Shelf Beer Gifts

8 Personalized Picks

