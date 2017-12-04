40 of the Best Valentine’s Day Gifts for Your Girlfriend in 2019
In case you’ve been frantically Googling, “what to get your girlfriend for Valentine’s Day,” we’ve got you covered. While you really can’t go wrong with the classic flowers and candy combo, you might want to browse our list of the best girlfriend-approved Valentine’s gifts first.
DIY coupons for massages and date nights might have worked on your significant other in the past, but she’ll be totally impressed this year when you upgrade to something that she really wants—like this Kate Spade bag or a monthly shipment of wine.
No matter if you’re shopping now or the day before Valentine’s Day, our list of the what to get your girlfriend for Valentine’s Day includes all the gifts she wants but won’t get for herself. So skip the card this year and pamper her with something special from our favorite gifts for Valentine’s Day, including a comfy hotel-like robe, a silk pillowcase, or even a new smart watch.
Parachute Home Waffle Robe
While there’s a plethora of comfortable robes you could choose from, this lightweight, 100 percent Turkish cotton robe evokes that just-got-done-at-the-spa feeling, and she’ll never want to take it off.
To buy: $119; parachutehome.com.
Dagne Dover Allyn Tote
Upgrade her work bag—yes, that same one she’s had for years—to Dagne Dover’s Allyn Tote. What’s great about this bag is that the compartments inside will keep her super organized, and it comes in three different sizes.
To buy: $305-$345; dagnedover.com.
Brooklinen Mulberry Silk Pillowcase and Eye Mask Set
Since mulberry silk is less absorbent that other natural fibers (think cotton), it won’t dry out her face and hair while she sleeps. Silk pillowcases are also said to help fight wrinkles on the face and reduce frizzy hair, too.
To buy: $79; brooklinen.com.
Cherry Apron
Help her accessorize in the kitchen with this cute apron that features a festive pom pom trim. You can even pick up matching cherry tea towels for the complete set.
To buy: $27; papersource.com.
Coach Parker Top Handle With Tea Rose Stones
If you’re looking to go all out this year, upgrade the handbag she carries every day. The color and flower detailing on this bag make it the perfect go-to bag for spring and summer.
To buy: $375; coach.com.
Casetify Say My Name Glitter Initial Phone Case
These sparkly smartphone cases sure do make a statement! Choose from five different glitter colors and personalize it with her initials for an extra special touch without an extra cost.
To buy: $40; casetify.com.
You Wanna Piece of This? Oven Mitt
This Valentine’s Day, show off your humorous side with this kitschy oven mitt. She’ll appreciate the laugh from her new favorite kitchen accessory.
To buy: $14; alwaysfits.com.
Kate Spade Heart It Sam Handbag
A fun take on the classic Sam Kate Spade bag, this boxy bag is perfect for Valentine’s Day, yet chic enough to carry all year long.
To buy: $328; katespade.com.
Ban.do Getaway Eye Mask
If she travels often, she’ll be grateful for this super soft eye mask that will help her relax while on the go.
To buy: $18; bando.com.
Mark & Graham Travel Jewelry Case
This case is the perfect travel companion. It includes plenty of storage for all of her jewelry, including looped clips to avoid necklaces getting tangled and a removable pouch for bracelets and earrings. Choose from eight different colors of the vegan leather, and add her monogram as the final touch for an additional $9.50.
To buy: $89; markandgraham.com.
Esker Beauty Firming Body Oil
If she’s super into treating herself to afternoons of self care, she’ll love using this super silky body oil that she can apply after showers. Not only do the essential oils in the body oil have a calming effect, they help boost and lift the skin’s collagen.
To buy: $75; net-a-porter.com.
BaubleBar Vitina Heart Drop Earrings
We’re loving these super cute beaded earrings, and she will too since she can pair them with anything from a little black dress to an outfit for work.
To buy: $44; baublebar.com.
Nixplay Digital Photo Frame
Display all your precious memories together with this Wi-Fi-powered photo frame, which lets you view and store your photos from anywhere thanks to the Nixplay mobile app. Even better? It can connect to your social media accounts, so you can access photos from Facebook and Instagram too.
To buy: $170; amazon.com.
LIVELY Long Lined Lace Bralette
This bralette option from Lively is not only comfortable but subtly sexy. It’s the perfect gift for the girlfriend who appreciates a touch of luxury in her everyday essentials. Go red for Valentine’s Day or choose a basic color she can wear all year.
To buy: $35; wearlively.com.
Fossil Venture HR Rose Gold Smartwatch
Upgrade her smart watch with Fossil’s fourth-generation Venture HR, which is available in 12 different colors. She’ll get the look of a chic watch combined with the convenience of notifications, fitness tracking, and on-the-go payments—perfect for busy women.
To buy: $275; fossil.com.
The Bigger Carry-On Away Suitcase
Complete her luggage collection with a brand new suitcase that’s big enough for weeklong trips but still small enough to fit into an overhead bin on a plane. This bigger carry-on from Away comes in 10 different colors and includes a charger to power up all her devices while on the go.
To buy: $245; away.com.
LAWLESS The One Eyeshadow Palette
With this palette, she’s got all the colors she’ll need for several beautiful looks. Not only does it include 18 different shades of both neutrals and bold colors, it’s also formulated without all the ‘bad stuff,’ like formaldehydes and parabens.
To buy: $64; sephora.com.
Hey Pretty Pouch
Perfect for work or travel, this adorable pouch keeps all the essentials she’s constantly juggling in her purse organized in one place.
To buy: $15; papersource.com.
Homesick Scented Candle, Love
Homesick is known for special city and state scents, but for Valentine’s Day she’ll appreciate the brand’s Love candle that will remind her of sweet red roses every time she lights it.
To buy: $30; amazon.com.
TonyMoly 19-Piece Mask Set
Pamper her with not only one sheet mask, but 19 that she can continue using week after week. This set comes with several types of masks for brightening, firming, soothing, and moisturizing.
To buy: $45; macys.com.
HelloFresh Wine Subscription
Instead of flowers, send her wine! Each month she’ll receive six full-size 750-mL wine bottles in red, white, or a mix of both. If she uses the HelloFresh meal subscription, the wine box also comes with pairings that correspond to the recipes in the meal boxes. Date night, anyone?
To buy: $89/month; hellofresh.com.
Softwear Women’s Joggers
Made from a mix of modal and cotton, these joggers are super soft and extra comfortable—perfect for cuddling up for the rest of winter. She can pair these joggers with Softwear’s tank or pullover sweatshirt, too.
To buy: $75; amazon.com.
Forever Yours Rose Medley by Real Simple
Sometimes less is more for Valentine’s Day gifts, and a bouquet of flowers might be all she needs to remind her that she’s loved. From the Real Simple 1-800-Flowers collection, this bouquet comes in a modern palm-wrapped square glass vase. Plus, it’s the perfect last-minute gift thanks to same-day shipping.
To buy: $60; 1800flowers.com.
Riley Home Convertible Down Blanket
Say hello to the perfect travel accessory! This down-filled pillow unzips to reveal a 50-by-70-inch blanket. And to complete her travel ensemble, there’s also a matching eye mask.
To buy: $59; rileyhome.com.
BaubleBar Neve Lucite Huggie Hoop Earrings
Upgrade her jewelry collection with these trendy hoop earrings that she can wear long after Valentine’s Day is over.
To buy: $36; baublebar.com.
See’s Candies Satin Truffle Heart
You can’t go wrong with a box of chocolate for Valentine’s, especially one this good from See’s Candies. Pair this 27-piece box, which includes delicious flavors like blueberry, raspberry, and dark chocolate, with a bottle of champagne after date night.
To buy: $33; sees.com.
Paddywax Hygge Collection Scented Soy Wax Candle
This 15-ounce Paddywax candle is the perfect hygge-inspired addition for her home. It’s sweet yet fresh thanks to its rosewood and patchouli scent.
To buy: $24; amazon.com.
Eterno LED Anti-Aging At Home Device
With Eterno, she can say goodbye to expensive anti-aging spa treatments. In just four weeks, the device’s patented glass LED light top works to improve the appearance of wrinkles, sun spots, rosacea, and even large pores on the chin, forehead, cheeks, and neck.
To buy: $299; amazon.com.
Lace Trim Tulip Hem Cropped Pajama Pants
From its Cool Nights collection of nightwear that always feels cold against the skin, these Soma pajama pants are super soft and feature a pretty lace trim. Complete her nighttime look with the matching pajama wrap or long-sleeved pajama top.
To buy: $44; soma.com.
Deluxe Succulent Garden
Plant delivery is the new flower delivery! She’ll enjoy this succulent arrangement all year long. You also have the option to choose from several different vases including this chic gold vase.
To buy: $35; proflowers.com.
Everlane Foldover Pouch
This grab-and-go clutch can be dressed up or down and will go with anything in her closet. Choose the bright red color for Valentine’s Day or something she can use every day—like the black or navy options.
To buy: $98; everlane.com.
Rosy Twilight Bouquet With Vase
This lovely arrangement isn't your typical dozen of red roses for Valentine's Day—it's filled with dainty carnations, pink Alstroemeria, and Leucadendron.
To buy: $64; whiteflowerfarm.com.
Asarai Sleepercell Retinol Serum
As the anti-aging serum of her dreams, this formula works overnight to eliminate redness, even out skin tone, and reduce the appearance of wrinkles.
To buy: $45; urbanoutfitters.com.
Honeybell Valentine Basket Box
As a modern take on the fruit basket, she'll love this refreshingly sweet treat. This thoughtful box includes six tasty honeybell oranges, one box of chocolate chip cookies, one bag of a mixed fruit and nut snack, and one bag of foil-wrapped chocolate hearts.
To buy: $30; halegroves.com.
Cherry Sweethearts
Pass on the predictable Conversation Hearts this Valentine’s Day. She’ll appreciate the change of pace when she takes a bite of these delicious—and gorgeous—confections. This Valentine gift for girlfriend features a variety of nine different cherry flavors packaged in an acrylic cube, and practically guarantees a real kiss (or two) as a thank-you.
To buy: $8; sugarfina.com.