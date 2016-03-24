Personalized Jewelry for Moms You Won’t Find in a Store

Mother’s Day is fast-approaching, and while we’re firm believers that Mom should be showered with love and gifts year-round, now is certainly an appropriate time for it. Of course, moms the world over adore any gift from their children, big and small—remember how she used to actually (not to mention, proudly) wear your macaroni necklaces?—but it’s nice to give her something special now that you’re beyond your pasta-craft phase.

Moms do so much for us at every stage of our lives: They’ve sent us off to our first days of school, calmed us down after that job interview didn’t go as planned, and even answered those late night phone calls when you yourself have become a mom and aren’t sure what to do. How do you show your appreciation for the one woman who has done so much for you?

Make this year stand out by passing up the predictable (looking at you, flowers and chocolate), and instead give her something that reminds her of just how much she means to you. We’ve scoured the globe for pretty, personalize-able presents—whether you turn your thumbprint into a unique charm or opt for to a gem-studded necklace that represents each family member, we found the best picks the make this Mother’s Day a memorable one. Some even have options to add multiple initals, so you can go in on this little treat with your siblings (and prove that yes, you did finally learn to share). Customization is the key to a powerful gift, especially when it comes to Mom. Not only does it show your extra effort, it results in piece that’s truly one of a kind, just like her.
James Avery Sterling Silver Script Initial Ring

dillards.com

These sterling silver script initial rings make a great gift—she can look down and think of you. Our suggestion? Get two. One that represents your name and one for your mother’s. If you’ve got siblings, they can add their initials, as well. That way she can wear them together as a chic stack.

To buy: $49; dillards.com.

Greenwich Pendant

realsimplestyle.com

If state lines prevent you from seeing your mom on a regular basis, let this pretty rose gold and crystal pendant serve as a sweet way to stay close to her heart. Open the hinge to reveal a spot for your favorite photo (we recommend choosing one of the two of you!).

To buy: $36, realsimplestyle.com.

Sarah Chloe Gold Stackable Initial Ring

neimanmarcus.com

If gold is more your mom’s style, try these stackable initial rings on for size. Available in every letter (and even including an ampersand), these are sure to be some of her favorites. Every time she looks down at her hands, it will bring a smile to her face.

To buy: $69; neimanmarcus.com.

Capsul Jewelry Customizable Signature Necklace

capsuljewelry.com

Just as no two signatures are alike, no two relationships are quite the same. Do you and your mother share an inside joke, favorite quote, or inspirational word? Have it 3-D printed in your own handwriting as a unique necklace for her to wear.

To buy: $100; capsuljewelry.com.

Target Initial Bar Necklace

target.com

Delicate jewelry is easy to layer, so this bar necklace is perfect for those who like to wear a few necklaces at once. It can also be worn alone to make a small statement. Think about getting her initial on it, or an ‘M’ for mom.

To buy: $20; target.com.

Anthropologie Mini Monogram Pendant Necklace

anthropologie.com

Lowercase letters make this necklace stand out from traditional monogrammed jewelry. There is a tiny cubic zirconia on the chain as well, adding another touch of sweetness (and sparkle!) to this feminine piece.

To buy: $38; anthropologie.com.

Blue Nile Engravable Sweetheart Locket

bluenile.com

Classic lockets will always be appreciated. Go the traditional route and include a picture of you as a child inside, or write a sweet note that she can always keep close. Take it a step further and have this locket engraved with initials or a special date.

To buy: $70; bluenile.com.

Alex and Ani Birth Month Charm Bangle

alexandani.com

Birthstones are a huge hit. Purchase one with hers on it—or with yours. Swarovski crystals represent each month’s birthstone, and you can easily add charms. Consider this the gift that keeps on giving—you can continue to gift her with charms for years to come.

To buy: $28; alexandani.com.

Brook and York Somerset Colorblock Signet Cuff

brookandyork.com

Color-blocking and monograms are perfect for the mom who likes a little preppy flair in her style. Choose from three different colors and get her monogram on the other side for a completely customized cuff. Not into the monogrammed look? Consider leaving that side blank and just choosing her favorite color.

To buy: $54; brookandyork.com.

Handpicked Trio Personalized Bar Necklace

handpicked.com

Not just one bar on a necklace, but three! Engrave your name and your siblings’ to create a piece that will quickly become her favorite necklace. Mix it up by picking a different metal tone (rose gold, gold, or silver) for each bar.

To buy: $105; handpicked.com.

Moon & Lola Dalton 360 Studs

moonandlola.com

Subtle but chic, these earrings are reversible, so she can keep the monograms as a sweet secret or put her hair up and show them off. You can also customize the color behind the initial; with 31 shades to choose from, you’ll definitely find one that suits her style.

To buy: $42; moonandlola.com.

Amanda Deer Coordinate Bracelet

amandadeer.etsy.com

As a really sweet, unexpected treat, get the longitude and latitude of where you were born (or any other significant event) engraved on this bar bracelet. Meaningful and beautiful, she will be thrilled. The piece is incredibly delicate so it can be layered or worn alone.

To buy: $34; etsy.com.

Spoken Antiquity Thumbprint Necklace Jewelry Charm

spokenantiquity.etsy.com

A grown-up take on your baby footprints, now she can wear your unique thumbprint close to her heart. You can send your own ink print or opt to have a mold sent to you.

To buy: $59; spokenantiquity.etsy.com.

IGWT Mom Necklace

ingodwetrustnyc.com

One side is already engraved with “Mom” (how easy is that?), but you can further personalize the bauble by adding a monogram or initials to the other side. There are plenty of customization options, so you can make it absolutely perfect for your mom.

To buy: $80; ingodwetrustnyc.com.

Ani Jewelry Design Birthstone Necklace

anijewelrydesign.etsy.com

Come from a big family? You can include up to nine birthstones on this necklace, creating a pretty gemstone rainbow that represents your family, so she’ll always have you all together in one place.

To buy: $39; etsy.com.

Mother Daughter Necklace

tomistreasures.etsy.com

A heart is cut from one pendant to create a second—kind of like how you’re a product of mom herself. Give the main pendant to her, and keep the smaller one for yourself. It’s a sweet daily reminder for the mother-daughter pair who lives across state lines.

To buy: $50, tomistreasures.etsy.com.

Morse Code Necklace

casouls.etsy.com

A delicate bobble everyone will admire has a deeper meaning only she will readily appreciate. A sterling silver, gold, or rose gold chain holds sleek gold dots and dashes that stand in for the name of your choice (up to 10 characters). Available in four lengths.

To buy: From $40, casouls.etsy.com.

Custom Wrap Bracelet

shopryanporter.com

Like the adult version of the completely beaded one she might have sported as a kid, this iteration features a wrapped gold band that’s more suited to her current style. Add a custom message—perhaps her name or the kids’ initials—of up to eight characters.

To buy: $30, shopryanporter.com.

Parent Nestling Necklace

uncommongoods.com

If mom prefers something a little more subtle, this pretty necklace will fit the bill. Lovebirds and their birdlings (choose from one, two, three, or four) sit atop a wide branch flanked with leaves, symbolizing her own brood. Handmade with oxidized sterling silver.

To buy: From $70, uncommongoods.com.

Mini Acrylic State Pendant

baublebar.com

A vibrant nod to a place that holds a special spot in her heart, whether her home state or where she raised you. From chain length and metal to the acrylic color, this poppy necklace is almost completely customizable.

To buy: $48, baublebar.com.

Handwriting Cuff Bracelet

gracepersonalized.etsy.com

The outside looks just like any other cuff bracelet, but the inside features an extra special engraving that comes straight from you. Simply write the message of your choice (we suggest “I love you Mom”), upload, and send it to the seller, and the message will be engraved in your very own handwriting. To finish off the design, select a tag (an initial, a date, or a birthstone) to hang next to the clasp.

To buy: $59, gracepersonalized.etsy.com.

Lariat Gemstone Necklace

shoperinmichele.etsy.com

An outsider would never know this necklace was personalized just for her. The delicate lariat hangs beautifully over her clavicle and can look just as good with a T-shirt as it does with a little black dress. Personalize the necklace with up to three birthstones, and choose a gold- or silver-filled chain.

To buy: $42, shoperinmichele.etsy.com.

Mom Knows Best Mama Bear Pendant

katespade.com

Personalized doesn’t have to mean that her name—or that of her kids—is scrawled on the front. This chain necklace references her role as mama bear instead. Two pendants—one mama and one cub—hang together from this 17-inch gold-plated chain. Glass stones add a touch of sparkle.

To buy: $68, katespade.com.

Personalized Monogram Stud Earrings

nordstrom.com

Whether dressed down on the weekend or dressed up during the week, these acrylic and gold-plated stud earrings will complete any ensemble. Add a two- or three-letter monogram, and choose from eight colors.

To buy: $68, nordstrom.com.

Engraved Memento Locket

stelladot.com

A locket is a unique gift by nature (you can fill it with family photos or even her most prized Instagram shot), but this version takes the personalization up another notch. The outside of the one-inch gold locket can be engraved with a monogram or a special date. Comes complete with free gift packaging.

To buy: $89, stelladot.com.

