Personalized Jewelry for Moms You Won’t Find in a Store

Mother’s Day is fast-approaching, and while we’re firm believers that Mom should be showered with love and gifts year-round, now is certainly an appropriate time for it. Of course, moms the world over adore any gift from their children, big and small—remember how she used to actually (not to mention, proudly) wear your macaroni necklaces?—but it’s nice to give her something special now that you’re beyond your pasta-craft phase.



Moms do so much for us at every stage of our lives: They’ve sent us off to our first days of school, calmed us down after that job interview didn’t go as planned, and even answered those late night phone calls when you yourself have become a mom and aren’t sure what to do. How do you show your appreciation for the one woman who has done so much for you?



Make this year stand out by passing up the predictable (looking at you, flowers and chocolate), and instead give her something that reminds her of just how much she means to you. We’ve scoured the globe for pretty, personalize-able presents—whether you turn your thumbprint into a unique charm or opt for to a gem-studded necklace that represents each family member, we found the best picks the make this Mother’s Day a memorable one. Some even have options to add multiple initals, so you can go in on this little treat with your siblings (and prove that yes, you did finally learn to share). Customization is the key to a powerful gift, especially when it comes to Mom. Not only does it show your extra effort, it results in piece that’s truly one of a kind, just like her.