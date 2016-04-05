Mother’s Day Quote Gifts

If you were to write down the many reasons why you love and are grateful for your mother, you could probably fill a large room (or even a whole mansion) with stacks and stacks of papers. But if you’re not a prolific writer or just don’t really have a way with words, you can opt to give mom a sweet card or, better yet, a gift that says all you need to say. There are plenty of items out there adorned with sweet sayings that will do the trick. If she’s an excellent home cook and loves to spend time in the kitchen, give her little reminders that she can put on display to remember your thoughtfulness, like a dishtowel that says “You’re the Pineapple of My Eye” or a mug for her morning coffee or tea with “I Love You Mom.” For the mom who loves her garden, might we suggest a potted mini succulent with the phrase “Home is Where Your Mom Is”—it’s perfect if you find yourself miles away from your mother on her special day. And if she loves sending you funny texts, or never misses your standing FaceTime or Skype date, get her a tech accessory that will make her smile, like an iPhone case emblazoned with “Best Mom Ever.” Whatever you choose, she’ll love the sentimentality of it all (and she’ll get to show it off to all her friends, too). So let the presents do the talking this year when it comes to showing your mother how much you care.