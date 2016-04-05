Mother’s Day Quote Gifts
Pineapple of My Eye Dishtowel
One can never have too many dishtowels—especially if mom’s an expert home cook. This bright teal one will provide some instant cheer. You’ll get bonus points if mom is a big fan of the pineapple trend—this one has a subtle pattern featuring the fruit of the moment and an embroidered phrase: “You’re the pineapple of my eye.”
To buy: $16; anthropologie.com.
I Love You Mom Porcelain Mug
Every time she grabs this mug out of the kitchen cabinet for her morning coffee or afternoon tea, she’ll be reminded of how you feel about her. Interesting details like the brushstroke script and gold metallic hearts give this mug a unique look. Just be sure to tell mom that it’s hand wash only.
To buy: $13; nordstrom.com.
Home Is Where Your Mom Is Mini Succulent
Whether you live down the street from mom or thousands of miles away, one thing is for certain: home is where your mom is. Share this sweet potted succulent with mom to display your sentiments. It may look pretty real, but it’s actually faux—so there’s zero chance of her killing it.
To buy: $12; francescas.com.
I Love You Embroidery Wall Art
Hang this piece of wall art in Mom’s home office or near her craft area (if she’s the DIY type). The three embroidery hoops are joined by a single maroon thread that spells out “I Love You.” The hoops measure about four inches in diameter each.
To buy: $50; uncommongoods.com.
I’m a Cool Mom Travel Mug
She’s always on the go, running errands around town, or heading out to work meetings—so why not make sure she’s caffeinated daily with this cheeky travel mug? This ceramic cup with silicone lid is double-walled to keep drinks hot or cold. She can show off her funny side with the famous quote from Mean Girls.
To buy: $20; francescas.com.
You Make Everything Better
Sometimes you get a little choked up when it comes to telling mom how you really feel about her. Let these cards do the trick when you’re at a loss for words. This pack comes with 56 cards with phrases like, “I want to read books with you” and “You are genius.” There are even two blank cards to personalize your own.
To buy: $13; chroniclebooks.com.
Best Ever Desk Sign
The best mom is in the office. This retro-inspired sign is equally funny and charming and will look great on her desk. Choose from “Best Mom Ever” or “The Best Mom in the history of the world” styles. Either way, she’ll get a kick out of the official name plate confirming her status.
To buy: $28; uncommongoods.com.
Mom Boss Apron
There’s only one head chef in your house and that’s mom. The kitchen is her domain, where she gets creative with her culinary pursuits. This light pink apron with gold foil lettering will make sure everyone knows. She can wear it the next time she whips up her blue ribbon brownies or famous roast chicken.
To buy: $20; papersource.com.
What I Love About Mom Journal
Order this fill-in-the-blank journal a few weeks before Mother’s Day so you have enough time to fill in the prompts—from “I love getting your advice on” or “I love your taste in" to “I love that you encourage me to.” The pocket-sized book will be a keepsake for years to come.
To buy: $16; bloomingdales.com.
Decorative Glass Box
This glass box will greet mom with the words “Hello Lovely” every time she opens it. She can keep this on her dresser to stash jewelry, accessories, small letters, and other trinkets. The polka dot design at the bottom lends some whimsical, playful style to the piece.
To buy: $15; target.com.
Like Mother, Like Daughter Champagne Glasses
You know you’re turning into your mother and you are definitely not mad about it—in fact, it’s an honor when people comment on the similarities. Well, these pretty champagne coupes will share your sentiments exactly. Package this pair with a bottle of bubbly and get ready to toast Mom on her special day.
To buy: $20; target.com.
Creative Co-Op Mom’s Kitchen Memo Board
If the fridge is covered in sticky notes and the kitchen bulletin board is already packed with papers, present mom with this wooden chalkboard piece so she can jot down reminders or lists. Before you gift it to her, write a sweet quote or message on it for a personalized touch.
To buy: $67; amazon.com.
You Are Loved Trinket Tray
Keep her bedside table or dresser organized with this compact trinket tray. The blue and white ceramic piece with gold trim will sit pretty on any surface. The sweet message at the bottom will make her smile every time she grabs something from the tray.
To buy: $18; draperjames.com.
First My Mother Coaster
If you consider your mom one of your best friends, this coaster will tell her exactly how you feel. The hand-lettered phrase, “First my mother forever my friend,” is displayed on the melamine piece. Buy a set of four so she can put them on display the next time she has a wine night or coffee date with her girlfriends.
To buy: $4 each; oldenglishco.etsy.com.
You Make Me Happy When Skies Are Gray
For those moms who sang “You Are My Sunshine” on loop, this piece of art will cue the nostalgia. The print’s metallic sheen makes a statement, whether she displays it on her office walls or bedroom. Before you give it to her, you can place it in a frame that matches her dÃ©cor style.
To buy: $30, luluandgeorgia.com.
Stay Fancy Wine Glass
Give your classy mom a new set of wine glasses so she can enjoy a pour from her favorite bottle of red or white at the end of the day. The glass’s shiny gold foil etchings remind Mom to “Stay Fancy”—because she deserves it, after all.
To buy: $14 each, easytigerco.com.
Home Is Where Mom Is Mug
Life always seems a little better and less complicated when you go to visit Mom—especially if you live far away. This mug captures that sentiment perfectly. Every time she drinks a cup of coffee or tea, she’ll be reminded how you’re always thinking of her—no matter the distance.
To buy: $15, giftsociety.etsy.com.
Mom Definition Tote Bag
The definition on this tote might not be the official one found in the dictionary, but that doesn’t mean it’s not true—in fact, this one might be considered the “real” description. The tote is sturdy enough to hold everything from groceries to her laptop and other work essentials, plus it’s washable, too.
To buy: $24, lookhuman.com.
Quick and Curious Spiral Notebook
Mom can jot down notes and to-do lists in this bright, pastel-colored notebook with gold embossed letters. The quote on the cover will offer the motivation she needs to get up in the morning or some positivity when she’s having a stressful workday.
To buy: $14, katespade.com.
You Help Me Grow Planter
If you’re planning to give mom flowers this year, consider planting them in this hand-thrown planter as a reminder that she’s helping to grow the blooms and you. The short and sweet message on the front will show her how much you appreciate her support and love.
To buy: $38, uncommongoods.com.
Best Mom Ever iPhone Case
Crown her the best mom ever with this iPhone case. The case is made of hard plastic that’s also flexible, so it will protect her phone. Plus, its pretty floral design makes it a standout accessory—so she’ll have a hard time misplacing it.
To buy: $35, society6.com.