Gifts for Wine Lovers
She has her favorite brands and varietals, but these are the accessories that make each glass even more special.
Wine Doormat
For the wine lover with a sense of humor, this whimsical doormat will help to find the way. Unfortunately, this piece of entryway décor may make heading to work a bit harder, since a glass of wine is clearly in the opposite direction.
To buy: $34, dichotomat.etsy.com.
Personalized Balancing Wine Bottle Holder
Whether she uses it as a functional place to store unopened bottles or a fun centerpiece at dinner parties, this curved, wooden holder is the perfect gift. You’d think the sleek piece of wood would tip over from the weight of the bottle, but, like magic, the bottle stays perfectly still. Personalize it with her initial for an extra-special touch.
To buy: $32, groomstand.com.
Savannah Floral Wine Tote
For someone who frequents picnics and summer brunches, this pretty wine carrier is not only practical, but also a necessary accessory. It fits one bottle of wine (the perfect hostess gift) and is machine washable in case of spills or stains.
To buy: For a similar product, $22, go to nordstrom.com.
But First Wine Print
Perfect for a kitchen or a bar cart, you can print this instantly at home or at the office—just the thing when you need a last-minute gift. Of course, it can also be printed and shipped to you if you don’t have access to a high-quality printer. Just put the print in a pretty frame before gifting.
To buy: $5, printshopstudio.etsy.com.
Wine Pairing Towel Set
If she doesn’t want to take a course or read a book, these towels act as pairing cheat sheets. With more than 68 wines (both red and white) and 50 foods, the duo offers 3,808 pairing ideas. Even better? The towel also indicates pairings that should be avoided at all costs.
To buy: $28 for two towels, uncommongoods.com.
Lemongrass Scented Wine Bottle Candle
With containers made from recycled wine bottles, these all-natural soy wax candles are a subtle nod to that drink of choice. Paired with a glass of wine and a good book, the recipient is in for a relaxing night. Available in six soothing scents, from grapefruit to lemongrass.
To buy: $24, trimcandles.etsy.com.
Wine Mug
While a cup of coffee certainly starts your day off on the right foot, a glass of wine is the only way to end it. This trusty wine mug will do just the trick when an especially stressful day at work leads to a craving for a little more than the standard five-ounce pour.
To buy: $19, lookhuman.com.
Wine Folly: The Essential Guide to Wine
The perfect gift for anyone who wants to venture beyond the standard house white—and sound like they know what they're talking about. This graphical guide, from the creators of WineFolly.com (a popular wine blog) demystifies pairing, tasting, selecting, and identifying different varietals.
To buy: $15, amazon.com.
Copper Wine Glasses
Copper barware isn’t just for Moscow Mules—a glass of wine can get special treatment, too. These unique vessels will stand out in a cabinet, and are less likely to break or spill thanks to the stainless steel interior and stem-free design.
To buy: $33, overstock.com.
Pineapple Wine Glass Charms
These bright and whimsical drink accessories will dress up a late-night glass of wine or color-code glasses during cocktail hour. With patio parties and outdoor brunches just around the corner, these charms also work well with fruitier beverages—like summer sangria or even lemonade.
To buy: $10 for six, jet.com.