30 Great Gifts for Your Sister (That She Would Never Dream of Returning)
Sisters can be your best friends, your friendliest rivals, your shoulders-to-lean-on, your confidantes, your biggest cheerleaders—but finding the right gifts for sisters can be nearly impossible. Whether it’s because your sisters (or sisters-in-law) mean so much to you or because gift ideas for women are often challenging, you likely put an exorbitant amount of time into finding and fretting over the right present for your sister.
Fret no more: We’ve tracked down the best sister-approved gifts, whether it’s her birthday, Christmas, just because, or another occasion. No matter your budget or your sister’s personality, there’s sure to be a gift to help show your sister how much she means to you.
If she recently became a mother, you might want to look into gifts for new moms, but otherwise, the gifts for sisters here will have you covered. The just-right gift celebrates her and her hobbies, makes her life easier, or brings a smile to her face, and once you know exactly what kinds of gifts she likes, you can keep up the great gift-giving (and celebrate her again with Galentine’s Day gifts in February). Until then, check this list for plenty of gift ideas for sisters of all ages and life stages.
Once you’ve found the right present for her (and picked out a few for yourself or sent her our list of Christmas gifts for brothers so she knows exactly what to get you), you can sit back and relax a little bit. If it’s a running competition to see which sibling can give the best gift, you’re practically guaranteed to win this year.
Ariat Two24 Penny sneakers
Maybe she loves sneakers, or maybe she stands all day long and is always complaining about her feet hurting. Either way, your sister will love these sneakers, which have amazing support, are sturdy enough to handle all her running around, and come in five trendy colors to match her style. Best of all, these shoes are made with premium leather, so they’ll last (and look good) forever.
Rifle Paper Co. Herb Garden Recipe Tin
If she’s used at-home time during the pandemic to get really into baking and cooking, help her on her culinary journey with this charming vintage-style recipe holder. She can write her favorite, tried-and-true recipes down on the included cards, collect recipes from friends and family members, and eventually build a full recipe assortment—and if you’re nice to her, she might share the meals and treats she makes along the way.
Let the Sun Shine In 1,000-Piece Puzzle
As far as gifts for sisters go, this is a pretty good one: This large-scale puzzle is full of light and color, perfect for brightening up her fall or winter. She’ll spend hours working on it, making it a great distraction, and when she’s finished, you can count on getting a text with a photo of the final product.
Drybar Double Shot Blow-Dryer Brush
The best gift for your sister is probably the one that makes her life easier, and few things can improve her morning routine like this blow-drying brush can. If drying her hair takes too much of her time, help her out with this multi-tasker, which serves as a round brush and a hair dryer in one so she can dry, smooth, and straighten with one motion.
Apple AirPods with Charging Case
Induct her into the wireless club with a new set of earbuds that really, truly won’t fall out. She can take her podcasts or audiobooks with her wherever she goes, sans cord untangling, and once she gets used to the freedom of Bluetooth, she’ll never go back. Expect plenty of thank you texts once she returns to her commute and regular gym routine.
Away Mini
Perfect as a toiletry kit, a makeup bag, or a tech case, this hard-sided organizer is about to be her new go-to travel tool (whenever she feels safe traveling again). If she has an Away suitcase, pick a color to match her bag; if not, just pick her favorite shade. Either way, she’ll be packing this gift for every trip.
Madewell Three-Pack Face Masks
You may never have planned to get face masks as a gift for your sister, but it’s 2020, and here we are. Upgrade her mask game with this set of three cute cotton masks, which are available in charming patterns and have a built-in filter so she can feel safe running errands, on the way to work, and more.
Nintendo Switch Lite
Whether she never really got into video games or she used to count her Gameboy Advance among her most precious possessions, there’s a very good chance she’ll love playing a Nintendo Switch. The beloved Animal Crossing: New Horizons is a great starter game to get her hooked, but after that, she might start playing Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and other games—giving you endless ideas for future gifting occasions.
Dagne Dover Dakota Backpack
One can never have enough backpacks. Whether she needs a new work bag, something for her weekend adventures, or a fresh gym bag, this sturdy (and sporty) backpack can handle it. She’ll love the on-trend look and washable make, and you’ll love knowing you gave her something she’ll truly use every day.
Brooklinen E-Gift Card
Maybe you want to get her fresh sheets, but picking out sheets for your sister feels impossible. Does she like cotton? Sateen? Linen? White sheets or striped sheets? Don’t waste your time guessing and get her a gift card to Brooklinen, which has a huge array of top-rated sheets in all fabrics and colors, so she can pick the perfect sheets for her.
OLIKA Hydrating Hand Sanitizer Clip-On
Protect her and give her something cute to tote around in one gift with this adorable hand sanitizer. She can hook it onto her purse, backpack, or gym bag so clean, safe hands are always possible, and with six bottles, she’ll have enough to share a few sprays, too.
Alter Planning Co. Dailies 30 Day Planner
This undated, 30-day planner is just the thing to help her get her life back in order. It’s designed to help block out time during each day and has budget planning, habit tracking, and grid pages for bullet journaling, doodling, or listing as she likes. Best of all, the planner is thin and light enough to fit in her bag without weighing her down and printed on sustainably sourced paper.
Madewell Zip-Top Medium Transport Tote
Whether her work bag is dusty and outdated by now or she’s preparing to head into the workforce for the first time, every sister can use a new tote. This one has a zip-top, so she can keep everything secure inside, with interior side pockets and two carrying options. Plus, the leather has a slightly worn waxed finish that will develop a beautiful patina over time, so the more she uses this great sister gift, the better it will look.
Birdies Starling slippers
All sisters deserve a pair of reliable slippers. These slippers just happen to be pretty enough for her to wear to work, should she so choose, but wherever she wears them, she’ll be comfortable, with warm toes and supported soles. Even better, these much-loved slippers have a huge variety of color options, so you can pick the perfect color for her and make this gift for your sister feel even more special.
Wingspan
Maybe she likes board games—the intense kind like Settlers of Catan, not Candy Land. Maybe she likes beautiful artwork. Maybe she just likes birds. Whatever she likes, she’s sure to get into this stunning board game, especially if she’s spent more time at home than usual lately and has watched everything she can stream. In this game, which she can play by herself or with up to four friends, she’ll collect birds to build an aviary, competing with others for the best collection. This is probably unlike any game she’s played before, and she’s probably going to get hooked.
Pattern Shower Brush
If she has a hard time managing her curls and hair texture, help her out with this superpowered brush, which is made to be powerful and gentle at once to help curls detangle and clump for great definition. She’ll love a new, smarter tool for her hair, and the purchase of this product helps support organizations and programs empowering women and people of color, so she’ll love knowing her gift gives back a little, too.
Bloomscape Kimberly Queen Fern
There’s a good chance she already has a plant she loves, but there’s also a good chance she would love another one. This low-maintenance fern thrives in low light, is pet-friendly, and even removes toxins from the air, so it’s a gift that will bring your sister joy and improve the health of her home at the same time.
Delyx Grace Sweater Scarf
Made of a cashmere and wool blend, this gorgeous snood—a warm hybrid of a scarf and a hood—is the perfect accessory for your sister this winter. She’ll love the luxurious feel and the warmth it offers, and having one less piece of winter wear to potentially lose is only a bonus.
OXO BREW Compact Cold Brew Coffee Maker
Save her the expense of a daily coffeeshop run—and give her the gift of better coffee—with this easy-to-use, compact coffee maker, which makes great cold brew without taking up half the kitchen. If she’s already a big cold brew fan, she’ll calls this the best sister gift you’ve ever given her; if not, she’ll be a cold brew convert soon enough.
Weezie Makeup Towels
Help her wash the day away—without ruining her pretty towels—with these makeup towels. They’re dark to hide makeup stains, made with organic cotton, and hypoallergenic, so they’ll be the first thing she reaches for during her nighttime routine, and she’s sure to think of you every time.
STATE Bennett Fanny Pack
Fanny packs or belt bags are The Things to have right now. Help her get on-trend—and give her a beautiful, well-made bag—with this colorblock bag, which has room for the essentials (wallet, phone, chapstick, sunglasses, keys), an adjustable waistband, and an exterior pocket for hand sanitizer or her mask.
Vellabox
Pick a gift for your sister that keeps on giving with this candle subscription box. She’ll get artisan candles—and even a special surprise gift—delivered to her door every month, so she can fill her space with fresh, delightful scents. Depending on the box you choose, she can get up to two candles a month with up to 75 hours of burn time.
simplehuman Sensor Mirror
If she’s a true makeup connoisseur, give her one of the tools she needs for a perfectly polished look with this smart mirror, which has a tru-lux light system to mimic natural sunlight, so she’ll get the most accurate look at herself even indoors. Beyond that, the mirror has a built-in speaker with Alexa capabilities so she can control the sound with her voice, a dynamic light control bar, and 5x magnification. With this mirror, practicing her contouring skills will be easier than ever.
Stella & Dot Signature Engravable Heart Necklace
This gift seems personalized, but it doesn’t have a personalized price—perfect if you’re shopping for a gift for your sister while on a budget. You can still get a custom look, though, by picking the metal type and font that most reflects her personality.
Bandana of the Month Club
Whether she needs a new hair accessory, a new face covering, or something to adorn her favorite bag, your sister needs a bandana. This fun subscription service delivers U.S.-made, artist-designed bandanas to her door every month, so depending on how many months you want to gift her, she can start quite the collection—and since every bandana is a work of art, she’ll be showing off your gift a lot.
Ultimate Ears WONDERBOOM 2
If she’s always hosting and determined to keep gatherings outside as much as possible right now, help her out with a powerful, portable Bluetooth speaker. This one has 360 degree sound, so everyone will be able to hear her perfectly curated playlist, and the battery lasts 13 hours—hopefully longer than any gathering she’s currently planning. It’s also waterproof and dustproof, with a special setting for outdoor listening, so she really can take it wherever she goes.
Bird + Stone Nevertheless, She Persisted Sterling Silver Cuff
Try this for a sister gift that motivates and encourages her. The meaningful, timely message will keep her moving forward, while the gorgeous silver cuff will be a regular (and much complimented) accessory. Get one for yourself or your mom, too, for a reminder to all the women in your life to persist.