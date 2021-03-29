25 Gifts for Grandma She’ll Absolutely Adore
Grandmas might just be the force that keeps the world ticking around us, which is why finding the perfect gift for your grandma is such a struggle. Grandmas often hold a special place in our hearts: They’re nurturing, wise, and sometimes a little indulgent. But each grandma is different. Some might be retired, others may be years from even dreaming of retirement, and still more may be retired but as active and busy as ever. If you thought finding the right gift ideas for women for your mom, spouse, or friend was tough, rounding up the best gifts for grandma is about to throw you for a loop.
Fortunately, this challenge isn’t impossible. Many Mother’s Day gifts work great as gifts for grandma. If you’re shopping for your mom who is now (or soon to be) a grandma, some gifts for new moms might even work as a sort of gifts for new (and hands-on) grandmas. But the key is to figure out what presents your grandma will really appreciate. If she’s taking it easy in retirement, a bag perfect for the working woman may not be quite right for her, and if she’s still busy all day, every day, she might frown at a set of loungewear that she’ll only wear once a month.
Our guide to some of the best gifts for grandmas is sure to help you figure out what to grab before Christmas, Mother’s Day, her birthday, or whatever occasion you’re shopping for—fingers crossed that you find that just-right gift among our thoughtful ideas. Just be sure you know how to wrap a gift—she’ll appreciate the effort, guaranteed.
SLIP Silk Pillowcase
Pamper Grandma a bit with a luxurious-but-practical pillowcase that will preserve her hair and her skin at the same time. A silk pillowcase absorbs less in the night than standard pillowcases, so her creams and lotions will stay put, and this one reduces friction, too, to reduce stretching and tugging on hair and skin.
Supergoop! Glowscreen
Sunscreen is important at any age—and this SPF 40 formula doubles as a makeup primer to help give her a dewy glow while protecting her complexion.
Elephant Eyeglasses Holder
If her glasses are more often lost than found, help her out a bit with this adorable, hand-carved sculpture, which has a convenient spot where she can tuck her glasses when she’s not wearing them so they’re always easy to find.
ChappyWrap Hydrangea Blanket
Help her stay cozy in style with this gorgeous blanket, which is doubly special if her favorite bloom is the hydrangea. Even if it’s not, though, she’ll appreciate the two-sided pattern, unique weave, and large size (which is perfect for cuddling grandkids close).
Hedley & Bennett Smock
Whether she’s baking, crafting, gardening, babysitting, or just carrying a lot in her pockets, this casual, durable smock will be her go-to activity accessory. The cross-back cut is meant to promote maximum comfort and the soft cotton is completely washable, so she can focus on her fun instead of a potential mess (or cumbersome strings).
Infinite Objects
If your in-person time together is short and sweet (or even if it’s not), she’ll likely want to fill her home with pictures of you, her beloved family. Help Grandma bring her family photos to life with an Infinite Objects frame, which you can fill with a family video of your choice to give her a moving photo that helps you feel close, even when you’re far apart.
Bloomscape Plant Parent Essentials Kit
Grandma got gardening fever? Give her the tools to nurture her passion (and her plants) with this four-piece set, which includes reliable tools newbies and veterans alike will appreciate. (For extra brownie points, pair with a plant and watch her appreciation blossom.)
Gardener’s Harvest Basket
Growing your own produce is an admirable feat—more so if you’re sharing your goods with friends and family. Help her out on her harvesting with this traditional-style basket, which can easily hold a day’s produce and has a wire mesh base, so she can hose everything off inside before bringing it inside.
Brooklinen Super-Plush Robe
Extra thick, oversized, and absorbent, this robe will make each morning’s daily routine feel a little more luxe. Gift one to Grandma, and she’ll be stocking spares in no time for guests.
Ember Temperature Control Smart Mug
Give her a tool that allows her to stop, slow down, and enjoy her morning brew with this mug, which has a built-in heater to keep her tea or coffee warm for as long as she wants. She can enjoy her drink leisurely on the porch or place the mug on her desk to sip between meetings—and if she’s busy with grandmothering duties for a bit, her drink will still be plenty warm when she comes back.
Dansko Kane Blue EVA Clog
Whether she’s gardening, pacing the house during WFH, or heading off to water aerobics, her feet will be happier than ever in these supportive, lightweight clogs. Made with a carbon-negative material with shock absorption and a removable footbed, these shoes will be the practical gift she uses day after day.
Dagne Dover Signature Tote
Large enough for her work gear, gym gear, or whatever else she’s lugging around these days, this coated canvas bag has the versatility (and carrying power) every grandma needs with the style she deserves.
Chanel No. 5 Eau de Parfum
If she’s the type of grandmother who values the finer things in life and who has discerning taste, she’ll be delighted by the gift of this perfume, which has long set the standard for what’s considered luxury and has a classic scent she’ll be proud to wear.
Business & Pleasure Co. Tommy Chair
If her grandma years have her spending more time at the beach than ever, help her lounge in comfort in this gorgeous, portable beach chair. The chair has five positions, so she can sit however is most comfortable for her, and it folds into a backpack so carrying it out onto the sand is easy. (She’ll love showing off the premium wood frame and classic design, too.)
Rifle Paper Co. Botanical Silk Scarf
Gift Grandma a versatile accessory she can wear any way she likes in the form of this 100 percent silk scarf, which can be worn around her neck, knotted around her purse strap, as headwear, or however else she chooses. She’ll love getting creative with how she wears it—and she’ll appreciate the quality, too.
Jergens Ultra Healing Body Balm
Skin naturally dries out as you age, and while she may already have her own lotion ritual, another powerful potion to help her keep her skin moisturized won’t hurt. Budget-friendly, portable, and easy to use, this balm might just work its way into her nightly routine.
Birdies Swift Sneaker
Her grandmother status might mean her feet need a little more support than they used to, but that doesn’t mean she has to sacrifice style: These on-trend sneakers have fantastic support, a no-slip rubber sole, and 7-layer comfort to keep her feet happy while she’s keeping up with the grandkids.
The Cat’s Pajamas Confetti Dot Pima Knit Pajama Set
Supremely soft, stretchy, and even a little flattering, this PJs set will be her go-to for cozy nights in and pajama parties with the grandkids.
Amazon Echo Show 10
Keeping up with the family just got a whole lot easier: This brand-new Echo smart home device is the perfect kitchen tool for Grandma. It can perch on her kitchen countertop and dish out recipes, suggestions, and reminders all day long—and when it’s time to video chat, the device will swivel to keep up with her while she bustles around the kitchen (or her workspace of choice).
MasterClass
Maybe she’s retired; maybe she’s looking to learn something new to keep her brain sharp. Whatever she’s seeking, knowledge-wise, she’s sure to find it among MasterClass’s library of expert-taught courses, where she can learn everything from writing skills to dog training to cooking techniques.
Shower Steamer Spray
With one of these all-natural sprays, she can turn her daily shower into a ritual worthy of her favorite spa: A few spritzes fills that steamy air with aromatherapeutic scents designed to help with sleep, waking up, stress relief, and more.
Pottery Barn Quinn Medium Leather Jewelry Box
She’s spent her life accumulating precious and precious-to-her jewelry: Give her somewhere safe and beautiful to store it all with one of these elegant boxes, which have built-in mirrors, helpful compartments, and more to keep her collection organized and safe.
Jo Malone London Wood Sage & Sea Salt Scented Home Candle
Gift her something she really wouldn’t get for herself. Any grandma will appreciate a well-scented space, and this high-end candle has a sophisticated aroma that’s sure to dress up her home a bit.
Lululemon Reversible Mat
Being a grandma doesn’t mean she has to give up her active lifestyle. Upgrade her yoga routine—or introduce her to a new activity that’s good for joints and flexibility—with the gift of a fresh mat. This one has an easy-to-grip top layer that will keep her from sliding around, plus a thick 5 millimeter surface that offers just enough cushioning.
Estelle Cake Stand
If baking has been her passion for decades, give her a stand worthy of her spectacular creations in the form of this hand-blown glass one, which has a subtle-but-gorgeous pink tint and a delicate frame to keep the focus on her bakes.