Gifts for Girlfriends That Take the Stress Out of Shopping

As the holidays approach, it is important to be sure that you have the right gift for each of your girlfriends. But sometimes it can be hard to choose something that suits their personalities and interests to a tee, especially when each person in your group of girlfriends is so different. If you’ve ever found yourself at the mall for hours on end trying to find a present that she will love, we feel your struggle. Lucky for you, we have great gift options for your girlfriends that will save you some time and have her thanking you for the present all year long. Do you have a friend who is the leader of your book club, or always having to find space on her bookshelves to store the latest reads? There are plenty of unique gift ideas for the bookworm in your life, like classic novels (think Jane Eyre and Pride & Prejudice) in technicolor. Or for the friend who is always hosting cocktail hour or dinner parties at her house, there’s a bar set for all her mixology experiments, and an elegant marble cheese board that was made for girls’ night. And if she is a DIY queen who loves trying out new craft projects, we have an indigo and shibori natural dye kit, so she can create artful designs on scarves, tablecloths, or napkins that are more upscale than the usual tie dye. These unique gifts might earn you the title of “Most Thoughtful Friend” this holiday season.