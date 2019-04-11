29 Unique Gift Ideas for Women Who Have Everything

Image zoom anthropologie.com

Getting the women in your life a great gift comes with a lot of anxiety. You want to get your mom the perfect present to say “thank you” for everything she’s done for you, but what sums up a lifetime of thankfulness? You certainly want to impress your sister with something that says "sisterhood" more than "friendship," and you're probably looking for a little trinket to give your best girlfriend to make her think of you whenever she looks at or uses it. Of course, you want to get your wife a gift so special that she’ll be singing your gift-giving praises for years to come. But what exactly should that present be?



The best gifts for women–as with the best gifts for most people–are a perfect combination of unique and thoughtful. Of course, you want to get the women in your life items that feel personal but they can't be original to the point of uselessness (save the super quirky gift ideas for your office's white elephant party in December). A kitschy present is great only if the person will truly appreciate the kitschiness, otherwise you should think up gift ideas for women that they'll really use. Actually, you don't have to do any thinking at all because we already did it for you! We've rounded up the best holiday and everyday gifts for women of all kinds–from the wannabe baker to the jet-setting adventurer and the fashion-forward boss to the playful and young at heart. Whether you're on a budget or able to spend a little more, whether it's Christmas, Valentine's Day, or just a day to do something nice, you will definitely find something just right for you and your loved ones on this list of gift ideas for women.



Here are the best gift ideas for hard-to-shop-for women, top gift ideas for women who say they'd don't want anything this year, and perfect gift ideas for women who have everything already.



RELATED: Mother’s Day Poems That Will Make Mom Laugh and Cry