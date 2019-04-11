29 Unique Gift Ideas for Women Who Have Everything
Stumped on coming up with the best gift ideas for women who have everything? Whether for Christmas, Valentine's Day, Mother's Day, you name it–we have a few suggestions.
Getting the women in your life a great gift comes with a lot of anxiety. You want to get your mom the perfect present to say “thank you” for everything she’s done for you, but what sums up a lifetime of thankfulness? You certainly want to impress your sister with something that says "sisterhood" more than "friendship," and you're probably looking for a little trinket to give your best girlfriend to make her think of you whenever she looks at or uses it. Of course, you want to get your wife a gift so special that she’ll be singing your gift-giving praises for years to come. But what exactly should that present be?
The best gifts for women–as with the best gifts for most people–are a perfect combination of unique and thoughtful. Of course, you want to get the women in your life items that feel personal but they can't be original to the point of uselessness (save the super quirky gift ideas for your office's white elephant party in December). A kitschy present is great only if the person will truly appreciate the kitschiness, otherwise you should think up gift ideas for women that they'll really use. Actually, you don't have to do any thinking at all because we already did it for you! We've rounded up the best holiday and everyday gifts for women of all kinds–from the wannabe baker to the jet-setting adventurer and the fashion-forward boss to the playful and young at heart. Whether you're on a budget or able to spend a little more, whether it's Christmas, Valentine's Day, or just a day to do something nice, you will definitely find something just right for you and your loved ones on this list of gift ideas for women.
Here are the best gift ideas for hard-to-shop-for women, top gift ideas for women who say they'd don't want anything this year, and perfect gift ideas for women who have everything already.
1
For the Fragrance Lover: Pharmacia Eau De Parfum
Giving the gift of scent is a truly personal affair. After all, every time someone spritzes her new perfume, she'll think of the person who gave it to her. This holiday season, gift the special women in your life a scent meant just for them with Pharmacia Eau De Parfum. Choose from four scents including Fleur D’Oranger, which comes with notes of orange blossom, rose, and warm woods, Pivoine Rose, which is a mix of ripe pear, peonies, and golden musk, Miel Ambre, a warm mix of peach blossom, honey, and sueded amber, and Vanilla Dore, a delicious mix of warm almond and clove.
To buy: $24; anthropologie.com.
2
Best for the Laid-Back Dresser: Levi's Original Trucker Denim Jacket
Everyone needs a staple denim jacket. While we've seen seasons past dominated by bomber or cropped styles, we're noticing a return to the ol' classic this year—and there's nothing more classic than Levi's. With this gift, the woman in your life will be as chic as she is comfortable as temps get cooler, and the jacket's soft fabric means she can layer sweaters or hoodies underneath as we approach winter.
To buy: $90; bloomingdales.com.
3
For the Decorating Pro: Unique Accent Pillow
Give a little home style to a woman near and dear to you with Anthropologie’s Mila Accent pillow. The oblong pillow packs a seriously trendy punch thanks to fringe and pom-pom detailing, and the cotton fabric means the striking piece is still comfortable enough to actually use.
To buy: $118; nordstrom.com.
4
For the Bright Dresser: Windowpane Check Sweater
Plaid is a huge pattern trend for fall 2019, and everyone needs a warm sweater for chilly nights. Why not gift one that adds a little more to the mix than the standard chunky knit? Vero Modo's Check Sweater comes in three easy-to-match colors with windowpane plaid patterns and features side slits for added comfort and movement flexibility. The trendy top gives "sweater weather" a much cooler meaning.
To buy: $59; nordstrom.com.
5
For the Commuter: GREATS Royale Low Top Sneaker
A sturdy and fashion-forward black sneaker is a must-have for when her bright white pair just won’t make it through the rain and mud as she trudges to work. Brooklyn-based shoe brand GREATS makes comfortable and stylish sneakers, mixing high-quality materials like the soft, smooth leather and rubber sole. The simple, clean style of the Royale Low Top Sneaker will help her brave any busy commute not only in style but in comfort.
To buy: $179; nordstrom.com.
6
For the Enthusiastic Sleeper: Silky-Smooth Pajama Set
Gift a bit of silky sleep with BHLDN’s Reverie Pajama Set. The coordinating set is a nice gift for women who like to maximize lazy Sunday mornings, making pancakes, and enjoying leisure time. The lace trim gives this classic pajama style a flirty and trendy touch, so it’s a great gift to rock on bachelorettes and group vacations. The cozy set also comes in light pink .
To buy: $68; anthropologie.com.
7
For the Supportive Friend: You’re My Rock Necklace
Send a clear message to your mom, sister, girlfriend, or bestie that she is indeed “your rock” with the You’re My Rock necklace. The pretty little piece is crafted from either 24-karat yellow or rose gold or silver along with a free-form agate druzy pendant. Each handmade pendant is unique, just like all the women you know, and over 12,000 shoppers have loved their delicate piece of jewelry so much, they've given it five stars.
To buy: From $35; etsy.com.
8
For the Scent Appreciator: Botanical Reed Diffuser
Reed diffusers have been long beloved by women of all ages, but Rosy Rings steps up the classic home aroma game by adorning the fragrant liquid with corresponding fruits and flowers. The brand's decadent candles are crafted similarly, with additions like flowers and fruits embedded into the wax, making them a really good present idea for someone who loves to fill a home with fresh aromas and pretty details.
To buy: $58; amazon.com.
9
For the Active Listener: Waterproof Bluetooth Headphones
Realistically, the Apple AirPods everyone’s wearing are very expensive and very easy to lose (coming from someone who lost a friend’s charging case and had to spend a lot to replace it). Much easier to keep track of, the LETSCOM Bluetooth headphones have over 6,000 five-star reviews on Amazon because of their long-lasting battery, durability, and similar sound quality to more expensive brands. The waterproof, wireless headphones are also easily sync up with your devices, come in eight color combinations and, best of all, are attached to each other so whoever you're shopping for can easily find them at the bottom of her bag.
To buy: From $20; amazon.com.
10
For the Restless Sleeper: Slip Silk Pillowcase
There’s perhaps no better gift you can give than a good night’s sleep–and the best way to do that is with a super soft silk pillowcase. The hypoallergenic pillowcase is not only comfy, but it will also protect the sleeper’s skin from creasing, which means it can help prevent wrinkles down the road. It can even prevent split ends and broken hair follicles, which all adds up to the best beauty rest of someone’s life.
To buy: $85; anthropologie.com.
11
For the Accessory Obsessed: Leather Jewelry Box
Give the gift of organization with the Wolf Chloe Large Leather Jewelry Box. The large box comes in a gorgeous deep brown leather with tan leather accents. Inside, lucky recipients will find plenty of storage areas, including drawers and compartments, for various pieces and a mirror to see how the look all comes together. (As a bonus, hide one of the above You’re My Rock necklaces inside.)
To buy: $375; saksfifthavenue.com.
12
For the Poetry Lover: 'Milk and Honey' Gift Edition
The best-selling collection of poetry by Rupi Kaur is already an great gift for just about anyone in your life, but the clothbound gift edition takes it over the top. The upgraded version comes with a woven ribbon marker and a foreword written by the author. Add a bit more to this gift by writing a personal note inside and bookmarking a favorite poem for your gift recipient to read.
To buy: $20; urbanoutfitters.com.
13
For the Perpetually Cold: Sheepskin Slippers
No matter the weather, a lot of our feet somehow always get cold walking around home barefoot, making these sheepskin slippers the ideal gift for women. The handmade slippers are 100 percent natural leather and are finished with sheep wool for a soft, warm, and trendy look. Because each pair is handmade, they are all unique. Choose from different styles and colors that will best fit your giftee.
To buy: $27; etsy.com.
14
For the Athleisure Dressed: Lululemon Vinyasa Scarf
Wrap your loved ones in super soft comfort with Lululemon's versatile Vinyasa scarf. Not only is it soft, but the sweat-wicking and breathable Rulu fabric is perfect for that quick transition between cold and warm temperatures, like during a commute. The piece comes in four patterns and colors and can be styled as a wrap, cardigan, or customizable infinity scarf. Bonus: It's light and easy to pack, so it's great to bring an airplane.
To buy: $48; lululemon.com.
15
For the Trend-Setter: Handmade Fine Jewelry
Combining classic Manhattan sensibility and the offbeat style of Brooklyn, Golde New York rings are heirloom quality without the estate sale vibe. Each piece of jewelry is handmade, making this one of the best gifts for women who have everything because every ring will really be one of a kind. Each unique piece is made to order, so make sure you place yours in advance of whatever day you're going to gift it. (By the way, here's a guide for how to measure your ring size at home).
To buy: From $160; goldnewyork.com.
16
For the Skincare Buff: SK-II Facial Essence Treatment
You may not know this, but the women in your life definitely do: SK-II is all the rage in the beauty world right now. The innovative Japanese brand has some of the most coveted skincare products out there, perhaps none of which is more coveted than the Facial Treatment Essence, which is credited with targeting every skin-care concern from diminishing wrinkles to increasing radiance and skin firmness. As a bit of a pricier beauty brand, SK-II makes a special gift and shows you've been paying attention to her exhaustive nightly skin-care routine.
To buy: From $99; nordstrom.com.
17
For the Writer: Classic Leather Journal
A leather journal is the gift that keeps on giving, with the potential to inspire creativity all year long. A great gift idea is to pick out a beautiful leather journal with enough paper for every thought, idea, artwork, or adventure story to come. Choose from two color options, both featuring the same attention to delicate details: slightly frayed pages, two-textured cover, and a button-adorned magnetic closure.
To buy: $28; anthropologie.com.
18
For the Glamper: Hot Toddy Cocktail Kit
One of the best gifts for women is a seasonal drink to amp up the festive mood of winter. How do you actually gift someone a cocktail, though? The easy solution is this Hot Toddy Cocktail Kit: a mason jar premixed with herbs, citrus, and spicy clove. All that’s left is for her to add in bourbon or whiskey and let sit for three days. Then, don an oversized sweater and head outside to enjoy an idyllic winter campfire with beverage in hand.
To buy: $24; shopterrain.com.
19
For the Wannabe Hair Stylist: THE Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer & Volumizer
Show the women you love you’ve been listening to them and gift them the hair styling tool everyone has been talking about in 2019. She’ll silently thank you every time she blow dries her hair to perfection in under 10 minutes, no matter how thick a head of hair she has. More than 7,000 Amazon shoppers of different hair types agree, giving this multi-tasking, time-saving styling tool five stars.
To buy: $54 (was $60); amazon.com.
20
For the Young at Heart: Suede Roller Skates
Just because someone grows up doesn’t mean she has to grow old. Give back someone’s childhood with this unique gift for women. These colorful suede roller skates come in nine different colors that will suit just about everyone–so pick one and get skating. Each pair also comes with soft brushed interior and Moxi’s signature MDI outdoor wheels and Kwik Abec 3 bearings.
To buy: $299; urbanoutfitters.com.
21
For the Jewelry Buff: Stacking Ring Set
A little sparkle goes a long way during the holidays. This year, wrap up a bit of fancy in a box with a stacking ring set. Each set comes with three silver triple stone rings, including turquoise, opal, and amethyst. But, buyers can also further personalize the gift by including stones from the giftee's birth month. Each ring is handmade, making them all as unique as the person you’re giving the set to.
To buy: From $235; etsy.com.
22
For the Fitness Fanatic: Trendy Workout Leggings
If the special woman in your life is a fitness fanatic, there’s no better gift than a pair of Sweaty Betty leggings. This year, treat her athletic side to a pair of the brand’s new Power ⅞ Workout Leggings, which are made of sweat-wicking and quick-drying fabric with a flattering high-waist cut and bum-sculpting capabilities. The temperature-regulating fabric, built-in pockets, and trendy design will have her easily transitioning from her morning run to brunch. Get the style in this monotone camp print or one of the other five color options, and pair it with a matching tank to make a whole outfit.
To buy: $100; sweatybetty.com.
23
For the Atmosphere Creator: Luxury Candle
Guests at a recent listening party at Taylor Swift’s home observed that the singer had Le Labo’s Santal 26 Classic Candle “everywhere.” Whether you’re a fan of the country-turned-pop star, Le Labo candles are some of the nicest gifts for women who appreciate the finer details: Each soy wax candle is hand poured and has a cotton wick for a clean, aromatic burn. This particular scent will warm your giftee’s home with notes of amber, coco, vanilla, cedar, spices, musk, and sandalwood.
To buy: $75; nordstrom.com.
24
For the Tea Drinker: Fortified Honey
Deliver a bit of sweetness this year with a bottle of fortified honey by Naturopathica. Each bottle comes infused with passionflower, chamomile, lavender, and rose blossom, and is the perfect addition to a cup of tea all winter long. The honey is crafted in the USA and comes free of both parabens and animal testing, making it the perfect and sustainable way to find a little calm in the hectic season.
To buy: $22; shopterrain.com.
25
For the Picnic Goer: Wine & Cheese Picnic Basket
A nice basket is one of those items you rarely plan ahead to have and only realize how clutch one would be as you’re stuffing a makeshift charcuterie board into an unsupportive tote. The classic woven style of this compact piece is updated with canvas details as functional as they are chic, storing the included hardwood cutting board, stainless steel cheese knife, and corkscrew. Your gal can carry two bottles wherever she goes with this fun gift, resting assured the insulation will keep her vino tasting great.
To buy: $78; shopterrain.com.
26
For the Hard to Impress: Orolay Down Jacket
In 2019, Amazon shoppers alerted the world to an incredible jacket discovery. Not only is the down coat stylish, over 4,000 customers have awarded it five stars for the sturdy construction and ability to provide warmth even in below-freezing temperatures. With this jacket, the woman in your life will be incredibly impressed at how in-the-know you are and appreciate you getting into the internet weeds to find a Christmas or birthday gift that’s both functional and fun.
To buy: From $140; amazon.com.
27
For the Hard to Surprise: Silicone Reusable Food Bags
There are certain things people hate to spend a lot of money on themselves, which makes them especially great gift ideas. Reusable food bags are one of those household upgrades that will both surprise and delight a giftee who wants to keep food as fresh as possible but for some reason hasn’t made the switch from the cheap plastic sandwich baggies yet. Stasher bags come in five sizes and shapes in a variety of colors, and the 100-percent silicone makeup is safe to toss into a microwave, oven, freezer, pot of boiling water, and dishwasher. A unique gift like this not only improves your giftee’s daily life, it helps reduce the amount of plastic waste we throw back into the earth. In the spirit of giving, that’s a win win!
To buy: $16; amazon.com.
28
For the Traveler: Cozy Neck Pillow
Whether or not the woman you’re shopping for has any holiday travel planned, a comfortable neck pillow should always be on hand for last-minute car journeys, lengthy train rides, and cramped flights. Ostrich Pillow has made quite a name for itself in the travel gear world for the brand’s comfortable, unique pillow designs that help people power nap anywhere. Featuring memory foam and a Velcro closure, the travel accessory makes neck support a non-issue no matter what mode of transportation is taking her from A to B. Choose between midnight gray, deep blue, and blue reef.
To buy: $60; amazon.com.
29
For the Self-Groomer: Champagne Shimmer Gift Set
Real Simple readers and editors alike love Kendra Scott jewelry. Picking between dainty chains with eye-catching druzy pendants and chunky statement stones, you really can’t go wrong surprising your loved one with a Christmas, birthday, retirement, or anytime gift from the fashion-lifestyle brand. For the fall and winter 2019 seasons, we’re loving the white abalone stone featured in some of the new fall styles. Framed by bright metal, the large stone’s subtle iridescence shines. The drop earrings are great gift ideas for women of any style and can a bit of sophistication to a sweater and jeans look or be the jaw-dropping final touch on a black-tie outfit.
To buy: $65; kendrascott.com.