17 Galentine's Day Gifts That Celebrate Your BFFs
These Galentine’s Day ideas won’t disappoint.
Valentine’s Day isn’t just meant for your significant other—it's often the perfect excuse to indulge in overpriced chocolate and your go-to bottle of white wine with your best friends by your side. Galentine's Day—a far-fetched occasion made famous by Amy Poehler's character Leslie Knope on Parks and Recreation—is now a full-blown (albeit non-official) holiday, and one that's deserving of showering your closest gals with appreciation.
Planning a weekend retreat sans spouses or a low-key girl's night in? Show your closest friends you love them with these fun Galentine's Day ideas. Our favorite BFF-worthy gifts include a multicolored friendship bracelet reminiscent of summer camp, an illustrated history book that honors 100 remarkable women who changed the world, and a cheeky $10 mug that pays homage to your bond and another tight-knit group of friends. Shop the Galentine's Day ideas at the top of our wishlist below and prepare for a girl's night for the books.
1
Girl Gang Bracelet
Give your favorite gal pals (and yourself) something they’ll cherish this Galentine’s Day—matching friendship bracelets to showcase your special bond. With a choice of colored cords, you can either purchase matching or multi-colored bracelets to suit every member of your closest group of girlfriends.
To buy: $25; shopspring.com.
2
Boy Smells Petal Pink Scented Candle
Made from a blend of coconut wax and beeswax, this limited-edition candle marries layers of delectable and indulgent scents such as tree flowers, rose, sage and patchouli.
To buy: $34; nordstrom.com.
3
Pies, Fries, and Ice Cream Coloring Book
This delicious book is sure to be a proven stress reliever for your bestie celebrating Galentine’s Day. The mouthwatering food illustrations—including the crÃ¨me de la crÃ¨me of junk food, naturally—will likely have her salivating while she sketches. (Thank goodness takeout is always just a click away!)
To buy: $15; amazon.com.
4
BaubleBar Granita Beaded Tassel Earrings
These lightweight beaded tassel earrings are available in a host of chic pastel and metallic colors, from rose gold to classic black. She’ll love elevating any outfit from a cocktail dress to jeans and a T-shirt with these stunners.
To buy: $38; nordstrom.com.
5
Cathy's Concepts Monogram Cheese Board and Utensil Set
With this wood and slate cheese board accented with a personalized monogram, she won’t be able to use it without remembering your thoughtful Galentine's Day gesture. It even comes with an accompanying cheese knife, shaver, fork and spreader.
To buy: $58; nordstrom.com.
6
Inspirational Pencil Set
Elevate her work space on Galentine’s Day with this chic pencil set. Each set contains five pencils—in shades of blue and green—for the perfect reminder of who really runs the show.
To buy: $12; uncommongoods.com.
7
Relationship Astrology Book
For your ride or die pal, this beginner astrology book will guide her towards enlightenment—at least in the romance department. The 224-page book will reveal how to make relationships work and help her discover the truth about her romantic path. If you’re lucky, she’ll share some of her newfound wisdom with you.
To buy: $16; amazon.com.
8
Lavender Eye Soother and Sachet Set
Whether she’s survived a late-night bar crawl or is on deadline working an all-nighter, she’s sure to appreciate this calming French lavender and flaxseed filled aromatherapy sachet. It can even be frozen for an instant pick-me-up.
To buy: $52; ahalife.com.
9
Book* (Wine) Tote Bag
There’s no shame in having a tote bag that does double duty—after all, wine and books seem like the recipe for a perfect Valentine’s and Galentine's Day.
To buy: $20; emilymcdowell.com.
10
Enchanted Wild Flower Soap Petals
These lush soap petals, shaped like realistic rosebuds, would look gorgeous displayed in a beautiful dish on her bathroom vanity or shelf. She can even use a few petals at a time for hand washing, if she so desires.
To buy: $10; worldmarket.com.
11
The Hungoevr Cookbook
For friends who love to go out and love to cook, this collection of recipes has everything they’ll need on Saturday and Sunday mornings.
To buy: $8, amazon.com.
12
Good Vibes Mug
Remind your friends that you’re sending them love and good vibes on February 14 and beyond. Now, they’ll think of you every morning!To buy: $15, society6.com.
13
Bad Girls Throughout History
If she’s stuck in a rut or simply wants to educate herself on #bossladies of days past, she’s sure to find inspiration amongst the 100 women showcased in this book. The must-have tome is pretty, too—it features watercolor portraits alongside inspiring essays.To buy: $15; amazon.com.
14
Under the Influence Drinking Glasses
Upgrade her bar cart with this cheeky set of four Old Fashioned glasses outfitted with terms like "pickled," "sauced," "turnt," and "blitzed."
To buy: $44; burkedecor.com.
15
Beauty Bank Portable Charger
Sure, it may be expensive, but it’s the perfect surprise for your selfie-obsessed friend on Galentine's Day. The illuminated compact mirror comes with a handy USB power cord, making sure she’ll be ready for her close up at a moment’s notice. This genuine leather gadget works with any iPhone.To buy: $60; ahalife.com.
16
FRIENDS Mug
Pay homage to your friendship with a mug that celebrates a show all about a tightknit group of friends. Coffee-lovers and TV-addicts will appreciate the thought.To buy: $10; etsy.com.
17
Get Well or Break Up Pillow
For a friend who’s going through an unfortunate breakup during this difficult month, a super soft fleece pillow is sure to comfort her while she tries to make sense of her situation—and will also serve as a place to rest her arm while she drowns her sorrows in a pint of her favorite ice cream.
To Buy: $22; amazon.com.