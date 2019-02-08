17 Galentine's Day Gifts That Celebrate Your BFFs

Image zoom nordstrom.com

Valentine’s Day isn’t just meant for your significant other—it's often the perfect excuse to indulge in overpriced chocolate and your go-to bottle of white wine with your best friends by your side. Galentine's Day—a far-fetched occasion made famous by Amy Poehler's character Leslie Knope on Parks and Recreation—is now a full-blown (albeit non-official) holiday, and one that's deserving of showering your closest gals with appreciation.

Planning a weekend retreat sans spouses or a low-key girl's night in? Show your closest friends you love them with these fun Galentine's Day ideas. Our favorite BFF-worthy gifts include a multicolored friendship bracelet reminiscent of summer camp, an illustrated history book that honors 100 remarkable women who changed the world, and a cheeky $10 mug that pays homage to your bond and another tight-knit group of friends. Shop the Galentine's Day ideas at the top of our wishlist below and prepare for a girl's night for the books.

