You could just frame her favorite family snapshot, but this version of the photo gift is so much more fun and thoughtful—plus, it’s easier than it looks. Once you’ve completed the craft, pack the puzzle up in a box with a clear glass lid that shows off the finished product.

What You’ll Need:

16 1.5-inch wood cubes

6-by-6-inch photo (black and white or color)

Craft knife

Glossy Mod Podge

White printer paper cut down to 6-by-6-inches

Crayons

How-to: