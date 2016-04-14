8 DIY Mother’s Day Gifts She Won’t Believe You Made Yourself
DIY Chai Tea Blend
Make Mom forget all about bland supermarket chai with this heady, homemade blend, lovingly made from fresh spices and robust black tea. Easy to put together but full of authentic, Indian flavors, one batch makes more than two week’s worth of brews.
Get the recipe: Chai Tea Blend
“Mom” Planter
A drab metal container looks sleek and modern when embellished with pops of white and teal paint. Fill the personalized planter with a variety of succulents, which are long-lasting and easy to care for.
What You’ll Need:
- Rectangular metal planter (available at hardware stores)
- Alphabet stencils
- Foam brush
- White paint
- Masking tape
- Teal paint
How-to:
- Apply (or tape) stencils to the metal planter. Use a foam brush to paint “MOM” in white on the front of the plant box.
- Once dry, apply masking tape around the planter in a straight line, approximately 1.25 inches from the base. Use the foam brush and white paint to fill in the stripe below the tape. Let dry completely.
- Once dry, remove the tape and apply another strip of masking tape around the planter in a straight line, so the tape covers the top ¼ inch of white paint.
- Use the foam brush to paint over the bottom portion of white paint with the light teal paint. Let dry completely.
- Once dry, remove the tape and fill the planter with succulents.
Craft developed by Morgan Levine.
DIY Mocha Latte Fudge
This delicious confection combines two of Mom’s favorite things—coffee and chocolate—in one decadent package. Even if you’ve never made candy before, don’t fret: the ingredients are simple and the process requires no special expertise or equipment.
Get the recipe: Mocha Latte Fudge
Recipe Dish Towel
Whether her go-to recipe is chewy chocolate chip cookies or Grandma’s chicken noodle soup, this creative gift shows off the family’s culinary prowess. Bonus: She won’t have to pull out that heavy recipe book the next time everyone comes to visit—the beloved recipe will be right there hanging on her oven door.
What You’ll Need:
- Handwritten family recipe
- Scanner
- Printer
- Transfer paper for light colored textiles
- Iron
- Dish towel
How-to:
- Scan a favorite family recipe (Pro tip: Don’t have a scanner? Take a high-quality photo of it and upload to your computer.)
- Print the recipe onto the transfer paper and iron onto the dish towel of your choice, following manufacturer’s instructions.
Craft developed by Morgan Levine.
DIY Infused Honeys
Ordinary honey is magically transformed by gently infusing it with herbs and spices. The process couldn’t be simpler, and almost any add-ins work, though sweet vanilla, bright basil, and fiery chili are a few of our favorites—and make lovely toppings for Mom’s morning yogurt, after-dinner ice cream, or cocktail hour cheese platter.
Get the recipe: Vanilla Honey
Get the recipe: Basil Honey
Get the recipe: Chile Honey
Family Photo Puzzle
You could just frame her favorite family snapshot, but this version of the photo gift is so much more fun and thoughtful—plus, it’s easier than it looks. Once you’ve completed the craft, pack the puzzle up in a box with a clear glass lid that shows off the finished product.
What You’ll Need:
- 16 1.5-inch wood cubes
- 6-by-6-inch photo (black and white or color)
- Craft knife
- Glossy Mod Podge
- White printer paper cut down to 6-by-6-inches
- Crayons
How-to:
- Cut photo into 16 1.5-inch squares using a craft knife. (Pro tip: Use a ruler and a pencil to mark the 16 squares before cutting to ensure easy, even cuts.)
- Apply glossy Mod Podge to one side of a cube. Place photo square on top of the wet Mod Podge. (Pro tip: Use the edge of a ruler to smooth out any creases in your photo.) Paint Mod Podge on top of the photo. Repeat on the remaining 15 blocks. Let dry completely, approximately 20 minutes.
- Once dry, repeat steps one and two on the reverse side, using the white piece of paper instead of a photo.
- Once the reverse side is dry, use crayons to write a Mother’s Day message on the blank side.
Craft developed by Morgan Levine.
DIY Homemade Hibiscus and Herb Liqueur
Like a bouquet in a bottle, this brilliant pink homemade liqueur combines fortified hibiscus tea with warming spices and brown sugar syrup. Try sipping it chilled, in small glasses, or mixed with sparkling wine as a spritzer, or as a substitute for Campari in a negroni.
Get the recipe: Hibiscus Liqueur
Personalized Wine Glass
Cocktail hour will be even better with a wine glass made just for her. Tape and stickers act as stencils to make this craft easy to get just right.
What You’ll Need:
- Wine glass
- Initial stickers
- Vinyl electrical tape
- Soft paintbrush
- Glass enamel paint
- Reinforcement stickers
How-to:
- Place the initial sticker in the center of the wine glass.
- Place two strips of tape in a straight line all the way around the glass—one strip above the initial, and one strip below the initial. (Pro tip: To maintain straight lines, pour water into the glass, so it’s at the height you want the bottom line. Apply tape along the water line. Repeat to create a straight line of tape along the top edge.)
- Brush the glass enamel paint on over the initial and between the taped lines. Let dry partially before removing the tape and the initial.
- Apply reinforcement stickers to the base of the wine glass. Once the pattern is to your liking, brush glass enamel paint over the center of the sticker. Let dry partially before removing the stickers.
- Hand wash glass before use.
Craft developed by Morgan Levine.