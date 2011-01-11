40 Creative Valentine’s Day Gift Ideas for Her
Unique Valentine’s Day ideas for her are frustratingly hard to find, which is exactly why you should forego the standard red rose bouquet and chocolate heart this year in favor of a more personalized present she’ll actually adore. With so many inventive ways to express your love for her, how can you choose just one Valentine’s Day gift? Though it may be hard to narrow down, you can be sure to find something (or perhaps, two or even three things) in our annual Valentine’s Day gift guide. Real Simple’s editors have carefully curated an array of the best Valentine’s gifts for her to suit the wants of the woman in your life.
If she’s someone who loves to pamper herself or unwind after a long day (and who doesn’t?), try a box of gourmet "chocolate" bath bombs or plush organic herbal booties. If she errs on the more practical side, a reusable shopping tote or a colorful umbrella will surely appeal to her sensibilities. For those who appreciate a sentimental gesture, we’ve got you covered in that department, too. From a necklace that can be personalized with the important dates in her life to a customizable cloth-bound journal made for recording life’s experiences and hard-won wisdom, these selections are sure to tug at her heartstrings. And, since a little humor never hurt anyone, there’s even an apology notepad included (presumably, as an add-on gift!) for the beloved lady in your life who loves a good joke. Click through to peek at our favorite Valentine’s Day gifts of the year that are sure to impress your wife, partner, best friend, or mother-in-law. While you’re at it, keep this link handy so you’re ready to treat her with yet another present once the next big gifting holiday rolls around.
Lunya Luxe Washable Silk Kit
Give the gift of a good night's sleep with a luxe silk set from the sleepwear brand on everyone's wish list. Each touchable kit comes with thermo-regulating pajamas, a washable silk sleep mask, and a scented candle she'll love.
To buy: $248; lunya.co.
14-Karat Gold Pearl Earrings
Cast from recycled 14-karat gold, Melissa Joy Manning’s handcrafted hoop earrings are ideal for everyday wear. This dainty pair is adorned with tiny freshwater pearls, and the design is just delicate enough to coordinate with nearly every outfit in her closet.
To buy: $225; net-a-porter.com.
Function of Beauty Personalized Haircare
Surprise her with a personalized Valentine's gift that's just as unique as she is with Function of Beauty haircare. The popular beauty brand promotes happy hair with customizable shampoo and conditioner sets that are crafted for each and every customer.
To buy: From $36; functionofbeauty.com.
Chanel N°5 Perfume
One of the most classic fragrances of all time, Chanel N°5 perfume is a gorgeous-smelling, elegant gift that isn’t going out of style any time soon.
To buy: $130, nordstrom.com.
Slip Pure Silk Pillowcase
Help her get a heavenly night of sleep (finally!) with this luxurious pillowcase. It’s made of pure silk to add elegance and comfort to her everyday bedding. Unlike normal cotton pillowcases, the sham is hypoallergenic and will protect her skin and hair from scratches, creases, and tugs. She’ll wake up feeling refreshed and rejuvenated (and without any weird lines or indentations on her face from sleeping a certain way). The sham fits standard pillow sizes, so all she has to do to transform her bed is slip it over her regular pillow.
To buy: $85; anthropologie.com.
Kendra Scott Leonor Pendant Necklace
There’s a reason that this top-rated Kendra Scott necklace has over 100 positive reviews on Nordstrom. A slender quartz pendant is the focus of this everyday necklace, and 13 color choices ensure you'll find the hue just right for her style, making it the perfect Valentine's gift for her.
To buy: $75; nordstrom.com.
Stitch Fix Styling Gift Card
With Stitch Fix, your significant other can enjoy a personalized shopping experience and stay outfitted in the latest trends. After she fills out a style profile, a personal stylist will send five hand-picked items of clothing, shoes, and accessories for her to try on at home. All she has to do is keep what she loves and send back the items she doesn’t care for in a prepaid envelope.
To buy: $20 styling fee, clothing prices vary; stitchfix.com.
My Little Valentine Mouth Box
Treat her in the sweetest way with this curated dessert box by Mouth. Dubbed the “My Little Valentine” box, the kit features fresh, small-batch goodies like marshmallow hearts, strawberries and cream salt water taffy, and popcorn made from dark chocolate and cherries.
To buy: $58; mouth.com.
Diptyque “Roses” Scented Candle
Instead of the classic bouquet of a dozen roses, why not gift her something that will last more than a few days (or a week, if you’re lucky)? This scented candle is almost like the real thing since it smells like a fresh arrangement of roses. With a burn time of about 20 hours, it’s guaranteed to be her new favorite home fragrance (at least until the next gifting holiday!). When she lights the candle, the room will smell like it’s covered in bouquets of the romantic flower. If you’re feeling extra generous, there’s also a 6.5-ounce version that burns for up to 60 hours.
To buy: $36 for 2.4-ounce candle and $65 for 6.5-ounce candle; nordstrom.com.
Binge-Watching Beauty Kit
This kit is ideal for the woman who appreciates beauty as well as quality television. Perfect for pampering while bingeing on her favorite show, she'll get face cleansing towelettes, a nail file, fuzzy socks, hand lotion, coasters, a decision coin, a sofa yoga guide, and more in this kit.
To buy: $25, ulta.com.
Mini Bath & Shower Essential Oil Collection
Encourage her to take a load off with this stress-diffusing aromatherapy collection that features 10 essential oil blends. This Valentine's gift idea will have her feeling instantly calmer with the help of the kit’s handy information card, which details the exact oil blends you need to forget even the most stressful sort of days.
To buy: $66; uncommongoods.com.
Eberjey Gisele Sleepshirt
When in doubt, a pajama set is a no-fail gift—and one that she’ll use forever. She’ll never want to take off this ultra soft, extra comfortable pajama shirt. With a classic trim and style, it’s a fit for the woman in your life who has timeless, elegant style. The shirt is made of modal and spandex, so it’s loose and stretchy enough for sleep—choose from black, navy, and pale pink options. If you want to add in a little something extra to the present, we recommend considering a pair of fuzzy slippers to complete the look.
To buy: $89; bloomingdales.com.
Cor Aromatherapy Pendant Necklace
This isn’t your average necklace. With essential oils housed in a stylish pendant, this Valentine's gift idea is designed to allow the woman in your life to take aromatherapy wherever she goes. Depending on her mood, she can choose between calm (with soothing lavender and chamomile, as well as neroli and Rosalina accents), energy (with uplifting peppermint and rosemary blended with refreshing lemon and mandarin), and focus (featuring a combination of sweet basil and cardamom with citrusy grapefruit and orange).
To buy: $125, anthopologie.com.
My Life Story—So Far
If your partner enjoys journaling, she will appreciate this unique diary, which provides prompts for recording her life’s experiences, wisdom, and, perhaps best of all, her favorite love story.
To buy: $30, uncommongoods.com.
Halo One Bluetooth Speaker
This elegant Bluetooth speaker by Gingko is just the type of present you'll both use on the regular. The speaker's touch sensitive control panel makes the operating experience more enjoyable, plus its sleek wood texture is just as impressive as its sound quality.
To buy: $185; ahalife.com.
Crabtree & Evelyn Best Sellers Hand Therapy Sampler Set
With Valentine’s Day occurring in the middle of winter, your wife or girlfriend's hands may be suffering from frigid temperatures and dry air. This 12-piece hand therapy set includes best-selling healing concoctions from popular Crabtree & Evelyn. The set also includes a reusable, colorful collector’s tin.
To buy: $32; crabtree-evelyn.com.
Make Your Own Chocolate Truffles Kit
Why buy a standard box of Valentine’s Day chocolates when you can make your own with your sweetheart? This do-it-yourself kit makes about 36 truffles and contains amateur-friendly instructions, organic dark chocolate chips, a thermometer, organic cocoa powder, organic coconut flakes, Himalayan sea salt, organic peppermint extract, and organic vanilla extract.
To buy: $35; uncommongoods.com.
Aveda Stress-Fix Bath Salts
Shopping for your wife who loves a relaxing bath? Give her the gift of mellow with these stress-relieving bath salts. The mineral-rich salts from Aveda are infused with certified organic lavender, lavandin, and clary sage to alleviate stress.
To buy: $42; aveda.com.
Amethyst Crystal Air Plant
For the woman who loves the idea of having fresh foliage in the house but hasn’t honed her gardening skills, try one of these air plants nestled in a crystal base. The amethyst lends a glamorous touch to her décor, while the hardy greenery (an actual living plant!) is fairly self-sufficient. Air plants require only a light water or misting once per week and will thrive with indirect sunlight as well as good air circulation for years to come. A kraft gift box and a matching card inscribed with your own personal message accompanies each purchase. Available in a variety of shapes, colors, and sizes.
To buy: $20; airfriend.etsy.com.
Heart Umbrella
Whether your sweetheart is a resident of the rain-soaked Pacific Northwest or just wants to protect her immaculately styled hair from occasional drizzles, this cheerful heart-shaped umbrella is sure to brighten even the dreariest of days. The generous size (it’s over 3.5 feet wide) is perfect for skipping through the rain Ã deux—or shielding her favorite oversized handbag and freshly brewed latte. Despite its large size, this crimson red umbrella is lightweight, durable, and windproof thanks to a fiberglass and aluminum construction. It’s perfect for stashing in the back seat, resting on the front porch, or simply displaying in her foyer’s umbrella stand for an eye-popping accent.
To buy: $32; uncommongoods.com.
Organic Comfort Booties
Pamper her like the queen she is with these certified organic cotton fleece aromatherapy booties. Containing 12 healing herbs and grains with scents like lavender, valerian root, and cinnamon, she’ll find herself happily drifting off while enjoying some quiet down time with her favorite best-seller or magazine (may we, ahem, suggest Real Simple?). The organic cotton pillow covering contains removable insoles to heat or chill for the ultimate in relaxation. A cup of chamomile tea placed by her lounger or bedside is a thoughtful touch that’s sure to be noticed. What better way to spend a lazy Sunday afternoon?
To buy: $50; ahalife.com.
Geo Card and Folder Holders
For the woman with minimal office space, this artful three-piece set serves as the perfect place to display her favorite photographs, paper mementos (your first love note or photo together, perhaps?), or simply a favorite piece of artwork. Made of solid brass with a satin finish, the simple yet elegant stands are strong enough to stay upright. Bonus points for the gift giver who prints out the photos for her. One (or several clustered together) would also look especially attractive on her windowsill, mantle, or dining room sideboard. Or, for the gourmand, these can also do double-duty as recipe holders on her kitchen counter.
To buy: $88; yielddesignco.etsy.com.
Constellation Pendant
Even if Mercury is in retrograde, this pendant is sure to put a smile on your love’s face. Whether she is an astronomer or just a casual stargazer, she’ll get a kick out of this cute take on the age-old question, “What’s your sign?” The acrylic medallion can be personalized based on her zodiac sign and favorite color (options include emerald, antique gold, and magenta), so she knows you selected it just for her. The 24-inch chain length will accent any top or dress she chooses to pair it with. Just be sure to plan ahead: Because it’s personalized, this item takes one week to ship out.
To buy: $38; baublebar.com.
Cocoa Butter Bathtub Truffles
The only thing better than a box of chocolate truffles is one with plenty of indulgence and no nutritional setbacks. This box of six—bathtub truffles, that is—contains an eclectic assortment of aromatic scents including rose petal, grapefruit eucalyptus, lavender, rosemary mint, citrus spice, and cafÃ© mocha. Crafted with luxurious and skin-soothing ingredients such as cocoa butter, kaolin clay, and essential oils, they’re the perfect antidote to a long day on her feet. One way to enhance the gesture even more? Crumble one under running water and light a candle on the bathroom vanity before she arrives home to create an unexpected oasis.
To buy: $32 for six; uncommongoods.com.
Royal Roses Gummies
If she has a sweet spot for candy, skip the long stems this year and try an edible version of the favored Valentine’s Day bloom instead. These gummy roses—in a mixture of strawberry, raspberry, cherry, and black currant—come packaged in a pretty acrylic box ready for gifting. For a fraction of the cost of the real thing she can be nibbling on these imported delectable treats… and feel just as special. Choose from three different sizes: taster packet for $2.50 (one serving), small cube for $7.50 (three servings), or 2.5 pounds for $40 (28.5 servings).
To buy: From $2.50; sugarfina.com.
Enamel Heart Snacks Pin
If snuggling up on the couch together to binge-watch your favorite shows with a bowl of popcorn is your go-to date night, she’ll adore this red enamel heart pin. With ‘Snacks’ drawn in gold script across the front and a bite taken out of the side, she can showcase her snacking affinity wherever she goes. It’s perfect for pinning onto the lapel of her favorite blazer or jean jacket for a pop of whimsy or attaching to her canvas gym bag to remind herself why she’s really logging all those treadmill miles. If she’s got a sweet tooth, you can also order the donut pin as a cute accompaniment.
To buy: $10; yardsalepress.etsy.com.
You Complete Me Jigsaw Puzzle
Trade the traditional greeting card this Valentine’s Day for this creative puzzle version instead. She’ll get a kick out of assembling this heat stamped wooden game, which you will have already pre-written and mixed up before placing back in the box. Whether you opt for sweeping declarations of your love or simply a short note reminding her she’s your one and only, she’s sure to enjoy piecing together this thoughtful heart-shaped gift. Each puzzle contains 11 pieces, is composed of plywood, and works with a variety of pens, should you decide on a simple and graphic black ink or the more standard holiday red or pink.
To buy: $14; amazon.com.
Long Distance Relationship Mugs
Find yourself and your significant other sharing a long distance romance? Whether it’s a temporary situation or an everyday fact of life, these mugs will surely keep your love at the forefront of her mind—and help ensure her hectic mornings start with a smile. This mug thoughtfully link your current states with a swirl and heart design. Each mug is crafted with permanent paint to ensure they last a lifetime (though handwashing is recommended). Custom designs are available upon request, should you want to include something a bit more personal on your duo of coffee cups.
To buy: $13; mugshopstudio.etsy.com.
Audrey Hepburn Sleep Mask
For anyone who envisions herself as a modern-day Holly Golightly (complete with a cat named “Cat”), then this is the ultimate gift for any diehard Breakfast at Tiffany’s and Audrey Hepburn fan. Every night she’ll head off to glamorous dreamland with a sleep mask that is reminiscent of the one Hepburn’s character wears in the film, from the Tiffany blue hue to the bejeweled eyes. Gift this one with a special edition of the DVD, or the original book by Truman Capote. Black Givenchy dress, fabulous pearl necklace, and tiara sadly not included.
To Buy: $24, thesleepycottage.etsy.com.
Where It All Began Latitude Longitude GPS Coordinates
What better way to celebrate your love on Valentine's Day than with this custom print of the GPS coordinates where your story began. Simply enter the address you'd like converted to GPS coordinates when ordering. Available in either a canvas or burlap print.
To buy: $18; amazon.com.
Jelly Comb Slim Portable Keyboard and Mouse
If she’s not one for a box of chocolates or a bouquet of her favorite flowers, and much prefers some Bluetooth-capable gizmo or the latest phone gadget, this keyboard might be the answer. Plus, it’s a tech gadget that she’ll use just about every day. The portable combo (keyboard and mouse) for Windows desktop computers is completely wireless and has “whisper-quiet” keys for comfortable (and non-distracting) typing. And if you think this present is a little too boring and serious, think again: it does come in a gold hue for a little bit of metallic flair.
To Buy: $50; amazon.com.
Teal and Gold Ring Cone
Whether it’s your first Valentine’s Day as an engaged couple or your twentieth year together, this pretty ring stand provides a home suited for a gorgeous ring. Each cone is hand painted in a rich teal glaze and accented with 22-karat gold bursts. This charming handmade item ships out within 1 to 2 business days, in the event this significant holiday slipped your mind until the eleventh hour. Consider ordering a set to display your matching bands next to one another on your dresser—a sweet reminder of your love while going about your daily dressing ritual.
To buy: $38; modernmud.etsy.com.
Rectangle Dates Necklace
This sleek gold-filled pendant can be engraved with your choice of meaningful dates—like birthdays or anniversaries—for a unique present. Since there aren’t any dashes in between the month, day, and year, each date will look like a string of random numbers—only the two of you will know the special meaning behind each. Up to five dates can be included, should you wish to add in children, beloved family members, or her favorite furry companions’ birthdays, as well. (Each set of dates is an additional $18) Available metals include 14-karat gold-filled, rose gold-filled, or sterling silver.
To buy: $103; winifredgrace.com.
Rosé All Day 2-Piece Bento Box
Wine lovers, rejoice! Sugarfina’s popular rose-flavored gummy bears are finally back in stock. After enduring a painful wait (the list was 18,000+ people long!), you can treat your lady to the coolest new way to enjoy rose—without even dirtying a glass. In addition to gummy bears, this clever bento box also features the company’s latest alcoholic infused incarnation—rosette-shaped gummies. The floral candies are pretty enough for displaying in a small dish for dinner guests, while the bears are perfect for snacking on in the kitchen while she helps you put the finishing touches on your famous Coq au Vin.
To buy: $28; sugarfina.com.
Nail Polish Set
From celebrity manicurist Deborah Lippmann comes this sophisticated collection of pink nail polishes in shades that are just right for the holiday. The eight-milliliter bottles (perfect for travel!) in the six-piece set all feature Lippmann’s signature flat tip applicator for a streak-free manicure. The one-of-a-kind creamy formula will help her nails remain glossy days after application. As an added bonus, all of Lippmann’s polishes are vegan, non-toxic, and cruelty-free, for a guiltless indulgence sure to please the most discerning woman. Pair these petite polishes with Lippmann’s base and top coats (sold separately) to ensure a chip-free at-home manicure.
To buy: $34; net-a-porter.com.