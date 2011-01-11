40 Creative Valentine’s Day Gift Ideas for Her

Unique Valentine’s Day ideas for her are frustratingly hard to find, which is exactly why you should forego the standard red rose bouquet and chocolate heart this year in favor of a more personalized present she’ll actually adore. With so many inventive ways to express your love for her, how can you choose just one Valentine’s Day gift? Though it may be hard to narrow down, you can be sure to find something (or perhaps, two or even three things) in our annual Valentine’s Day gift guide. Real Simple’s editors have carefully curated an array of the best Valentine’s gifts for her to suit the wants of the woman in your life.

If she’s someone who loves to pamper herself or unwind after a long day (and who doesn’t?), try a box of gourmet "chocolate" bath bombs or plush organic herbal booties. If she errs on the more practical side, a reusable shopping tote or a colorful umbrella will surely appeal to her sensibilities. For those who appreciate a sentimental gesture, we’ve got you covered in that department, too. From a necklace that can be personalized with the important dates in her life to a customizable cloth-bound journal made for recording life’s experiences and hard-won wisdom, these selections are sure to tug at her heartstrings. And, since a little humor never hurt anyone, there’s even an apology notepad included (presumably, as an add-on gift!) for the beloved lady in your life who loves a good joke. Click through to peek at our favorite Valentine’s Day gifts of the year that are sure to impress your wife, partner, best friend, or mother-in-law. While you’re at it, keep this link handy so you’re ready to treat her with yet another present once the next big gifting holiday rolls around.