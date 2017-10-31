99 Best Christmas Gifts for Mom in 2017
Finding a special gift that is worthy of mom can be one of the trickiest to-dos of the holiday season. The good news: You can stop racking your brain for Christmas gift ideas for mom because we’ve done the digging for you. Whether your idea of the best Christmas gift for mom is something pretty, but practical or a fun treat she’d never splurge on for herself, we’ve got you covered. And if you’re reading this with just a few days to go until December 25th, you’ll be happy to know that we’ve included some last-minute gifts you'll still have time to snag.
Abbie Y-Choker Necklace
Gold layering necklaces are everywhere right now, and this dainty tasseled choker is a great Christmas gift for moms who want to get in on the style. This pretty necklace will elevate a simple outfit from plain to polished in no time—plus, she'll love it.
To buy: $42; baublebar.com.
Monogrammed Acrylic Catchall
The color and font options for monogramming this acrylic tray are almost as numerous as the uses your mom will have for it. A few ideas: Use it to hold mail in the foyer, her glasses or office supplies on her desk, frequently worn jewelry in the bedroom, or her favorite toiletries in the bathroom.
To buy: From $25 (plus $10 for custom monogramming); markandgraham.com.
Multicolor 5-in-1 Universal Travel Adapter
If international travel is on her agenda for the new year, this little device will be a lifesaver. With four different plugs and a USB port, she’ll be able to power up in multiple destinations. The pieces are colorful and click together, making them less likely to get lost in her bag, too.
To buy: $35; shopbop.com.
All About Eyes Set
The definition of a cheap, but chic gift: This must-have eye makeup kit from favorite bargain beauty brand e.l.f. cosmetics. It includes eyelid primer, smudge-proof liquid eyeliner, and a five-color eyeshadow palette. The matte neutrals are ideal for day and the shimmer shadows gorgeous for evening.
To buy: $10; elfcosmetics.com.
Rosemary Mint Set
Chances are she’s tried—and loved—Aveda’s energizing rosemary and peppermint combo while on vacay at an upscale hotel. Now she can have a full-sized stash for her own shower with this great-smelling trio of shampoo, conditioner, and hand and body wash.
To buy: $49; aveda.com.
Mark and Graham Vivid Bangle With Monogram
She’ll always turn to this chic bangle to add a pop of color to whatever she’s wearing. Select her favorite shade from six versatile options, and add her initial to make it even more special. Opt for the free gift wrap for added convenience.
To buy: $49; markandgraham.com.
Bedside Alarm Clock
This elegant clock is a refreshing change from checking the time on a smartphone or digital clock all day. With its elegant design and shiny silver finish, it makes a charming accessory for her nightstand or bookshelf.
To buy: $40; crateandbarrel.com.
Birchbox Gift Subscription
What’s more fun than receiving a curated box of beauty goodies in the mail? Getting one every month courtesy of a thoughtful son or daughter. A Birchbox subscription makes a great last-minute gift for mom, because you can sign up online any time, even on your way to family Christmas dinner (we won’t tell!).
To buy: $45 for a three-month gift subscription; birchbox.com.
Binge Watching Kit
Folding spork? Check. Face cleansing towelettes? Got ‘em. Snack clip? You bet. Whether her tastes run to Game of Thrones or reality TV, this tongue-in-cheek set has everything she needs to be one with the couch while she catches up on her favorite shows.
To buy: $20; containerstore.com.
Party of Four Mini Lip Gloss Set
Introduce Mom to Bobbi Brown’s ultra-popular lip gloss formula with this limited edition set of four flattering shades, including regular lip gloss in buff and nude and shimmer lip gloss in rose sugar and kir sugar. They’re shiny, but not sticky and petite enough to tuck into even the smallest purse for a night out.
To buy: $39; bobbibrowncosmetics.com.
ELF Mini Multi-Mask Kit
After all the Christmas shopping, decorating, and celebrating, you mom will definitely appreciate a gift that inspires downtime, like this mini set of skin-pampering face masks. This kit from E.L.F. cosmetics includes five different masks: one exfoliating, mattifying, pore-clearing, hydrating, and soothing mask each. Let the self-care routine begin.
To buy: $18; elfcosmetics.com.
Candice Gold Cuff Bracelet
Mom might not splurge on this gorgeous cuff for herself, but she’s sure to love receiving it as a Christmas gift. Totally on-trend and an eye-catching accent piece for daytime or evening outfits, it comes in gold, gunmetal, rose gold, or a gold-rhodium mix.
To buy: $75; kendrascott.com.
Burt’s Bees Tips and Toes Gift Set
She takes care of everyone all year, so the perfect Christmas gift for mom is some TLC of her own. This set will pamper her hands, feet, cuticles, and lips with ingredients including rosemary extract and coconut oil. You can find it at your local Target, so it makes a great last-minute gift for Mom, too.
To buy: $12; target.com.
Casetify Leather Phone Pocket Wallet
Whether she’s making a quick run to the gym or store or heading out for a walk, essential cards and cash are always at hand in this clever sleeve. Available in rose or pink leather, it attaches to most iPhone or Android phones or cases without adding bulk or weight.
To buy: $30; anthropologie.com.
Red Cast Iron Fondue Set
Whether she’s old enough to remember the '70s heyday of fondue pots or not, this one will be a fun addition to her kitchen. A savory cheese fondue followed by sweet, dippable chocolate plus classic board games equals a memorable family night in.
To buy: $40; crateandbarrel.com.
Booster Box
A godsend for new moms getting by on minimal sleep or any mom whose skin could use a post-holiday pick-me-up, this boxed set of Clarins products includes the French skincare line’s gentle exfoliating cleanser and daily energizing cream, plus a couple other goodies.
To buy: $38; clarinsusa.com.
Flat Pebbled Leather Card Case
Mom will appreciate a little bit of luxury in the form of this elegant leather card case. Whether she uses it to keep business cards or credit cards, it’s a pretty and practical addition to any purse she plans to tote around, day or night.
To buy: $48; neelyandchloe.com.
OXO Good Grips Cold Brew Coffee Maker
For true iced coffee lovers, dumping a hot brewed cuppa over ice just doesn’t cut it. Help Mom get her chilled caffeine fix with this popular home cold brewer. After all, it’s easier (and cheaper!) than swinging by her place with Starbucks every day.
To buy: $50; williams-sonoma.com.
Coziest Throw
Here’s a throw so soft and pretty that it’s worthy of being a Christmas gift for Mom. She’ll love it for curling up on the couch or adding a pop of color to the foot of the bed. Better have it monogrammed so no one else in the family tries to claim it.
To buy: $39 (plus $9.50 for monogramming); westelm.com.
Design Ideas Matte Black Magnetic Desk Set
This sleek matte black desk set will bring serious of style to her desktop. The magnetic cups are just right for holding pens, pencils, paper clips, or other small items. The tray keeps the cups anchored for an organized desktop.
To buy: $35; containerstore.com.
Crocs Freesail Shorty Rain Boot
These comfy, lightweight rain boots will be Mom’s favorite for rainy days—whether she wears them on mild winter days or saves them for spring showers. The black and navy are great neutrals, but why not go for the pink or yellow for a pop of brightness on a dreary day?
To buy: $41; zappos.com.
Crossbody Purse
She’s guaranteed to get tons of compliments on this stylish bag. It’s roomy—she can fit more than just her phone and keys—but not bulky. And the crossbody design means her hands are free for doing errands, wrangling kids, or holding a latte.
To buy: $45; gap.com.
Do One Thing Every Day That Centers You: A Mindfulness Journal
Add zen to her hectic life with this book of inspiring quotes and practical tips for learning to slow down and enjoy the beauty in everyday life. There’s also space for journaling, so she can keep track of which exercises she enjoys most.
To buy: $7; amazon.com.
Custom Family Illustration
Forget trying to get everyone in one place for a family photo, and instead, commission a custom drawing of your crew. Simply email the company a photo of each family member—they’ll create a one-of-a-kind illustration guaranteed to get a place of honor in Mom’s house.
To buy: From $60; printablewisdom.etsy.com.
After Dinner Amusements: Do You Remember?
How well do you really know Mom? Now’s your chance to find out. Gift her this set of 50 conversation-starting questions about the past, and you just may uncover some new-to-you stories.
To buy: $9; chroniclebooks.com.
Dog Mom Water Bottle
If some of her cherished kids are canines, she'll love finding this cute water bottle under the Christmas tree. It’s insulated to keep her water chilled on long walks with her favorite fur baby.
To buy: $16; charmingcharlie.com.
Escape
The follow-up to the New York Times bestseller Beaches, Escape is another genius collection of famed photographer Gray Malin’s breathtaking work. These stunning photographs from around the world—including spots from Aspen to Bora Bora—truly transport and inspire.
To buy: $29; amazon.com.
Elaina Adjustable Chain Bracelet
The best Christmas gift for Mom: Something pretty and personalized. With a choice of more than 30 different glass beads, you can customize this bracelet to reflect her birthstone or favorite color, and the adjustable closure means she can wear it as snug or loose as she likes.
To buy: $50; kendrascott.com.
Faux Fur Slippers
At the end of a long day, she’ll be thrilled to slip her feet into these luxurious slippers. Stylish and super soft, these faux fur-trimmed slippers come in four options including alpaca (ivory) and chinchilla (brownish gray). They also make a great gift for expecting moms who can always use some extra pampering.
To buy: $40; potterybarn.com.
Stay Sharp Manicure Kit
There’s nothing a fresh manicure can't fix, and with this cute kit on hand, she’ll have everything she needs—from files to clippers to tweezers—to handle any manicure emergency that might arise.
To buy: $30; shop.nordstrom.com.
GALifornia Love Limited Edition Holiday Set
This is a great gift for moms who want to look fresh and pretty without relying on a ton of products. The reusable retro tin contains a trio of Benefit’s most popular products: Gimme Brow gel, Roller Lash mascara, and GALifornia mini powder blush.
To buy: $29; benefitcosmetics.com.
Fitness Bottle with Phone Holding Sleeve
Her “where do I keep my phone and keys while working out” dilemma is solved with this clever bottle sleeve with a zippered pocket. She can use the included water bottle or swap it out for her own favorite. Either way, her H2O will stay cold and she’ll have a handle on her stuff.
To buy: $15; uncommongoods.com.
Garden in a Can
With this set of organic basil and cilantro cans, she can still enjoy a mini kitchen garden even in the middle of winter. Mom can simply sit them on the window sill or kitchen counter and she’ll always have fresh herbs to add to her favorite dishes.
To buy: $20; worldmarket.com.
Handwriting Bracelet
A bracelet with the message of your choice written in your actual handwriting is a unique gift for Mom that she is sure to adore. Decide what you want to say and write it out in your best handwriting.
To buy: From $26; imesilver.etsy.com.
Harry Barker Gingham Leash
This super-chic gingham leash is a great Christmas gift for the mom who loves to treat her pup like her child. Feeling extra generous? You can also pick up the adorable matching dog collar ($22).
To buy: $28; draperjames.com.
Holiday Fragrance Coffret
Just in time for holiday giving, Philosophy pulls together a collection of three of its most popular scents: Amazing Grace and Loveswept, both light floral fragrances, and Pure Grace, a simple, clean scent. She’ll want to keep all three in rotation.
To buy: $36; philosophy.com.
HP Sprocket Photo Printer
Chances are she snaps plenty of photos on her phone—and that’s where they stay. With this compact, portable printer, she can easily print photos from her phone, photo sharing sites, or social media accounts. It’s a bit of a splurge, so get your siblings to chip in with you.
To buy: $100; amazon.com.
I Love You Mom and Here’s Why
Order this hardcover book with writing prompts such as, “You might be surprised to know that one of my favorite memories with you is…” well before Christmas so there’s plenty of time to fill it in with thoughts, tributes, and memories before Mom opens it on Christmas.
To buy: $13; papersource.com.
In the Midst of Winter, by Isabel Allende
There’s nothing better than curling up with a good book on a cold winter evening, and she’ll likely love the latest novel from New York Times best-selling author Isabel Allende. This one tells the story of a winter night that brought together three people from very different circumstances.
To buy: $19; barnesandnoble.com.
Infusion Pro Premium Fruit Infused Water Bottle
Give her a head start on her New Year’s resolution to drink more water! She’s more likely to down plenty of H2O when it’s infused with her favorite fruits and veggies like strawberries, lemons, pineapples, and cucumbers.
To buy: $17; amazon.com.
Jonathan Adler Smartphone Dock
iPhone, meet your great-grandmother. Mom may not be able to survive without her smartphone, but chances are she’ll be charmed by this whimsical throwback to the days of rotary dialing. Thread the phone charging cable through the open back for the perfect perch while juicing up.
To buy: $48; luluandgeorgia.com.
Jacy Stretch Sock Bootie
A must-have for her wardrobe this winter, these stretchy booties with a block heel are one of the hottest styles for winter. They come in black and gray, and pair perfectly with pants or skirts to easily take her from work to a night out.
To buy: $120; nordstrom.com.
Out to Lunch Tote
Treat the family’s chief lunch packer to a major upgrade for her own midday meal. Punchy polka-dots and stylish gold zipper pulls make this insulated lunch carrier a chic alternative to the plain, old brown bag. Its compact size means it can easily slip into a work tote or diaper bag.
To buy: $30; katespade.com.
Kitchen Conversion Chart Wood Tablet Stand
This handy wood stand will earn its spot on her countertop in two ways: It’s a great reference for cooking conversions (how many tablespoons are in a cup anyway?) and it’s a safe holder for her tablet, so she can follow all those recipes she’s saved on Pinterest.
To buy: $25; worldmarket.com.