The Best Gifts for New Moms
We found some truly creative holiday, Christmas, and birthday gifts for new moms. Here are our top gift ideas.
Choosing gifts for new moms can be a bit tricky because on the one hand, you probably want to get her something practical and functional so ease the burden many of her life's new stressors. On the other hand, you want to encourage an over-tired new mom to kick back and relax, taking time to rejuvenate and regain a little bit of her old, pre-mommy self.
Baby-focused presents may immediately come to mind when brainstorming gifts for new moms, but here’s the thing: Parents have enough onesies, burp cloths, and bottles to last them long after their baby shower is through. Instead of an adorable gift for baby to wear or play with, consider giving your best friend, coworker, sister-in-law, or any new mom you know a present that promotes rest, relaxation, and self-care (think cozy pajamas, an aromatic candle, or a much-needed spa gift card) and facilitates ease (like organizational tools or simplifying devices).
New parents will definitely appreciate gifts that make their hectic day-to-day more manageable and consolidate the myriad errands and tasks. From food delivery services and life-simplifying gadgets to practical gear that makes changing a new baby’s diaper a breeze, there are tons of gifts out there that are both functional and special enough for a holiday or celebratory gift. Whether it's her birthday, Christmas, or just a regular ol' day of new motherhood, get inspired by shopping some of our favorite gift ideas for new moms below.
1
Best Gift for Sentimental Moms: Mud Pie Monthly Milestone Blanket
Keep track of baby’s first year (and keep mom from having to craft her own custom sheet) with a monthly milestone blanket that’s both simple and sweet. The machine-washable blanket is 100% cotton, while the felt frame sets baby up for a picture-perfect photo-op.
To buy: $23; nordstrom.com.
2
Senreve Midi Maestra Bag
Treat her to a timeless staple in the form of this classic leather bag by Senreve. The iconic accessory features a roomy interior and it can be worn as a satchel, tote, crossbody or backpack, making it the ideal everyday bag for busy moms on the go.
To buy: $795; senreve.com.
3
Best Gift for Stressed Moms: Sensorwake Trio
This alarm clock gradually emits scent, light, and sound to wake up the night owl (or a sleep-deprived new mom) as peacefully as possible.
To buy: $59; trio.sensorwake.com.
4
Best Gift for Wine Lovers: New Mom Wine Labels
A new mom’s life is full of firsts—both joyous and exhausting. Celebrate the milestones on her path of motherhood with these custom wine labels. Complete with her name, the year she became a mom, and her favorite color combination, these labels can be tacked onto a bottle of her favorite wine. Pick from cheeky events such as “First Mommy Meltdown,” “Public Temper Tantrum,” and “Goodbye Baby Weight.” The maker can also design a customized label—just allow at least 10 more days for production.
To buy: From $16 for four labels; etsy.com.
5
Best Gift for Cooks: Blue Apron Gift Card
It’s likely that your foodie friend is spending more time in the nursery than the kitchen. Make it easy to reignite her love of cooking with a gift card to Blue Apron. Streamlined, unfussy instructions will let any new mom show off her cooking techniques without the complications, and she’ll appreciate eating something other than take-out.
To buy: From $60; blueapron.com.
6
Best Gift for Bookworms: Bamboo Bathtub Caddy
A new mom never truly rests, but you can promote even just a few minutes of R&R with this bathtub necessity: a bamboo bath caddy that comes with enough space for a glass of wine and slots for mom’s favorite magazine or book. Pair it with a sheet mask and her go-to bottle of bubbly and you’ve got yourself a thoughtful gift she won’t soon forget.
To buy: $40; papersource.com.
7
Best Gift for Boy Moms: Pee Pee Teepees
Sure, she might laugh when she sees you gave her something called a “pee pee teepee”–but these 100-percent cotton cones designed to protect unexpected showers while changing her baby boy will eventually change from gag gift to diaper-changing essential. You might even consider giving her two packs—one for the nursery and one for her diaper bag.
To buy: $11; uncommongoods.com
8
Best Gift for Moms on Tough Mornings: Ember Temperature-Controlled Ceramic Mug
For those nose-to-the-grindstone mornings, this mug keeps much-needed coffee at a consistent temperature for one less thing a new mom will have to think about.
To buy: from $80; amazon.com.
9
Best Gift for Nursing Moms: Bamboobies Chic Nursing Shawl
Ideal for the breastfeeding mom who doesn’t want to compromise style or privacy, this classic black shawl coordinates with any outfit. Not only does this gift idea for new moms flatter her body, it also offers UPF 50+ sun protection, perfect for feeding outside at the park or doubling as a car seat cover.
To buy: $30; target.com.
10
Best Gift for Crafty Moms: Savannah Peach Teething Necklace
Throwing on this functional accessory will make a new mom feel instantly put together. The best part? This teething necklace is BPA-free and made from food-grade silicone that’s safe for babies to chew on—and the special clasp release means it can withstand lots of tugs.
To buy: $24; bellatunno.com.
11
Best Gift for Multitaskers: Amazon Echo Spot
Becoming a parent is probably the busiest and most exhausting job out there, and a new parent definitely deserves an assistant. While you can’t really hire her one, you can gift her Amazon’s Echo Spot. In addition to the standard features, like playing music, answering questions, setting alarms, making calls, and streaming music, new parents can connect the Echo Spot to a compatible baby monitor to easily check on their little one.
To buy: See holiday pricing on amazon.com.
12
Best Gift for Working Moms: Brass Easel and Prints
It can be hard for a new mom to transition back to work. Not only is she returning to the office understandably tired, but she’s also missing spending bonding time with her little one. Make the shift a little easier by sending her back to her desk with a gift that she'll love looking at. The set comes with 12 high-quality prints (she’ll have more than enough sweet pictures to choose from!) and a brass easel to hold them upright.
To buy: $55; artifactuprising.com.
13
Best Gift for Candle Snobs: Voluspa Embossed Glass Candle
After a long day of feeding and diaper changes, there’s nothing more zen-like than lighting a scented candle and settling in for a sleepless night full of Netflix and, of course, more feedings and diaper changes. Help mom take the edge off with an aromatic candle that spruces up her living space.
To buy: $28; nordstrom.com.
14
Best Gift for City Moms: Greenwich Simply Chic Diaper Backpack
This chic and roomy bag, complete with bottle pockets and removable stroller clips, is the ultimate carryall for diapers, wipes and so much more. Wide backpack straps fit comfortably over the shoulders, so she won’t struggle no matter how jam-packed this diaper bag is.
To buy: $100; nordstrom.com.
15
Best Gift for Beauty Product Junkies: L’Occitane Beauty Kit
A new mom can never receive too much TLC, so indulge your friend with this rejuvenating bath and body set filled with little luxurious moments. Each set includes samples of some of the French brand’s most beloved products: shea-scented cleansing oil and hand cream, almond-scented shower oil and hand cream, cherry blossom-scented hand cream and shower gel, and more.
To buy: $34; sephora.com.
16
Best Gift for Moms Who Like Pampering: Spafinder Gift Card
Treat the new mom to a little “me time” by gifting her a refreshing day at the spa. This gift card never expires and can be loaded with any amount between $25 to $500 and used for wellness services like massages, facials, mani/pedis, as well as activities like yoga and spin classes. More than 25,000 locations worldwide accept the gift card, so chances are she’ll be able to use the it at her favorite local spot.
To buy: From $25 to $500; spafinder.com.
17
Best Gift for Jewelry Lovers: Baublebar Say It All Necklace
There’s nothing like receiving jewelry, especially a sentimental keepsake that bears baby’s new initials. The threaded gold-plated find sports a single letter at the end of its chain, plus the necklace is hypoallergenic and dainty enough for everyday wear.
To buy: $38; baublebar.com.
18
Best Gift for Subscription Box Fans: New Mom Box
Any new mom or mom-to-be will appreciate this box from BOXFOX. It has lots of goodies she wants and needs, including Urb Apothecary’s Belly Mom, a Voluspa Aurantia & Blackberry Tin Candle, a fortune telling book, lavender hand wipes for when baby inevitably makes a mess and a “Mama” key chain—just in case anyone was unsure. You can also customize what box color and card mama receives.
To buy: $58; boxfox.com.
19
Best Gift for Funny Moms: Charm School Dish You Make Mom Jeans Look Good
Dish out some laughs with this porcelain catch-all that she’ll keep on her desk or dresser long after her little one is grown. Its miniature size makes the gift ideal for various trinkets, jewelry, and just about anything else she wants to keep out of baby’s reach.
To buy: $15; rosanna.com.
20
Best Gift for Moms With Long Hair: Twisted Wide Headband
There will be many days with baby when hair goes unwashed, but it won’t matter to a new mom if it’s up and off her face. Help your friend play a dirty hair magic trick with this stylish, vintage-inspired cotton headband that features a Rosie the Riveter-style twist. It’s non-slip, too, so she can just tie and go.
To buy: $26; etsy.com.
21
Best Gift for Caffeine Addicts: Mama Bear Mug
New motherhood often requires an extra cup of coffee (or three). Gift this cute, low-maintenance mug that pays homage to the year her family expanded. It’s microwave and dishwasher safe, and the bear can be personalized in her favorite color. Complete the gift with your favorite blend of Joe and you’ll definitely help her keep her eyes wide open after all those late-night feedings.
To buy: $22; etsy.com.
22
Best Gift for Journalers: Q&A a Day for Moms: A 5-Year Journal
This pretty journal can stay on a new mom's bedside table so she can jot down her thoughts every day. The book, which spans five years, features writing prompts that will help capture motherhood moments, big and small.
To buy: $14; amazon.com.