The Best Gifts for New Moms

Choosing gifts for new moms can be a bit tricky because on the one hand, you probably want to get her something practical and functional so ease the burden many of her life's new stressors. On the other hand, you want to encourage an over-tired new mom to kick back and relax, taking time to rejuvenate and regain a little bit of her old, pre-mommy self.

Baby-focused presents may immediately come to mind when brainstorming gifts for new moms, but here’s the thing: Parents have enough onesies, burp cloths, and bottles to last them long after their baby shower is through. Instead of an adorable gift for baby to wear or play with, consider giving your best friend, coworker, sister-in-law, or any new mom you know a present that promotes rest, relaxation, and self-care (think cozy pajamas, an aromatic candle, or a much-needed spa gift card) and facilitates ease (like organizational tools or simplifying devices).

New parents will definitely appreciate gifts that make their hectic day-to-day more manageable and consolidate the myriad errands and tasks. From food delivery services and life-simplifying gadgets to practical gear that makes changing a new baby’s diaper a breeze, there are tons of gifts out there that are both functional and special enough for a holiday or celebratory gift. Whether it's her birthday, Christmas, or just a regular ol' day of new motherhood, get inspired by shopping some of our favorite gift ideas for new moms below.