6 Sure-to-Please Beauty Gifts

By Jenny Jin
December 16, 2013
Amid the glitz and grandeur of the holiday season, it’s the little things that often bring the most joy. These six bite-sized beauties are made to pamper the ladies on your list.
L’Occitane Shea Butter Daily Duo

Dry lips? Patchy elbows? Cracked hands? Tackle all of the above with this hydrating duo of hand cream and solid shea butter—packed in a tiny tin for less mess and easy travel!

To buy: $18, usa.loccitane.com.

Stila Masterpiece Series Eye & Cheek Palettes

For the creative types in your life: a trio of palettes to inspire endless looks. Each petite palette includes five eye shadows, a blush, and application tips from the brand’s head makeup artist.

To buy: $29, stilacosmetics.com.

Pinch Candy Striper Minimergency Kit

The gift that keeps on giving: This minuscule kit (it fits in the palm of your hand) contains 17 essentials, from deodorant and nail polish remover to ibuprofen and double-sided tape. A perfect stocking stuffer. Available in eight colors.

To buy: $15, pinchprovisions.com.

Drybar The VIP Pack

Throw one (or all three) of these portable hair helpers in your purse: dry shampoo for greasy roots, volumizing mousse for lift, and hair spray for extra hold.

To buy: $25, sephora.com.

Tarte Amazonian Butter Lipstick Trio

Three lipsticks—in coral, pink, and rose—are wrapped in whimsical prints and filled with creamy color that glides on and sinks in, never settling into fine lines. Gift as a set or break it up and gift individually.

To buy: $32, qvc.com.

Diptyque Holiday Collection Candles

Encased in vibrant glasses, these lush limited-edition minis from the famed Paris candle-maker will warm up any room. Choose from sweet Orange Chai, smoky Pine, or deeply floral Indian Incense.

To buy: $32, diptyqueparis.com.

