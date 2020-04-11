Gifts for Her

Whether you’re shopping for a female friend, a girlfriend, a partner, a wife, a mother, a sister, a mother-in-law, a grandmother, or any other woman in your life, there’s a great gift for her right here. We’ve got the best gift and present ideas for birthdays, Christmas, Mother’s Day, and more occasions, so you can plan ahead and give her the gift she deserves this year.

Most Recent

42 Great Mother’s Day Gifts for Every Kind of Mom

42 Great Mother’s Day Gifts for Every Kind of Mom
Our editors have cherry-picked dozens of unique gifts for women that appeal to all sorts of moms, whether you’re shopping for your mom, grandmother, wife, or friend.
18 Great Books for Mom for Mother’s Day

18 Great Books for Mom for Mother’s Day
It’s no secret that sometimes the hardest person to shop for is also one of the most special: your mom. That’s why whenever we’re in doubt or can’t find that perfect gift, we look to books. Whether your mom has only a few precious minutes a week to read (may we suggest an Audible subscription for her commute then?), or she devotes time every day to devour the latest bestseller, there are plenty of thoughtful options for books to give moms this Mother’s Day. RELATED:47 Great Mother’s Day Gifts for Every Mom From cookbooks to historical fiction novels, we’ve got something for moms of all tastes on our list of the best books for moms. Regardless of what book you choose, being a mom is a lot of hard work. Treat her to some uninterrupted me-time to put up her feet and dive into a new read.
The 29 Best Gifts for New Moms That She’ll Actually Use

The 29 Best Gifts for New Moms That She’ll Actually Use
We found some truly creative Mother’s Day, Christmas, and birthday gifts for new moms of every style. See which gift idea suits your favorite new mom.
20 Last-Minute Mother’s Day Gifts From Amazon That Won’t Cost You More Than $50

20 Last-Minute Mother’s Day Gifts From Amazon That Won’t Cost You More Than $50
And they all come with free and fast shipping.
25 Gifts for Grandma She’ll Absolutely Adore

25 Gifts for Grandma She’ll Absolutely Adore
You'll find that just-right gift among our thoughtful ideas.
28 Useful College Graduation Gifts They’ll Actually Be Excited About

28 Useful College Graduation Gifts They’ll Actually Be Excited About
No self-respecting college graduate will turn down a cash gift, but thoughtful gift-givers might want to pick a college graduation gift that’s a little more personalized—but still just as useful.
Advertisement

More Gifts for Her

32 Great Gifts for Your Sister (That She Would Never Dream of Returning)

32 Great Gifts for Your Sister (That She Would Never Dream of Returning)
The 60+ Best Gifts for Foodies in 2021

The 60+ Best Gifts for Foodies in 2021
These gifts for foodies will delight more than just their taste buds.
26 Gifts for Girlfriends That Take the Stress Out of Shopping

26 Gifts for Girlfriends That Take the Stress Out of Shopping
These Decadent Boxes of Chocolate Are Perfect for Gifting (Even if the Recipient Is You)

These Decadent Boxes of Chocolate Are Perfect for Gifting (Even if the Recipient Is You)
21 Galentine’s Day Gifts Your BFFs Will Love

21 Galentine’s Day Gifts Your BFFs Will Love
30 Surprising Subscription Box Ideas

30 Surprising Subscription Box Ideas

The 35 Greatest Gifts for the Fitness Lover in Your Life

These days it seems like everyone is a health nut (or at least trying to be as they sip their $9 smoothie after a $36 bootcamp class). And while it’s been nearly two decades since Elle Woods made it known to the world that exercise gives you endorphins and endorphins make you happy, not everyone appreciates the virtues of health and wellness. Whether you’re a seasoned triathlete, golf virtuoso, athleisure addict—or whether the simple thought of a gym makes you cringe—we’ve put together the perfect gift guide to help you shop for all levels of fitness lovers on your list. Like with most gift guides, you’ll probably find more than a few things to add to your own wish list (seriously, even if you hate everything about working out), but it’s also important to remember that the holidays are about celebrating and relaxing. So do your fitness junkie friends a favor and remind them that they should kick back and indulge once in a while. (It might be helpful to point out that the Levain Bakery founders, Connie McDonald and Pam Weekes, created their super dense, melty-yet-crumbly, 6-ounce cookies as a way to fuel their intense workouts while training for an ironman triathlon. Cookies fueling races is an actual thing!) In sum: life is about balance. As such, we’ve highlighted everything from the most adorable athleisure sets to withstand the sweatiest of workouts, to the best non-skin-clogging beauty products, to you-never-knew-you-needed products like a nap pillow and a nut milk blender.

All Gifts for Her

23 Great Gifts for Newlyweds

23 Thoughtful Wedding Gifts for Newlyweds
51 Holiday Gifts for Your Amazing, Loving, Fabulous Mom

51 Holiday Gifts for Your Amazing, Loving, Fabulous Mom
8 Mother’s Day Gift Basket Ideas

Mother’s Day Gift Basket Ideas
Personalized Jewelry for Moms You Won’t Find in a Store

Personalized Jewelry for Moms You Won’t Find in a Store
32 Amazing Holiday Gifts Your Best Friend Will Love

32 Amazing Holiday Gifts Your Best Friend Will Love
6 Creative Mother’s Day Card Ideas

6 Creative Mother’s Day Crafts and Card Ideas
4 Ideas for a Heartfelt Mother’s Day Card

4 Ideas for a Heartfelt Mother’s Day Card
The Best Christmas Gifts for 2020

The Best Christmas Gifts for 2020
Anniversary Gifts By Year

Anniversary Gifts By Year
13 Birthday Gifts for Her

13 Birthday Gifts for Her
35 Unique Gift Ideas for Anyone on Your Holiday List

35 Unique Gift Ideas for Anyone on Your Holiday List
25 Personalized Gifts They Can Truly Call Their Own

25 Personalized Gifts They Can Truly Call Their Own
6 Pretty Flowers and Their Symbolic Meanings

6 Pretty Flowers and Their Symbolic Meanings
23 Splendid Gifts for the Wine Enthusiast in Your Life

23 Splendid Gifts for the Wine Enthusiast in Your Life
13 Best Beauty Gifts to Buy This Holiday Season

13 Best Beauty Gifts to Buy This Holiday Season
DIY Christmas Gifts for Girlfriend

DIY Christmas Gifts for Girlfriend
Exactly How Much You Should Spend on a Bridesmaid Gift, According to an Etiquette Expert

Exactly How Much You Should Spend on a Bridesmaid Gift, According to an Etiquette Expert
8 Summer Fragrances for Women and for Men

8 Summer Fragrances for Women and for Men
Unique Christmas Gifts for Wife

Unique Christmas Gifts for Wife
7 Unique Gifts for Coffee Lovers

7 Unique Gifts for Coffee Lovers
Christmas Gifts for Wife Who Has Everything

Christmas Gifts for Wife Who Has Everything
Unique Valentine’s Day Gifts for Wife

Unique Valentine’s Day Gifts for Wife
Romantic Valentine’s Day Gifts for Wife

Romantic Valentine’s Day Gifts for Wife
27 Mugs for Any Coffee-Lover In Your Life

27 Mugs for Any Coffee-Lover In Your Life
Christmas Gifts for Pregnant Wife

Christmas Gifts for Pregnant Wife
Load More
Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.realsimple.com