Gifts for Her

The 35 Greatest Gifts for the Fitness Lover in Your Life

These days it seems like everyone is a health nut (or at least trying to be as they sip their $9 smoothie after a $36 bootcamp class). And while it’s been nearly two decades since Elle Woods made it known to the world that exercise gives you endorphins and endorphins make you happy, not everyone appreciates the virtues of health and wellness. Whether you’re a seasoned triathlete, golf virtuoso, athleisure addict—or whether the simple thought of a gym makes you cringe—we’ve put together the perfect gift guide to help you shop for all levels of fitness lovers on your list. Like with most gift guides, you’ll probably find more than a few things to add to your own wish list (seriously, even if you hate everything about working out), but it’s also important to remember that the holidays are about celebrating and relaxing. So do your fitness junkie friends a favor and remind them that they should kick back and indulge once in a while. (It might be helpful to point out that the Levain Bakery founders, Connie McDonald and Pam Weekes, created their super dense, melty-yet-crumbly, 6-ounce cookies as a way to fuel their intense workouts while training for an ironman triathlon. Cookies fueling races is an actual thing!) In sum: life is about balance. As such, we’ve highlighted everything from the most adorable athleisure sets to withstand the sweatiest of workouts, to the best non-skin-clogging beauty products, to you-never-knew-you-needed products like a nap pillow and a nut milk blender.