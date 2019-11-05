27 Great Gifts for Fitness Enthusiasts
These days it seems like everyone is a health nut (or at least trying to be as they sip their $9 smoothie after a $36 bootcamp class). And while it’s been nearly two decades since Elle Woods made it known to the world that exercise gives you endorphins and endorphins make you happy, not everyone appreciates the virtues of health and wellness. Whether you’re a seasoned triathlete, golf virtuoso, athleisure addict—or whether the simple thought of a gym makes you cringe—we’ve put together the perfect gift guide to help you shop for all levels of fitness lovers on your list.
Like with most gift guides, you’ll probably find more than a few things to add to your own wish list (seriously, even if you hate everything about working out), but it’s also important to remember that the holidays are about celebrating and relaxing. So do your fitness junkie friends a favor and remind them that they should kick back and indulge once in a while. (It might be helpful to point out that the Levain Bakery founders, Connie McDonald and Pam Weekes, created their super dense, melty-yet-crumbly, 6-ounce cookies as a way to fuel their intense workouts while training for an ironman triathlon. Cookies fueling races is an actual thing!)
In sum: life is about balance. As such, we’ve highlighted everything from the most adorable athleisure sets to withstand the sweatiest of workouts, to the best non-skin-clogging beauty products, to you-never-knew-you-needed products like a nap pillow and a nut milk blender.
Alala Matching Athleisure Set
Alala's sets might look too pretty to work out in, but they're not. Not only do they withstand the sweatiest HIIT classes, they endure countless washes (this is coming from someone who bought, and still wears, their first Alala set in 2014). Now the brand is bringing its quality fitness apparel to an even wider audience with the launch of the “Superbodies” collection, which brings the beautifully crafted designs to women in sizes ranging from XS to 3X. Check out Alala’s social media as they have some incredibly inspiring content around this launch. It’s also worth mentioning that the brand is women-founded and run.
To buy: Price varies; alala.com.
Hollifrog Shasta AHA Refining Acid Cleanser
Stocking stuffer alert! Designed specifically by founder Emily Parr to “de-gunk” skin after an intense workout, Holifrog Shasta AHA Refining Acid Wash is made with 5 percent AHA acid along with key cleansing oils to remove dirt, sweat, grime, and dead skin. Expect get double the glow if you use this post-workout. Note: the cleanser works best if you let it sit on your skin for about 30 seconds before rinsing off.
To buy: $38; dermstore.com.
Callaway Epic Flash Golf Driver
Nothing gets a golf fanatic excited like a Callaway driver. It’s the Maserati of the golf world and the brand’s drivers are the club most worthy of a major splurge. The Epic Flash Drivers can be customized down to the smallest of details to make them just right for any golfer—we’re talking way beyond gender, hand, and loft. You can pick things like grip wrap dimension, overlength, shaft, and more.
To buy: $530; dickssportinggoods.com.
APL Techloom Wave Sneakers
Other newfangled brands have tried to replicate the Nike throne-stealing success of APL (at least as far as getting their shoes on non-athlete celebrities go), but none have succeeded. Despite rising competition, APL has not only been thriving, but has been launching stellar new styles and colorways at a feverish pace. The latest launch from the brand, beloved by celebrities ranging from Jennifer Garner to Jessica Biel, is the Techloom Wave. Already available in more than a half dozen colors, the shoe is lightweight while being supportive, stretchy, and the laces are tucked under for a streamlined look. They also work just as well for running as they do cross-training.
To buy: $225; zappos.com.
Welly Blister Blasters
There’s a unique feeling of frustration when you’re pumped-up for a great workout, but come money time, you can’t perform at your best because your sneakers are digging blisters on the back of your feet. Or maybe yesterday’s heels left their mark. No matter, there’s a quick solution: Welly. Bandages aren’t sexy, but Welly makes them about as attractive as possible. The brand’s kits make great stocking stuffers for any fitness lover who won’t let a little fluid-filled elevation or blood get in the way of their run.
To buy: $9; target.com.
Gigi C Day to Night Athleisure
Brands are always bragging about the fact that their designs can take you from the gym to the bar, but Gigi C is one of the few that actually delivers on that promise. Started by Gigi Caruso when she was a teenager—which is hard to believe given the label’s sophistication—makes some of the most stylish pieces available on e-commerce sites like Carbon38. The latest collection includes tights with built-in belts for truly unique all-day wear appeal. The standout is arguably the black leggings with leopard belt. The style offers high compression for a very flattering fit. Note that past collections ran small, but the new collection runs true to size.
To buy: $160; gigicbikinis.com.
SmartyPans
If you’re shopping for anyone obsessed with counting macros, they’ll love you for discovering this pan that does all that annoying math for you. SmartyPans is a smart cooking pan that allows users to create their own recipes and compute nutrition in real time. The pan has weight and temperature sensors. When the user adds ingredients, SmartyPans uses the nutrition database to cross reference and gather the basic nutrition data for that ingredient. With the data from weight and temperature sensors, SmartyPans Nutrition AI calculates nutrition retention for that ingredient. Once the food is cooked, it consolidates nutrition data for all the ingredients and spits out the breakdown for macros. It’s also lead-free and has a long battery life (up to two weeks with a single charge).
To buy: $229; smartypans.io.
Pukka Tea Advent Calendar
If you’re working out regularly and eating a gut-friendly, high fiber diet, nutritionists recommend three liters of water a day. There are plenty of ways to make that prospect more inviting, including this ready-to-gift advent calendar filled with 24 herbal, fruit, and green teas from Pukka.
To buy: $25; amazon.com.
NutraMilk Nut Milk and Butter Processor
Before you scoff at the price (we sure did), the NutraMilk isn’t just a (nearly) zero-waste kitchen appliance that makes non-dairy milks and butters in minutes (versus hours) using any nut, seed, oat, grain, or legume, it can actually also be used as a regular blender. That’s right, besides being able to make filler-free nut milks without straining or soaking, you can use this device as you would use a regular blender to make things like hummus, smoothies, dips, and spreads. The NutraMilk also comes with a book of 200 recipes ranging from lavender cashew milk and vegan cashew cookie butter balls to pistachio hummus and coffee creamers. There’s even a recipe for watermelon seed butter.
To buy: $369; amazon.com.
Port and Polish Pill Organizer
We hope you don’t know anyone in need of a pill organizer, but if you do, this one is the perfect gift. As someone who has had countless pills to keep track of, it’s near impossible without a pill organizer. Patients will often say they find themselves holding their medication and, after a quick distraction, can’t remember if they took it. Your loved one will never find themselves in that situation with Port and Polish. Plus, this organizer comes complete with a compact mirror because, why not. The box is thin enough to slide into a clutch or back pocket, despite the relatively roomy compartments.
To buy: $20; portandpolishco.com.
Casper Nap Pillow
Sleeping is not only key for mental clarity and general well-being, but it’s also key for weight management and proper immune function. Unfortunately, as we love to sleep, most of us don’t actually get the amount we need. Help a loved one catch some Zs wherever they can with the help of this pillow. It’s also worth mentioning than an informal scan reveals that many men prefer to sleep with a small and relatively flat pillow, just like this Casper one, on the regular.
To buy: $35; amazon.com.
Goldbelly F-Factor Mini Cake Jars
This collaboration is a match made in heaven for anyone with a sweet tooth along with a drive to be healthy. Jars by Dani, known for fat- and calorie-dense cupcakes, has teamed up with F-Factor founder and registered dietician Tanya Zuckerbrot to create health-conscious indulgences made with F-Factor’s 20/20 Powder (it has 20 grams of fiber and 20 grams of protein per serving). Don’t expect them to taste like Magnolia or Sprinkles, but for their nutrition profile, they’re pretty impossible to beat—and they look super cute.
To buy: $84; goldbelly.com.
Silvon Acne Fighting Towels
As awesome as this acne fighting spray is, it doesn’t exactly make for a socially acceptable holiday gift. For any loved ones suffering from sweat-induced bacne or facial acne, consider these towels woven with pure silver, which works to naturally help fight acne (silver ion technology has long been used to kill acne-causing bacteria in pillowcases). Each set includes a bath towel, a hand towel, and a face towel.
To buy: $50; silvonhome.com.
Polar Ignite Fitness Watch
Polar, known for making some of the most accurate fitness tracking watches, has a new model called the Ignite, and it’s ideal for use as an all-around fitness watch. It not only offers a long list of metrics and training features, but detailed insight into the amount and quality of sleep you’re getting, data on how well you’re recovering (along with tips to help adjust to improve said recovery) and accurate heart rate readings.
To buy: $208; amazon.com.
Tote Savvy Organizer
Anyone who works out right after work or heads to work right after the gym knows how cluttered things can get in your handbag. This organizer can slip into your bag and keep everything more organized via 10 pockets, including a double-wide insulated cooler pocket.
To buy: $95; shopbop.com.
Cycling Shoes
They’ll be the Sarah Jessica Parker of their SoulCycle class with these bright spinning shoes made specifically for indoor cycling. They’re not clunky or cumbersome and a worthy investment for anyone who is a devoted spinner. These Tiems have a breathable mesh toe box, slip-on construction, and a single-strap closure.
To buy: $130; tiemathletic.com (cleats sold separately).
Black + Decker Spiralizer
Don’t make the mistake of opting for a manual spiralizer—it might save you a couple bucks, but they don’t work (we learned the hard way). For a relatively affordable option with lots of choices when it comes to blades, this spiralizer from Black + Decker hits the spot.
To buy: $69; amazon.com.
Brandless Cookware
Up until now, you probably only knew Brandless as the online retailer for affordable everyday items like toothbrushes, maca powder, and face wash, but that’s all about to change. The highbrow online dollar(ish) shop built on the premise that it has no brand (“brandless”) has just expanded into the kitchenware space with a collection of pans and pots modeled after the likes of All-Clad, but sold at a fraction of the price.
To buy: Price varies; brandless.com.
Lily’s No Added Sugar Chocolate Bundle
Instagram’s healtherati swear by Lily’s Chocolate when it comes to mindful indulgences. Sweetened with Stevia, the chocolate has no added sugar and is high in fiber—a whopping 11 to 12 grams per serving (half the daily requirement). They’ve also got 3 to 4 grams of protein per serving and happen to fit perfectly inside stockings.
To buy: $23; amazon.com.
Brooks Fly-By Hoodie Running Outerwear
It’s hard for long-established athletic brands like Brooks to keep up style-wise with the new crop of athleisure brands like Alala and Koral, but when it comes to function, especially for outerwear pieces, they’re hard to beat. This hoodie is the perfect layering piece–stay-put sleeves and all–for outdoor workout/running enthusiasts and it actually happens to be stylish too.
To buy: $98; brooksrunning.com.
Amanda Kloots Jump Rope
It’s tempting to spend the equivalent of a month’s rent on a Peloton or The Mirror, but that’s not a reality for most of us. The great thing about working out is you don’t need much to succeed. In fact, one of the best ways to get your heart rate up is a jump rope, and this one from celebrity trainer Amanda Kloots is a totally giftable one that happens to also come with a perfect-for-holiday-travel pouch.
To buy: $40; amandakloots.com.
S’well Portable Food Containers
You probably know S’well for its bottles that keep beverages hot or cold for hours, now the brand is doing the same thing for on-the-go snacks. It just launched a line of lovely (avocado print! Pretzel print!) two-in-one bowls for when users are on the move. Keep everything from fruit or chia pudding to quinoa salad or soup in the microwavable interior prep bowl, which is nested in a leak-proof container.
To buy: $25; swellbottle.com.
Gigi Hadid x Reebok Light Impact Bra
It’s perhaps not the most practical design, but for low-impact workouts and women not requiring much support, this on-trend single shoulder sports bra from the latest Gigi Hadid x Reebok collection hits the spot to add a fashion-forward touch to a workout wardrobe.
To buy: $40; reebok.com.
Lululemon Selfcare Beauty for Women Who Work Out
A few months ago, Lululemon launched its much-buzzed-about debut beauty collection, and it’s as stellar as you’d expect. It has all the essentials, from an oil-free moisturizer that won’t clog your pores, to a deodorant that will keep you smelling flower-fresh. Now, for holiday, there’s a gift set with all five of the brand’s debut products.
To buy: $58; lululemon.com.
Restore Foot Massager
Anyone that learned the hard way the importance of comfortable, supportive shoes (i.e. they found themselves with plantar fasciitis), will appreciate this portable, balm-sized ball. Its textured surface will help sooth foot pain, and is also a great stress-reliever when rolled under palms. Perfectly sized for stuffing stockings.
To buy: $6; amazon.com.
Jet Sweat Unlimited Streaming Workouts
Streaming workouts aren’t new, but Jet Sweat brings something unique to the table. It allows users to stream classes from nearly two dozen of the most popular workout studios in many genres. The service offers everything from strength training via ModelFit to meditation via Woom to yoga via Yoga Vita, so that users can satisfy all their needs at any given point. New studios are constantly being added and they have a few options for gift card memberships.
To buy: from $50; jetsweatfitness.com.
Bright Neon Set
For a surefire bet, it’s always safe to go with what’s popular. This versatile, breathable set is available in 16 colorways, but it’s the bright neon—aka highlighter yellow—that stands out. Unlike most similarly shaded buys, this set is actually full coverage and is perfect for brightening those early morning workouts.
To buy: Ecology Bra, $58; freepeople.com.
Ecology Legging, $118; freepeople.com.