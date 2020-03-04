15 Sweet, Silly, and Stylish First Anniversary Gift Ideas

What should you get (or give) for your very first wedding anniversary? We’re not really on board with slavishly following the traditional anniversary gift ideas, which could leave you feeling a little cold. What’s romantic about paper and clocks for your first wedding anniversary? Fruit for your fourth? Tin for your 10th? It’s not exactly the kind of thing that’ll sweep someone off of their feet.

Of course, there’s still plenty of room to get a little creative within those traditional anniversary gift parameters—spa and restaurant gift certificates or concert tickets can still (sometimes!) be printed on paper, and the latest iPhone or other tech gadget definitely tells the time just as well as a clock.

But you can also skip everyone else’s anniversary gift traditions and start your very own—whether you decide to splurge on an uberfancy dinner out every year or swap gag gifts that play on your little inside jokes is totally up to you.

If you want to wrap up something that’s super sentimental—or just want to wow your spouse—these first anniversary gift ideas just might be the perfect inspiration.