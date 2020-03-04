15 Sweet, Silly, and Stylish First Anniversary Gift Ideas
What should you get (or give) for your very first wedding anniversary? We’re not really on board with slavishly following the traditional anniversary gift ideas, which could leave you feeling a little cold. What’s romantic about paper and clocks for your first wedding anniversary? Fruit for your fourth? Tin for your 10th? It’s not exactly the kind of thing that’ll sweep someone off of their feet.
Of course, there’s still plenty of room to get a little creative within those traditional anniversary gift parameters—spa and restaurant gift certificates or concert tickets can still (sometimes!) be printed on paper, and the latest iPhone or other tech gadget definitely tells the time just as well as a clock.
But you can also skip everyone else’s anniversary gift traditions and start your very own—whether you decide to splurge on an uberfancy dinner out every year or swap gag gifts that play on your little inside jokes is totally up to you.
If you want to wrap up something that’s super sentimental—or just want to wow your spouse—these first anniversary gift ideas just might be the perfect inspiration.
Best Trip Ever Photo Book
Relive the honeymoon highlights with a custom-crafted photo book filled with your favorite shots (and featuring a stylish cover designed by Rifle Paper Company). If you’d rather gather candids from your wedding day, they have chic cover designs for that, too.
To buy: $10; chatbooks.com.
Made for Each Other Mug Set
If your relationship’s so good it’s spooky, share a pair of his-and-hers monster mugs over an anniversary breakfast in bed.
To buy: $24; lennymud.com.
Reversible Glass Vase
This modern glass vase can be overturned to feature a bloom or two, or stand upright to showcase a whole bouquet.
To buy: $30; store.moma.org.
Sackcloth and Ashes Throw Blanket
Get cozy for a cause—for every purchase of one of their cool throw blankets, Sackcloth and Ashes donates another to a homeless shelter.
To buy: $100; worldmarket.com.
Apple Watch Series 5
Splurge on a (very) modern take on the first anniversary gift tradition. The Apple Watch Series 5 has a new-and-improved heart rate monitor, lets you listen to music and audiobooks, makes calls, tracks your fitness—and yes, tells time, with new customized watch faces.
To buy: $399; apple.com.
Personalized Four Across Lawn Game
This supersized (and customized) backyard version of the classic game is the perfect anniversary gift idea for a playful couple.
To buy: $250; uncommongoods.com.
The Bucket List
For the wanderlusting couple, this book offers plenty of inspiration to plan adventures for every anniversary to come.
To buy: $35; anthropologie.com.
Personalized Papercut
If you want to go old-school with a paper anniversary gift, you can’t do much better than this charming custom papercut. The artist can personalize it with your names, wedding date, favorite color—and can even tweak the look of the couple to suit you and your mate.
To buy: $62; etsy.com.
Tantalus Champagne Flutes
Raise a very special glass on your first wedding anniversary with a pair of smoky glass champagne flutes, handmade by artisan Bobby Sharp. (Just don’t forget the bubbly to go with them!)
To buy: $100; beekman1802.com.
Peg and Awl Wood Serving Tray
Make your first anniversary breakfast in bed on this stylish tray, handmade of sustainably sourced maple or walnut.
To buy: From $160; etsy.com.
Fujifilm Share SP-3 Wireless Square Mobile Printer
Commit your favorite Insta-worthy moments from the first year of marriage to Instax with a super-sleek (and super-small) portable photo printer.
To buy: $200; urbanoutfitters.com.
Ma-Ka-Rohn Macarons
If your year-old piece of wedding cake is a bust, share a modern twist on the beloved French dessert on your first anniversary—the macarons come in a rotating array of fun flavors, from Fruity Pebbles to chocolate-covered strawberries.
To buy: $2 each; ma-ka-rohn.com.
Homesick Candles
Rekindle a little of that honeymoon magic with a candle scented like your favorite romantic destination (try France, Hawaii, or Las Vegas). Or keep it simple with a candle scent that sparks your mood, whether it’s Champagne Toast or…ahem…Tinder.
To buy: $30; homesick.com.
A Year of Us: A Couples Journal
If you want your anniversary gift to be really getting to know your spouse, skip the standard “How was your day?” queries and dig deeper into your mate’s psyche with 365 days’ worth of clever questions. You’ll get the answer to “Which is harder for you and why: Admitting when you’re wrong or sticking to your guns on something you really believe in?” But maybe “Why do you always leave your socks on the floor?” will still be a mystery.
To buy: $12; amazon.com.
KUBE Bluetooth Speaker Cooler
Next level your tailgating, beach lounging, or romantic picnicking with a combo speaker/cooler that offers nearly a full day’s worth of top-quality sound on a single charge, space to store up to a dozen bottles of rosé, and rugged good looks that can survive sand, surf and sun.
To buy: $399; amazon.com.