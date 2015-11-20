How to Fake a Mantel for the Holidays
Chalkboard on a Shelf
If you already have a shelf in your living room, clear it of everyday objects and add some seasonal décor, like greenery, pinecones, and candles. You can hang stockings with string underneath the shelf. And like any mantel, you need some art above it—this gold-framed chalkboard brings some festive sparkle to the space.
Photo and idea from The Golden Sycamore. See more here.
Washi Tape
This might be the easiest and quickest way to fake a mantel yet. With washi or painter’s tape (they’re both easy to remove), create a fireplace mantel design on an empty wall. You can also make some “candlesticks” from washi tape for another whimsical accent. To finish, hang a mirror or piece of art above the “mantel” to ground the space.
Photo and idea from The Glossy Life. Get directions here.
Woodland-Themed
Take that beautiful branch you came across in your backyard or on your morning walk and put it on your wall with nails and twine. The tiny stars on the branch aren’t too overwhelming, but their metallic finish adds festive sparkle. The floating shelf below is covered in feathers and moss, with garlands strung from the ends.
Photo and idea from Kindra Keitel. Get directions here.
Console Table
Dress up the console table in your entryway or living room and use that as your “mantel.” Topped with fake snow, lanterns, ornaments, and a mini tree, it’s the perfect spot to go all out with your Christmas décor. There’s a mini bar area below with bubbly drinks, as well as a storage space for seasonal pillows.
Photo and idea from Honey We’re Home. See more here.
Bookshelf
Clear out a small bookshelf in your house and make it your holiday “mantel” for the season. Arrange accents like ornaments, pinecones, snowflakes, and picture frames on the shelves; then hang a wreath over the bookshelf. You can also hang garlands or stockings.
Photo and idea from Girl Loves Glam. See more here.
Faux Fireplace Façade
If you’re not afraid of a little bit of woodworking, you can create a façade with wood and colorful paint. Plus, it doesn’t have to be temporary—you can keep this display up year-round and decorate according to season or holiday. Stack wood in the middle of the “fireplace” and decorate with your favorite accents. Here, a DIY snowflake marquee is the centerpiece with some smaller festive pieces around it.
Photo and idea from A Beautiful Mess. Get directions here.
Fabric
Take your favorite festive-patterned fabric and create a “mantel” on your wall—when the season’s over, just remove it from the wall and pack it up for use next year. Cut a rectangle mantel shape out of the patterned fabric, outline the “mantel” with a thin strip of solid colored fabric, and add embellishments like stockings to complete the look.
Photo and idea from Brit+Co. Get directions here.