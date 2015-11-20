How to Fake a Mantel for the Holidays

If you’re not afraid of a little bit of woodworking, you can create a façade with wood and colorful paint. Plus, it doesn’t have to be temporary—you can keep this display up year-round and decorate according to season or holiday. Stack wood in the middle of the “fireplace” and decorate with your favorite accents. Here, a DIY snowflake marquee is the centerpiece with some smaller festive pieces around it.



Photo and idea from A Beautiful Mess. Get directions here.