17 Shopping Editors Reveal the Valentine’s Day Gifts They’d Love to Receive This Year

This Valentine's Day, you're going to shop and gift with more confidence than ever. Why? Because we've put together an impressive list of ideas from people who quite literally make wishlists for a living.
We asked 17 shopping reporters and editors (i.e., they spend their days finding, testing, and reporting on the best products out there) to share their favorite finds, and reveal what they would love to receive this Valentine's Day. We compiled their submissions, and the list of presents is eclectic, surprising, and fun. But best of all is that everything is available on Amazon for $50 or less.
Whether you're looking for the perfect gift for a foodie, the most stylish person you know, or someone who could benefit from a little self-care, these treats are sure to be well-received. Simply pair them with a thoughtful card, and you've got the makings of an impressive present. Read on for 17 handpicked Valentine's Day gift ideas that you can get on Amazon right now.
“Kendra Scott offers so many shapes, colors, and metals in her jewelry designs, so it’s always my go-to for finding gorgeous gifts for my family and friends. This Valentine’s Day, I’d love to round out my own collection with these gold danglers that are simple and versatile, but also bold enough to stand out on a video call or Zoom meeting. I’ll wear these beauties for years to come!”
–Jessica Leigh Mattern, Senior Amazon Ecommerce Editor
“As part of my new self-care routine, I’ve been spending a lot more time in the tub, and this wooden bath tray has completely upped my bath game. Not only does it look chic on my tub, but it’s also super practical. It’s designed with a spill-proof wine glass holder, a book or tablet stand, and a slot large enough to fit my favorite candle. It’s one of the best gifts I’ve ever received!”
–Alex Warner, Entertainment Ecommerce Lead
“Every year, I buy a new Nest Apricot Tea reed diffuser to make my space smell like a delicious combination of warm black tea and fresh fruit. Now I’m highly considering buying myself the candle version that’s on sale at Amazon, unless someone else does first (hint hint).”
–Eden Lichterman, Amazon Ecommerce Writer
“I’ve grown to love cooking, and I have my sights set on this for Valentine’s Day. Not only is it designed with a red lid (the color of love), but it’ll produce perfect waffles in half the time as it would for the mini version. This would be the perfect gift for anyone who enjoys cooking and eating.”
–Sanah Faroke, Amazon Ecommerce Writer
“I love my Vitruvi diffuser so much, I’m running low on some of my favorite scents. What better time to stock up on lavender essential oils than Valentine’s Day? The scent helps me relax, unwind, and show myself a little self-love.”
–Christie Calucchia, Lifestyle Ecommerce Lead
“My boyfriend and I usually treat ourselves to a nice dinner, but this year we’re going to do an at-home date night with a cheese board, steaks, and our favorite wine. I’m hoping to receive this marble wine chiller to use for our Valentine’s Day dinner, and many more girls' nights and family gatherings down the road.”
–Bridget Degnan, Ecommerce Writer
“I love this 30-pack variety of Reese’s chocolate because I have the biggest sweet tooth. When I last purchased these, I put them in my freezer and enjoyed one (actually, many more) with a glass of wine and a rom-com. It was the perfect self-care treat.”
–Leah Channas, Content Strategy Manager
“Tea Drops is one of my favorite woman-owned shops. I’ve been hoping for a tea sampler to expand my collection and this is the perfect gift option with eight different brews (including a Rose Earl Grey I’ve had my eye on for a while).”
–Marilyn La Jeunesse, Shopping Newsletter Manager
“Nothing says ‘I love you’ more than a comfortable, protective face mask when you're living in a pandemic, right? This mask two-pack is a cute Valentine's Day gift idea. So cute that I already bought a pack for myself. And I'm not the only fan. Over 15,000 Amazon shoppers gave these adorable face masks a five-star rating.”
–Chloe Reznikov, General Manager of Ecommerce Content and Strategy
“All I ever want for Valentine’s Day (other than flowers, of course) is something from L’Occitane’s almond collection. It’s one of my favorite scents ever. I find it delicate, warm, and ‘sultry,’ as one Amazon shopper put it. Everything from the collection is super nourishing, and this body oil, in particular, leaves skin so soft and smooth. Plus, it comes in a nice glass bottle, so it looks great wherever you keep it.”
–Christina Butan, Amazon Ecommerce Writer and Strategist
“My mom started a tradition of giving my sister and me a cookbook for Valentine's Day (and other holidays). I get so excited to browse through new recipes and expand my basic cooking skills. It's a really thoughtful gift that I will actually use for years to come.”
–Lily Gray, E-Commerce Shop Writer
“Unpopular opinion here: Receiving boxed chocolate is stressful. The sentiment is so kind, but not knowing what flavor you're about to bite into is a chaotic act I would like no place in (even if they have keys, it's hard to tell which is which). However, getting a box of something on Valentine’s Day is and always will be special. So this year, my eye is on a heart-shaped box that comes with clearly labeled specialty meats. It’s a funny twist on the classic Valentine’s Day gift that would make a great surprise for charcuterie and meat lovers alike.”
–Summer Cartwright, Ecommerce Writer
When the new year rolled in, I didn’t plan on setting any impressive resolutions, but I did decide that it was time I conquer my nail-biting habit once and for all by actually starting to take care of my hands. Since then, I’ve gotten into the habit of using nail strengtheners and creams, and this gorgeous cuticle oil (maybe alongside a few new polishes) would help me keep up the habit for good. I’ll happily take pretty nails over a dozen roses this year.”
–Rebecca Deczynski, Health and Wellness Writer
“If I had a dollar for every compliment I received while wearing this long-sleeve dress, I'd have enough money to buy it in every style. I have the wine red color, and it's just as gorgeous in person as it is on site. The fit is equal parts comfy and flattering, and the pockets are actually functional (a rarity in women's fashion). I love wearing this dress for casual fall days or elevating it with statement jewelry around the holidays, and I have my eyes on one of the floral patterns to wear this spring.”
–Anna Knief, Ecommerce Managing Editor
“I’ve been itching to try this Beyoncé-recommended skincare line for a while now, and I think this vitamin C serum would be the perfect Valentine’s Day gift to myself. It addresses almost all of my skin concerns, from dryness to hyperpigmentation, and it’s full of other superpower ingredients like green tea and vitamin A. It might not be traditionally romantic, but I’ll never regret investing in a little bit of self-love.”
–Tess Garcia, Ecommerce Writer
“I might be a grown-up, but I still squeal with joy when I’m given an adorable stuffed animal. And according to Amazon shoppers, Gund’s Snuffles Teddy Bear is ‘the softest bear in all the land,’ so it has definitely earned the top spot in gifts I’m hoping to get this year.”
–Nina Huang, Lifestyle Writer
“As a wine lover who’s missing my trips to California wine regions, adding this charm to a nice chain will give me a cute, unique accessory that I can keep with me when I’d rather be drinking a nice, floral muscat.”
–Michelle Barnes, Ecommerce Producer
