17 Shopping Editors Reveal the Valentine’s Day Gifts They’d Love to Receive This Year

“Unpopular opinion here: Receiving boxed chocolate is stressful. The sentiment is so kind, but not knowing what flavor you're about to bite into is a chaotic act I would like no place in (even if they have keys, it's hard to tell which is which). However, getting a box of something on Valentine’s Day is and always will be special. So this year, my eye is on a heart-shaped box that comes with clearly labeled specialty meats. It’s a funny twist on the classic Valentine’s Day gift that would make a great surprise for charcuterie and meat lovers alike.”

–Summer Cartwright, Ecommerce Writer