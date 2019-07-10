60 DIY Christmas Gifts for Everyone on Your List

Image zoom designlovefest.com

If you’re struggling to find presents that look as impressive as store-bought, but convey the same sentiments as heartfelt DIY Christmas gifts, look no further. We have options for just about everyone on your list—kids, friends, partners, and even parents. Scroll through each category, then make it a DIY Christmas this year. Of course, no DIY Christmas gift is complete without some personalized gift wrap—here are some of our favorite ways to spruce up each present. (And if you feel like getting creative in the kitchen, go ahead and whip up some delicious, Pinterest-worthy food gifts for Christmas, too.)

RELATED: 29 Unique Gift Ideas for Women Who Have Everything

In This Article:

DIY Christmas Gifts for Mom Image zoom Word Embroidered Hat A Pair & A Spare Image zoom Lacquer Lookalikes Centsational Style Image zoom Dipped Dyed Linen Placemats Designlovefest Image zoom Organic Plant-Based Facial Steam Linda Campos Image zoom Three Step Lacey Scarf My Poppet Makes Image zoom A Summer Activity Tote Lily Glass for Oh Joy Image zoom Die Cut Wall Art Paper Crave Image zoom Ten-Minute Apron DIY Paper and Stitch Image zoom Fresh Floral and Herbal Incense Bundles Sugar & Cloth Image zoom Photo Block Family Photos We Are Scout 1 of 10 Advertisement

DIY Christmas Gifts for Dad Image zoom Paint Dipped Kitchen Utensils Cleverly Simple Image zoom Magnetic Organizers From Repurposed Tins Ez Pudewa for Creature Comforts Image zoom Stenciled Coffee Cups DIY Inspired by Dinah Wulf Image zoom Concrete and Wire Ring Holders Fall For DIY Image zoom Personal Olive Oil Jars Fashionable Hostess Image zoom Blood Orange Caramels with Cardamom and Sea Salt Husbands That Cook Image zoom A DIY Terrarium Making It Lovely Image zoom Simple iPad Stand Shabby Creek Cottage Image zoom Technicolor Dog Leash Studio DIY Image zoom Wood Bath Tub Tray DIY Family 1 of 10 Advertisement

DIY Christmas Gifts for Girlfriend Image zoom Wire Bow Necklace 100 Layer Cake Image zoom Faux Wood And Marble Trinket Box Dream Green DIY Image zoom DIY Gold Tassel Necklace Alice & Lois Image zoom Hand Painted Votives For the Makers Image zoom Copper and Marble Jewelry Stand Lovely Indeed Image zoom Beet Dyed Linen Napkins Monika Hibbs Image zoom Gilded Oyster Shell Trinket Dish Shannon Claire Interiors Image zoom Color Dipped Luggage Tag The Crafted Life Image zoom DIY Tassel Earrings The Stripe Image zoom Flavored Salt DIY Waiting On Martha 1 of 10 Advertisement

DIY Christmas Gifts for Boyfriend Image zoom Custom Camera Strap A Beautiful Mess Image zoom DIY Copper Patterned iPhone Case Almost Makes Perfect Image zoom Fancy Wine Bottle Wrap Anne Sage Image zoom Wooden Block Clock Earnest Home Co. Image zoom Citrus Salt Scrub Offbeat+Inspired Image zoom Leather Laptop Case Oh Happy Day Image zoom Indoor Herb Garden Spray Paint & Chardonnay Image zoom Pistachio Diorama Jars Sweet Paul Image zoom Faux Enamel Moscow Mule Mug The Design Confidential Image zoom DIY Cutting Board Vintage Revivals 1 of 10 Advertisement

DIY Christmas Gifts for Friends Image zoom Dipped Terracotta Wine Chiller Cupcakes & Cashmere Image zoom DIY Wall Art Elements of Style Image zoom Custom Honey and Olive Oil Jars Elephantine Image zoom Personalized Tea Towels Erin Spain Image zoom DIY Marble Coasters Pretty Providence Image zoom Chalkboard Serving Tray Shanty2Chic Image zoom Melt and Pour Gemstone Soaps Something Turquoise Image zoom Marbled Clay Standing Clock The Lovely Drawer Image zoom Gourmet Fruit Sugars The Proper Image zoom Custom Tote Bags You Are My Fave 1 of 10 Advertisement