60 DIY Christmas Gifts for Everyone on Your List

By Caylin Harris and Katie Holdefehr
Updated: July 10, 2019
designlovefest.com

If you’re struggling to find presents that look as impressive as store-bought, but convey the same sentiments as heartfelt DIY Christmas gifts, look no further. We have options for just about everyone on your list—kids, friends, partners, and even parents. Scroll through each category, then make it a DIY Christmas this year. Of course, no DIY Christmas gift is complete without some personalized gift wrap—here are some of our favorite ways to spruce up each present. (And if you feel like getting creative in the kitchen, go ahead and whip up some delicious, Pinterest-worthy food gifts for Christmas, too.)

DIY Christmas Gifts for Mom
Word Embroidered Hat
Word Embroidered Hat

On a list of DIY Christmas gifts for her, this hat is tops! Create a custom phrase or steal one of your mama’s favorites for a fun take on a simple straw hat. She’s guaranteed to look extra stylish on this year’s family vacation.

Photo/idea from A Pair & A Spare. See the how-to here.

A Pair & A Spare
Lacquer Lookalike Boxes
Lacquer Lookalikes

Stacked on a dresser these lacquer boxes offer up a stylish spot for mom to place her keepsakes. Start with a few wooden boxes, then take a cue from this set and paint them a trendy Tiffany blue, use another color, or try ombre instead.

Photo/idea from Centsational Style. See the how-to here.

Centsational Style
Dipped Dyed Linen Placemats
Dipped Dyed Linen Placemats

What’s more fitting for your favorite hostess? Place these dipped-dyed placemats out to add a beautiful pop of color to any and every tablescape mom can create. From simple suppers to big holiday feasts, this homemade gift is sure to get plenty of use.

Photo/idea from Designlovefest . See the how-to here.

Designlovefest
Organic Plant-Based Facial Steam
Organic Plant-Based Facial Steam

Get mom in on self-care Sunday, too. Forget booking a fancy spa appointment, this at-home version feels luxe while still using good-for-you organic ingredients like chamomile, lavender, and rose petals. 

Photo/idea from Linda Campos. See the how-to here.

Linda Campos
Three Step Lacey Scarf
Three Step Lacey Scarf

A bit of lace transforms a scarf from ordinary to extraordinary in just three easy steps. Perfect for the novice crafter to make their very first homemade Christmas gift for mom.

Photo/idea from My Poppet Makes. See the how-to here.

My Poppet Makes
A Summer Activity Tote
A Summer Activity Tote

Busy moms don’t have to sacrifice style when they’re gifted this colorful activity tote. She can throw her sneakers and gym clothes inside and use the clever straps to hold her yoga mat. The bold colors will keep mom smiling during every sweat session.

Photo/idea from Lily Glass for Oh Joy. See the how-to here.

Lily Glass for Oh Joy
Die Cut Wall Art
Die Cut Wall Art

If she loved your kindergarten scribbles, your mama is bound to appreciate a more sophisticated piece that she can show off in the living room. You’ll be surprised how the right combination of cardstock can create a colorful piece of homemade artwork. 

Photo/idea from Paper Crave. See the how-to here.

Paper Crave
Ten-Minute Apron DIY
Ten-Minute Apron DIY

Consider this kitchen couture for the mom who bakes a killer apple pie or spends her free time trying out new recipes. She won’t be able to resist the modern pattern, and you’ll love how quick it is to create—even if you’re not savvy with a sewing machine.

Photo/idea from Paper and Stitch. See the how-to here.

Paper and Stitch
Fresh Floral and Herbal Incense Bundles
Fresh Floral and Herbal Incense Bundles

Mom can use these beautiful incense bundles to clear out any bad energy or simply as a pretty smelling nosegay to place on her vanity. These mini bunches can be customized to suit her scent preferences, too.

Photo/idea from Sugar & Cloth. See the how-to here.

Sugar & Cloth
Photo Block Family Photos
Photo Block Family Photos

Give mom what she’s been asking you for all year long—a current picture of you or your family. This décor piece will look pretty placed on her desk at work or front and center on the mantel in the living room.

Photo/idea from We Are Scout. See the how-to here.

We Are Scout
DIY Christmas Gifts for Dad
Paint Dipped Kitchen Utensils
Paint Dipped Kitchen Utensils

Add a masculine touch to the kitchen as homage to your culinarily inclined father. Whether he makes a mean spaghetti or bakes the best chocolate chip cookies, these tools are both personalized and practical.

Photo/idea from Cleverly Simple. See the how-to here.

Cleverly Simple
Magnetic Organizers from Repurposed Tins
Magnetic Organizers From Repurposed Tins

Stick ‘em up wherever dad can see them. These vintage tins can hold anything from nails to guitar picks to spare keys right where he can see them. You know what that means: He won’t have to ask mom where they might be. Consider it a gift for both of them.

Photo/idea from Ez Pudewa for Creature Comforts. See the how-to here.

Ez Pudewa for Creature Comforts
Stenciled Coffee Cups
Stenciled Coffee Cups

The best part of waking up? Dad’s very own signature cup. And why a stack of cups you ask? Because a spare will always be ready to go when dad inevitably leaves one at work or out in the garage. The graphic lettering makes it feel manly, while still clearly showing ownership.

Photo/idea from DIY Inspired by Dinah Wulf. See the how-to here.

DIY Inspired by Dinah Wulf
Concrete and Wire Ring Holders
Concrete and Wire Ring Holders

Dad won’t have to keep fishing his wedding band out of the drain when he slips it onto this modern, yet masculine ring holder. It provides a safe place for his bling when he’s washing dishes, repainting the dining room, or has his hands in a car engine.

Photo/idea from Fall For DIY. See the how-to here.

Fall For DIY
Personal Olive Oil Jars
Personal Olive Oil Jars

If dad's been working on his cooking skills, gift him small bottles of infused olive oil. Add hot peppers, rosemary, basil, or garlic to a high quality olive oil to impart a powerful flavor. He’ll enjoy experimenting with his new gourmet ingredients.

Photo/idea from Fashionable Hostess. See the how-to here.

Fashionable Hostess
Blood Orange Caramels with Cardamom and Sea Salt
Blood Orange Caramels with Cardamom and Sea Salt

Indulge his sweet tooth with something that’s a step above the candy he can get at the grocery store. A citrusy spin on the classic caramel, touches of spice and salt take this version to the next level.

Photo/idea from Husbands That Cook. See the how-to here.

Husbands That Cook
DIY Terrarium on table
A DIY Terrarium

Give dad something to look after during the cold winter months when he can’t admire his green thumb outdoors . Choose a container and plants that match his level of commitment, and he’ll have something to futz over until the temperature spikes again.

Photo/idea from Making It Lovely. See the how-to here.

Making It Lovely
Simple iPad Stand
Simple iPad Stand

This sleek plexiglass version is made with a heat gun and takes less than ten minutes, but will provide dad with hours of entertainment. Whether he’s flipping through his Kindle or binge-watching his favorite show on Netflix, he can now do so in comfort.

Photo/idea from Shabby Creek Cottage. See the how-to here.

Shabby Creek Cottage
Technicolor Dog Leash
Technicolor Dog Leash

The man who takes the dog out at all hours of the night deserves one awesome leash. This dip-dyeing technique transforms a simple rope into something special. You can customize it with dad’s favorite colors, of course!

Photo/idea from Studio DIY. See the how-to here.

Studio DIY
Wood Bath Tub Tray
Wood Bath Tub Tray

Dads deserve time to relax, too! If yours unwinds in a hot bath, this tub tray makes it even easier for him to check out his favorite magazine or settle in with a good book and a glass of wine. The simple, but smart construction and waterproof wood sealant ensures it will hold up to regular use.

Photo/idea from Your DIY Family. See the how-to here.

DIY Family
DIY Christmas Gifts for Girlfriend
Wire Bow Necklace
Wire Bow Necklace

Fashioning a wire into a delicate bow necklace only looks complicated. It relatively simple, and the dainty design means your girlfriend will turn to this necklace time and time again.

Photo/idea from 100 Layer Cake. See the how-to here.

100 Layer Cake
Faux Wood And Marble Trinket Box
Faux Wood And Marble Trinket Box

Ideal DIY Christmas gifts for her offer a certain amount of versatility. Trendy marble makes this box anything but basic, while its stylish look allows it to work nestled on her nightstand, holding baubles on her vanity, or corralling keepsakes on top of her dresser.

Photo/idea from Dream Green DIY. See the how-to here.

Dream Green DIY
DIY Gold Tassel Necklace
DIY Gold Tassel Necklace

Who knew making your own DIY jewelry could be so simple? Tiny tassels and brass stamping blanks combine to form a boho-style necklace that your ladylove will think you bought at her favorite boutique.

Photo idea from Alice & Lois. See the how-to here.

Alice & Lois
Hand Painted Votives
Hand Painted Votives

Cast a soft glow over her living room or bedroom with a creative twist on a classic votive. While other candles come and go, these glass vessels covered in an abstract craft paint print are easy to swap tea lights in and out of.

Photo/idea from For the Makers. 

For the Makers
Copper and Marble Jewelry Stand
Copper and Marble Jewelry Stand

This simple organizer made from more industrial materials will help her sort and store jewelry in style. Copper piping and marble tile work to create a nice balance between her ornate jewelry, making her favorite pieces accessible and easy to spot.

Photo idea from Lovely Indeed. See the how-to here.

Lovely Indeed
Beet Dyed Linen Napkins
Beet Dyed Linen Napkins

Bet you didn’t know beets could do this. If your girlfriend is working on crossing off some home goods from her list, she’ll adore these hand-dyed, millennial pink linen napkins.

Photo/idea from Monika Hibbs. See the how-to here.

Monika Hibbs
Gilded Oyster Shell Trinket Dish
Gilded Oyster Shell Trinket Dish

A gilded interior takes this project from a simple seashell to a chic catchall. Bonus points if you can use the shells your girlfriend saved from your summer seaside vacation to make this gift even more personal.

Photo idea from Shannon Claire Interiors. See the how-to here.

Shannon Claire Interiors
Color Dipped Luggage Tag
Color Dipped Luggage Tag

Adventure is out there! In anticipation of all your future trips, a leather punch out complete with a pop of hot pink provides just the burst of color to easily ID her bag. 

Photo idea from The Crafted Life. See the how-to here.

The Crafted Life
DIY Tassel Earrings
DIY Tassel Earrings

Imagine her friends’ surprise when she can say that you made these bright baubles all by yourself! Sew together tassels in complementary colors to create shoulder grazing statement earrings that we know your girlfriend will flip for.

Photo idea from The Stripe. See the how-to here.

The Stripe
Flavored Salt DIY
Flavored Salt DIY

Make her favorite seasoning even more personal by crafting a custom blend just for her. Get creative and mix different types of salts, or sprinkle in your girlfriend’s favorite dry herbs to add flavor.

Photo idea from Waiting On Martha. See the how-to here.

Waiting On Martha
DIY Christmas Gifts for Boyfriend
Custom Camera Strap
Custom Camera Strap

It never hurts to have a little reminder and this easy-carry strap is just that. Not only does it have more personality than the manufacturer’s standard, it also has clever camera basics covering it—it's the perfect DIY Christmas gift for your shutterbug boyfriend.

Photo/idea from A Beautiful Mess. See the how-to here.

A Beautiful Mess
DIY Copper Patterned iPhone Case
DIY Copper Patterned iPhone Case

Shouldn’t his cell phone cover be as cool as he is? And there’s no need to spend a ton of money on it. This tribal design consists of simple shapes cut out of a metallic contact paper that almost anyone can make and piece together. While you can follow what’s suggested, don’t be afraid to use the tutorial and apply your own pattern.

Photo/idea from Almost Makes Perfect. See the how-to here.

Almost Makes Perfect
Fancy Wine Bottle Wrap
Fancy Wine Bottle Wrap

There’s no need to go overboard if you’re newly dating. Here, a snazzy solution that allows you to gift a bottle of his favorite wine, craft beer, or spirits while still making it look special.

Photo/idea from Anne Sage. See the how-to here.

Anne Sage
Wooden Block Clock
Wooden Block Clock

This masculine and minimal timepiece can add a design-friendly touch to his corner office or his bedside table. And since you’re not making the clock parts, it’s practically the easiest DIY ever. It won’t take you more than 30 minutes, tops.

Photo/idea from Earnest Home Co. See the how-to here.

Earnest Home Co.
Citrus Salt Scrub
Citrus Salt Scrub

Less a gift and more a desperate plea to stop using your products in the shower! This skin-soothing citrus formula smells so amazing you might have to whip yourself up a batch.

Photo/idea from Offbeat+Inspired. See the how-to here.

Offbeat+Inspired
Leather Laptop Case
Leather Laptop Case

Save money while still looking smart. This leather laptop case can be crafted with fabric remnants and rivets to create a polished looking project without a high price point. 

Photo idea from Oh Happy Day. See the how-to here.

Oh Happy Day
Indoor Herb Garden
Indoor Herb Garden

Far from a love fern, this beginner garden allows him to work on his green thumb and can help with his cooking, too. Watch and see how attached he gets to these little plants.

Photo/idea from Spray Paint & Chardonnay. See the how-to here.

Spray Paint & Chardonnay
Pistachio Diorama Jars
Pistachio Diorama Jars

Add a little holiday spirit to his favorite snacks. This DIY Christmas gift for your boyfriend is a little more like a stocking stuffer. Fill these jars with sundries he loves—he’ll think it’s so sweet that you remembered his love for pistachios—and when he’s done he can repurpose them in his kitchen or bedroom to store odds and ends.

Photo idea from Sweet Paul. See the how-to here.

Sweet Paul
Faux Enamel Moscow Mule Mug
Faux Enamel Moscow Mule Mug

Give him his own special mugs to show you know his all-time favorite cocktail—it might even encourage him to make one for you, too. A simple graphic element makes this DIY Christmas gift feel fancy without being fussy.

Photo/idea from The Design Confidential. See the how-to here.

The Design Confidential
DIY Cutting Board
DIY Cutting Board

Encourage one of his favorite hobbies with this downright handsome cooking tool. No matter if he’s a novice or can channel a Food Network star, it never hurts to have the basics on hand. If he’s short on space, this beautiful board will look great sitting out on the counter, too.

Photo/idea from Vintage Revivals. See the how-to here.

Vintage Revivals
DIY Christmas Gifts for Friends
Dipped Terracotta Wine Chiller
Dipped Terracotta Wine Chiller

Give back to the BFF who always listens to you whine over a glass of wine. Both a chic entertaining accessory and a subtle reminder to schedule your next wine date, this DIY Christmas gift for friends feels store-bought—there’s no higher craft compliment than that.

Photo/idea from Cupcakes & Cashmere. See the how-to here.

Cupcakes & Cashmere
DIY Wall Art
DIY Wall Art

If you’re feeling creative, roll up your sleeves and create some original art. While it might seem like a challenging DIY, you have the advantage of knowing your friend’s style and taste, which can help you create a one-of-a-kind piece.

Photo/idea from Elements of Style. See the how-to here.

Elements of Style
Custom Honey and Olive Oil Jars
Custom Honey and Olive Oil Jars

Doing a small swap with your circle of friends? Gifting jars of a favorite food or gourmet ingredient not only lets you break up a bulk item into smaller easy-to-gift sizes, but also lets you introduce people to local businesses they might not know about. 

Photo/idea from Elephantine. See the how-to here.

Elephantine
Personalized Tea Towels
Personalized Tea Towels

For the newlyweds obsessed with their shared last name, this is a perfect DIY Christmas gift. Or instead of a last name, customize the text to say whatever you want—the crafting principles stay the same, but you can even vary the surface it’s printed on.

Photo/idea from Erin Spain. See the how-to here.

Erin Spain
DIY Marble Coasters
DIY Marble Coasters

A household essential if you own wooden furniture, coasters should at least look as good as the rest of your place. These marble versions are easy to DIY and give as a bundle to friends or as a hostess gift. Pair them with some craft beer for an even more complete gift.

Photo/idea from Pretty Providence. See the how-to here.

Pretty Providence
Chalkboard Serving Tray
Chalkboard Serving Tray

Endlessly useful, gift this DIY Christmas present to a hostess with the mostess. It's fully customizable and adds a whole new level to crudité or appetizer platters. Pick out a few of her favorite cheeses to go along with the board when you gift it.

Photo/idea from Shanty2Chic. See the how-to here.

Shanty2Chic
Melt and Pour Gemstone Soaps
Melt and Pour Gemstone Soaps

Impressively packaged, these sudsy versions look almost as good as the real thing. And while we’d all love to gift jewels to our friends, this might be as close as we can get. Packaged in a pretty box, these tiny hand soaps make for a charming hostess or secret Santa gift, too.

Photo/idea from Something Turquoise. See the how-to here.

Something Turquoise
Marbled Clay Standing Clock
Marbled Clay Standing Clock

Perhaps a subtle reminder or joke for your friend who isn’t always punctual. Combine two colors of air-dry clay to get these spectacular swirled results. 

Photo/idea from The Lovely Drawer. See the how-to here.

The Lovely Drawer
Gourmet Fruit Sugars
Gourmet Fruit Sugars

While we’re sure you’ve heard of infused salts, their sweeter cousin makes for an ideal DIY Christmas gift for friends—especially if they love to bake! These colorful options can be used to roll candies in or to add a special topping to baked goods.

Photo/idea from The Proper. See the how-to here.

The Proper
Tote Bags with Leslie Knope Quotes
Custom Tote Bags

For your outspoken bestie who doesn’t mind wearing her heart on her sleeve, these funny tote bags take it to the next level. Use the suggested phrases or print on an inside joke instead—the methods are still the same. 

Photo/idea from You Are My Fave. See the how-to here.

You Are My Fave
DIY Christmas Gifts for Kids
Painted Pencils
Painted Pencils

Take a cue from conversation hearts, and put fun, witty words onto pretty pencils a child can take to school. Part self-esteem boost, part pretty writing tool, these versions use the same techniques to include any message you want. 

Photo/idea from Damask Love. See the how-to here.

Damask Love
Mod-Podge Chair
Mod-Podge Chair

Mod podge helps transform their homework space or desk into someplace they want to be. Using fabric instead of having to paint gives you better pattern and color options, too. Everyone will be fighting for the best seat in the house.

Photo/idea from Designer Trapped in a Lawyer’s Body. See the how-to here.

Designer Trapped in a Lawyer’s Body
Cotton Canvas Cactus Bag
Cotton Canvas Cactus Bag

The combination of the prickly cacti with the soft pink makes this pouch positively irresistible. Customize the colors and shapes by using the same crafting method to suit your little one’s discerning tastes.

Photo/idea from I Spy DIY. See the how-to here.

I Spy DIY
Upcycled Jewelry Holder
Upcycled Jewelry Holder

Consider this upcycled organizer a starter version for your little collector. Whether she chooses to use it for her dress-up jewelry or her collection of Shopkins, this piece provides a place to stash all of her most precious treasures.

Photo/idea from The Jungalow. See the how-to here.

The Jungalow
Tassel Bike Basket
Tassel Bike Basket

Trick out their two-wheeler with this spectacularly easy DIY gift. Simply attach pretty yarn tassels onto their existing bike basket. Make your own, or use store-bought to finish this craft in five minutes or less. 

Photo/idea from P.S. I Made This. See the how-to here.

P.S. I Made This
DIY Hanging Plant
DIY Hanging Plant

A bright idea for a child’s bedroom or play space, this neon plant hanger can house your child’s first foray into being responsible for a living thing. If they’re not there yet, you can always stick a sweet felted version inside.

Photo/idea from Rae Ann Kelly. See the how-to here.

Rae Ann Kelly
Homemade Rose Lollipop
Homemade Rose Lollipop

Give the standard treat a run for its money with this on-trend version of the classic candy. Just be sure to make extra—kids might have to share these candies with mom and dad, too. 

Photo/idea from Francois Et Moi for Sugar and Charm. See the how-to here.

Francois Et Moi for Sugar and Charm
Lucite Letter DIY
Lucite Letter DIY

Kids love to claim their space, so these cool DIY letters will look right at home in their bedrooms. Spell out the child’s name, do their initials, or even just a symbol; this is a completely custom idea you can make your own. Change the paint color to match the surrounding décor, too.

Photo/idea from The DIY Playbook. See the how-to here.

The DIY Playbook
Cookie Apron
Cookie Apron

For the pint-sized chef, this tiny apron has its priorities in order. Encourage their love of helping in the kitchen by gifting them their own gear. Include this personalized version with tiny, kid-friendly tools to get them started. 

Photo idea from The Sweetest Occasion. See the how-to here.

The Sweetest Occasion
Colorful Horse Bookend
Colorful Horse Bookend

For your little bookworm, these bright bookends add some fun to their reading nook or bedside table. Choose a few new titles to place inside, too. 

Photo/idea Young House Love. See the how-to here.

Young House Love
