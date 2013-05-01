26 Useful College Graduation Gifts They’ll Actually Be Excited About
College graduation gifts are pretty common—who doesn’t want to wish the young adults in their life good luck as they polish their graduation cap ideas and start life after college?—but all too often, those gifts for college grads turn into checks, cash, and gift cards. No self-respecting college graduate will turn down a cash gift, but thoughtful gift-givers might want to pick a gift that’s a little more personalized.
The best college graduation gifts solve problems for the new grad—and these gifts solve all sorts of problems, from how to prepare for work life to organizing that first apartment. For the people that give them, these gifts serve as a sort of care package for the graduate as he or she wanders into the working world, possibly far from home. With these thoughtful, carefully curated college graduation gifts, the grad will have some of the little details of life in the real world figured out, so he or she can focus on adjusting to a new city, meeting new people, and thriving at work.
These graduation gift ideas are great for older adults to give to new graduates, but they’re also great gifts for grads to give their friends, possibly as they prepare to move to different cities. Whoever is doing the giving can be assured that these great graduation gifts will get a lot of use. Some even serve as gentle reminders to the grad to practice some good habits. A nice suitcase is a reminder to plan some trips (hopefully a few to visit family); kitchen gear serves as encouragement to get the grad to cook at home sometimes.
College graduation and the festivities that come with it (think those graduation songs) may feel far from the chaos of the college packing list and college checklist, but it’s the same sort of transition from familiar to unknown. With these trusty, practical graduation gifts in tow, the college grads in your life are sure to thrive, wherever their paths lead.
Philips SmartSleep Connected Sleep and Wake-up Light Therapy Lamp
They may have been able to sleep through their morning classes, but that’s not really an option after college graduation: Help them help themselves wake up on time before work with this sunrise lamp, which will mimic sunrise and natural light to make waking up and falling asleep every day a little easier.
Blue Apron Gift Card
For a college graduation gift, give the gift of nutritious meals: A meal subscription kit will bring the groceries and recipes straight to them, saving them the hassle of recipe research and grocery store runs. Blue Apron even offers several different meal options each week (and a meal prep option), so they can cook—or learn to cook—in the way that best suits their post-grad lifestyle.
Stanley 65 Piece Homeowner’s DIY Tool Kit
Do they know how to use a ratchet or a socket wrench? Maybe not, but they’ll learn quick with this comprehensive kit, which has everything they’ll need for basic repairs around the apartment or house, even if those repairs are just hanging and rehanging pictures.
Apple AirPods with Charging Case
Post-grad life might mean ditching those bulky over-ear headphones, especially if your college graduate needs to be able to hear their boss or coworkers trying to get their attention. This cordless option will help them look trendy and keep the background music going from commute to work and back again.
Waikiki Beach by Gray Malin
The realities of post-grad life probably mean few (or no) vacations for a few months. Keep their spirits up with this gorgeous print, which will remind them of the vacations in their future—and break up the monotony of their new blank walls at the same time.
Five Two Essential Knives
As they’re getting comfortable in the kitchen after college, you’ll want to make sure they have the best tools of the trade—and nothing they don’t need. This set of three essential knives ensures they have all the blades they need for basic meal prep and cooking, with good-looking (and colorful) handles and reliable Japanese steel blades.
Jiggy Puzzles Astronaut
After college is a great time to pick up new hobbies—and getting into jigsaw puzzles can be a little meditative, too, which your grad may appreciate after a long day at the office. This image will help them remember to aim for the stars, and if they really connect with it, they can preserve the puzzle as artwork.
Bloomscape Ponytail Palm
A live plant may not be a traditional college graduation gift, but it could help your new grad find a new hobby—and something else to look after might remind them to look after themselves a little more, too. This playful plant is tall enough to be substantial desk or bedroom decor but still very low maintenance, so they’re set up for plant-care success.
Stitch Fix
The leggings and a tee uniform she wore to those afternoon classes isn’t going to cut it for her new corporate gig. Send her off and into the real world with this smart styling service. She’ll fill out a style questionnaire and be matched with a personal stylist, who will send her an assortment of items to choose from. Give a gift card to cover what she decided to keep.
FitBit Ionic Smartwatch
For her, it's a cool piece of wearable tech to rock in her new office. For you, it's an investment in her health and peace of mind. This top-of-the-line smartwatch offers virtual coaching for her workouts and even holds more than 300 songs for her exercise soundtrack. The GPS-enabled device holds a 4-day charge, so she can track her bicycle commutes and her weekend runs without losing battery life.
UGG Ana Faux Shearling Throw
All that adulting can be exhausting. This cozy faux shearling throw by UGG will most definitely be put to good use during much-needed girls’ nights in. It comes in five neutral colors including Chambray, seen here, and can be conveniently machine-washed and tumble-dried (read: it'll probably last a long time).
The Best Bluetooth Shower Speaker
This water-resistant speaker shakes shower time up a notch, even for new college graduates up before the sun. It can stream music from any Bluetooth-enabled device and features a microphone, too. (You know, just in case an in-shower conference call is necessary.) The attached suction cup will keep the speaker securely attached to a shower wall for the entirety of (or probably longer than) that first lease.
Away The Carry-On
This chic, unbreakable polycarbonate carry-on has an ejectable battery for charging a cell phone, a TSA-approved combination lock, and a hidden laundry bag. The company also offers a 100-day free trial and a lifetime guarantee. Did someone say "home for the holidays?"
Pizzacraft Silicone Dough Rolling Mat
If the local pizza joint can't compete with the graduate's hometown favorite—or frozen Tombstone pies, for that matter—let them roll (and flip) their own crust with this easy-to-follow, slip-proof mat. Since it's marked with outlines for five different sizes, they can make an 8-inch personal pie or a 16-inch for a party.
Kate Spade Stop and Smell the Roses Idiom Bangle
Between all those conference calls, personal errands, and rendezvous with friends both old and new, the new grad will be lucky to find a few minutes to herself. This pretty rose gold bangle features a hidden message printed inside the cuff that will remind her to stop and take a deep breath every once in a while.
Amazon Echo Plus
Getting out the door on time and dressed appropriately for the weather is all on her now. Give her the gift of a smooth morning routine with one of Amazon’s latest tech offerings: the Echo Plus with a built-in smart home hub. This top-of-the-line gadget will let her sync up all her music accounts, get news briefs, and request an Uber through a Dolby speaker system—and as her life evolves, it will grow with her.
Kikkerland Tall Bartending Glass
We’re willing to bet the new grad doesn’t have many sophisticated cocktail recipes up his or her sleeve. Up their entertaining game with this clever set of four glasses, each with measurement lines that provide clear instructions for making four classic cocktails.
Wacaco Minipresso GR
A few months ago, commuting meant crossing the quad. Now, there’s a real commute to tackle—and likely an early wake-up call. The new grad is really going to need their daily jolt of caffeine. Gift a portable espresso machine for great-tasting coffee on-the-go, without a huge hassle.
Crate and Barrel Wood/Marble Inlay Serving Board
Nothing says, “I don’t live in a dorm anymore” like a piece of marble servingware. This serving board will dress up any wine and cheese night, even if the evening is more wine than cheese, and will be a college graduation gift any young adult will keep for years to come.
Kammok Roo Double Camping hammock
The summer after graduation is the ideal time to go on an adventure—and even the moderately outdoorsy college grads will get a kick out of hanging a hammock in the local park on weekends. This one holds two people (up to 500 pounds total) and is made of super-breathable fabric, so cool summer evenings actually feel cool. Best of all, the colors range from in-your-face neons to easy-on-the-eyes darks.
Timbuk2 Foundry Pack
Upgrade any college graduate’s backpack to this sleek, office-ready one for a work bag that can handle long commutes, crowded trains, and post-work drinks. Leather finishes give the bag a polished look, waxed canvas keeps everything inside dry (even in the rain), and the padded straps help lighten any load.
Hard Working Man’s Hygiene Kit
Help any fresh college graduate—and workplace newbie—smell fresh and look polished by gifting this seven-piece set, which includes basics (soap and deodorant) and little luxuries (foot and hand salve), all made with all-natural ingredients.
Weatherman The Stick Umbrella
Ward off drenched walks home and ruined work shoes with this college graduation gift, a sturdy, weatherman-approved umbrella that repels water and is built to withstand breaking and inverting. Best of all, there’s an app that will let the new grad know when he or she needs the umbrella—and remind them to grab it as they’re running out the door.
Poppin All Set Desk Collection Set
Set new grads up for success (literally) from day one at the office with this color-coordinated desk set, which includes the basic tools and organizers needed to get any desk in ship-shape.
Scratch Travel Journal
Send college graduates off into the world with this compact, packable journal in hand to help focus their travels. The journal includes lists and guides for planning trips, plus pages to scratch off the destinations they’ve visited and record the adventures they had there.
Umbra Estique 5-Hook Organizer
A good hallway organizer will keep everything corralled, easily findable, and in a convenient spot, so even if the grad does wake late, everything he or she needs to get out the door on-time is within reach. This one holds sunglasses and a wallet and hangs keys.
