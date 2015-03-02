Sponsored Content: Cheers to a Very Sharp St. Patrick’s Day

By Contessa Schexnayder
Updated March 11, 2015
macys.com
Channeling the hue of “The Emerald Isle,” enjoy the festive and chic side of St. Patrick’s Day.
Whiskey in the Jar’ow

flaviar.com

Thrice distilled Irish whiskey, of course.


To buy: $52, flaviar.com.

Clover Necklace In Gold

etsy.com

A lucky, four-leafed keepsake.

To buy: $20, etsy.com.

Green Tea Mask

sephora.com

Soothing and relaxing, repeat as needed.

To buy: $6, sephora.com.

Superaga 2750 Classic Green Sneakers

superga-usa.com

On-trend for spring, green from the feet up.

To buy: $84, superga.usa.com.

Wide Leg Crepe Pants

us.asos.com

'70s love, meet emerald.

To buy: $65, asos.com.

2GB iPod Shuffle

store.apple.com

A pint-sized device made for dashing around.

To buy: $49, store.apple.com.

Cloudy Agate Bracelet

jcrew.com

Charmed baubles that are holiday-approved.

To buy: $78, jcrew.com.

Floppy Hat

jcrew.com

A floppy hat for your inner Brigitte Bardot.

To buy: $50, jcrew.com.

The Grass is Always Greener

macys.com

In this instance, the grass may be a hint greener.

To buy: $20, macys.com.

