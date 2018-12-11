27 Creative, Inexpensive Stocking Stuffers for Everyone on Your List
Whether you're looking for stocking stuffer ideas for your wife, dad, or kids, there's a gift on THIS list for everyone on YOUR list–including great last-minute options.
'Twas the night before Christmas, when all through the house, not a creature was stirring, not even a mouse. The stockings were hung by the chimney with care… and stuffed delicately to the brim with... the best stocking stuffer gift ideas! Sorry, had to go off script there...
Stocking stuffers may be the smallest present given during the holiday season, but that doesn’t mean they have to be boring or throw-away gifts. Whether you need stocking stuffer ideas for grandparents, parents, siblings, or kids, we're here to help you find the best gifts—at the right prices—for everyone on your list.
Stocking stuffers for adults are usually a little harder to shop for than small gifts for the younger members of your family who still get excited about candy and stickers, so our list of stocking stuffer ideas pays some extra attention to the types of items the men and women in your life covet. Because, while jewelry can definitely fit in a stocking, you're probably trying to save a little of your gift-buying funds so you can splurge on the bigger Christmas gifts that Santa goes so out of his way to get under your tree in the middle of the night.
From cozy winter socks to multi-purpose gadgets, the items on our list of cheap stocking stuffers will help you tick off every member of your family with gifts they'll love and even leave you with enough in your wallet to treat yourself to a little something (nobody said the season of giving can't incorporate some self-spoiling).
Here are 27 of the best inexpensive stocking stuffers around sure to make your fireplace the most exciting place to be on Christmas morning.
1
Stocking Stuffer Idea for the Ring Lover: Concrete Geometric Ring Holder
These funky, conical ring holders are a pretty and practical addition to any ring lover's dresser top. Help declutter their getting-ready space with a few of these minimalist ring stackers, perfect for storing their favorite baubles.
To buy: $8; etsy.com.
2
Stocking Stuffer Idea for Anyone During Winter: Kiehl's Body Cream
Keep everyone’s skin in your family happy this winter by stuffing their stockings with Kiehl's Creme de Corps body moisturizing cream. The brand, beloved by both men and women, offers a mini-sized product, making it a great stocking stuffer choice for just about anyone.
To buy: $11; sephora.com.
3
Stocking Stuffer Idea for the Non-Morning Person: Chalait To-Go Matcha Packets
Matcha has been all the rage this year, but a daily matcha latte habit can definitely get pricey. Packed with nutrients and caffeine, this set of 10 match powder packets makes a stocking stuffer that will surely help kick everyone's New Years resolutions into gear. If you happen to be in NYC for the holidays, stop by Chelsea Market to pick some up in person.
To buy: $24; amazon.com.
4
Stocking Stuffer Idea for the Recycler: Collapsible Water Bottle
Whether you've got a teenager who loves to go camping or a spouse trying to cut down on the number of plastic bottles used, this collapsible silicone water bottle is a modern and fun take on an old classic–and the structure means it's compact enough to fit in just about anything–including a stocking!
To buy: $25; thegrommet.com.
5
Stocking Stuffer Idea for 2000s-Obsessed: Mean Girls Mini Burn Book and Magnet Set
Have a teen comedy movie lover who can't stop quoting Regina George or Gretchen Wieners 15 years later? These little Mean Girls magnets are the only stocking stuffer they'll really need. When it doubt, let it out—put it in the (mini) Burn Book.
To buy: $10; urbanoutfitters.com.
6
Stocking Stuffer Idea for the Whole Family: Conversation Starters & Fun Facts Card Game
There’s nothing worse than sitting around on Christmas day with nothing to say. Luckily, you can beat the silence by dropping a box of Conversation Starters and Fun Facts in one of your family member's stockings. The pile of question cards will keep people busy and laughing throughout the holiday season. Make sure to keep it handy for road trips, too.
To buy: $11; amazon.com.
7
Stocking Stuffer Idea for the Self-Pamperer: Smith's Rosebud Salve
This nourishing lip balm is a little luxury to keep in they can keep in a pocket or purse all winter to save everything from chapped lips to dry elbows. The cotton seed oil lip treatment gives lips a subtle shine and has, hands down, the prettiest natural rose scent.
To buy: $6; anthropologie.com.
8
Stocking Stuffer Idea for the Jet-Setter: DOIY Koinobori Travel Laundry Bag
Ideal for the frequent traveler or anyone with an upcoming trip, these miniature laundry bags will keep your dirty laundry separate from your clean clothes in your suitcase. Plus, they're designed to look like Japanese "Koinobori," or traditional carp wind socks, making them the coolest laundry bag anyone could ever have and therefore a very cool stocking stuffer to receive.
To buy: $20; amazon.com.
9
Stocking Stuffer Idea for the Accessory Enthusiast: Monogram Lidded Jewelry Box
Just because a stocking stuffer is affordable doesn’t mean it has to be impersonal. This holiday, grab each member of your family a personalized, monogrammed jewelry box. Each piece of eclectic stoneware comes with gilded lettering and can fit a few precious treasures inside.
To buy: $14; anthropologie.com.
10
Stocking Stuffer Idea for the Astrology Buff: Fresh Zodiac Sign Bar Soap
A beautiful bar of soap is always a welcome gift—and the ideal size for a luxe stocking stuffer. Take it a step further with something personalized, but not with a monogram or name branding. As a fun twist, gift your special star-gazer a bar of soap aligned with their astrological sign.
To buy: $15; fresh.com.
11
Stocking Stuffer Idea for the Trendy Dresser: Velvet Scrunchies
Scrunchies are all the rage once again, and luckily they're also on the cheaper side. Make sure your loved ones are in on the trend this holiday season with Kitsch's set of five velvet scrunchies in either blush tones or black and grey hues. Scrunchies not only keep your hair in place and make you look fashion-forward, but they're also a lot less likely to leave you with an unfortunate crease when you take your hair down.
To buy: $12; shopbop.com.
12
Stocking Stuffer Idea for the Writer: Grammar Pencils
Just because school is on vacation over the holidays doesn’t mean your family has to stop learning–and what better place to sneak in some learning than a stocking? This Christmas season, gift every member of your group this set of pencils, each of which highlights a different grammar rule in a playful way–and since it's written right on the pencil, there’s no excuse to forget the difference between “your and you’re” again.
To buy: $10; etsy.com.
13
Stocking Stuffer Idea for the Hipster: Disposable Camera
Kick it old school this holiday season with a Lomography disposable camera stocking stuffer. The camera comes preloaded with 36 available exposures on 35 mm film, along with a few color filters to make each photo unique. Once the film is done, just send it away, wait a week, and unveil your photos in the New Year.
To buy: $20; urbanoutfitters.com.
14
Stocking Stuffer Idea for Someone Sentimental: Mini Homesick Candle
Bring a little warmth to the holiday season by dropping a mini Holiday Homesick candle in everyone's stocking. The palm-sized candle is packed with an festive scent bouquet of cinnamon, clove, sandalwood, vanilla, and musk. There's no better way to say welcome home for the holidays.
To buy: $10; homesick.com.
15
Stocking Stuffer Idea for Hair Care: Aquis Lisse Luxe Hair Turban
Self care is a perfect category to explore for stocking stuffer ideas. Gift your loved one something they (and their hair) will appreciate after every hair wash. This rapid-drying towel turban's moisture-wicking material cuts drying time in half and helps prevent frizz, flyaways, and wet hair damage. Plus, it's super cute!
To buy: $30; anthropologie.com.
16
Stocking Stuffer Idea for the Multitasker: Uncommon Goodes Bicycle Repair Kit
Here's a fabulous stocking stuffer idea for the bike rider in your family. This lightweight, portable repair kit has everything they need to tune up a popped wheel, adjust loose screws and bolts, and more in a pinch.
To buy: $30; uncommongoods.com.
17
Stocking Stuffer Idea for the Shelfie-Taker: Pout Prep Lip Exfoliant
The holiday season typically comes with colder weather, which often leads to dry, chapped lips. You can help save your family’s faces with a bit of Tarte's lip exfoliant. The scrub has a minty scent and is made with shea butter, maracuja, and sugar to buff out flakiness. It's a refreshing way to keep your pout feeling silky smooth all winter.
To buy: $16; sephora.com.
18
Stocking Stuffer Idea for the Tidy One: World's Smallest Vacuum
There is no mess (or stocking) too small for this teeny-tiny vacuum cleaner they can use to scoop up crumbs, lint, and other small spills. Whether they take it to work or leave it at home, it's the best little helper for life's mini messes.
To buy: $15; urbanoutfitters.com.
19
Stocking Stuffer Idea for Anyone Who Likes to Dazzle: Velvet Reverse Sequin Phone Case
Your teens will flip out over this shimmery phone case, which will be a nice complement to any shimmery outfit they plan to wear to holiday parties this year.
To buy: $13; icing.com.
20
Stocking Stuffer Idea for the Pro-Organizer: Washable Storage Bags
These light-weight pouches are perfect for packing up toiletries and other miscellaneous items (cords, sunglasses, pens) easy to lose in your carry-on or suitcase. They're durable, washable, come adorned with cute designs along the top, and best of all? They're available on Amazon, which means if you saved your Christmas shopping for last minute, you can still get these stocking stuffers in time.
To buy: $16-22 for sets of three; amazon.com.
21
Stocking Stuffer Idea for the Music Aficionados: Genius Music Playing Cards
In this deck of cards, each suit features icons from four music genres– pop, rock, folk, and blues–making game night a truly epic battle of the bands. It's a great stocking stuffer gift for everyone from the music lovers in your life to the kids just learning their first card games.
To buy: $10; amazon.com.
22
Stocking Stuffer Idea for the Self-Reflective: My Travels Journal and Pencil
Inspire your friends and family to traverse the world by stuffing their Christmas stocking with a “My Travels And Other Daring Adventures” notebook and pencil set. The set by HappyDabbyBits is perfectly sized to fit into any pocket and comes with hand-drawn lettering made on 100 percent recycled paper.
To buy: From $10; etsy.com.
23
Stocking Stuffer Idea for the Jokester: Sarcastic 9 Ball
This funny stocking stuffer idea could also work for any White Elephant gift exchanges you're going to this year. It's like the 8 Ball we know and love but with saucier responses (think “Good luck with that”).
To buy: $18; amazon.com.
24
Stocking Stuffer Idea for the Skincare Addicted: Yes to Tomatoes Detoxifying Charcoal Mud Mask
Detoxify this holiday season with Yes to Tomatoes Detoxifying Charcoal Mud Mask. The mask is formulated with charcoal and salicylic acid (to exfoliate and prevent breakouts), which are combined with soothing botanicals. After just 10 minutes on your face, simply wash it away for a smoother, cleaner complexion. While this may be an inexpensive stocking stuffer, one of our editors has called it "the best mask" she''s ever used based on her results after just one use.
To buy: $12; target.com.
25
Stocking Stuffer Idea for the Resourceful Shopper: Reusable Shopping Bag
This stocking stuffer idea is great for anyone who runs errands (so, everyone). Each lightweight sack holds up to three times as much as a typical plastic bag, reduces waste on shopping trips, and is easy to roll up and pack in a larger backpack, handbag or pocket. The nylon totes are available in 38 colors and patterns.
To buy: $10 each; amazon.com.
26
Stocking Stuffer Idea for the Reader: Quirky Socks
Help everyone feel a bit cozier this holiday season with their own pair of funny socks. Each pair of these socks comes in soft, warm fabrics, with charming lettering on the bottom that says, “If you can read this bring me a cup of tea.” Further customize the socks by choosing between five colors and seven different sayings.
To buy: $11; etsy.com.
27
Stocking Stuffer Idea for the Manicure Enthusiast: Smith & Cult Nail Polish
Not only is this nail polish a striking shade of red and packaged in a pretty bottle—it's cruelty-free, paraben-free, and phthalate-free for their most sustainable, finger-friendly manicure yet. Slip a few different colors into your giftee's stocking for a Christmas morning treat.
To buy: $18; net-a-porter.com.