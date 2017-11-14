95 Cheap Christmas Gifts for 2017

Buy these cheap Christmas gifts now to save money on everybody on your shopping list including family, friends, and kids.

Excited to start Christmas shopping? Or silently freaking out? We get it—sometimes it seems like the longer the list, the less fun holiday shopping can be. But these cheap Christmas gifts prove that fabulous presents can come with small price tags. After all, buying thoughtful items for the people in your life shouldn’t break your budget. That’s why everything here is $25 or less (in some cases much less), so you can find incredible, inexpensive Christmas gifts for everyone from your best friend to your boyfriend’s mom.

Cheap Christmas Gifts for Family
Milestone Baby Cards
New parents can up their Instagram game with these cards that announce their little one’s latest achievement. So, instead of just updating friends and family about their baby’s age, parents can also share new milestones, like smiling for the first time and, perhaps most exciting, sleeping through the night for the first time.

To buy: $24; anthropologie.com.

Squeak & Chic Dog Chew Toy
Doting dog parents with discerning taste will be psyched about this bone-shaped canvas toy in Henri Bendel’s signature brown and white stripes. And dogs will be psyched that it squeaks.

To buy: $20; henribendel.com.

Round Drop Earring with Stone Orb
The secret to getting tons of mileage out of a simple LBD? Keep it fresh with attention-grabbing accessories. These asymmetrical danglers do the trick, adding serious cool-girl style cred to every outfit.

To buy: $20; eloquii.com.

Copco 2-Qt. Ring Tea Kettle
Hot, comforting mugs of darjeeling are just a steam whistle away with this sleek kettle. Even when it’s not in use, the streamlined design and retro hue make this kettle a must-have stovetop accessory. And let’s be real, there’s something about making tea the old-fashioned way that’s so much more satisfying than pushing some buttons on a microwave.

To buy: $25; kmart.com.

Mixtape Card Game
Groove down memory lane with this throwback game of musical nostalgia. Every card lays out a scenario—ranging from realistic to off-the-wall—and then each player streams the song that best fits the situation. Whether reminiscing with old friends or breaking the ice at a party, this game is all about bringing people together through music.

To buy: $25; uncommongoods.com.

Grey Metallic Faux Fur Pom Pom Beanie Hat
Long, cold winters make happy accessories a necessity. This thick, silvery grey knit hat with a fluffy topper strikes just the right balance between sophisticated and whimsical.

To buy: $23; missguidedus.com.

Jimey Geo Vase, Mint
The best kind of vase is one that looks great without without flowers. This is that vase. The mint-green geometric vessel also adds a pop of color and pattern to neutral interiors.

To buy: $23; luluandgeorgia.com.

Ban.do Sticker Set
Fact: Growing up doesn’t mean you have to stop loving stickers. From pink flamingos to brunch reminder stickers, this set includes 35 pages worth of card-decorating, calendar-embellishing delight.

To buy: $12; shopbop.com.

Women's Camera Crossbody Handbag
The preppy navy and green color combo gets a little edge from the gold hardware on this classic camera bag. The compact crossbody style includes an internal zipper for keys or other small essentials.

To buy: $20; target.com.

Birthday Balm Dotcom
This cult-favorite lip balm and skin salve, in a flavor inspired by Milk Bar’s equally cult-favorite cake, hydrates with a hint of shimmer. It’s also infused with moisturizing antioxidants likes cupacu fruit extract and rice bran and rosemary leaf extracts.

To buy: $12; glossier.com.

Gaia Marble Cutting Board
Equally useful for chopping and crafting cheese plates, this marble beauty will be a kitchen staple. The board’s unusual shape and smooth edges add to its appeal, and the leather strap makes for easy storage.

To buy: $17, luluandgeorgia.com.

Geo Triangle Pendant Necklace
This gold-toned triangle necklace, intertwined with a long gunmetal chain, is destined to become a go-to accessory and attracter of compliments. The dual metallic finish also makes it versatile enough to work with any outfit.

To buy: $24; frenchconnection.com.

Jungle Love Plant Hanger
The crafters of the world believe that there is nothing more satisfying that making something yourself. So, the DIYer on your list will be thrilled to pick up a new skill and create a ‘70s-inspired boho plant hanger with this easy macrame kit.

To buy: $25; woolandthegang.com

Dash Red Mini Waffle Maker
This cute little device makes single-serve, golden-brown waffles in two and a half minutes, and it won’t take up too much cabinet space. Freeze the extras and pop them in the toaster for quick weekday breakfasts.

To buy: $10; crateandbarrel.com.

Limited Edition Skin Win Hydrating Skincare Set
The antidote for dehydrated winter skin is this four-piece vegan kit from Tarte. The travel-sized set includes maracuja oil, vitamin C-infused moisturizer, a setting mist, and lip balm in a universally flattering shade of sheer mauve.

To buy: $18; tartecosmetics.com.

Tasha Pink Studded Wallet
Gold studs make this soft pink wallet glam enough to double as a clutch. The zip-around design and eight-card capacity makes it practical enough for serious everyday use.

To buy: $18; tobi.com.

The Year of Cozy Project and Recipe Book
Embrace all things hygge with blogger Adrianna Adarme’s new book. Packed with 125 quick recipes, crafts, and activities, this treasure trove of ideas is a surefire cure for cabin fever.

To buy: $25; worldmarket.com.

Pamela V - Delilah Woven Bracelet
Known for boho handbags, Pamela V also makes incredible accessories. These vibrant bracelets are handmade in Peru, so each one is slightly different, but they all feel like souvenirs from an amazing trip.

To buy: $24; showmeyourmumu.com.

Joseph Joseph Chop2Pot Plus Folding Cutting Boards
These cutting boards lie flat while chopping, then the sides fold up when the handle is squeezed, meaning no ingredient casualties on the way to the pot or the pan. The ergonomically designed handle features non-slip edges and finger grips. Plus, the cutting board is thin enough to fit into the cupboards of the most space-challenged kitchen.

To buy: $17; surlatable.com.

Kate Spade New York Sticky Note Set: This Just In
The hyper-organized list-maker in your life can to-do to their heart’s content with this sticky note collection. The seven-piece set includes gold foil-embellished notes in various shapes and sizes, making personal organization that much more appealing.

To buy: $12; dillards.com.

Set of Four Cement Coasters
When you have cool-looking coasters on the table, you won’t feel nitpicky asking people to use them. A stripe of gold paint elevates these hexagonal versions, which are cast in industrial concrete.

To buy: $15; nordstrom.com.

Noto Multi-Benne Stick Tint
This multi-tasking product from Los Angeles-based cosmetic line Noto adds a natural-looking flush to lips and cheeks. It’s also vegan, cruelty-free, and packed with good-for-you ingredients like organic coconut, shea butter, and jojoba oil.

To buy: $19; louandgrey.com.

Caudalie Hand & Foot Cream Duo
Skin takes a beating in the winter, especially hands and feet. This set comprises Caudalie’s Hand & Nail Cream, a non-greasy blend that includes orange pulp, almond powder, and rosewater, and its Foot Beauty Cream, a relaxing balm for relieving tired, dry feet and calves.

To buy: $23; caudalie.com.

Pocket Notebooks
This cheery pair of mini notebooks have sections for making weekly schedules and shopping lists. Even better, they offer the unmatched satisfaction of physically crossing off a finished task—something you just can’t get from deleting tasks on your phone.

To buy: $12; lillypulitzer.com.

Gold Square Lacquered Serving Tray
This gilded tray is food safe, so it can be used to serve apps and cocktails when entertaining. It’s also pretty enough to want it on display all the time, making it an elegant option for storing baubles on a vanity or books on a nightstand.

To buy: $15; containerstore.com.

Orange Blossom Soap Set
For the hostess full of charm (Southern or otherwise), this set of two soaps in a sweet gingham package feels like a delightful throwback. The scented soap, made in South Carolina in collaboration with Votivo, features notes of clementine, petit grain, citrus zest, water lily, and, of course, orange blossom.

To buy: $20; draperjames.com.

Bushwick Kitchen Salted Honey
Sweet and salty is perhaps the best merging of opposites (sorry, sweet and sour), and brilliant when it comes to honey. Drizzle this made-in-Brooklyn blend of sea salt and raw wildflower honey from the Hudson Valley on biscuits, oatmeal, and basically everything else.

To buy: $16; food52.com.

Boden Card Holder
This bold, animal print leather card holder is the anti-clutter accessory. It only fits the essentials (sorry, latte club punch card), so it’s just right for clutches and pockets.

To buy: $22; bodenusa.com.

Skeem Design Black Sequoia Embers Candle
Can a candle be sexy? Either way, this rich fragrance—a smoky blend of amber, patchouli, and sequoia with notes of fruit and spice—poured into a faceted jet black glass container, can certainly set the mood.

To buy: $24, express.com.

J.Crew for the Wildlife Conservation Society Whale Bandana
For the animal lover in your life, half of the retail price of this Garments for Good bandana will go to the Wildlife Conservation Society to protect these majestic sea creatures and other threatened species.

To buy: $13; jcrew.com

Mimo Wooden Jewelry Box with Marble Lid
Marble makes everything more swank. Paired with a simple wooden box, it makes for a sophisticated jewelry holder, keeping rings and things elegantly organized.

To buy: $15; asos.com.

Madewell Ribbon Hoop Earrings
Ribbon Hoop Earrings
Cheap Christmas Gifts for Friends
Classic Style: Hand It Down, Dress It Up, Wear It Out by Kate Schelter
Part style guide, part memoir, stylist and illustrator Kate Schelter shares expert advice in this charming book. Her fashion advice and anecdotes are accompanied by Schelter’s whimsical watercolors of everything from Chanel bags to Stan Smith sneakers.

To buy: $17; amazon.com.

Nail Polish in Bad Influence
This smokey taupe shade by Nars makes for an incredibly chic manicure or pedicure. The high-gloss formula extends the freshly polished finish.

To buy: $20; narscosmetics.com.

Snake Ring
This snake-shaped brass ring with a sparkly Czech glass stone eye is as delicate as it is playful. Worn alone or with a stack, the piece adds instant whimsy to any look.

To buy: $22; madewell.com.

Rose Gold Fidget Spinner
Kids were right about fidget spinners—they’re strangely addictive, and perfect for a quick brain break. This rose gold version doubles as a chic desk accessory.

To buy: $10; francescas.com.

Metallic Hair Tie Set
Who knew that old-school telephone cord-style hair bands could be so rad? Coil ties in gold, silver, brass, and steel punch up a standard pony. They also double as funky bracelets.

To buy: $10; torrid.com.

Professional Complete Set of 12 Brushes
Blend, smudge, contour, and define like a YouTube makeup tutorial star with this set of tools for every trick. The set enables makeup amateurs to take their skills to the next level and create more polished looks with brushes for concealer, eyeliner, bronzer, and more.

To buy: $12; elfcosmetics.com.

Rifle 2018 Constellations Calendar
Rifle Paper Co.’s stargazer-friendly calendar features dreamy gold illustrations of each zodiac sign on paper the color of the night sky. With a built-in stand, this spiral-bound calendar instantly dresses up desktops.

To buy: $19; papersource.com.

Carnaby Zebra Stacking Dish
Jonathan Adler is known for creating pottery with a personality, and this cheeky porcelain dish is no exception. The zebra print adds a graphic punch to any surface and makes a great catchall for rings, keys, change, and more.

To buy: $24; jonathanadler.com.

Beauty on the Fly Lip Kit
Never underestimate the transformative powers of a bold, defined lip. Marc Jacobs’ clutch-friendly 10-hour longwear lipstick and lip liner duo is compact enough that it still leaves room for a phone, cards, and keys. Or, stashed in a desk drawer, it’s lifesaver for unexpected post-work plans.

To buy: $24; marcjacobs.com.

Critter Ring Holder
Hang rings and other trinkets from the ears, neck, or tails of these high-shine metallic animal figures. Choose a bunny, giraffe, or elephant—or group a few to create a mini menagerie of these sculptural creatures. Keeping jewelry organized has never been this easy (or adorable).

To buy: $10; urbanoutfitters.com.

Bag-all Ballet Flats Organizing Bag
Printed with a classic pair of ballet flats, this canvas bag keeps shoes organized and contained. It has a grosgrain ribbon drawstring closure, which also makes it a great option for storing socks, delicates, or accessories when traveling. Urban commuters can even use the bag to tote their cute-but-not-so-comfortable heels to work.

To buy: $14; shopbop.com.

The Sill Planter + Air Plant - The Tillandz
For the person with green intentions and a black thumb, there is the air plant. Give these easy-to-care-for plants the proper perch with these powder-coated steel planters, designed in New York City and made in New Jersey by The Sill. They’ll look great displayed on tabletops or mounted on walls.

To buy: $20; westelm.com.

Jo Malone London Blackberry and Bay Bath Oil
Bath time is something of a rare indulgence, often only enjoyed in a luxe hotel room. This bit of “me time” is even more transformative when the water is infused with rich blackberry and bay fragrance and soothing sweet almond, jojoba seed, and avocado oils. Even better, this bottle of bath oil will make it through TSA in a carry-on.

To buy: $25; bergdorfgoodman.com.

Saffiano-Effect Cosmetic Bag
If the face is a canvas, this paint-splattered bag holds the tools for creating everyday masterpieces. Roomy enough for the essentials, but compact enough for easy transport, this makeup bag is just the right size for stashing in a desk or toting around for quick touch-ups or day-to-night transitions.

To buy: $16; mango.com.

Round Frame Shades
Pink-framed sunnies with mirrored lenses are guaranteed mood boosters. The antithesis of basic black shades, the round lenses and fun color instantly update an outfit. And with 100% UV protection, they’re also a smart choice.

To buy: $19; stories.com.

Anna Headband
This soft sweat-wicking headband is ideal for keeping stray strands in check and covering ears during chilly outdoor workouts. The wide band is connected by a thinner piece that goes behind the head, making it more secure and easier to keep in place. A reflective logo serves as an extra safety feature for outdoor workouts.

To buy: $15; hsweatybetty.com.

Rose-Tone On-Ear Headphones
Shiny rose gold headphones add some flash to every playlist and podcast. The thin, headband-style design won’t muss hair, and the cushy ear padding makes for a comfortable listening experience.

To buy: $15; forever21.com.

Unicorn Head Wine Opener
This smile-inducing wine bottle opener makes happy hour even more fun. And the whimsical design makes it a piece they’ll want to have on permanent display.

To buy: $8; charmingcharlie.com.

Jacks Tassel Key Fob
A leather tassel with gold studs and hardware, this fob is a stylish upgrade from the basic keyring. And, for the person on your list who can never seem to find her keys, this distinctive design will (hopefully) make them harder to lose in the first place.

To buy: $25; jackrogersusa.com

Todd's Faves: World Tour Coffee
Catch a globally-sourced morning buzz with samples of La Colombe co-founder Todd Carmichael’s three favorite coffees. The Colombian blend is smooth and balanced, the Ethiopian is floral and aromatic, and the Brazilian is full-bodied.

To buy: $15, lacolombe.com.

sktop Bag Toss
This mini version of the bean bag toss game (a.k.a. Cornhole, Baggo, etc.) offers all the fun at a fraction of the size. The set includes four bean bags and a reversible wood-framed game board—everything you need to keep your skills sharp for the weekend.

To buy: $17; shoptiques.com.

States Whiskey Stones
Show your state pride and keep your drink chilled (not watered down) with these whisky stones. Made from soapstone, each set of three comes in your choice of one of the 50 states. Can’t decide? They’re also available in the shape of the good ol’ U.S. of A.

To buy: $18; sundancecatalog.com.

Pimp My Noodles by Kathy Kordalis
Instant ramen: it’s not just for cash-strapped college students anymore. Whip up next-level noodles with this book of more than 50 ideas for imaginative upgrades (hello, Chicken Ramen with Miso Roasted Brussels Sprouts and Ginger Butter).

To buy: $20; chroniclebooks.com.

Anytime Cup
Inspired by Scandinavian design, these streamlined tea cups have grooved silicone sleeves instead of handles, so no burnt fingers. And, because Scandinavians think of everything, there’s also a notch for the teabag.

To buy: $19 for two; kusmitea.com.

Brass Hook Keyring
A gift that is useful, looks good, and supports deserving makers? That’s a triple threat. This hand-cast brass keyring hooks onto belts and bags, and it was made by independent artisans in Nairobi, Kenya. Check, check and check.

To buy: $24; shopspring.com.

Jacobsen Salt Co. Slide Tin
For the foodie who is incensed when restaurants don’t have salt shakers, these mini tins of sea salt will calm their seasoning anxieties. Made in Portland, Oregon, each container holds 12 grams of salt—petite enough to unobtrusively fit into a shirt pocket.

To buy: $14 for four; food52.com.

Casual Skull Print Socks
For the rebel at heart with a full-time job, there are these delightfully subversive skull-printed socks. The print says bad boy, the cushioned sole says responsible adult.

To buy: $12; abercrombie.com.

Ultimate Strength Hand Salve
Hands take a beating in the winter, so help him relieve his dry, cracked skin with this heavy-duty moisturizer. The formula, which contains avocado oil, sesame oil, and shea butter, allows skin to absorb water from the air, forming a protective barrier against dryness.

To buy: $15; kiehls.com.

Microwave Popcorn Popper
Make movie night slightly more gourmet (or at least a bit healthier) with popcorn popped in this collapsible silicone bowl. The tastiest part? Creating a custom seasoning blend.

To buy: $20; stonewallkitchen.com.

Waiter’s Friend
Open your favorite varietal like a sommelier with this pro tool. The patented two-step design makes opening wine a seamless process. The tool also includes a foil cutter and a bottle opener.

To buy: $25; lecreuset.com.

Red Lego Plate Cufflinks
These cufflinks are for those mature enough to have a French-cuffed shirt, yet young enough at heart to still love Legos. The silver-plated cufflinks are topped with a bright red Lego, and they’re pretty much guaranteed to spark a conversation.

To buy: $7; jeffjefferscustoms.etsy.com.

Stanley 12-ounce Vacuum Travel Mug
From Stanley, maker of the classic stainless steel thermos, comes this travel mug in just the right size for commuting or lounging around the campfire. The leak-proof lid is BPA-free and opens for drinking with the push of a button.

To buy: $25, kohls.com.

MyCharge SimplePower Portable Charger
For the person who is always searching for an outlet to power up his phone, this portable charger is a lifesaver. This lightweight battery allows for USB-powered charging on the go, and the carabiner keeps it handy.

To buy: $15, target.com.

Kikkerland Endangered Species Gorilla Eraser
A giant eraser in the form of a tough-looking gorilla might be the perfect desktop mascot. Plus, two percent of sales will be donated to the Center for Biological Diversity to help protect endangered species.

To buy: $13, amazon.com.

Cheap Christmas Gifts for Kids
Athleta Girl 9-Ounce Water Bottle by S'well
This kid-sized, condensation-free stainless steel bottle will keep beverages cold, and the vacuum-sealed lid will keep bags dry. Plus, the 9-ounce size won’t dominate backpack space.

To buy: $25; athleta.gap.com.

Squirrel Phone Holder
A phone is the ultimate nut for this porcelain squirrel, which has a suction cup mount for devices. Great for watching videos, this holder is also great for storing phones during dinner and other no-screen-time activities.

To buy: $16; domino.com.

Two-Piece Flannel Sleep Set for Toddler & Baby
Visions of sugar plums dancing in their heads? In classic buffalo plaid, these soft flannel PJs are ready for winter dreaming.

To buy: $23; oldnavy.gap.com.

Pocket Scope Microscope
Spark an interest in the wonders of nature with this mini microscope. The pocket-size will enable young outdoor adventurers to get a magnified look at bugs, leaves, rocks, and everything else they come across.

To buy: $13; potterybarnkids.com.

NPW Spin Top Vanilla Lip Balm
This shiny top looks like it’s just an old-school toy, but there’s also a surprise inside: a vanilla-scented lip balm with shea butter, beeswax, and coconut oil. So it’s part fun, part useful, and completely awesome.

To buy: $6; bloomingdales.com.

Ceramic Alpaca Coin Bank
Learning the importance of saving money is easier (or at least more fun) with this alpaca bank. Crafted by artisans in Peru’s Ayacucho region, the bank features a hand-painted saddle throw and vibrant pom-poms hanging from the ears.

To buy: $20; worldmarket.com.

Fleece Throw
Whether they’re building a pillow fort or cuddling up for a movie, a warm, cuddly blanket is always a good idea. This soft, patterned fleece throw goes especially well with steaming mugs of hot cocoa.

To buy: $13; hm.com.

Knot So Fast Camp Game
Put knot knowledge to the test (or learn how to tie them in the first place) with this interactive, multi-player game. Players try to tie the knots shown on each card, and the one who does it fastest and most accurately, wins.

To buy: $25; llbean.com.

Girls' Knit Hat With Faux-Fur Pom-Pom
From sledding to snowball fights to ice skating, this knit hat—topped with a faux fur pom-pom—will quickly become a winter essential.

To buy: $25; factory.jcrew.com.

Paladone Pug Pen Holder
This friendly pug figure has a “treat” in his mouth: a bone, which is actually a pen, that pops out for use. So, he’s a good boy and a loyal homework companion.

To buy: $12; asos.com.

L. Erickson Grab & Go Pony Elastics Tube
Always running out of ponytail holders? Not anymore. There’s 15 in this set, so shortage anytime soon, plus they won’t damage hair.

To buy: $18; bergdorfgoodman.com.

Kids Fleece Scuff Slippers
Little feet will stay snug in these sherpa-lined, rubbed-soled slippers with a soft fleece upper. The reinforced toe should extend the life of the cozy footwear, too.

To buy: $20; landsend.com.

Kate Spade New York Glitter Luggage Tag
Whether it’s an exotic trip or just a visit to Grandma’s, the adventure begins once you leave the airport. This sparkly tag will stylishly set apart any bag on the luggage carousel.

To buy: $14; bloomingdales.com.

The Wet Brush Original Detangler
This brush was designed for wet hair, with thin, flexible bristles that massage the scalp while eliminating knots. That means it’s an easy (and pain-free!) option for tackling tangles after shampooing or swimming.

To buy: $12; loxabeauty.com.

Insignia Kids Headphones
When kids plug into music or a movie, it shouldn’t result in hearing loss. That’s why these headphones have a built-in volume-limiting function. The cushioned ear pads make them comfortable to wear, and the foldable design makes them great for travel.

To buy: $20; bestbuy.com.

Seedling Let's Roll! I Love Sushi Play Kit
Playing restaurant just got a little more sophisticated with this kit, which includes felt sushi rolls, gyoza, a printed cotton mat, and a pair of bamboo chopsticks. Kids can create their own pieces of sushi while improving their hand-eye coordination (and prepping for their next Japanese restaurant outing).

To buy: $20; neimanmarcus.com.

Kidorable Frog Knit Mittens
Mittens or hand puppets? How about both! The playtime possibilities of these knit frog-face mittens are as limitless as a child’s imagination. (And the smallest size comes with a string, so it’s easier to keep track of them.)

To buy: $15; ebags.com.

Wired Hello Wall Art
This welcoming message, in plated metal wire, adds for a friendly bit of room decor. The design is mounted away from the wall, so it also adds a cool 3D effect to a gallery wall, creating shadows that change throughout the day.

To buy: $15; shoptiques.com.

Girl's Crossover Pullover Sweatshirt
The classic sweatshirt gets a design upgrade with a wide neckline, thumb holes in the cuffs and a high-low hemline with a wrap-front-style design. Made from soft French terry, it’s cozy enough to become a new favorite.

To buy: $18; danskin.com.

Neutral Agate Night Light
Lest kids worry that their nightlight is “baby-ish,” this agate version adds some boho style to the bedroom, so it’s big-kid friendly. The light behind the stone illuminates its patterns and colors, creating a soft glow. And, as with any good night light, it keeps monsters away.

To buy: $18; francescas.com.

OMY Adventures Pocket Coloring Book
Travel-themed and travel-friendly, this compact coloring “book” rolls out, scroll-style, from a compact tote-sized container. The book, which comes with a multicolor marker, includes scenes from Barcelona, New York, Paris, and London, turning coloring time into an educational experience, and hopefully sparking an interest in international adventures.

To buy: $9; horchow.com.

Kikkerland Super Wide Angle Selfie Clip Lens
Budding photographers and selfie enthusiasts alike will be psyched to experiment with perspective using this clip-on wide angle lens. It’s compatible with any phone or tablet, and it’s great for group photos and capturing vast landscapes.

To buy: $8; pbteen.com.

Women In This Town Book by Giuseppe Santamaria
Street style is a source of endless inspiration, and this book, which highlights fashionable women in New York, Paris, Melbourne, Tokyo, Madrid, and London, is full of ideas. For teens, perhaps the most important lesson of this book is that style is individual, and expressing yourself and doing your own thing is always cooler than following the crowd.

To buy: $20; ae.com.

Indio Notebooks
Customize this tribal-patterned journal with your choice of color and binding, and then add the giftee’s name to the front cover and photos to the interior cover. You can also customize the type of paper, so the notebook can serve as a journal, address book, monthly planner, and more.

To buy: $16; minted.com.

TriceraTaco Taco Holder in Green
Make Taco Tuesday even more awesome with this tortilla-toting triceratops. Two tacos fit in the playful plastic holder, which could be a meal-time game changer for picky eaters and dinosaur lovers alike.

To buy: $13; bedbathandbeyond.com.

Kid Girls’ Knit Infinity Scarf
This cable-knit infinity scarf is a cozy choice, and its looped design means it won’t fall off or get lost during outside playtime.

To buy: $14; joefresh.com.

Melissa & Doug Junior Suspend Family Game
The whole family can get in on the action with this colorful game, which involves balancing rods off a wood-and-metal base to create what looks like a modern sculpture… until one false move makes it all fall down and you start over again! The game, for ages 4 and up, boosts hand-eye coordination skills and can be played alone or with a group.

To buy: $15; target.com.

LitEnergy Light Up Your Life A4 Size Cinematic Light Box with Letters and LED Light
Post a new message or mantra every day with this cinema-style marquee light box. It comes with 90 letters and symbols (including hearts, stars, and hashtags), so the personalization possibilities are endless.

To buy: $22; walmart.com.

Message Cotton Sweatshirt
A growling panther design makes any item of clothing look fierce. Printed on a cozy charcoal gray sweatshirt, this jungle cat is bound to become a new wardrobe essential.

To buy: $16; mango.com.

Air Plant Beach Terrarium Kit
Craft a whimsical terrarium with this air plant kit. Air plants are perhaps the easiest living thing to care for (they don’t need much water or light), so upkeep is minimal. The set includes a globe, air plant, tiny shells and starfish, and more.

To buy: $20, pricklypairplants.etsy.com.

