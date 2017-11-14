95 Cheap Christmas Gifts for 2017
Buy these cheap Christmas gifts now to save money on everybody on your shopping list including family, friends, and kids.
Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.
Excited to start Christmas shopping? Or silently freaking out? We get it—sometimes it seems like the longer the list, the less fun holiday shopping can be. But these cheap Christmas gifts prove that fabulous presents can come with small price tags. After all, buying thoughtful items for the people in your life shouldn’t break your budget. That’s why everything here is $25 or less (in some cases much less), so you can find incredible, inexpensive Christmas gifts for everyone from your best friend to your boyfriend’s mom.
In This Article:
Cheap Christmas Gifts for Family
Milestone Baby Cards
anthropologie.com
Squeak & Chic Dog Chew Toy
henribendel.com
Round Drop Earring With Stone Orb
eloquii.com
Copco 2-Qt. Ring Tea Kettle
kmart.com
Mixtape Card Game
uncommongoods.com
Grey Metallic Faux Fur Pom Pom Beanie Hat
missguidedus.com
Jimey Geo Vase, Mint
luluandgeorgia.com
Sticker Set
shopbop.com
Women’s Camera Crossbody Handbag
target.com
Birthday Balm Dotcom
glossier.com
Gaia Marble Cutting Board
luluandgeorgia.com
Geo Triangle Pendant Necklace
frenchconnection.com
Jungle Love Plant Hanger
woolandthegang.com
Dash Red Mini Waffle Maker
crateandbarrel.com
Limited Edition Skin Win Hydrating Skincare Set
tartecosmetics.com
Tasha Pink Studded Wallet
tobi.com
The Year of Cozy Project and Recipe Book
worldmarket.com
Pamela V - Delilah Woven Bracelet
Joseph Joseph Chop2Pot Plus Folding Cutting Boards
surlatable.com
Kate Spade New York Sticky Note Set: This Just In
dillards.com
Set of Four Cement Coasters
nordstrom.com
Noto Multi-Benne Stick Tint
louandgrey.com
Caudalie Hand & Foot Cream Duo
caudalie.com
Pocket Notebooks
lillypulitzer.com
Gold Square Lacquered Serving Tray
containerstore.com
Orange Blossom Soap Set
draperjames.com
Bushwick Kitchen Salted Honey
food52.com
Card Holder
bodenusa.com
Skeem Design Black Sequoia Embers Candle
express.com
J.Crew for the Wildlife Conservation Society Whale Bandana
jcrew.com
Mimo Wooden Jewelry Box with Marble Lid
asos.com
Ribbon Hoop Earrings
nordstrom.com
1 of 32
Advertisement
Cheap Christmas Gifts for Friends
Classic Style: Hand It Down, Dress It Up, Wear It Out by Kate Schelter
amazon.com
Nail Polish in Bad Influence
narscosmetics.com
Snake Ring
madewell.com
Rose Gold Fidget Spinner
francescas.com
Metallic Hair Tie Set
torrid.com
Professional Complete Set of 12 Brushes
elfcosmetics.com
Rifle 2018 Constellations Calendar
papersource.com
Carnaby Zebra Stacking Dish
jonathanadler.com
Beauty on the Fly Lip Kit
marcjacobs.com
Critter Ring Holder
urbanoutfitters.com
Bag-all Ballet Flats Organizing Bag
shopbop.com
The Sill Planter + Air Plant - The Tillandz
westelm.com
Jo Malone London Blackberry and Bay Bath Oil
bergdorfgoodman.com
Saffiano-Effect Cosmetic Bag
mango.com
Round Frame Shades
stories.com
Anna Headband
sweatybetty.com
Rose-Tone On-Ear Headphones
forever21.com
Unicorn Head Wine Opener
charmingcharlie.com
Jacks Tassel Key Fob
jackrogersusa.com
Todd’s Faves: World Tour
lacolombe.com
Desktop Bag Toss
shoptiques.com
States Whiskey Stones
sundancecatalog.com
Pimp My Noodles by Kathy Kordalis
chroniclebooks.com
Anytime Cup
kusmitea.com
Brass Hook Keyring
shopspring.com
Jacobsen Salt Co. Slide Tin
food52.com
Casual Socks
abercrombie.com
Ultimate Strength Hand Salve
kiehls.com
Microwave Popcorn Popper
stonewallkitchen.com
Waiter’s Friend
lecreuset.com
Red Lego Plate Cufflinks
jeffjefferscustoms.etsy.com
Stanley 12-Ounce Vacuum Travel Mug
kohls.com
MyCharge SimplePower Portable Charger
target.com
Kikkerland Endangered Species Gorilla Eraser
amazon.com
1 of 34
Advertisement
Cheap Christmas Gifts for Kids
Athleta Girl 9-Ounce Water Bottle by S’well
athleta.gap.com
Squirrel Phone Holder
domino.com
Two-Piece Flannel Sleep Set for Toddler & Baby
oldnavy.gap.com
Pocket Scope Microscope
potterybarnkids.com
NPW Spin Top Vanilla Lip Balm
bloomingdales.com
Ceramic Alpaca Coin Bank
worldmarket.com
Fleece Throw
hm.com
Knot So Fast Camp Game
llbean.com
Girls’ Knit Hat With Faux-Fur Pom-Pom
Paladone Pug Pen Holder
asos.com
L. Erickson Grab & Go Pony Elastics Tube
bergdorfgoodman.com
Kids Fleece Scuff Slippers
landsend.com
Kate Spade New York Glitter Luggage Tag
bloomingdales.com
The Wet Brush Original Detangler
loxabeauty.com
Insignia Kids Headphones
bestbuy.com
Seedling Let’s Roll! I Love Sushi Play Kit
neimanmarcus.com
Kidorable Frog Knit Mittens
ebags.com
Wired Hello Wall Art
shoptiques.com
Girl’s Crossover Pullover Sweatshirt
danskin.com
Neutral Agate Night Light
francescas.com
OMY Adventures Pocket Coloring Book
horchow.com
Kikkerland Super Wide Angle Selfie Clip Lens
pbteen.com
Women In This Town Book by Giuseppe Santamaria
ae.com
Indio Notebooks
minted.com
TriceraTaco Taco Holder in Green
bedbathandbeyond.com
Kid Girls’ Knit Infinity Scarf
joefresh.com
Melissa & Doug Junior Suspend Family Game
target.com
LitEnergy Light Up Your Life A4 Size Cinematic Light Box with Letters and LED Light
walmart.com
Message Cotton Sweatshirt
mango.com
Air Plant Beach Terrarium Kit
pricklypairplants.etsy.com
1 of 30
Advertisement