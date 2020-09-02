Birthday Gift Ideas

Most Recent

28 Great Gifts for Fitness Enthusiasts

Whether they’re a yoga-enthusiast or a bootcamp warrior, there’s a gift here for every kind of fitness lover.
3 Meaningful Gift Ideas for Birthdays or Anniversaries

For when cash or a gift card just won’t cut it.
Best Birthday Freebies Available

Free rosé gummies, anyone?
Mother’s Day Quote Gifts

Let these presents do the talking when it comes to showing your mother how much you care.
7 Unique Gifts for Coffee Lovers

If caffeine is a must, consider these gifts high on her wish list.
7 Gifts For Wine Enthusiasts That Are Actually Useful—And Under $150

When it comes to gifts for wine-lovers, vino what we’re talking about.

More Birthday Gift Ideas

10 Personalized Gifts for Him

Engraved with his name, initials, or an important date, these gifts show that you went above and beyond to find something just for him.
14 Top Shelf Beer Gifts

Know someone who can’t get enough craft beer? No matter what holiday you’re celebrating (Christmas, a birthday, an anniversary, or even just because), these premium picks are just right for any beer lover on your list.
32 Affordable Book-Themed Gifts for Bibliophiles

25 Personalized Gifts They Can Truly Call Their Own

51 Great Birthday Gifts Under $25

29 Birthday Gift Ideas for Kids

35 Unique Gift Ideas for Anyone on Your Holiday List

