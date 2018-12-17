10 Last-Minute Tech Gifts You Can Still Shop on Amazon 

One of the best things about smartphones is the pocket-sized camera, but when all of your pretty photos are filling up the space on your phone, and you have nowhere to show them off, you might think about actually printing photos like you did back in the day. Thanks to this handy Bluetooth portable printer, you can print miniature-sized memories right in the moment. Bonus: The 2x3 inch photo paper is sticky on one side so that you can easily display your prints anywhere.

To buy: $100 (was $130); amazon.com