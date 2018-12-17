10 Last-Minute Tech Gifts You Can Still Shop on Amazon
From a smartphone sanitizer to a temperature-controlled mug, these gifts aren’t just cool, they’ll help make your life easier, too.
While shopping for the holidays can get overwhelming, Amazon Prime’s two-day shipping can save the day when you’re in a list-minute bind. This year, if you’re looking for gifts to impress your tech-obsessed friends or need the latest gadget to take to your white elephant party, we’ve rounded up our favorite electronics that will help make anyone’s life easier. Including gifts for book lovers, coffee drinkers, and photo fanatics, we found the top tech gifts on Amazon so you can shop the best presents from the comfort of your couch.
1
FOREO UFO Smart Mask Treatment Device
Trade your 20-minute sheet mask for a new kind of treatment: an LED light therapy device. In just 90 seconds, this smart mask—using thermo-therapy—opens your pores so that your serum reaches deep below the your skin’s surface. The combination of cooling, warming, and T-Sonic pulsations with red, blue, and green LED light therapy allows you to experience an at-home spa treatment.
To buy: $279; amazon.com.
2
Roku Ultra Streaming Media Player
Now with a voice-controlled remote, the Roku Ultra streaming device is easier to use than ever. Not only does it have a very simple menu to help you navigate to your favorite streaming platforms and channels, it comes with a pair of JBL headphones for private listening.
To buy: $75 (was $100); amazon.com.
3
Amazon Echo Smart Speaker with Alexa
With an Echo Smart Speaker, you can connect to Alexa to play music, set alarms, control other smart home devices, order from Amazon, and more. Plus since this is the second generation of the device, you can one of six different colorways so that it matches any room in your home.
To buy: $70 (was $100); amazon.com.
4
HP Sprocket Portable Photo Printer
One of the best things about smartphones is the pocket-sized camera, but when all of your pretty photos are filling up the space on your phone, and you have nowhere to show them off, you might think about actually printing photos like you did back in the day. Thanks to this handy Bluetooth portable printer, you can print miniature-sized memories right in the moment. Bonus: The 2x3 inch photo paper is sticky on one side so that you can easily display your prints anywhere.
To buy: $100 (was $130); amazon.com
5
Kindle Oasis
For the book lovers in your life, upgrade their reading experience with Amazon’s Kindle Oasis. It’s the company’s first version with built-in access to audiobooks from Audible and the first glare-free, waterproof Kindle (which makes for easy beach or poolside reading). Plus, if they’re already an Amazon Prime member, they’ll have unlimited access to thousands of titles.
To buy: $280; amazon.com
6
Ember Temperature Control Ceramic Mug
With the help of this mug’s free smartphone app, you can adjust and save the ideal temperature of your favorite beverages. And for times when you’re busy and forget to finish your coffee, the Ember mug will keep it warm for up to an hour.
To buy: $80; amazon.com
7
Marshall Kilburn II Portable Bluetooth Speaker
With the second edition of Marshall’s portable speaker, listen to more than 20 hours of music while on-the-go or from room to room in your home thanks to its 30-foot range. Its sleek design resembles the classic Marshall amps, making it a gorgeous gift for any music lover.
To buy: $250 (was $300); amazon.com
8
Matrix Industries BlackOps Watch
Imagine a fitness tracker and a watch included in one device that you don’t need to charge. Powered by your body heart, this BlackOps watch is a sleek option if you want to track your exercise, calorie intake, and sleep on a daily basis. The milanese strap makes it easy to take the watch on and off thanks to its magnetic closure.
To buy: $239; amazon.com
9
Cricut Easy Press
If you’re a fan of DIY projects and using a personal cutting machine like Cricut Explore Air to cut shapes for cards, stickers, and other crafts, you’ll love Cricut’s latest device that quickly presses designs onto T-shirts and other clothing. Plus, reviewers love it because it’s portable, easily stored, and heats up in one minute.
To buy: $130; amazon.com
10
PhoneSoap Cell Phone Sanitizer
For your germaphobe friends, this might be the best tech gift they’ll ever receive. As a gadget designed to zap germs off your phone’s screen, the PhoneSoap (as seen on SharkTank) encloses your phone for about 10 to 15 minutes while ultraviolet light works its disinfecting magic—you can even disinfect other small items like headphones or keys! Plus, the sanitizing case includes two charging ports so that you can charge your phone and sanitize it at the same time overnight.
To buy: $60; amazon.com