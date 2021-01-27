The 35 Best Last-Minute Valentine’s Day Gifts Hiding on Amazon for $50 and Under

Between Galentine's Day and Palentine's Day (yes, it's a thing!), Valentine's Day is evolving into one big celebration of love that's no longer reserved just for couples. And no matter who you're spending the holiday with, there's a perfect gift out there for that special someone—yourself included.
To make your gift shopping easy, we rounded up all of the best Valentine's Day gifts from Amazon that won't cost you more than $50. And the best part? They're all Prime-eligible, which means even last-minute shoppers can find something at the eleventh hour, so long as they're a member (FYI, anyone can score two-day shipping by signing up for a free 30-day trial).
Whether you're celebrating with your partner, friends, family, or pet, there's no doubt a little something they'll appreciate on this list. And of course, there are plenty of goodies for you, too because everyone should shower themselves with a little love this February. Ready to pick out the perfect present? Here are the 35 best last-minute Valentine's Day gifts you can get on Amazon right now.
Simple and timeless, this heart-clasp bracelet is a pretty piece she can wear every day.
The only thing that could possibly make a glass of bubbly, a tasty beer, or a homemade cocktail even better are these cute tools.
These sweet socks will serve as a little reminder of your love every time he puts them on.
Send a little love to the friend or family member who moved away with these state-inspired candles. (They make city editions and country ones, too).
Coffee or tea time will feel a little more special and romantic with this sentimental set.
Let someone know exactly how you feel with this adorable live succulent and a planter that says it all.
This cute waffle maker takes up almost no room and makes heart-shaped treats in a flash.
Just like cupid, you’ll hit the mark with this elegant necklace that comes in silver and gold.
As this trio—complete with champagne-flavored gummies—proves, holiday candy can be for grownups too.
Get your hot stuff something sizzling (just like them!) with this giftable, reviewer-loved sauce set.
Whether you go for festive red or pink, or grab it in their favorite shade, this colorful case will be appreciated by all AirPods users.
While it’s designed for makeup, this handy find can be filled with all kinds of goodies (snacks, sweets, craft supplies, and more) for a truly customizable gift.
Enjoy date night at home (or a family night in) with this wooden board that beautifully displays cheeses, crackers, meats, and other nibbles.
Give the gift of relaxation (and sleeker hair!) with this silky pillow case that feels soft and luxurious—and fights frizz.
While you could make your own hot cocoa bombs at home, these delicious treats, which are taking over TikTok, are perfect to ship out to friends and family this Valentine's Day (or any day, really!).
Everyone from teens to grandmas will love this cozy cardigan that she can wear on Valentine's Day and beyond.
You can never go wrong with classic roses, but this mix, which features fresh lilies, will be even more fragrant and impressive.
Gifting a dessert that tastes homemade is as easy as cake with this set, which features mini carrot, red velvet, chocolate, and birthday cakes.
Take this gift to the next level by making them a romantic or fun playlist to enjoy with these wireless Bluetooth headphones, which come in burgundy, navy, white, and gray.
Designed to keep drinks cool for up to 24 hours and hot beverages warm for up to 14, this insulated bottle, which comes in nine sleek shades, is perfect for taking coffee, tea, water, and other beverages to go. Hike- and gym-friendly tumblers and wide-mouth water bottles are also great choices.
Show yourself some love—or encourage someone else to—with this glow-giving kit complete with rose- and coconut-scented body polish, lip conditioner, and face mist.
Ask someone to beef your Valentine with this savory snack box that’s filled with interesting combinations like root beer habanero and honey bourbon.
This simple smart speaker makes it easy to connect with Alexa anywhere in your home, plus recipients can use it to stream music, set alarms, check the weather, and so much more.
Sweet tooths will love this set, which offers a sampling of 12 bite-sized treats, including classics like red velvet, seasonal flavors, and the mini of the month.
Pair this with a romantic record and you’ve got the makings of a fun date night right at home.
Gift three Oprah-approved teas (green tea, chai, and earl grey) with this chic set.
Include your furry friend in this year’s festivities and gift giving with this matching set that comes in a slew of sizes and colors.
Capture memories with your loved ones this Valentine’s Day—and beyond—with this punchy piece..
With a rainbow array of colors to choose from (45 to be exact!), this stylish unisex wallet is the perfect little piece for everyone.
Unlike typical flowers, these milk chocolate beauties won’t wilt after a few days.
They’ll love these hilarious socks, which come in a slew of designs (think ice cream, pizza, tacos, whiskey, beer, and wine), almost as much as their favorite food.
Bake up their favorite dessert in this heart-shaped pan for a gift that’s as thoughtful as it is delicious.
Recipients will love this candle’s pretty, reusable pink vessel almost as much as its decadent rose scent.
With prompts throughout, this little book makes it easy to let anyone—family, friends, or lovers—know just how much you care.
This two-in-one hoodie and stuffed animal is perfect for toddlers and kids up to 7 years old. Plus, there are many more cute creatures to choose from, including unicorns and dinosaurs.