9 Gifts Perfect for That Person You Don't Know Very Well
Shop our list of universally adored favorites.
Whether you're shopping for a coworker or a distant cousin, picking out a holiday gift for someone who you don't know very well is a tricky challenge. After all, you don't want to accidentally present a vegetarian with a salami bouquet (although all the meat eaters on your list would likely love it). The secret to getting a gift that's universally adored is picking out presents that are neutral and useful, yet still fun, like the picks below. And since you're shopping for someone who you're not particularly close with, we've kept the price points under $25 so you don't end up overspending. Get ready to impress Greg from accounting with your impressive gift-giving skills.
1
Pebble Portable Phone Charger
The next time their phone runs low on batteries during their commute home, they'll be so glad you gifted them this portable charger. Not only does it fully charge most phones within one hour, but the adorable pebble shape makes it a fun conversation piece.
To buy: $15, worldmarket.com.
2
A Colorful Card Wallet
It's a universally acknowledged fact: keeping cards organized in your wallet is a never-ending struggle. To give them the best shot at keeping each credit card in place, present them with this colorful card wallet.
To buy: $9, urbanoutfitters.com.
3
A Reliable Hot Drink Holder
You may not know whether they prefer to drink tea or coffee, but either way, this insulated travel mug will keep their preferred beverage at the ideal temperature.
To buy: $22, amazon.com.
4
Easy Herb Planter (No Green Thumb Required)
They won't need a garden or a green thumb to grow basil or mint—these hydroponic planters take the guesswork out of growing herbs indoors. Just steer clear of cilantro, as it can be a polarizing flavor.
To buy: $20, uncommongoods.com.
5
Eco-Friendly Reusable Straws
As more towns and cities ban plastic straws, these reusable silicone alternatives make a useful present. The best part: each straw can be folded and stored in its own portable carry case.
To buy: $25, food52.com.
6
A Take-It-Anywhere Speaker
You don't have to know their favorite band to get them this portable Bluetooth speaker. Now they can listen to whatever they like, wherever they go. The speaker comes with a USB cable for charging and boosts up to 6 hours of playback time.
To buy: $20, target.com.
7
A Creative Buddha Board (for Kids and Adults)
Buddha boards, a modern, relaxing take on the classic Etch A Sketch, are trending right now. Kids and grownups alike will enjoy drawing their own creations, then watching them slowly disappear.
To buy: $15, amazon.com.
8
A Hand Warmer That Really Works
During the winter (especially if you live in a colder climate), anyone will appreciate a portable hand warmer they can take to the office or on a long hike. This one weighs just 4.7 ounces and it comes in six different colors.
To buy: $25, amazon.com.
9
A Personalized Cord Organizer
You don't have to know someone very well to get them a gift that feels custom—order these stylish cord organizers for all of your coworkers, with each person's initials stamped in gold.
To buy: $5, etsy.com.