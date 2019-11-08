The 30 Best Gifts for Everyone on Your List That You Can Get on Amazon for Less Than $35
FInish your holiday shopping in just a few clicks with these affordable gift ideas on Amazon.
You’ve made a list and checked it twice, but you may still need a little help when it comes to holiday shopping, which is why we went ahead and rounded up the very best gifts on Amazon that are Prime-eligible (hello, free shipping!) and won’t cost you more than $35.
With options for everyone (women, men, kids, teens, grandparents, and more) you’ll find something special for every person on your holiday list—even the pickiest of people.
Since everything is Prime-eligible, you can get what you need in a hurry. Prime members or anyone who signs up for a free 30-day trial will score free, two-day shipping on everything, ensuring even last-minute shoppers can get thoughtful and unique presents in time for Christmas (just be sure to place your order before Dec. 22).
Ready to shop? Here are the best Christmas gifts on Amazon right now (with more options below), and if you don’t find something perfect, a Prime subscription is always a great option too.
1
“I Love You to the Moon and Back” Two-Piece Pendant Necklace
Whether it’s your mom, sister, daughter, or best friend, just about anyone will appreciate this sweet and sentimental necklace that comes in three pretty finishes, including gold, rose gold and silver.
$29; amazon.com.
2
Burt’s Bees Spa Collection Holiday Gift Set
Encourage everyone to indulge in a little pampering this holiday season with this inexpensive skincare set featuring a face mask, lip and hand butters, and a candle, all of which are made with natural ingredients.
$15; amazon.com.
3
YETI Rambler 20 oz. Stainless Steel Vacuum-Insulated Tumbler
Coffee and tea-drinkers will appreciate this top-of-the-line insulated tumbler that’s designed to keep their favorite beverages at the perfect temperature for hours.
$30; amazon.com.
4
LAGHCAT Crocheted Mermaid Tail Blanket
This mer-tastic blanket, which comes in nine colors, is sure to make any mermaid-loving child (or grown-up!) smile upon unwrapping.
$17 (was $19); amazon.com.
5
Furhaven Pet Cat Bed
Don’t forget your furry friend this holiday season! Both cats and small dogs will enjoy cozying up in this felt hideout, which comes in six shapes and even more colors.
$31; amazon.com.
6
Amazon Essentials Women’s Leather Moccasin Slipper
Gals of all ages will live in these comfy slippers year-round. And don’t fret, guys—Amazon has a similar style for you, too.
$21; amazon.com.
7
Echo Glow Multicolor Smart Lamp
Kids will ooo and ahh over this multi-color lamp, which they can use as a nightlight, timer, and more. Set it to change color according to your routine, so kids know exactly when to do their homework, get ready for dinner, and more.
$30; amazon.com.
8
Art of Sport Shower Collection
This crisp cedar-and-vanilla-scented collection comes with shampoo, conditioner, body wash, bar soap, lotion, and a shower scrub tool, giving your guy everything he needs for an even better showering experience.
$35; amazon.com.
9
BAGGU 3D Zip Set
Machine-washable and expandable, these multi-print bags are easy to clean and have plenty of room the essentials—even devices. The medium bag is large enough for Kindles and mini iPads, while the largest size can house 12-inch laptops.
$34; amazon.com.
10
Catan
Make game night even more fun with this wildly popular option for kids 10 and older. Whether you gather up three to four friends and family members or play in teams, this exciting civilization-building board game is easy to learn, but will challenge groups every time they play.
$35; amazon.com.
11
Echo Flex Plug-In Smart Speaker
Don’t let its small profile fool you, the latest smart speaker from Amazon has tons of neat features that can be used anywhere at home. Simply plug in the smart speaker to voice-control devices, charge electronics with the built-in USB port, make phone calls, stream entertainment and music, or ask Alexa a question.
$25; amazon.com.
12
Half Baked Harvest Super Simple Cookbook
Folks of all skill levels—even beginners—will love this inspiring cookbook filled with creative but simple recipes and stunning photography from renowned food blogger Tieghan Gerard of Half Baked Harvest. With simple ideas, as the name implies, for fast family dinners, decadent desserts, easy entertaining, it’s got a little bit of everything.
$18; amazon.com.
13
Borgasets Leather Wallet
You can’t go wrong with this super-functional wallet, which features tons of pockets and compartments and comes in 44 gorgeous shades, from classic black and navy to punchy pinks and purples.
$17; amazon.com.
14
Herschel Supply Co. Chapter Toiletry Kit
Gift this on its own or fill it with a few affordable goodies—everyone will appreciate this classic-looking bag that’s perfect for both everyday use and travel. Plus, it comes in dozens of unique colors and patterns.
$21; amazon.com.
15
Cards Against Humanity
Your grown-up friends and family will love this wildly inappropriate, totally hilarious card game that’s sure to liven up any casual night at home or party.
$25; amazon.com.
16
Urban Accents Get Poppin’ Gourmet Popcorn Seasoning Gift Set
With popcorn kernels and four seriously delicious seasonings (white cheddar, tangy dill pickle, sweet and salty kettle corn, and sizzling sriracha), this kit has everything needed to whip up a tasty treat in just a few minutes.
$25; amazon.com.
17
Crayola Super Art Coloring Kit
You don’t have to be on top of the latest toy trends to get a fun gift for the cutest kiddo in your life. Kids of all ages and interests will love this 100-plus-piece set they can use for coloring, crafts, school projects, and rainy day fun.
$22; amazon.com.
18
Nestle Toll House Chocolate Chip “Pizza Cookie” Kit*
If they love chocolate, then they’re sure to love this sweet treat, which comes with its own mini-cast iron skillet.
$15; amazon.com.
19
Dog Person Ceramic Mug
This microwave- and dishwasher-safe cup is sure to be the best doggone gift of the holiday season.
$20; amazon.com.
20
Happy Socks Gift Box for Men and Women (4 Pr.)
With tons of fun and festive patterns to choose from, there’s a sock set for every guy in your life.
$25; amazon.com.
21
Amazon Essentials Women’s Full-Zip Fleece Jacket
More than 700 shoppers gave this cozy fleece jacket a five-star review, so there’s a good chance everyone who receives it will love it too. What’s more, you can get a similar women’s fleece vest, as well as cozy jackets and fleece vests for men, all for less than $20.
$21; amazon.com.
22
Bamboo Charcuterie Cheese Board and Knife Set
Gift your holiday host this serving tray and they’ll have everything they need to serve up tasty treats for years to come.
$35; amazon.com.
23
Adidas Diablo Duffel Bag
Sometimes the best gifts are also the most practical ones, and we have a feeling student athletes, gym-goers, and anyone who likes to work up a sweat will use this practical and roomy bag day in and day out.
$19 (was $25); amazon.com.
24
Genteele Sherpa Throw Blanket
Homebodies will love cuddling up with this super-soft throw while they watch movies, read, or just hang out around the house this winter.
$30; amazon.com.
25
Scratch the World Travel Map
Anyone with a bad case of wanderlust will enjoy scratching off sections of this map after every trip they take and using it to dream up their next destination.
$26 (was $36); amazon.com.
26
Why You Make Me Smile Fill in the Love Book
Use this book to jot down sweet messages and memories, or choose from one of 14 more editions designed especially for gifting to your mom, dad, bestie, grandma, grandpa, and other loved ones.
$11; amazon.com.
27
Vegan Lavender Spa Box Set
Bring the spa to the bathroom with this sweet-smelling aromatherapy set. With handcrafted soap, bath salts, a face mask, and bath bomb inside, it’s sure to inspire some self-care.
$30; amazon.com.
28
Scout Four Bottle Chest Soft Cooler Tote
Fill this with a few of her favorites and she’ll have everything she needs to enjoy her go-to vino everywhere from picnics in the park to beach trips and more.
$32; amazon.com.
29
Outward Hound Doug the Pug Incrediplush Pizza Squeaky Toy
Ensure your furry friend isn’t left out of the holiday fun with this pull-apart squeaky toy.
$13; amazon.com.
30
Laura Geller New York The Weekender Face Eye and Cheek Palette Set
With both glittery and matte shades for eyes, cheeks, and face in this three-pack of palettes, she’ll have endless amounts of fun experimenting and creating all kinds of looks.
$27; amazon.com.