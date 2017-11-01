29 Best Friend Christmas Gifts
She’s always there when you need her, so show her you care this Christmas season with special gifts that celebrate your bond. We've found unique—and a little bit quirky!—Christmas gift ideas for your best friend that go way beyond the standard fare. Really want to show your love? Package one of these perfect presents with a DIY gift.
Herbivore Botanicals Bath Salts
A best friend always gives the best gift… the gift of relaxation. And there’s nothing like a soak in a hot bath. Not only do they boast major health benefits, these detoxifying bath salts imbue the skin with essential vitamins, minerals, and botanicals while imparting a subtle scent.
To buy: $18; abchome.com.
Coshine 10pcs/Set Rose Gold Unique Mermaid Makeup Brush Set Cosmetic Tools Kits
While it might be hard to pick out products, these tools are a great gift idea for a best friend that has everything. The on-trend rose gold finish and playful ends add a much-needed dose of whimsy to an otherwise humdrum morning routine.
To buy: $10; amazon.com.
Jet Ring Set in Gold
Pretty little things make for the perfect presents. These dainty, geometric rings look just as chic on their own or stacked together. The simple shapes and neutral color stones make them perfect for everyday wear, too!
To buy: $65; 7forallmankind.com.
Painter’s Palette Pie Dish
For your BFF with a sweet tooth or for the best baker you know, this stoneware pie plate offers up a mood-boosting reminder of how awesome they are every time they get down to the final crumbs of their favorite confection.
To buy: $42; anthropologie.com.
Limited Edition Voluspa Cut Glass Jar Candle
Beside the bed or burning bright on a coffee table, every scent (choose from eight!) of these coconut wax blend candles are outfitted with luxurious packaging. Here, beautiful etched glass and the spicy aroma of sandalwood and cedar fill the room with an aromatic glow.
To buy: $28; anthropologie.com.
Faux Fur Earmuffs With Headphones
Help your best friend keep Jack Frost at bay, while still allowing her to listen to her favorite beats. These cruelty-free earmuffs will keep her warm (sans hat head!), whether she's out for a jog or headed to work.
To buy: $88; bananarepublic.com.
DKNY Fierce Chilis Fleece Pajama Set
Encourage your favorite Netflix-loving couch queen to lounge around in style in this snazzy sleepwear. Touches of satin make this set feel like an extra luxe option she'll want to live in all winter long.
To buy: $58; barenecessities.com.
Little Fires Everywhere, by Celeste Ng
A real page-turner—your favorite bookworm won’t be able to put down this well-written novel. This New York Times best seller grapples with the questions of class, race, family, and what truly makes someone a mother.
To buy: $17; barnesandnoble.com.
Meteorite Druzy Stud Trio
It never hurts to have options! This set of three earrings feels edgy and raw, while their petite silhouettes keep them from feeling overdone. Versatile hues help them work whether you’re dressing up or down, too.
To buy: $42; baublebar.com.
Echo Fur Pom-Pom Beanie
Kitten-soft yarn and a fluffy fur pom-pom take winter headwear to a whole other level. This classic will be a seasonal favorite for years to come.
To buy: $99; bloomingdales.com.
Mini Ice Cream Tubs Set of Four
For your favorite foodie, this is a gift that keeps on giving well past the holiday season. These silicone containers are easy to stack and allow your best friend to store her latest concoctions well past Christmas… if you don’t eat them first. Best friends share everything, right?
To buy: $15; crateandbarrel.com.
Kate Spade New York Graphic Sleep Shirt
Sweet for sleepovers or even just lounging around, the scoop neck and jersey fabric make this a comfortable classic. Plus the phrase night owl feels funny—even if you’re both in bed by 10 p.m. these days.
To buy: $58; nordstrom.com.
Delicious Rhubarb & Rose Cracker
Looking for a White Elephant gift for your friend group? This festive cracker is filled with a scented body wash, lotion, and hand cream infused with rhubarb, gentle rose, and zesty grapefruit. It feels indulgent, yet still affordable.
To buy: $25; moltonbrown.com.
Diner Stripe Apron
If your bestie is always whipping up a quick bread or baking cupcakes, this apron is sure to help her look cool in the kitchen. Her culinary talents are top-notch and this charming apron will keep her looking clean and polished—even if there’s an unexpected spill or splash.
To buy: $30; katespade.com.
Nancy Drew Book Set
This stunning set features five all-time favorites: The Secret of the Shadow Ranch, The Mystery at Lilac Inn, The Bungalow Mystery, The Hidden Staircase, and The Secret of the Old Clock. She won't be able to resist a trip down memory lane—no matter how many years it's been since she turned the page on the last installment of Nancy Drew.
To buy: $90; domino.com.
Passport Holder
For the friend who makes international travel look glamorous (it is, isn't it?), she’s sure to appreciate this metallic leather pouch for her passport. Consider it the first step towards finally planning that girls getaway to Paris.
To buy: $45; rebeccaminkoff.com.
Perfume Sampler Box
For the free-spirited beauty guru who always looks perfectly imperfect. This carefully developed sampler box is filled with eight fragrances in 3.5-ml travel sprays: amber, bergamot, cypress, encens, neroli, oddity, oud, and rose. The nuanced unisex scents feel delightfully fancy, no?
To buy: $99; rag-bone.com.
The Emily & Merrit Ombre Tote
Offer a stylish hand to a friend who always has her arms full. A blue ombre dip-dye design and leather handles make this tote both colorful and functional. Plus, it has designer origins—renowned stylists and fashion designers Emily Current and Meritt Elliott created it.
To buy: $89; potterybarn.com.
Magnolia Home by Joanna Gaines Collection Sugar Mold Chimney 6-Pen Holder
Devout Fixer Upper fans will love this versatile flea market-looking find from Magnolia Home. This pine catchall can do more than corral pens—use it store silverware, house air plants, or create a holiday centerpiece.
To buy: $50; pier1.com.
2018 Marbled Easel Box Calendar
An elegant option for your bestie with the corner office, this 12-month calendar almost looks like a piece of art. Swirling marble patterns and gold foil adorned cards sit pretty in a stained wooden easel.
To buy: $23; papersource.com.
Ivory Mongolian Faux Fur Throw
Get the same look and feel of Mongolian lamb's wool for the friend that takes her personal space seriously. This generously-sized throw comes in a goes-with-anything chic ivory hue that’s big enough to snuggle under.
To buy: $70; worldmarket.com.
Pink Glass 3-Piece Mixing Bowl Set
Practical enough to cook with, but pretty enough to serve in! Endlessly useful, the gorgeous millennial pink bowls in this set nest inside of each other for easy storage.
To buy: $85; food52.com.
Billy Beanie Knitting Kit
Give her everything she needs to make the coziest cap in town—or knit it yourself and surprise her with your handiwork. Shhh! We won't tell her how easy the kit makes this project.
To buy: from $29; woolandthegang.com.
Crafthouse by Fortessa Boston Shaker
Shake, shake, shake, señora! Your best girl knows how to mix it up, so give her some swanky barware and watch her cocktail game soar.
To buy: $50; williams-sonoma.com.
DOIY Poster - 100 Movies You Must See Before You Die
Never waste another girls’ night in searching Netflix for the perfect thing to watch. Let this fun, advent-calendar style poster do the work for you, then plan a whole year of fun film fests.
To buy: $29; westelm.com.
Wonder Woman Movie Fight for Peace Cosmetic Bag
Your own personal Wonder Woman inspires you to stand up for yourself, fight for what you believe in, and champions all the good causes in the world. Let her know how much you love her superpowers with this powerful little pouch.
To buy: $23; wbshop.com.
Lucky Clover Necklace
She’s your good luck charm, so give her one of her own. This handmade 24-karat gold necklace is made from an actual found clover and will let her know just how fortunate you feel to have her in your life.
To buy: $60; uncommongoods.com.
Metallic Star Gloves
The coolest girl you know deserves some Bowie vibes this holiday season. These toasty leather gloves mix bad-girl bravado with a hefty dose of whimsy—without breaking the bank.
To buy: $40; us.topshop.com.
Corgi USB Heated Slippers
We dare you to find anything cuter than these bundles of cozy corgi goodness. With USB-powered heated slippers, she’ll be ready to take even the chilliest of winter days by storm.
To buy: $40; thinkgeek.com.