Best Christmas Gifts for 2017

Savannah Bee Co. Whipped Chocolate Honey
Trust us when we say this whipped spread is unlike any honey you’ve ever tried. It’s just two ingredients: 100 percent pure crystallized honey and natural cocoa powder, but together they create a remarkable, naturally sweet treat. Try a spoonful in your morning coffee, spread it onto toast with peanut butter, or dollop it on top of ice cream or sorbet. Love the idea of whipped honey, but not a fan of chocolate? Savannah Bee Co. also sells a Cinnamon flavor, as well as Lemon.
Cherry Bombe Cookbook
Fans of Cherry Bombe, a biannual indie magazine about women and food, or the Radio Cherry Bombe podcast, a weekly show featuring bakers, pastry chefs, cookbook authors, and more, will be thrilled to receive the stunning Cherry Bombe cookbook. It features more than 100 recipes from the most creative women in food, including Top Chef’s Padma Lakshmi, Chrissy Tiegan, and Jenni Britton Bauer of Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams. The book is beautifully photographed and styled, making it just as lovely as a coffee table book as it is a go-to in the kitchen.
The Kitchen Companion Page-A-Week Calendar 2018
This calendar is practical and pretty—the perfect way to kick off the new year. Each week includes a list for groceries, as well as useful kitchen tips. There are gorgeous floral illustrations throughout, with a different color palette featured every month. The calendar even comes with a fridge-friendly magnetic backer, so you don’t have to worry about where to hang it.
Dona Chai Tea Concentrate
This gift is for friends who prefer chai tea to coffee. Just one sip and they’ll never want to buy a chai latte at the coffee shop again. Made in small batches in Brooklyn, this concentrate is made with fresh ginger, vanilla bean, black peppercorns, cloves, cardamom, ground cinnamon, and organic black tea. Just add milk and warm it up for a cozy latte, or add ice for a refreshing iced chai. Every order includes two 16-ounce bottles.
Holiday Hair Ties
Easy on hair and incredibly festive, these Christmas hair ties are the perfect addition to any stocking. They’re available in 38 different prints and color combinations, and you can even choose from 19 holiday phrases for the card that comes with each pack.
Porcelain Ball Jar Mug With Handle
These ceramic versions of the beloved Mason jar are great for gifting. They’re practical (use them for cocktails, hot chocolate, or as a utensil holder), but also elegant, and pair well with any décor. If you’re wrapping one up as a gift, pair it with fresh-cut flowers—it also makes a unique vase. Even when they’re not in use, you’ll want to display them on your counter, or your bar cart.
The Sweet Life
For your candy-loving friends, we’ve found just the gift to satisfy their sweet tooth. It’s 2.5 lbs of pure sweet-and-sour deliciousness from fine food purveyor Dean and Deluca, including Napolean sours (addictive sour hard candies), sanded fruit salad (in lemon, cherry, orange, and more), gummy bears, sanded gummy peaches, gummy lobsters, and gourmet jelly beans. Who knew a box of candy could be this beautiful?
Dansk Kobenstyle Butter Warmer
Bring a bit of Copenhagen into your kitchen with this adorable enamel-coated steel butter warmer. Use it to warm butter to spread on toast, dinner rolls, and crusty baguettes. Or, warm up maple syrup and pour onto pancakes, waffles, and oatmeal. The pot can move from stovetop to tabletop with ease, thanks to the heat-resistant wooden handle and a lid that doubles as a trivet.
Gilded Shapes Monogram Mug
This glittery, gold-flecked mug is begging to be wrapped in pretty metallic tissue paper and placed under the tree. We love its large size (ideal for coffee lovers) and that the monogram makes it feel personal but not kitschy. Consider pairing it with a bag of coffee beans, a decorative box of loose teas, or homemade hot cocoa mix and mini marshmallows.
Initial Bar Necklace
This delicate, personalized (not to mention, affordable) gift comes in gold, silver, and rose gold finishes. For the ultimate convenience, the seller will even gift wrap your present as part of the purchase.
Personalized Planner
With the New Year fast approaching, it’s time to get organized and ready for 2018. This personalized planner is available in four colors (teal, gray, black, and lilac), and your recipient's name can be printed in gold foil calligraphy.
Mimira French Press
Your coffee maker deserves a spot on the counter, and that just became easier with this beautiful French press. Inspired by a watercolor painting, the luminescent ceramic coffee maker is finished with a flourish of real gold, and is just as practical as it is simply stunning. It will make every morning feel a little extra special.
Waterfall Wine Glass
Handpainted in the Czech Republic, these elegant wine glasses add a feminine touch to any kitchen or bar cart. Plus, you can add to the Waterfall collection with a coupe glass, a carafe, a champagne flute, and stemless wine glasses. Needless to say, we can’t wait for Wine Wednesday.
Monogram iPhone Case
Make your loved one feel special with a monogram iPhone case with their initial. With cases to match nearly every Apple phone on the market, it’s easy to find exactly what you’re looking for. We like this particular design—the sleek black and marble pearl gold letter lends classic elegance to the utilitarian appliance.
MAC Lip Duo
For the perfect pop to any holiday outfit—plus a gift she'll adore all year long—consider this special gift set, which includes a tube of lipstick and a lip pencil. Choose from one of the brand’s six “fan-favorite” shades.
“Stay Cool” Tumbler
Even as the temperature drops, you can tell your special someone to “stay cool” with this yellow tumbler. Every time they take a sip of their favorite drink, they’ll think of you and your excellent gift-giving abilities. You'll feel good about this purchase, too—10 percent of net profits help build wells for people in need of clean drinking water.
Painted Mason Jars
Everyone has that one friend who loves Mason jars. Beach Blues offers decorative pieces made with the iconic jars to add a pop of color to any office space. Throw flowers, pencils, or utensils in this blush tone collection of reimagined glass containers.
Inspirational Pencils
The perfect stocking stuffer for a budding writer, this set of six pencils features inspiring messages like “think good thoughts,” “believe and succeed,” and “yes you can” to encourage your loved one to pursue their latest project with even more gusto and positivity.
Sugarfina
The sweetest gift you can throw into a stocking is, well, sweet! This set from Sugarfina, which includes three of the brand’s most popular candies—champagne bears, champagne bubbles, and bubbly bears—is as pretty as it is delicious.
Beauty Blender
The Beauty Blender has become a staple in many makeup bags. The company’s holiday-inspired Midas Touch Duo includes a limited edition starter kit wrapped in a decorative ornament. Toss it in her stocking or hang it on the tree for an extra-special Christmas morning surprise.
Butter London Polish
On the hunt for cheap Christmas gifts? Give the friend who always have a perfect manicure a universally flattering shade to add to her collection of polishes. We like this light pink hue, but you can choose from five additional colors to find something just right.
Benefit Highlighter Kit
We know: It's hard to find cool Christmas gifts for your tween or teen niece. But we also know that this highlighter kit is a sure hit. This limited edition set features three popular highlighters from the cult-favorite beauty brand, so she'll have contouring mastered in no time.
Kiehl’s Dry Relief Duo
Eliminate winter dryness with this handy holiday kit from Kiehl’s. Combining two mini versions of its bestsellers—Creme de Korps hand cream and lip balm—this kit will soften lips and hands. The red carton and bow provides the ideal holiday touch to your loved one’s stocking.
Snooze Eyemask
With all the time you'll save looking for the best Christmas gifts, you can feel free to hit the snooze button a few times this holiday season. This pretty-in-pink eye mask will help the recipient get some much-needed Zzzs—and that's a gift anyone will appreciate.
USB Cup Warmer
Have a coworker that's always complaining about her coffee getting cold? Or maybe she just really loves doughnuts? This kitschy cup warmer keeps drinks at the right temperature for hours on end. All you have to do is hook it up to a USB port and set your mug on the device.
Champagne Carry Kit
Does your brother have a long flight home for the holidays? Send this carry-on friendly cocktail mixing kit out ahead of time. The package offers a jigger, bar spoon, linen coaster, and small batch elderflower cocktail syrup. All he'll have to do is ask the flight attendant for a little champagne to complete his drink.
General Knowledge Games in a Box
The ultimate gift for any trivia pro, this box of knowledge games is two gifts in one: You’ll get extra points for buying, but they’ll need someone to play with! Brush up on topics ranging from astronomy to zoology before starting your first round.
Voluspa Printed Tin Candle
Though this well-known brand has a wide array of candles and oils available, we favor this double-wicked option, which is a delicious blend of grapefruit, rose, and cassis. Once the candle has fully burned, she can use the pretty tin as a catchall for bits and bobbles on her dresser or entryway table.
Godiva Ultimate Dessert Truffle Flight
When in doubt, go for Godiva. This flight, filled with best-sellers—like chocolate eclair and strawberry creme tart—from the renowned chocolatier, is a tasteful addition to your child or partner’s stocking. Each box includes six perfectly portioned sweet treats.
Whiskey Spheres
For the whiskey lover of the family, these soapstone whiskey spheres keep drinks cold without watering them down. (You can also pop them in the microwave to keep hot beverages warm.) This fun stocking stuffer is guaranteed to please any alcohol connoisseur and comes in a set of two, so you can enjoy a undiluted cocktail, too!
Fresh Sugar Lip Beauty Box
Made with moisture-preserving sugar, meadowfoam seed oil, and black currant seed oil, these coveted balms leave lips hydrated and protected from the sun (thanks to SPF 15). This special set includes six shades in a reusable tin that’s decorated with little hearts—perfect for storing makeup on her vanity.
Tory Burch Deluxe Mini Coffret
Fragrance can be hard to gift if you don’t know what the recipient wears, which is why this mini trio of three saves you the stress of guessing. These adorable mini bottles are perfect for traveling, but still feel luxe (not like a rollerball). The set includes the Signature scent (floral peony, tuberose, and grapefruit), Absolu (tuberose, pink pepper, pure rose, vetiver, and sandalwood), and Love Relentlessly (pink pepper, patchouli, dewy rose, and amber).
Sephora Collection Let’s Disco Confetti Clutch
This clear pouch is filled with gold and multi-colored confetti that moves around when you shake it. Use it to store your makeup in your purse or even as a clutch for New Year's Eve.
Nest Sugar Cookie Scented Candle
Give the gift of fresh baked sugar cookies, without ever having to turn on the oven. Warm vanilla mixes with bourbon-infused caramel and sugar crystals for the most delicious aroma. Just be warned: If you have it lit, your guests will probably ask for a cookie.
Rahua Jet Setter Hair & Body Kit
Traveling shouldn't relegate you to using crummy hotel toiletries. This set is one of the best Christmas gifts, because it lets the recipient travel in style with shower gel, body lotion, shampoo, and conditioner made with organic ingredients sourced from the Amazon. It’s also vegan, cruelty-free, and gluten-free.
Too Faced Best Year Ever Makeup Collection
Whether they’re just being introduced to makeup or are already a makeup junkie, this set is sure to please. Housed in a fun, reusable, zippered makeup case is three palettes of eyeshadow and blush, plus a tube of mascara. The shades, in matte and shimmer finishes, are universally flattering, too.
Hot Tools Pink Chrome 1¼” Curling Iron
A favorite among celebrity hairstylists, this curling iron heats up to 430 degrees, has an eight-foot power cord, and is perfect for everything from making beach waves to old Hollywood curls.
Jotblock
A giant sticky note and a desk organizer all in one, the Jotblock is a welcome addition to anyone’s desk. It's a unique Christmas gift idea for a coworker pal whose workspace could use some sprucing or your nephew who just landed a job at a start-up.
Stila Written In the Stars Glitter & Glow Liquid Eyeshadow Set
There’s no better (or more appropriate) time to add glitter to your look than the holidays. This set of liquid glitter shadow comes in three shades—silver, gold, and rose gold—and is so easy to use. Apply it over eyeliner for a subtle shimmer, or go all out and layer it on your lids.
Dr. Jart+ Tarot of Masks
For the skincare junkie or the one who loves to pamper, this set of masks is perfect. From the Korean brand known for the science behind their facial care products, this set includes seven different masks that target everything from brightening to hydration.
Yamazaki Home Tower Desk Bar
For that impossible-to-shop-for guy on your list, this minimalist organizer will hold his watch, phone, keys, and spare change. This stylish piece will fit in seamlessly on his dresser, nightstand, or entryway console. While he may not think he needs this organizer, he’ll appreciate it when he knows his phone, smartwatch, and cuff links can all be found in one place.
IT Cosmetics All That Shimmers Brush Set
Upgrade their makeup brushes for the holidays with this glitter set from IT. The set includes five brushes: powder, foundation, eyeshadow, crease, and smudger. Plus it comes with a matching glitter cup to house them all. Each brush is made with luxe, cruelty-free hair for a super smooth application.
Sliding Book Stand
If you’re looking for cool Christmas gifts for a book-loving family member or a friend in your book club, the search is over. This sliding stand grows along with their book collection, so it can fit everything from giant dictionaries to slim chapbooks. This portable bookshelf would work well on a desk in a home office or even a nightstand to keep bedside reading close at hand.
Ceramic Geometric Wall Container
From college students who could use some greenery in their dorms to your great aunt who loves gardening, anyone would appreciate this charming planter for succulents or other houseplants. Plus, the wall-hanging design means it will fit in even the smallest of spaces.
