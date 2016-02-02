14 Top Shelf Beer Gifts
Irish Stout Beer Brewing Kit
Equipped with this kit, any beer lover can become an at-home brewer. The included malt extract, specialty grains, fresh hops, and high-quality yeast combine to create a dark stout that has notes of coffee, chocolate, and toffee. Makes ten 12-ounce bottles.
To buy: $45, uncommongoods.com.
Perfect Black & Tan Beer Tool
The Black & Tan—a layered drink made of Guinness and Bass—is one of those beverages that always seems better when it’s made by a bartender… until now. This small stainless-steel tool rests on the rim of a traditional pint glass to help perfectly pour this pub favorite.
To buy: $10, amazon.com.
Beer Cap Shadow Box
Though the shelf life of all that craft beer must eventually come to an end, this attractive shadowbox provides a home for all the bottle caps. It looks great hanging on the wall of a kitchen or den, and is available in three designs.
To buy: $70, craftbeerhound.com.
Smoke and Stout Caramel Exotic Candy Bar
A way to have your beer… and eat it, too. This one-of-a-kind chocolate bar has a 70 percent cacao exterior and a soft, gooey caramel center that’s enhanced with a rich, dark chocolate stout and alder wood smoked salt.
To buy: $8 for one 3-ounce bar, amazon.com.
The Craft Beer Bites Cookbook by Jacquelyn Dodd
For the home chef who’s obsessed with beer and all things bite-sized. Whether it’s game day or a lazy Saturday afternoon, this niche cookbook provides 100 great excuses (well, recipes) to crack open a cold one and get cooking.
To buy: $20, amazon.com.
Beeropoly
A fun board game that, despite its name, has almost nothing in common with the classic. Instead, players take turns rolling the dice to move their beer cap around the board, completing a series of challenges to advance to the next round. Consider her Friday night complete.
To buy: $30, uncommongoods.com.
Cedar & Hops Mens Soap Set
Think of this soap set as a way for him to enjoy his favorite beverage outside of happy hour. The set comes with a duo of 100 percent natural soap in two earthy aromas: hops and cedarwood lavender
To buy: For a similar product, $6.50, go to etsy.com.
Convertible Chicken Roaster
When beer can chicken is a family favorite for game day and beyond, the chef of the house needs to add this cool grill accessory to the arsenal. The stainless steel roaster keeps the bird upright, an inner tube provides a place for herbs, beer, or wine, and a perforated rack makes it easy to roast a side serving of veggies, too.
To buy: $30, williams-sonoma.com.
Corkcicle Arctican
A tailgating must-have. Think of this stainless steel sleeve as the better version of her favorite koozie. A double-wall construction means a can of beer (or soda) stays frosty for up to four hours (85 percent longer than the average drink sleeve), without chilling her hands.
To buy: $27, amazon.com.
Beer Mugs Needlepoint Cufflinks
That T-shirt from his favorite craft brewery might not fit the semi-formal attire of your best friend’s wedding, but these preppy needlepoint cufflinks sure do. The hand-stitched design measures ¾-inch and can be applied to silver plated or sterling silver backings.
To buy: $55, smathersandbranson.com.
Handlebar Pub Nub
How many times have you arrived at the barbecue, picnic, or pick-up game only to realize nobody’s brought a bottle opener? This clever bike accessory easily attaches to a bicycle’s handlebar to ensure he’s never without a way to pop open a beer.
To buy: $20, uncommongoods.com.
Craft Beer Playing Cards
For the guy whose favorite Friday night activity includes a game of Texas Hold ‘Em and a couple rounds of cold beers with his buddies. The logos from different United States craft breweries are featured on each one of this deck’s 53 cards.
To buy: $5, amazon.com.
6-Piece Beer Glasses Set
Whether for a housewarming or a wedding, this six-piece set is a must for anyone who wants to properly enjoy a cold brew. The set includes a pilsner glass, an English pub glass, a Belgian ale glass, a craft pub glass, a porter/stout glass, and a wheat beer glass.
To buy: $17, target.com.
Beer Run Wrapping Paper
Hands down the best way to wrap any gift for a master brewer—whether what’s inside the package is beer-related or not. The 20-by-30-inch sheet of wrapping paper is made of thick, high-quality paper, and features a colorful illustration of long neck bottles.
To buy: $4, papersource.com.