20 Gifts for the Baker in Your Life

For people who truly love to bake, a new tool for their kitchen arsenal is a great gift idea. You know the type of person we’re talking about—the friend who makes cakes and pies to relieve stress and finds store-bought baked goods depressing. If you have someone like this in your life, you might want to give a gift to encourage their hobby—but a trip to a baking supply store can be pretty overwhelming. She probably already has a nice baking sheet, a set of measuring cups, a set of measuring spoons, a bundt pan, and maybe even some cool baking gadgets. And, what’s more, she probably wants to stick with what she knows already works. That’s why we’ve curated this collection of thoughtful baking upgrades, beyond the basics—think: a beautiful cake stand to display her latest creation, lovely dessert plates to eat them on, or a fun emoji cookie cutter to take her cutout sugar cookies to the next level. Or maybe she would love the beautiful hand-painted brownie pan, or a personalized rolling pin? You can also go the practical route with a digital food scale, a nonstick Silpat for cookie baking or a splurge-worthy mixer. No matter what you settle on, you’ll want to check out these ideas—there’s something for everyone, from the novice baker to the lifelong baking enthusiast. One last piece of advice: we suggest you ask to sample whatever delicious treats are cooked up using your gift. How’s that for a (tasty) win-win?