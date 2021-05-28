The Ultimate Year-by-Year Anniversary Gift Guide

From the first to the 50th (and beyond), there's a special anniversary gift to commemorate the big day.
May 28, 2021
Anniversaries are a perfect time to celebrate, whether you're marking the years since you first met, your first date—or most often, the years since you officially tied the knot. And for many couples, the wedding anniversary is a big gift-giving occasion, where you surprise your partner with a special anniversary gift to commemorate the beginning of your partnership.

And of course, when you meet big milestone anniversaries, such as the 25th or the 50th, many couples opt to host a big celebration, where guests may feel inclined to give a special anniversary gift to the happy couple as well.

While there are both modern and traditional anniversary gifts that are given for each particular anniversary celebration, you can look for creative takes on the theme—or just gift something that you know they'll love, if you're not feeling like tin for the 10th anniversary or cotton for the first. (Odds are, your partner won't care if you don't stick with the tradition.)

Here is our hand-picked list of best anniversary gifts by year.

First Anniversary: Paper and Clocks

Paper is the time-honored first anniversary gift—though there are definitely ways to get creative with it beyond stationery. (Think tickets to a performance, art prints, a handmade journal, or a map of your adventures.) The modern alternative is a clock, which can be something sentimental for the home, or a nice timepiece for their wrist.

  • Origami Wall Clock

    Combine the traditional and modern anniversary gifts in one with this charming folded paper clock.

    $49
  • The Couple's Bucket List

    This clever game lets you pick cards to inspire your date nights, with fun activities that'll help keep the romance burning.

    $50
  • Custom Anniversary Clock

    Track every moment together with the anniversary clock, which is customized to your wedding date to trace the years, months, days, minutes, and seconds since you said "I Do." And every year on your anniversary, it plays your wedding song,  too.

    $270
Second Anniversary: Cotton and China

Traditionally, second anniversary gifts were made of cotton, with china as the modern anniversary equivalent. But that doesn't necessarily have to mean that you spring for formal china (especially if that wasn't on your registry). Porcelain mugs or even jewelry will be a beloved anniversary gift as well.

  • Love Birds China Jewelry Set

    Not into china on your table? Consider this charming necklace, created with a piece of repurposed vintage china. Consider it a little something old, and something blue.

    $89
  • Personalized Faux Bois Mug Set

    His and hers mugs perfect for a daily caffeine fix.

    $75
  • Brooklinen Luxe Move-In Bundle

    Year two is the perfect time to splurge on some ultraluxe sheets—and this 480-thread count sateen set will feel silky smooth at bedtime.

    $470
Third Anniversary: Leather, Glass, Crystal

Leather is the traditional third anniversary gift, whether you opt for clothing or an upgraded wallet or bag. If you're going for the modern equivalent, look for glass or crystal—this might be a good time to spring for a pretty vase or upgrade your stemware, if you've already broken a few since your wedding day.

  • Leather Luggage Tag

    Help your partner easily spot their luggage at the baggage claim with a boldly colored luggage tag. (You get bonus points if you pair this with a little romantic getaway.)  

    $55
  • Aalto Vase

    This lovely, wave-like vase is a piece of art all on its own. It's made of 100% recycled glass, making it an eco-friendly anniversary gift.

    $210
  • Speakeasy Cocktail Party Bundle

    Raise a glass to celebrate year three. This kit includes elegant hand-crafted crystal coupes, along with mixing tools and Luxardo cherries to garnish your creation.

    $200
  • Crystal Illusion Hoop Earrings

    Smoky crystals sparkle inside these elegant brass hoops.

    $30
Fourth Anniversary: Fruit, Flowers, Appliances

For year four, if you'll opt for the modern anniversary gift—appliances—skip the super practical and splurge on something fun that they'll love, like an ice cream maker. The traditional fruit or flowers can be something lovely that you enjoy for just a brief time—or you can find ways to give them something they'll love for years to come.

  • Birth Month Flower Glasses

    Pretty flowers are pressed into these stemless wine glasses. Bonus points if you pick a bloom that was featured on your wedding day.

    $24
  • Phillips Espresso Machine With LatteGo

    If your partner loves fancy coffee drinks, this machine makes it easy to craft lattes, macchiatos, and other favorites—it even saves your favorite settings.

    $900
  • Affogato Gardenia Plant

    This pretty gardenia plant will keep blooming, anniversary after anniversary.

    $75
Fifth Anniversary: Wood and Silverware

For the fifth anniversary, wood or silverware make perfect anniversary gifts—or perhaps, combine the two with a wooden-handled knife set or serving tray.

  • Reclaimed Oak Cheese Board

    Handcrafted of reclaimed oak wood, this generously sized board is perfect for entertaining (or putting out a fabulous, just-the-two-of-you spread).

    $225
  • Zwilling Now Knife Block

    Brighten up the kitchen with this pop-of-color knife set, from the legendary knife company Henckels.

    $179
  • Spoon Bookmark

    Repurposed vintage spoons make clever bookmarks—and a great gift to customize with an inside joke for your favorite reader.

    $13
Sixth Anniversary: Iron and Wood

The sixth anniversary gift options—iron and wood—can easily be combined in a lovely piece of furniture or an objet d'art. (And if one or both of you like to golf, golf clubs seem like a clever opportunity here!)

  • Cora Black Iron Bed

    Give your bedroom an upgrade with this elegantand modern bed.

    $849 and up
  • Ironwood Gun Metal Pen

    A made-to-order pen, crafted of desert ironwood, makes a useful, yet personal, gift.

    $69
  • Colorful Backgammon Set

    A bold-colored backgammon board will look gorgeous on the coffee table—even when you're not ready to play. 

    $96
Seventh Anniversary: Copper, Wool, Desk Sets

Copper and wool are the traditional seventh anniversary gifts (perhaps the wool is the origin for the "seven-year itch?"). If you're following modern anniversary gift guidelines, a desk set is the perfect present.

  • Hand-Hammered Copper Flasks

    A charming, hand-hammered copper flask will make to-go cocktails classy—or look gorgeous on your home bar.

    $137 and up
  • Alpaca Wool Throws

    An ultra-soft, cozy throw is the perfect gift for a cuddly couple—and this one features wool ethically sourced from the Peruvian Andes.

    $150
  • Codefiy Desk Organizer

    Keep pens, pencils, and other office tools organized with a copper desk organizer—perfect for dressing up a WFH setup.

    $48
Eighth Anniversary: Bronze, Pottery, Linen, Lace

There are lots of anniversary gift options for year number eight—with bronze and pottery as the classic picks, and linen and lace as the contemporary options.

  • Bronze Pottery Nesting Bowls

    Get a two-for-one anniversary gift with these handcrafted pottery bowls with a bronzed finish.

    $120
  • Chamberlin Platter

    Real lace is pressed into each stoneware platter to create a gift that's as useful as it is beautiful.

    $105
  • Scalloped Crochet Cotton-Linen Duvet

    Hand-croched trim adds a touch of luxe to a soft linen duvet.

    $178 and up
Ninth Anniversary: Willow, Pottery, Leather

For year number nine, you see a few repeats of anniversary gift themes—with pottery and leather—plus willow as another potential gift idea.

  • Champion Picnic Basket

    Be ready for a romantic picnic with this classic wicker basket, loaded with all the gear you need—just add food and a bottle of wine.

    $149
  • Holden Leather Duffle Bag

    A timeless leather duffel will help your mate go from work to the gym to a romantic weekend away in classic style.

    $548
  • Atrio CoIMBRA Earrings

    Handmade reproductions of 17th century Portuguese tiles are the centerpiece of beautiful earrings. (The Atrio shop also features cufflinks for men, if you need a coordinating gift.)

    $56
10th Anniversary: Aluminum, Tin, Diamonds

Think metal for your 10th anniversary gifts, to symbolize the strength of your bond—aluminum and tin are in the mix here. And diamonds are another possibility to celebrate your first decade together.

  • Raw Diamond Earrings

    Diamonds don't have to be clear to be beautiful. These petite studs feature salt-and-pepper hued gems set in the metal of your choice.

    $270
  • Recycled Aluminum Dancing Mosaicl

    Thousands of tiles crafted from recycled aluminum cans move whenever the air is stirred, creating a shimmering piece of art.

    $670 and up
  • Away Aluminum Carry On

    This chic carry-on fits beautifully in overhead compartments (but is heavy duty enough to take a licking in the baggage hold). The included battery pack makes sure you stay charged through even the longest flight.

    $475
20th Anniversary: China and Platinum

Celebrate the end of your second decade together with china, which is both strong and fragile, or one of the rarest precious metals, silver-white platinum.

  • Les Exclusives Platinum Candle

    A fruity-floral candle with notes of grapefruit and amber  handcrafted in Europe.

    $115 and up
  • Christian Lacroix Butterfly Parade Platter

    A handpainted platinum and gold border adds a touch of luxe to the hyper-realistic, 3D butterflies on this platter.

    $363
  • Kate Spade Larabee Road Platinum Serving Bowl

    Even if you skipped the fine china for your wedding, you can go ahead and splurge now. Kate Spade's platinum-adorned pattern is dishwasher safe, so you don't have to save it for special occasions.

    $230
25th Anniversary: Silver

If you're celebrating your 25th anniversary, think silver—which can be the color or the metal. Gifts can include jewelry, of course, but there are plenty of ways to incorporate the theme into your anniversary gift.

  • Scirocco Necklace

    Go bold with a jewelry gift for the 25th anniversary—this elegant statement necklace was inspired by playing cards swirling in the wind.

    $175
  • Manzanita Jewelry Branch

    The natural bends and branches of this aluminum jewelry holder artfully display favorite jewelry pieces.

    $100
  • Map Wall Art

    Create a sentimental reminder of a favorite place—your hometown, honeymoon destination, or a favorite vacation spot.

    $30 and up
30th Anniversary: Pearls and Diamonds

For the 30th anniversary, pearls and diamonds are the traditional and modern gifts—but if a jewelry gift isn't your thing, you can still find elegant ways to include these anniversary gift themes.

  • Capiz Shell Mosaic Mirror

    Pearlescent shell tiles add a little shimmer and glow to the mirror frame. It's an ideal not-jewelry 30th anniversary gift.

    $235
    SHOP IT
    Wayfair
  • Floating Freshwater Pearl Necklace

    A halo of diamonds surrounds the cultured freshwater pearl at the center of the pendant—all set in 14K white gold.

    $1100
  • Abstract Mother of Pearl Wall Art

    On this nature-inspired work of art, mother-of-pearl "leaves" are arranged along a branch.

    $572
40th Anniversary: Ruby

The ruby anniversary can be marked with jewelry featuring that gemstone, but if the gift recipient isn't the jewelry type, consider anniversary gifts that feature that deep red hue.

  • Ruby Red Glass Coral Bowl

    Hand-fused from ruby red glass, this elegant centerpiece bowl mimics the look of coral.

    $74
  • Red Flowers Bouquet Art

    Red poppies make a bold piece of art that'll brighten any corner of your home.

    $24 and up
  • Raw Ruby Ring

    Skip a perfectly polished gem in favor of this dainty stackable ring, adorned with a rough ruby. 

    $83
50th Anniversary: Gold

Congratulations! Making it to the 50th anniversary is a really big deal—and it's a marriage milestone that's often celebrated with a big party. Gold jewelry is an obvious golden anniversary gift option, but you can still be creative within this gifting theme.

  • Goldshine Vace

    This unique vase makes a lovely 50th anniversary gift—especially when paired with a beautiful bouquet of flowers.

    $22
  • Terrace Bar Cart

    A Deco-inspired bar cart has plenty of room for your favorite spirits and barware. 

    $400
  • Custom Quotes

    Turn your favorite inside joke—or a heartfelt message of love—into a permanent display.

    $198
Anniversary Gifts for Her

If the year-by-year ideas don't inspire you, consider seeking out one of these equally special anniversary gifts for your wife.

  • Sirciam Rose Cut Diamond Eternity Band

    Rose-cut diamonds in a rose gold setting create a more organic and unique take on the classic eternity band.

    $1760
  • Vosges Haut Chocolat Club

    If the way to her heart is through her stomach, wow her with a monthly delivery of exotic-flavored goodies from one of the top chocolatiers in the U.S.

    $370 for 6 months
  • First Dance Personalized Art

    Make a wonderful wedding memento with one of these vintage-style posters, which can be customized with your details.

    $300 and up
Anniversary Gifts for Him

If you're shopping for your husband, you might find the perfect anniversary gift for him among these options.

  • Custom House Papercut Portrait

    Artist Nicola McGovern handcrafts the perfect portrait of your home, giving the piece a textured, 3D effect.

    $122 and up
  • Persol Titanium Sunglasses

    Crafted of titanium, these stylish sunnies are truly timeless—kind of like your marriage.

    $530
  • Foosball Table

    Gear up for fun game nights with a deluxe foosball table, with sleek, modern players and a bold black and white playing field.

    $999
