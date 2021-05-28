The Ultimate Year-by-Year Anniversary Gift Guide

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.
Anniversaries are a perfect time to celebrate, whether you're marking the years since you first met, your first date—or most often, the years since you officially tied the knot. And for many couples, the wedding anniversary is a big gift-giving occasion, where you surprise your partner with a special anniversary gift to commemorate the beginning of your partnership.
And of course, when you meet big milestone anniversaries, such as the 25th or the 50th, many couples opt to host a big celebration, where guests may feel inclined to give a special anniversary gift to the happy couple as well.
While there are both modern and traditional anniversary gifts that are given for each particular anniversary celebration, you can look for creative takes on the theme—or just gift something that you know they'll love, if you're not feeling like tin for the 10th anniversary or cotton for the first. (Odds are, your partner won't care if you don't stick with the tradition.)
Here is our hand-picked list of best anniversary gifts by year.
First Anniversary: Paper and Clocks
Paper is the time-honored first anniversary gift—though there are definitely ways to get creative with it beyond stationery. (Think tickets to a performance, art prints, a handmade journal, or a map of your adventures.) The modern alternative is a clock, which can be something sentimental for the home, or a nice timepiece for their wrist.
Track every moment together with the anniversary clock, which is customized to your wedding date to trace the years, months, days, minutes, and seconds since you said "I Do." And every year on your anniversary, it plays your wedding song, too.
Traditionally, second anniversary gifts were made of cotton, with china as the modern anniversary equivalent. But that doesn't necessarily have to mean that you spring for formal china (especially if that wasn't on your registry). Porcelain mugs or even jewelry will be a beloved anniversary gift as well.
Leather is the traditional third anniversary gift, whether you opt for clothing or an upgraded wallet or bag. If you're going for the modern equivalent, look for glass or crystal—this might be a good time to spring for a pretty vase or upgrade your stemware, if you've already broken a few since your wedding day.
For year four, if you'll opt for the modern anniversary gift—appliances—skip the super practical and splurge on something fun that they'll love, like an ice cream maker. The traditional fruit or flowers can be something lovely that you enjoy for just a brief time—or you can find ways to give them something they'll love for years to come.
The sixth anniversary gift options—iron and wood—can easily be combined in a lovely piece of furniture or an objet d'art. (And if one or both of you like to golf, golf clubs seem like a clever opportunity here!)
Copper and wool are the traditional seventh anniversary gifts (perhaps the wool is the origin for the "seven-year itch?"). If you're following modern anniversary gift guidelines, a desk set is the perfect present.
This chic carry-on fits beautifully in overhead compartments (but is heavy duty enough to take a licking in the baggage hold). The included battery pack makes sure you stay charged through even the longest flight.
If you're celebrating your 25th anniversary, think silver—which can be the color or the metal. Gifts can include jewelry, of course, but there are plenty of ways to incorporate the theme into your anniversary gift.
Congratulations! Making it to the 50th anniversary is a really big deal—and it's a marriage milestone that's often celebrated with a big party. Gold jewelry is an obvious golden anniversary gift option, but you can still be creative within this gifting theme.