7 Unique Gifts for Coffee Lovers
Coffee Liqueur Making Kit
This gift is the best of both worlds—coffee and a nightcap. With this kit, she can transform her favorite bottle of rum into a cocktail with notes of vanilla, dark roast coffee, and a hint of chipotle spice. The process takes just under three days for the infusion to be complete, but the finished liqueur is the perfect reward for her patience.
To buy: $35, uncommongoods.com.
Coffee Food Pyramid Mug
For true coffee lovers, a dose of caffeine can almost replace most food groups. If she can’t get her day started without at least two cups, this mug is the right choice for her brew. The food pyramid may be missing a few essential ingredients (like fruits and vegetables), but she certainly won’t miss out on her daily requirement for coffee by following this guide.
To buy: $19, amazon.com.
Coffee Scrub
Give her the spa treatment with a scent you know she loves. This all-natural body scrub combines coffee beans, almond oil, sea salt, and essential vitamins to revive dry skin. Just to note: This product does contain traces of nuts, so it shouldn’t be gifted to those with allergies.
To buy: $20, amazon.com
Coffee of the Month Gift
If she’s open to explore new roasts and blends, this is the gift that keeps on giving (just like caffeine). Every month, Bean Box will send 12 ounces of a Seattle-based gourmet roast, along with roast details and pointers for brewing the best cup.
To buy: $60 for three months, beanbox.co.
Coffee Cold Brew Gift Set
With warm weather right around the corner, everyone will be lining up for their morning (or afternoon, or evening) cold brews. Now, she can make her own version with this set, which includes a trendy mason jar vessel, a reusable hand-sewn filter, and a Brazilian-Guatemalan blend to make for her first cup.
To buy: $36, uncommongoods.com.
The Compendious Coffee Notebook
This creative desk accessory is the perfect place to organize her thoughts. On the front of the notebook, quirky illustrations act as a wish list for the coffee-obsessed. Does she have a Neopolitan Flip? How about a Vietnamese Filter? From the common coffee cup to the more bizarre brewing contraptions, she’ll delight in investigating each drawing.
To buy: $13, popchartlab.com.
Coffee Bean Earrings
These handmade studs subtly showcase her love for coffee, so her accessories will be on-point next time she enters the coffee shop. Believe it or not, those are real coffee grains encased in a clear resin. Each item is unique, so earrings may differ slightly from the set pictured.
To buy: $13, artorecrafts.etsy.com.