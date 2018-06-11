37 Father’s Day Gifts Your Dad Will Truly Appreciate
Father’s Day 2020 is Sunday, June 21, so there’s still a tiny bit of time to find the perfect gifts for Dad. Even if the coronavirus pandemic means your typical Father’s Day activities look a little different from last year’s or you have to settle for some meaningful Father’s Day quotes instead of the trip you had planned this year, you can still use Father’s Day to give Dad the recognition he deserves, especially if you stock up on the best Father’s Day gift ideas.
Father’s Day books make great Father’s Day gifts, to be sure, but so do creative finds that help him celebrate his hobbies or explore his interests. Every dad is different, too, so there’s no one-size-fits-all Father’s Day gift idea, but you can certainly take inspiration from these editor-approved finds. From office decor to beer-cooling gear to items to help him improve his skills in the kitchen, there’s sure to be a great Father’s Day present among these options.
Fortunately, all these gifts are available online, so you can check Father’s Day gift shopping off your list early—without leaving your home. Arrange for your present to go straight to your father or father-in-law if you don’t live together, and order early: Shipping delays are to be expected right now, so plan ahead to be sure your Father’s Day gift arrives before June 21. And if you’re celebrating your husband this Father’s Day, rope the kids into making a tasty Father’s Day cake to pair with your top-notch present.
Picnic Time Complete Home Bar Set
Upgrade Dad’s home bartending with this comprehensive set, which includes all the gear he needs—plus a gorgeous cherry wood box to store it all in—for top-notch cocktails at home. Get bonus points by stocking it with great, versatile spirits he’s sure to enjoy, like Crown Royal Vanilla.
To buy: $374; food52.com.
Writer’s Block Game
Clever desk organizer meets good old-fashioned entertainment: Pops can play the classic game of pegs with colored pencils, not golf tees, during downtime. And if he needs a pencil quickly (and it doesn’t matter what color it is), he always has plenty close at hand.
To buy: $48; store.moma.org.
500 Piece National Parks Wilderness and Wonder Puzzle
Featuring vintage-style icons from 61 national parks, this puzzle is just about all he needs for an afternoon or two (or many) of fun. If he finishes the puzzle and can’t bear to let the image go (and isn’t a repeat puzzler), include some puzzle glue in your Father’s Day gift to him so he can frame the puzzle and keep it forever.
To buy: $26; blueribbongeneralstore.com.
NURVV Run Insoles & Coaching App
For the sporty dad who’s chasing a 10K personal record, these “smart” insoles provide invaluable metrics, like cadence and step length. The insoles also report back to a coaching app, which will offer him tips and tricks to speed up and decrease the risk of injury.
To buy: $300; us.nurvv.com.
Yard Games Kubb
Get him outdoors for some socially distanced fun with this large-scale lawn or beach game. Teams toss batons to try to knock down wooden blocks; it’s the larger, heavier cousin of cornhole or ladderball, and the perfect activity for long summer evenings.
To buy: $50; amazon.com.
Jaybird Vista earbuds
If Dad’s constantly complaining about his earbuds dying—and just as he was about to go on a run, too—give him this compact, long-lasting set, which offers up to 32 hours of uninterrupted bud use. The buds are sweatproof, too, with a sport fit that won’t fall out while he’s working out.
To buy: $160; jaybirdsport.com.
Trade Coffee Subscription
He can be a real diva about his java. Let him take a preferences quiz and then receive a shipment of a roast chosen for his tastes.
To buy: Gift subscriptions start at $60 for three bags of coffee; drinktrade.com.
Happy Socks 7-Day Gift Box
Dress up Dad’s work wardrobe—even just for working from home—with this playful set, which offers a fresh pair of hole-free socks for every day of the week.
To buy: $84; happysocks.com.
Yeti Roadie 24 Hard Cooler
Head outside on Father’s Day with this sturdy cooler. Redesigned to be slimmer and tall enough to hold an upright bottle of wine, the new Roadie 24 is lighter, more capacious, and higher-performing than its predecessor. Expect this cooler to be his new go-to buddy for beach days, fishing trips, and more summer activities.
To buy: $200; yeti.com.
Sony Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones
If he’s a frequent traveler, a commuter, or simply someone who wants to block out the world every once in a while, gift him these powerful noise-cancelling headphones this Father’s Day. They’re ergonomically designed for comfort and have a 30-hour battery, so he can listen to his music or podcast of choice for as long as he wants with zero complaints.
To buy: $350; bestbuy.com.
Infuse & Pour Alcohol Kit
Help him give his home bartending skills a boost with this flavor-enhancing kit, which allows him to give his basic liquor of choice an elevated taste. Choose between four different flavors—or get all four—to really expand his mixology horizons.
To buy: $25; uncommongoods.com.
Sugarfina Aviation Gin 3-Piece Candy Bento Box
If he’s got a sweet tooth and a passion for gin, give Dad this collection of gin-infused sweets and gummies this Father’s Day. He’ll love snacking on the bite-sized gummies and sampling cocktail-inspired sweets whenever, even if happy hour’s still a few hours off.
To buy: $28; sugarfina.com.
Stage Harbor, Cape Cod by Gray Malin
Boating aficionados and fans of the Cape alike will love having this vibrant photograph on their wall. Let Dad pick his own frame, or order framing with the print for an all-in-one Father’s Day gift.
To buy: From $249; graymalin.com.
HOKA Men’s Ora Recovery Slide
Whether Dad’s a frequent runner or just on his feet all day, consider this Father’s Day gift idea: Some cushioned, on-trend footwear he can wear around the house and the yard to encourage recovery and happier feet.
To buy: $50; hokaoneone.com.
Food52 Five Two Ultimate Apron
From the dynamic range of colors to the useful features—think built-in pot holders and pockets for holding phones, grill spatulas, pepper grinders, and more—these foodie-approved aprons are a must for any dad who loves cooking or grilling. He’ll keep his clothes clean and his tools close-by for a smoother stint in the kitchen from start to finish.
To buy: $45; food52.com.
Heng Balance Lamp
This meditative, soothing lamp is sure to be a conversation starter, whether he keeps it in the living room or displays it in his office. (It may even inspire him to seek a little more work-life balance.)
To buy: $25; store.moma.org.
Brooklyn Brew Shop Everyday IPA Beer Making Kit
If he’s already familiar with all the beers at his local brew shop, give him something new to sample with a beer he brews at home. This kit has everything he needs to brew an IPA, and the equipment is reusable, so he can keep brewing after the initial batch if he so chooses.
To buy: $48; brooklynbrewshop.com.
Art of Words U.S. Open Trophy
Golf fans will love this creative artwork, which features a handwritten list of every year, location, and winner of the U.S. Open between 1895 and 2013. From afar, it’ll look like the famous trophy; up close, he can flaunt his golfing knowledge by pointing out favorite Opens or winners.
To buy: From $50; artofwords.com.
Birchbox Man Subscription Box
The beauty subscription box you’ve loved for years now offers an option geared toward guys. Send Dad a monthly surprise box filled with pomades, moisturizers, and all of the aftershave he’ll need until his next shipment arrives. Start by filling out a grooming profile of Dad’s Style (Is he a classic man? Or maybe artsy?), along with his hair and skin types, so he’ll receive products handpicked just for him.
To buy: From $10 per month; birchbox.com.
MVMT Revolver Bronze Age Watch
Keep him on time with this sleek, water-resistant watch that suits any style. Its versatility will make it an everyday staple in his wardrobe.
To buy: $140; mvmtwatches.com.
Daily Harvest Subscription
A good-for-you food subscription service that actually tastes delicious? It’s very much a thing, and Daily Harvest is the best of the best when it comes to delivering healthy smoothies and soups to your door. Gift him with a nine-cup box for those days when Dad can’t be bothered to turn on the stove.
To buy: From $75; daily-harvest.com.
JerkyGent Gift Box
Filled with snackable craft jerky and artisan treats, this savory subscription service is the gift your dad is going to obsess over. Opt for JerkyGent's one-time Father's Day box (it includes a personalized gift note), or sign him up for a 3-, 6-, or 12-month subscription box that'll last him long after the holiday.
To buy: from $50; jerkygent.com.
Otter Box Cooler
Equipped with water-resistant exterior pockets and a leak-proof seal, this durable cooler is the perfect solution for any dad hoping to update his tailgating game come football season.
To buy: $300; otterbox.com.
Sriracha for You Package
If your dad is known for adding hot sauce to everything from eggs to chocolate ice cream, don’t let him leave the house without one of these mini Sriracha keychains attached to his belt loop. Designed for Sriracha-lovers who want to enjoy their favorite sauce both at home and on the go, the set includes one 9-ounce bottle, a 1.7-ounce keychain, and a one-ounce keychain.
To buy: $17; sriracha2go.com.
Airjamz Electric Air Guitar Toys
Give his imaginary jam sessions an actual soundtrack with the help of this app-connected pick, which plays music along with his motions. Dad can choose to play the guitar, drums, synths, lasers, and more, so he can flex his musical muscles and never get bored of playing the same instrument.
To buy: $25 each; jamstik.com.
Weber iGrill 3 Thermometer
If your father considers himself a grillmaster, this meat thermometer will modernize his grilling game. When this hi-tech thermometer is attached to the grill, Dad can remotely monitor up to four meat probes (two probes are included in the set) via a free app. An alert will buzz when the target temp is reached, so the chef won’t have to miss the party as he’s busy manning the grill.
To buy: $110; crateandbarrel.com.
Avantree 10W Bluetooth Bike Speaker
Outdoorsy dads don’t have to leave their music at home thanks to this bluetooth-enabled, water-resistant speaker. The cylindrical design lets it strap onto a bike or tuck into the mesh pocket of a hiking backpack. With a splash-proof, shock-proof rubber exterior, this rugged speaker will survive Dad’s great adventures.
To buy: $40; avantree.com.
Wilton Sweet Shooter Cookie Shot Glass Pan
The secret to the ultimate happy hour: cookie shot glasses. After a stint in the oven, raw cookie dough magically turns into cute shot glasses ready to serve milk, chocolate mousse, or a splash of dessert liquor. If your dad has a sweet tooth, this pan is destined to become his new favorite kitchen tool.
To buy: $15; bedbathandbeyond.com.