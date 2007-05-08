Throw a Mexican Fiesta

The rules are simple: A piñata full of treats―candy, small toys, fruit―is suspended from a tree (a rope held by two adults will also do). The host draws a 15-foot circle around the piñata, inside of which players can’t stand unless it’s their turn (otherwise they risk a bonk on the head). Everyone lines up, youngest players first. After being blindfolded and spun around, each player gets three whacks at the piñata with a stick. When the piñata finally bursts, prizes scatter across the ground, leading to gleeful pandemonium. Since the smallest children often lose out in the mad scramble, it’s a good idea to stow away some extra candy ahead of time to make sure the game is a hit with everybody.