Come Together

You may not be traveling far this summer, but you can still turn your own backyard pool into a fun destination. From guidelines for staying safe to must-have pool accessories, here's how to create an at-home resort for your summer staycation.

Important Tips to Know

10 Ways to Enjoy Pools and Beaches While Staying Safe From COVID-19

Stay cool and safe.
10 Pool Cleaning and Maintenance Tips to Save You Money Long-Term

Keep your pool glistening with these simple hacks.
7 Reasons to Ditch Chlorine and Switch to a Saltwater Pool

Your mind, body, and wallet will thank you for avoiding the extra chemicals.
15 Simple Ways to Prevent Pool-Related Accidents and Drownings

Does anyone have an extra lifeguard whistle?
How Much Value a Pool Could Add to Your House, According to a New Study

Houses with pools certainly tend to sell for more money—but how much is that inground pool really worth?
Poolside Fashion

8 Chic Cover-Up Styles for Your Next Beach or Pool Outing

Even if your big summer trip was cancelled, you can still make an exciting vacation right at home.
7 Stylish Swimsuits—From Bikinis to One-Pieces—to Sport This Summer

Stand out at the shore or the backyard pool.
Swimming Essentials

I Tested Over 100 Waterproof Makeup Products—These 8 Actually Work

Seven of our favorite smudge-free products for summer.

