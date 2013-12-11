6 Ideas for a Cozy Winter Party
Copenhagen Coffee Mug
Start the planning by choosing the right mug to wrap your mitts around. This thick, handmade mug boasts a super-smooth finish and chunky rim.
To buy: $32, weshopamano.com.
Thermal Red Carafe
Keep your cocoa piping hot and at the ready within this enameled red thermos. Your beverage will stay warm for up to 8 hours (that is, if it’s not guzzled down before then!).
To buy: $35, crateandbarrel.com.
Chambray Tablecloth
Keep the party casual and low key and cover your table in this chambray cloth. It’s durable and absorbent (for any rogue cocoa drips) and can be tossed in the wash when your guests have gone home.
To buy: $78 (51 inches square), anthropologie.com.
Universal Expert Condiment Set
A hot chocolate party isn’t complete without a variety of toppings to customize each beverage. This set stows three porcelain cups with wooden spoons—perfect for doling out sprinkles, marshmallows, or even crushed peppermints.
To buy: $30, westelm.com.
Gingham Organic Cotton Napkins
The classic preppy pattern on this set of organic cotton napkins is the ideal accompaniment to your casually festive table.
To buy: $38 for 8, food52.com.
J. Capps and Sons Tribute #3 Blanket
For an extra layer of warmth and comfort to toss on guests sitting in front of the fire, provide this wool and cotton blanket to cuddle up with.
To buy: $228, pendleton-usa.com.
